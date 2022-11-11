Main picView gallery

Brother Cluckers 1547 Union Cross Rd

1547 Union Cross Rd

Kernersville, NC 27284

Popular Items

(25) Regular Fried
Mixed the Cluck Up
Shrimp Clucker Plate

Clucking Feeding Frenzy

(25) Regular Fried

$39.99

Includes 25 Tenders, Two Jumbo Sides, Sauce and a Gallon of Tea.

(25) Spicy Fried

$39.99

Includes 25 Tenders, Two Jumbo Sides, Sauce and a Gallon of Tea.

Platters

Mini Clucker Plate

Mini Clucker Plate

$8.49

3 pc. Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders

Hungry Clucker Plate

Hungry Clucker Plate

$9.99

5 pc. Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders

Fish Clucker Plate

Fish Clucker Plate

$11.49

Flounder

Shrimp Clucker Plate

Shrimp Clucker Plate

$10.49

Popcorn Shrimp

Mixed the Cluck Up

Mixed the Cluck Up

$12.99

Choose 2 Items of Our Tenders and Seafood

SD 3pc Chicken Tenders

$3.99

3pc Chicken Tenders

SD 5pc Chicken Tenders

$5.99

5pc Chicken Tenders

SD Flounder

$6.99

Side Order of Flounder

SD Shrimp

$6.49

Side Order of Shrimp

Add a Bun

$0.85

Sandwiches and Combos

#1 Fried Chicken Sandwich

#1 Fried Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Pickle Sauce, Pickles, and Slaw

#2 Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

#2 Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Pickle Sauce, Pickles, and Slaw

#3 Grilled Chicken Sandwich

#3 Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Pickle Sauce, Pickles, and Slaw

#4 Blackened Chicken Sandwich

#4 Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Pickle Sauce, Pickles, and Slaw

#5 Fish Sandwich (Fried Flounder)

#5 Fish Sandwich (Fried Flounder)

$6.29

Pickle Sauce, Pickles, and Slaw

#6 Shrimp Sandwich

#6 Shrimp Sandwich

$5.99

Pickle Sauce, Pickles, and Slaw

#7 Clucking Club

#7 Clucking Club

$6.49

Fried, Spicy Fried, or Grilled. Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Spicy Ranch

#8 Triple C (Chipotle Chicken Club)

#8 Triple C (Chipotle Chicken Club)

$6.49

Blackened Chicken, Pepper Jack, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch, and Avocado

#9 Cool Wrap

#9 Cool Wrap

$6.79

Grilled or Blackened. Pepper Jack, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch, and Avocado

#10 Mac n Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Lil Cluckers

Tenders Meal

Tenders Meal

$6.49

2 pc. Tenders, Choice of Fries, Fruit or Hush Puppies – Drink

Popcorn Shrimp Meal

$6.99

Choice of Fries, Fruit or Hush Puppies – Drink

Mac & Chicken Meal

Mac & Chicken Meal

$6.99

Mac & Cheese with Fried Chicken – Drink

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$9.49

Grilled or Fried Chicken Tenders, Croutons, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar, Cucumbers, Purple Cabbage, and Carrots

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.49

Grilled or Fried Chicken Tenders, Croutons, Diced Tomatoes, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Cucumbers, Avocado, and Chopped Bacon

Sides

Creamy Slaw

Creamy Slaw

$2.49
Okra

Okra

$2.49
Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.49
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$2.49
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.49
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.49
Waffle Cut Sweet Fries

Waffle Cut Sweet Fries

$3.49
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.49

Corn Nuggets

$3.49

AppleSlices

$3.49

Jumbo Sides

Potato Salad Jumbo

$5.99

Slaw Jumbo

$5.99

Baked Beans Jumbo

$5.99

Green Beans Jumbo

$5.99

Mac and Cheese Jumbo

$6.99

Crinkle Cut Fries Jumbo

$5.99

Hush Puppies Jumbo

$5.99

Okra Jumbo

$6.99

Sweet Potatoes Jumbo

$6.99

Corn Nuggets Jumbo

$6.99

Sauces

Buffalo

$0.40

Clucker Sauce

$0.40

BC Pickle Sauce

$0.40

Honey Mustard

$0.40

Ranch

$0.40

Chipotle Ranch

$0.40

Chipotle BBQ

$0.40

Asian Sweet Sauce

$0.40

BBQ

$0.40

Sriracha Honey

$0.40

Tarter

$0.40

Cocktail

$0.40

Ketchup

No Sauce

Desserts

Ice Cream - 1 Scoop

$2.49

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, or Oreo

Ice Cream - 2 Scoops

$3.49

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, or Oreo

Ice Cream - 3 Scoops

$4.49

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, or Oreo

Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.99

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, or Oreo

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Bananas, Vanilla Pudding and Vanilla Wafers

Drinks

No Drink

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mtn Dew

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Cheerwine

$2.49

Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Half Tea/Lemonade

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Half-n-Half Tea

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Bottle Water

$2.49Out of stock

Water/Ice Cup (With Food)

Water/Ice (By Itself)

$0.50

Apple Juice

$1.99

Dressings

Ranch

$0.40

Chipotle Ranch

$0.40

Italian

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Tenders

Tenders (12)

$14.99

Tenders (25)

$29.99

Tenders (50)

$57.99

Tenders (100)

$109.99

Jumbo Sides

Potato Salad Jumbo

$5.99

Slaw Jumbo

$5.99

Baked Beans Jumbo

$5.99

Crinkle Cut Fries Jumbo

$5.99

Green Beans Jumbo

$5.99

Hush Puppies Jumbo

$5.99

Mac and Cheese Jumbo

$6.99

Okra Jumbo

$6.99

Sweet Fries Jumbo

$6.99

Corn Nuggets Jumbo

$6.99

Gallon Beverages

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.99

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$6.99

Lemonade Gallon

$6.99

Jumbo Sauces

Jumbo Buffalo

$1.50

Jumbo Clucker Sce

$1.50

Jumbo Pickle Sc

$1.50

Jumbo Honey Mustard

$1.50

Jumbo Ranch

$1.50

Jumbo Chipotle Ranch

$1.50

Jumbo Chipotle BBQ

$1.50

Jumbo Asian

$1.50

Jumbo BBQ

$1.50

Jumbo Siracha

$1.50

Jumbo Tartar

$1.50

Jumbo Cocktail

$1.50

No Sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1547 Union Cross Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284

Directions

Main pic

