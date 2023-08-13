N/A BEVERAGES

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

FIGI Water

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Americano Coffee

$4.00

GARDEN SALAD

Garden Salad

$10.00

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

Brojo Burger

Brojo Burger

$15.00

Ugly Steak Sandwich

$21.00
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ MENU

1/3 lb Beef Brisket

1/3 lb Beef Brisket

$12.00
1/3 lb Pulled Pork

1/3 lb Pulled Pork

$11.00
1/3 Racl Baby Back Ribs

1/3 Racl Baby Back Ribs

$15.00

Grilled Salmon Filet

$12.00

A LA CART SIDES

Buttered Fire Roasted Corn

Buttered Fire Roasted Corn

$6.00
Signature Mac & Cheese

Signature Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.00
Yukon Gold Potato Salad

Yukon Gold Potato Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$7.00

DESSERT

BroJo’s Beignets (3)

BroJo’s Beignets (3)

$5.00

made fresh to order, lightly sugared, chocolate bourbon dipping sauce

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$5.00

ALCOHOL

Juicy Jack

$7.00+

Barrio Blonde

$6.00+

Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Chardonnay

$11.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00+

Malbec

$11.00+

Dragoon IPA

$9.00

Barrio Rojo

$6.00

Weihenstephaner Hefe

$7.00

Crystal Classic

$15.00

St Germain Ketel One Agave Lemon Cava Garnished w/Lemon Twist

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Juicy Jack Draught

$6.00+

Wren House Big Spill Pils

$7.00+

Dos XX

$6.00

Barrio Blonde Ale

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Barrio Rojo

$6.00

Barrio Hypster Hazy IPA

$6.00

Kim Crawford Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

DAOU Chardonnay

$12.00+

Tikal Malbec

$14.00+

Piper-Heidsiek Champagne

$14.00+

Cakebreak Napa Valley Chardonnay BTL

$110.00

Archery SUmmit "Dundee Hills" Estate Pinot Noir BTL

$155.00

O'Shaughnessy Howel Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$160.00

Cakebread Benchland Napa Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$185.00

Vanderpump Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

Marques Brut

$8.00+

Josh Cellars Rose

$14.00+

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$7.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Empress 1908 Gin

$8.00+

Nolet's Reserve

$105.00+

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

$6.50+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Sipsmith London Dry Gin

$6.50+

Bacardi Superior

$6.50+

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$6.00+

Zaya Grand Reserve Rum

$8.00+

Hendrick's Gin

$7.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Hanson Organic

$5.00+

10513 Michter's US1* Small Batch Bourbon

$6.50+

10213 Eagle Rare 10 yr. Kentucky Straight Bourbon

$10.00+

10735 Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$8.00+

10117 Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$7.00+

10305 Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

$7.00+

10317 Stagg Jr (LR)

$15.00+

10430 Kentucky Owl Batch 11 Bourbon (LR)

$50.00+

11725 Woodford Reserve Rye

$7.00+

11103 Angel's Envy Rum Cask Finished Rye

$12.00+

11703 WhistlePig 10 yr.

$13.50+

11712 WhistlePig Piggyback

$7.00+

12208 Del Bac Distillers Cut

$12.00+

11709 WhistlePig BossHog 5th Ed.

$75.00+

22311 Macallan Rare Cask (LR)

$40.00+

26209 Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$40.00+

10109 Angel's Envy Port Cask Finished

$8.00+

22303 Macallan 12 yr. Double Cask

$13.00+

11609 Templeton 6 yr.

$8.00+

20201 Craigellachie 13 yr.

$12.00+

10714 Widow Jane Decadence

$30.00+

10111 Arizona Distilling Co. Copper City

$7.00+

11107 Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$8.00+

11730 Flying Leap Double Oak Rye Whiskey

$7.00+

10131 Buffalo Trace

$7.00+

10203 Colonel E.H. Taylor Single Barrel (LR)

$14.00+

10712 Widow Jane Lucky Thirteen (LR)

$20.00+

14119 Weller The Original FULL PROOF Kentucky Bourbon (LR)

$25.00+

10127 Blanton's Single Barrel (LR)

$30.00+

17111 Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00+

20221 Glenfiddich 14 yr.

$12.00+

21101 Ardbeg 10 yr.

$13.00+

23105 Auchentoshan Bartender's Malt

$12.00+

10103 1792 Small Batch

$10.00+

BroJo's Dickel

$15.00+

10215 Elijah Craig Small Batch

$5.50+

11409 Knob Creek

$6.00+

20101 Balvenie 12 yr. DoubleWood

$10.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$7.50+

Don Julio Reposado Tequila

$12.75+

Don Julio 1942

$31.50+

Herradura Añejo Tequila

$12.00+

Baileys The Original Irish Cream Liqueur

$6.00+

Drambuie

$9.00+

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

$9.00+

Cointreau Noir Orange Liqueur

$6.00+

Campari

$6.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Don Julio Añejo Tequila

$14.63+