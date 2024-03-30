Brotherly Love
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Authenticated in Philly, crafted with Southern love.
Location
1610 54th Ave North, Suite 100, Nashville, TN 37209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cheap Charlies West LLC - 1313 51st Ave N
No Reviews
1313 51st Ave N Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
Hattie B's - Nashville - Lower Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant