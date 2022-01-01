Main picView gallery

Brother Justus Whiskey Company 3300 5th St NE

review star

No reviews yet

3300 5th St NE

Minneapolis, MN 55418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FOOD

Pretzels

$7.00

Nuts

$7.00

Single Cheese Boxes

$9.00

Combo Boxes

Carbs

Cookies

$7.00

Clothing

"Be Still" Black SS

$28.00

Classic Black SS

$20.00

Classic White SS

$20.00

Crewneck Black Sweatshirt

$55.00

"Be Still" White SS

$28.00

Classic Black LS

$25.00

Classic White LS

$25.00

Crewneck White Sweatshirt

$45.00

"Monks Not Mobsters" SS

$28.00

"Taste the Peat" SS

$28.00

"Faith" LS

$35.00

Pom-Pom Beanie

$45.00

"Monks Not Mobsters" LS

$35.00

"Taste the Peat" LS

$35.00

"Proof" LS

$35.00

Fleece-Lined Beanie

$50.00

The North Face Fleece

$150.00

Hoodie

$55.00

Apron

$98.00

Barrels

Old Used 5 Gallon Barrel

$50.00

Glassware

Glassware Non-Specified

$10.00

Engraved Old Fashioned Glass

$20.00Out of stock

Miscellaneous

Popsocket

$8.00

Brigid Art

$30.00

Wool Blanket

$95.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3300 5th St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Door Pub - University
orange star4.5 • 1,086
1514 Como Ave Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Ramen Kazama Select - Como
orange star4.3 • 440
1510 Como Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Crave Cafe & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Summer St. NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Tacos Locos Burritos and More - 314 15th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
314 15th Avenue SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Avocadish - Dinkytown
orange star4.0 • 5
330 15th Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Boomin Barbecue
orange star4.0 • 2
949 East Hennepin Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Young Joni
orange star4.9 • 4,934
165 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Aster Cafe
orange star4.6 • 2,354
125 SE Main St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Jefe Urban Cocina
orange star4.5 • 2,075
219 SE Main St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Hazel's Northeast
orange star4.5 • 1,041
2859 Johnson St. NE Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Alma
orange star4.5 • 1,031
528 University Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Northeast Social
orange star4.4 • 985
359 13th Avenue NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston