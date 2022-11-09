Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

No reviews yet

1801 North Stone Ave

Tucson, AZ 85705

ROAD COCKTAILS

There's nothing we love more than pre-mixed cocktails. You just crack them open, pour into a cup, maybe go the extra mile and add a wedge of lime, and you're good to go. Not all of us have room to have a loaded bar with all the fixins to play bartender, either. Get Right To Sipping With On The Rocks' Pre-Mixed Cocktails! There are certainly a ton of pre-mixed cocktails on the market to help us get our drink on, but none of them look as chic as On The Rocks' lineup.
On the Rocks Old Fashioned

On the Rocks Old Fashioned

$15.00Out of stock

375 ml Bottle ready to pour over ice! Kentucky - 40 Proof Knob Creek - Staying true to the original recipe, we keep our Old Fashioned strong and simple using a generous pour of Knob Creek® Bourbon Whiskey, bitters, cane sugar, orange, cherry, and lemon zest.

On the Rocks Margarita

On the Rocks Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

375 ml Bottle ready to pour over ice! The Margarita offers a perfect balance between tequila, tart lime flavors and triple sec. We set our margarita apart from the crowd with Hornitos Plata Tequila.

On the Rocks Aviation

On the Rocks Aviation

$15.00Out of stock

375ml Bottle ready to serve over ice! A classic drink that hails from the age of the Wright Brothers. Made with Larios London Dry Gin, the mixologists at On The Rocks blended in dry cherry, lemon, and violet to craft a timeless cocktail that’s ready in no time.

On the Rocks Mai Tai

On the Rocks Mai Tai

$15.00Out of stock

375 ml Bottle ready to pour over ice! The Mai Tai is made with a blend of light and dark rum from Cruzan Rum distillery in the Caribbean. Orange, pineapple, orgeat, and coconut flavors make for a refreshing cocktail that's perfect for summer days.

Draught Beer

BroJo's Growler

BroJo's Growler

$10.00

Purchase a new Brother John's Logo'd 64 oz Growler to fill with any of our 51 draught beers. You can bring it back any time to re-fill.

4 Epic Son of Baptist Nitro

4 Epic Son of Baptist Nitro

$0.00+

Similar to Big Bad Baptist but built from the ground up to showcase the unique roastiness of each different coffee varietal. An Imperial Coffee Stout. Similar to Big Bad Baptist but this is nitro and built from the ground up to showcase the unique roastiness of each different coffee varietal. An Imperial Coffee Stout with cacao nibs.

05 Cali' Creamin' Nitro Cream Ale

05 Cali' Creamin' Nitro Cream Ale

$0.00+Out of stock

5% ABV 20 IBU Mother Earth Brewing Company Vista, CA Our flagship offering is golden to pale in color, with low bitterness, medium body, and a white head. Our Cream Ale has redefined the category and made a classic style cool again. We use a bit of Madagascar Vanilla Bean to give it that “Cream Soda” kick. This beer finishes dry despite a subtle perceived sweetness from the Vanilla. Great any time of year

06 Barrio Mocha Java Nitro Stout

06 Barrio Mocha Java Nitro Stout

$0.00+

Malty and slightly sweet w hints of coffee and mocha

7 Founder's Rubaes

7 Founder's Rubaes

$0.00+Out of stock

Optimizing the flavor of fresh raspberries, Rubaeus is the perfect blend of sweet, tart and refreshing.

08 Rickety Cricket White Wedding

08 Rickety Cricket White Wedding

$0.00+

White Chocolate wheat beer

09 Ace Joker

$0.00+

Ace Joker is a dry apple champagne cider. It has a clean brut taste. We double ferment our apple juice with Champagne yeast to give it a sparkling profile. Only 3g Sugar and 3g Carbs per 12oz serving.

10 - 805 Blond Ale

10 - 805 Blond Ale

$0.00+

4.7% ABV 20 IBU Firestone Walker Brewing Company Paso Robles, CA A light, refreshing blonde ale created for the laid back California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops creating a versatile beer with a clean finish

11 Dillinger Pina Brisa!

$0.00+

This beer was brewed with 50 pounds of freshly blended pineapple, wildflower honey, and 2lbs of habaneros. Very tropical with a slight kick!

12 Modelo Especial Lager

12 Modelo Especial Lager

$0.00+Out of stock

4.5% ABV 18 IBU Grupo Modelo Nava, Coahuila de Zaragoza Modelo Especial Mexican Beer is a full-flavored pilsner beer with a crisp taste. An orange blossom honey aroma and light hop character make this imported beer perfect for tailgating

14 Two Brothers Prairie Path Ale

14 Two Brothers Prairie Path Ale

$0.00+

Prairie Path Ale is a Belgian-style golden ale. Prairie Path Ale is a full flavored, slightly bitter, clean and refreshing ale. The Belgian malts along with the Saaz and Goldings hops give this beer great drinkability. Brewed specially to remove gluten.

15 Flying Basset Honey Hefe

15 Flying Basset Honey Hefe

$0.00+

Light and effervescent Bavarian style Hefe that boasts a distinct yeast driven aroma of Banana and Clove with soft undertones of Orange Blossom Honey and Wheat.

16 Odell Sippin' Pretty

16 Odell Sippin' Pretty

$0.00+

More of a mantra than a beer, Sippin’ Pretty is our Fruited Sour Ale. Loaded with our unique blend of açai, guava, and elderberry, and balanced with a delicate addition of Himalayan pink sea salt, this beer pops with a bright ruby color and a refreshing tart finish. So sit back, relax, and sip on something pretty.

17 Destihl WSS Dragonfruit Mango

17 Destihl WSS Dragonfruit Mango

$0.00+

Stimulate your senses with our sour ale bursting with tart fruit flavors and aromas of dragonfruit & mango. Delight in the brilliant fuschia color and vibrant taste sensation that delivers an invigorating experience with each sip. Cheers!

18 Bells Oberon Wheat Ale

18 Bells Oberon Wheat Ale

$0.00+

Bell's Oberon is a wheat ale fermented with Bell's signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas. The addition of wheat malt lends a smooth mouthfeel, making it a classic summer beer.

19 Crooked Tooth 18th Hour

19 Crooked Tooth 18th Hour

$0.00+

Our house IPA brewed with Chinook, Mosaic, & Cascade. Its soft and hazy with notes of peach heavy stone fruit, pine and slight grapefruit.

20 Fate Genuine Sincere

20 Fate Genuine Sincere

$0.00+

Special Vig collaboration

21 Wren House Bronco

$0.00+
22 Original Sin Black Widow

22 Original Sin Black Widow

$0.00+

Black Widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.

23 Telluride Alpengose

23 Telluride Alpengose

$0.00+
24 Franziskaner Weissbier Hefeweizen

24 Franziskaner Weissbier Hefeweizen

$0.00+

5% ABV 12 IBU Spaten-Franziskaner-Löwenbräu-Gruppe Munich, Bayern Franziskaner Hefe-Weissbier Naturtrüb ist ein natürlicher und eleganter Weissbierprotagonist aus Bayern mit einem üppig weißen Schaum. Das kupfergoldene Weizenbier mit hefetrüber Opaleszenz entfaltet einen aromatischen Duft mit harmonischer Frucht in dem Bananen und Zitrusfrüchte grüßen lassen. Durch den höheren Kohlensäuregehalt ist es besonders spritzig und perlend. Seinen unverwechselbaren besonders frischen, dezent würzigen und fruchtigen Geschmack mit mild-süßlichem Ausklang entfaltet Franziskaner Hefe-Weissbier Naturtrüb beim genussvollen Herunterschlucken

25 2 Towns Prickly Pearadise

$0.00+Out of stock

Fruity and earthy, Prickly Pearadise brings some desert flare to the PNW. We use a fusion of NW apples & prickly pear cactus fruit to create a vibrant flavor oasis, proving that a little paradise can be found even in the prickliest of places.

26 Goose Island Wild Herd

26 Goose Island Wild Herd

$0.00+

Brewed in collaboration with Buffalo Wild Wings. We wanted to offer an easy-drinking beer that our guests can enjoy with their wings and burgers during a marathon of games in our sports bars. A Kölsch is the perfect hybrid beer, giving the easy drinkability of a lager with the flavor profile of a craft ale. While the ale yeast gives the light, citrus notes you’d expect from a craft beer, Goose Island lagers the beer, giving it the smooth and refreshing finish you would expect from a light lager.

27 Dillinger Serrano Seduction

27 Dillinger Serrano Seduction

$0.00+

5.2% ABV 20 IBU Dillinger Brewing Company Tucson, AZ An American-Wheat brewed with serrano peppers and hatch green chilies. All the flavor, none of the heat!

28 Dragoon Goonfest

$0.00+

29 10 Barrel Pub Beer

$0.00+Out of stock
30 Barrio Blond Ale

30 Barrio Blond Ale

$0.00+

4.53% ABV Barrio Brewing Company Tucson, AZ You’ll never forget your first blonde. Light and crisp, with a hint of malt. With just enough Czechoslovakian Saaz hops to balance out the sweetness

31 Wren House Red Ghost

$0.00+
32 Firetruck Code 3

32 Firetruck Code 3

$0.00+

7.3% ABV 83 IBU Dragoon Brewing Company Tucson, AZ This is a true West Coast IPA - deep gold in color, featuring a dank, herbal, citrusy hop aroma supported by a sparse malt backbone. It is appropriately bitter, with a relatively high alcohol content. Pair Dragoon IPA with spicy dishes (like chile verde or phở), but if spice isn't your thing, you can't go wrong with any aged sharp cheddar

33 Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

33 Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$0.00+Out of stock

This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite!

34 Toppling Goliath King Sue

34 Toppling Goliath King Sue

$0.00+

This full-bodied, hazy double IPA is Citra-hopped with a juicy combination of mango, orange, and pineapple flavors finishing with a grapefruit aroma and ferocious bite.

35 Odd Side Bean Flicker

35 Odd Side Bean Flicker

$0.00+

A light coffee note with gentle grains, tricks your mind into thinking you are drinking a stout.

36 Founders Dirty Bastard

36 Founders Dirty Bastard

$0.00+

Dark ruby in color. Brewed with seven varieties of imported malts. Complex, with hints of smoke and peat, malty richness and a right hook of hops.

37 Moto Sonora Gokart Mozart

$0.00+

38 Alaskan Amber Ale

$0.00+

Alt. The name of this beer style comes from the German word "meaning old". This refers to the aging that alts undergo since they ferment more slowly and at colder temperatures than most ales. Slow fermentation helps condition the flavors in Alaskan Amber. Richly malty and long on the palate, with just enough hop backing to make this beautiful amber colored “alt” style beer notably well balanced.

39 Prairie Artisan Spicy Pickle Monster

39 Prairie Artisan Spicy Pickle Monster

$0.00+

Sour ale with spicy dill pickles, orange, lemon, and lime.

40 Dragoon IPA

40 Dragoon IPA

$0.00+

7.3% ABV 83 IBU Dragoon Brewing Company Tucson, AZ This is a true West Coast IPA - deep gold in color, featuring a dank, herbal, citrusy hop aroma supported by a sparse malt backbone. It is appropriately bitter, with a relatively high alcohol content. Pair Dragoon IPA with spicy dishes (like chile verde or phở), but if spice isn't your thing, you can't go wrong with any aged sharp cheddar

41 Stone Enjoy By 10-31-22

41 Stone Enjoy By 10-31-22

$0.00+
42 Juicy Jack IPA

42 Juicy Jack IPA

$0.00+

6.5% ABV 37 IBU SanTan Brewing Company Chandler, AZ This Juicy Hazy IPA showcases Mosaic and Cashmere hops which explode with aromas of peach, guava and tangerine. Fruity and juicy, a generous amount of oats are added to give Juicy Jack a rich, full bodied flavor

43 Founders 4 Giants

43 Founders 4 Giants

$0.00+

We’ve made a lot of imperial IPAs over the years and, in turn, have had a lot of arguments over which one is the absolute best. So, to settle this once and for all, our brewers mashed up four of our favorite recipes into the ultimate imperial IPA. 4 Giants boasts aggressive bitterness balanced by a malty, sweet backbone while huge aromatics come courtesy of the seven American hop varieties

44 Karl Strauss When Worlds Collide

$0.00+

45 Wren House Jomax

$0.00+

46 Oskar Blues Death By Coconut

$0.00+
47 Founders Breakfast Stout

47 Founders Breakfast Stout

$0.00+

The coffee lover’s consummate beer. Brewed with an abundance of flaked oats, bitter and imported chocolates, and Sumatra and Kona coffee, this stout has an intense fresh-roasted java nose topped with a frothy, cinnamon-colored head that goes forever.

48 Schneider Weisse Aventinus

48 Schneider Weisse Aventinus

$0.00+

For golden moments by the fireplace: "Mein Aventinus" - the wholehearted, dark ruby coloured wheat beer, intensive and fiery, warming, well-balanced and tender. Bavaria's oldest wheat "Doppelbock" - brewed since 1907! Its sturdy body in combination with its sweet malty aroma is an invitation to profound indulgence - an ingenious blend with a strong body. Perfectly matches rustic dishes, dark roasts and sweet desserts.

49 Great Divide Yeti

49 Great Divide Yeti

$0.00+

Traditionally, Imperial Stouts, the biggest and boldest of all stouts, were brewed with massive amounts of roasted malts and hops, resulting in a velvety smooth but robust beer characterized by high alcohol content and extremely high hop bitterness. Meeting the challenge of this aggressive, challenging beer style, Great Divide's Yeti Imperial Stout is an onslaught of the senses. An almost viscous, inky-black brew, Yeti opens with a massive, roasty, chocolate, coffee malt flavor that eventually gives way to rich toffee and burnt caramel notes. Packed with an enormous quantity of American hops, Yeti's hop profile reveals a slightly citrusy, piney, and wonderfully dry hoppy finish.

50 Anderson Valley Bourbon Barrel Stout

50 Anderson Valley Bourbon Barrel Stout

$0.00+

Barney Flats Oatmeal Stout aged for three months in Wild Turkey Bourbon Barrels. Deep ebony hue with a beautiful mahogany head, an aroma of fresh-baked bread, toffee, and espresso mingling with the woody vanilla notes of Bourbon whiskey and the rich roasted flavors wrapped with Bourbon.

51 Stone Arrogant Bastard

51 Stone Arrogant Bastard

$0.00+

This is an aggressive ale. You probably won’t like it. It is quite doubtful that you have the taste or sophistication to be able to appreciate an ale of this quality and depth. We would suggest that you stick to safer and more familiar territory–maybe something with a multi-million dollar ad campaign aimed at convincing you it’s made in a little brewery, or one that implies that their tasteless fizzy yellow beverage will give you more sex appeal. Perhaps you think multi-million dollar ad campaigns make things taste better. Perhaps you’re mouthing your words as you read this.

OKTOBERFEST

Bacon & Blues ticket

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.75

Draught Root Beer

$4.00

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Kool Aid

$3.00

Purple Kool Aid

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ is a fun, family‐friendly and unique destination restaurant as the first Bavarian‐inspired beer garden, bourbon bar and barbecue concepts in Arizona. Customers receive a comfort food dining experience with a selection of true slow‐smoked meats, southern‐style sides with a southwestern kick, salads and desserts, all containing thoughtfully- and locally- sourced ingredients. In addition to offering classes, tastings and regular food and beverage parings, Brother John's also hosts a weekly live music series catering to all demographics.

Website

Location

1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705

Directions

