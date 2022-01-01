Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Brother Jimmy's BBQ The Marketplace at Dr Phillips

review star

No reviews yet

7800 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite 200

Orlando, FL 32819

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Plate
Pulled Pork Platter
Hand Cut Fries

Salads

Cobb salad was invented in Los Angeles by the owner of the Brown Derby restaurants. His name was Robert Cobb.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Chopped Romaine lettuce, Cornbread croutons ADD ONS Pulled Pork Pulled Chicken Smoked Turkey Brisket

Southern Chopped Cobb

Southern Chopped Cobb

$9.95

Been serving these since Brother Jimmy’s opened in 1989. Cobb salad was invented in Los Angeles by the owner of the Brown Derby restaurants. His name was Robert Cobb. Chopped lettuce, chopped tomato, crumbled blue cheese, smoked bacon, avocado & onion

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Starters

BBQ Sliders

BBQ Sliders

$9.95+

Been serving these since Brother Jimmy’s opened in 1989. These sell like hot cakes at the bar.

Smoked BBQ Wings

Smoked BBQ Wings

$11.50

Smoked and Grilled with choice of sauce.

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.50

Been serving these since Brother Jimmy’s opened in 1989. 1.3 Billion Buffalo wings are eaten on Super Bowl Sunday. A woman named Molly Schuyler holds the world wing eating record at 501 wings in less than 30 min.

Classic Hot Wings

Classic Hot Wings

$11.50

Our Famous Classic Hot Wings. ..dusted in our custom blend wing rub, baked to lock in flavor..fried and sauced to order.

BBQ Rib Tips

BBQ Rib Tips

$9.50+

Been serving these since Brother Jimmy’s opened in 1989. Rib tips are the short, meaty sections of rib that are attached to the spareribs and usually cut off when the ribs are trimmed St. Louis style. They can be chewy, and there is a lot of cartilage to navigate around.

Solo sausage

$7.50

Cheddar Jalapeño sausage

Corndog

Corndog

$6.50

It's a delicious fried corndog

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Been serving these since Brother Jimmy’s opened in 1989. The name is often attributed to the Civil War, in which Confederate soldiers are said to have tossed fried cornbread to quell the barks of their dogs. Served with Maple Butter

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Platters

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$17.95

Our signature dish. Carolina pulled pork is an integral part of the historical food culture of North Carolina. Our recipe uses pork shoulder and a secret signature dry rub before it is slow-smoked.

Pulled Chicken Platter

Pulled Chicken Platter

$17.95

Pulled Chicken, BJ’s Sweet BBQ Sauce, Pickle Chips, Cornbread, One side

"Wet" Rib Platter

"Wet" Rib Platter

$19.95

Classic, fall off the bone, smoked, sauced and grilled to perfection.

"Dry" Rib Platter

"Dry" Rib Platter

$19.95Out of stock

Rubbed with our Brother Jimmy's custom blend of 21 spices...slow smoked and juicy.

Lean Brisket Platter

Lean Brisket Platter

$20.95Out of stock

Competition winning, black angus brisket, smoked for 14 hours in our custom Ole Hickory Smoke house

Marbled Brisket Platter

Marbled Brisket Platter

$20.95Out of stock

Competition winning, black angus brisket, smoked for 14 hours in our custom Ole Hickory Smoke house.

Rib Tip Platter

$18.95

Smoked Turkey Platter

$17.95Out of stock
2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$21.50

Pick 2 meats and 2 sides. Comes with cornbread and pickles

3 Meat Plate

3 Meat Plate

$24.50

Pick 3 meats and 2 sides. Comes with cornbread and pickles

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

7oz Fried Chicken, BJ’s Original BBQ Sauce, Kings Hawaiian Bun, LTO, Pickle Chips, one side. Use this sandwich (with modifiers) to order a Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

Grilled Mac And Cheese

Grilled Mac And Cheese

$12.50Out of stock

Mac & Cheese, Texas Toast, Pickle chips, one side

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

6oz Pulled Chicken, BJ’s Sweet BBQ Sauce, Kings Hawaiian Bun, Pickle Chips, One side

PULLED PORK Sandwich

PULLED PORK Sandwich

$13.75

6oz Pulled Pork, Kings Hawaiian Bun, Pickle Chips, 2oz Coleslaw, One side Recommend the Carolina Clear Vinegar Sauce to top this one!!!

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$15.75Out of stock

6oz of Smoked Sliced Brisket, King’s Hawaiian Bun, Pickle chips, one side This is the nouveau-traditional way smokehouses serve their BBQ sandwiches in the Carolinas.

Sloppy Jimmy

Sloppy Jimmy

$13.25Out of stock

6oz Sloppy Joe Mixture, Kings Hawaiian bun, Pickle chips, one side Sloppy Joe Mixture - Diced Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Onions, Peppers, Garlic, Tomatoes, Paprika, Chipotle BBQ

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$14.50

Jalapeno and Cheddar Smoked Sausage

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.75Out of stock

Sides

Choose from a verity of delicious home made side dishes
*No Side

*No Side

Black Eyes Peas

Black Eyes Peas

$3.50+Out of stock
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$3.50+

Fresh Brussels Sprouts, fried and seasoned with BJ's custom blend veggie spice.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.50+
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.50+
Cornbread

Cornbread

$4.00
Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$3.50+
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50+Out of stock

Meats by Weight

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$10.75+
Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$10.75+
Sliced Brisket

Sliced Brisket

$13.50+Out of stock
"Wet" Ribs

"Wet" Ribs

$2.95+
"Dry" Ribs

"Dry" Ribs

$2.95+Out of stock
Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$10.50+Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Corndawg

Kids Corndawg

$3.95
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$3.95
Kids BBQ Sliders

Kids BBQ Sliders

$3.95

Group Meals

Easy ordering for a large group! Create your own menu of our smoked meats, sides and bread options. Available for groups from 10ppl-30ppl. Call the store directly for groups larger than 30 people.
10 Person Group Meal

10 Person Group Meal

$139.50

$13.95 per person - Enjoy 4 lbs of Smoked Meat, 3 quarts of sides and your choice of bread options. Meals comes with our homemade bbq sauce.

20 Person Group Meal

20 Person Group Meal

$279.00

$13.95 per person - Enjoy 8 lbs of Smoked Meat, 6 quarts of sides and your choice of bread options. Meals comes with our homemade bbq sauce.

30 Person Group Meal

30 Person Group Meal

$418.50

$13.95 per person - Enjoy 12 lbs of Smoked Meat, 9 quarts of sides and your choice of bread options. Meals comes with our homemade bbq sauce.

Additional Person

$13.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Put Some South in Yo' Mouth!

Brother Jimmy's BBQ image
Brother Jimmy's BBQ image
Brother Jimmy's BBQ image
Brother Jimmy's BBQ image

