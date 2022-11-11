Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brother Jimmy's - Icon Park

review star

No reviews yet

8441 International Drive Suite 290

Orlando, FL 32819

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick 2 Combo
Black Angus Brisket
Macaroni & Cheese

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Mens Shirt

$20.00

Women's Shirt

$20.00

BJ's Hat

$15.00

Appetizers

RIB TIPS

RIB TIPS

$16.00+
FRICKLES

FRICKLES

$14.00+
POPCORN SHRIMP

POPCORN SHRIMP

$18.00+
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$16.00
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

$16.00+
FINGERS

FINGERS

$17.00+
LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$18.00+
SLIDERS

SLIDERS

$15.00
WINGS

WINGS

$18.00+

Salads

Cobb salad was invented in Los Angeles by the owner of the Brown Derby restaurants. His name was Robert Cobb.
CESAR SALAD

CESAR SALAD

$16.00
SOUTHERN COBB SALAD

SOUTHERN COBB SALAD

$16.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

Side House Salad

$6.50

Sandwiches & Burgers

BBQ Grilled Chicken

BBQ Grilled Chicken

$17.00
BJ's Burger

BJ's Burger

$18.00
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$19.00
Garden Sandwich

Garden Sandwich

$16.00
BJs Pulled Pork Sandwich

BJs Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00
SLOPPY JIMMY

SLOPPY JIMMY

$16.00
Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$20.00

Mains & BBQ

Fried Chicken Dinner

Fried Chicken Dinner

$24.00
Southern Catfish Dinner

Southern Catfish Dinner

$26.00
BJ's Pulled Pork

BJ's Pulled Pork

$20.00
Quarter Rack Ribs

Quarter Rack Ribs

$18.00

3 bones

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$27.00

5 bones

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$35.00

10 bones

Black Angus Brisket

Black Angus Brisket

$28.00

Smoked Half Chicken

$22.00

Pick 2 Combo

$26.00

Pick 3 Combo

$33.00

Sides

Choose from a verity of delicious home made side dishes
Hand Cut French Fries

Hand Cut French Fries

$6.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$6.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$6.00
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Fried Okra

$6.00
Side Cornbread

Side Cornbread

$6.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.00

*No Side

BEER

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Miller High Life

$6.00

Natty lt

$6.00

Coors lt

$6.00

PBR

$6.00

Yueingling

$6.00

LIQUOR

Vodka

$9.00

Gin

$9.00

Rum

$9.00

Tequila

$9.00

Whiskey

$9.00

Scotch

$9.00

WINE

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Nior

$8.00

Sav Blanc

$8.00

SPONSOR SPECIALITY DRINKS

Ninja Vanish

$8.00

Immybot Mule

$10.00

Captain Hook

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Brother Jimmy’s has celebrated over 30 years of legendary North Carolina, slow-smokin’ barbeque. As suggested by the restaurant’s slogan – “Put Some South in Yo’ Mouth” - Brother Jimmy’s mission was, and still is, to bring “down-home” cooking, hospitality and merriment to the heart of the Northeast.

Website

Location

8441 International Drive Suite 290, Orlando, FL 32819

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

