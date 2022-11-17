Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brother Arthur's Seafood & More

2522 E Genesee Avenue

Saginaw, MI 48601

Order Again

Sandwich

African Whiting Sandwich

$10.17

6 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal and then perfeclty fried accompanied with 2 pieces of bread.

Catfish Filet Sandwich

$8.98

6 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal and then perfeclty fried accompanied with 2 pieces of bread.

Catfish Steak Sandwich

$8.98

6 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal and then perfeclty fried accompanied with 2 pieces of bread.

Ocean Perch Sandwich

$8.98

6 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal and then perfeclty fried accompanied with 2 pieces of bread.

Talapia Sandwich

$8.98

6 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal and then perfeclty fried accompanied with 2 pieces of bread.

Walleye Sandwich

$8.98

6 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal and then perfeclty fried accompanied with 2 pieces of bread.

Whiting Sandwich

$8.98

6 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal and then perfeclty fried accompanied with 2 pieces of bread.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$7.00

Entree

African Whiting Dinner

$17.63

7 pieces of our southern style fish with your choice of 2 sides.

Catfish Filet Dinner

$14.50

7 pieces of our southern style fish with your choice of 2 sides.

Catfish Steak Dinner

$14.50

7 pieces of our southern style fish with your choice of 2 sides.

Ocean Perch Dinner

$14.50

7 pieces of our southern style fish with your choice of 2 sides.

Talapia Dinner

$14.50

7 pieces of our southern style fish with your choice of 2 sides.

Walleye Dinner

$14.50

7 pieces of our southern style fish with your choice of 2 sides.

Whiting Dinner

$14.50

7 pieces of our southern style fish with your choice of 2 sides.

Pork Chops Dinner

$14.50

2 deep fried southern style pork chops with french fries.

Catfish Filet Combo

$9.50

5 pieces of our southern style fish with your choice of 1 side.

Ocean Perch Combo

$9.50

5 pieces of our southern style fish with your choice of 1 side.

Talapia Combo

$9.50

5 pieces of our southern style fish with your choice of 1 side.

Walleye Combo

$9.50

5 pieces of our southern style fish with your choice of 1 side.

Whiting Combo

$9.50

5 pieces of our southern style fish with your choice of 1 side.

Fish & Chicken Combo

$10.50

4 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal perfectly fried and 2 piece chicken tenders.

Chicken Wing Din Combo

$9.50

7 piece chicken wing dings coated in our signature seasoning and flour, deep fried to a crisp.

Shrimp Combo

$8.00

8 pieces of southern style seasoned shrimp with an order of french fries.

Chicken Dinner

$16.50

BBQ WINGS

$8.95

Tenders

$7.00

Family Meal

$25.00

Trio with fries

$17.50

Grab Bag

$5.25

Small Platter

Catfish Filet (Small)

$12.00

11 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal then perfectly fried.

Catfish Steak (Small)

$12.00

11 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal then perfectly fried.

Ocean Perch (Small)

$12.00

11 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal then perfectly fried.

Talapia (Small)

$12.00

11 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal then perfectly fried.

Walleye (Small)

$12.00

11 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal then perfectly fried.

Whiting (Small)

$12.00

11 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal then perfectly fried.

Large Platter

African Whiting (Large)

$27.00

22 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal then perfectly fried.

Catfish Filet (Large)

$23.00

22 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal then perfectly fried.

Catfish Steak (Large)

$23.00

22 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal then perfectly fried.

Ocean Perch (Large)

$23.00

22 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal then perfectly fried.

Talapia (Large)

$23.00

22 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal then perfectly fried.

Walleye (Large)

$23.00

22 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal then perfectly fried.

Whiting (Large)

$23.00

22 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal then perfectly fried.

Snack Box

Catfish Filet Snack

$7.00

4 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal perfectly fried with a order of french fries.

Ocean Perch Snack

$7.00

4 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal perfectly fried with a order of french fries.

Talapia Snack

$7.00

4 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal perfectly fried with a order of french fries.

Walleye Snack

$7.00

4 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal perfectly fried with a order of french fries.

Whiting Snack

$7.00

4 pieces of our southern style fish coated in a light and crispy cornmeal perfectly fried with a order of french fries.

Polish Sausage Snack

$7.00

2 BBQ Polish Sausages with french fries.

Sides

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.75

5 Mississippi style fried green tomatoes.

French Fries

$2.85

Golden brown and crispy french fries.

Okra

$2.75

Southern style crispy okra.

Onion Rings

$2.75

Beer battered and deep fried onion rings.

Spaghetti

$4.25

Our house signature spectacular spaghetti with crispy vegetables.

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Greens

$5.00

Yams

$5.00

Corn Bread

$0.75

Fried corn

$5.00

Desserts

Strawberry

$1.65

German Chocolate

$1.65

Lemon

$1.65

Confetti

$1.65

Bananas Pudin

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Beverages

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Extras

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Bread

$0.25

Two slices of bread.

Chicken Wing Din

$0.85

One Piece of fish

$1.85

3 shrimps

$2.50

Premium

$2.00

Two for 16

Select your sandwiches

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saginaw's oldest Black-owned restaurant and voted the best catfish in the Tri-City area!

2522 E Genesee Avenue, Saginaw, MI 48601

