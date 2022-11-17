Brother Arthur's Seafood & More
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saginaw's oldest Black-owned restaurant and voted the best catfish in the Tri-City area!
2522 E Genesee Avenue, Saginaw, MI 48601
