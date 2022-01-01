- Home
Brother's at Willow Ranch
No reviews yet
6223 US HWY 76 W.
Young Harris, GA 30582
Popular Items
Banquet
BBQ
Burgers
Bad Hoss Burger
Signature burger on grilled Texas toast topped with fried green tomato, bacon, lettuce and horseradish sauce.
Black Bean Burger
Vegetarian black bean burger on a toasted brioche bun with baby spinach, bleu cheese, tomato, onion and tomato basil aioli.
Cheeseburger
Traditional Hamburger
Our signature half-pound, hand-pattied burger on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, and ketchup.
Whiskey Sour Burger
Signature burger topped with sauteed onions, applewood smoked bacon, fried pickles, American cheese and a house whiskey glaze on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce & tomato.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Smokehouse Burger
Country
Beef Liver & Onions
Tender beef liver grilled and topped with sauteed onions.
Brother's Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions, peppers, and provolone cheese.
Chicken Breast Dinner (2)
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken breast tenderized, breaded, fried, and topped with white pepper gravy.
Chicken Tenders
Two center cut jumbo chicken tenders lightly breaded, fried and served with honey mustard.
Chopped Steak (Ground)
Half-pound ground beef patty topped with sauteed onions and a rich brown gravy.
Country Bowl
Chunks of fried chicken, corn and cheddar jack cheese, over red skin mashed potatoes. Choose either white pepper or brown gravy. **Not served with any sides.**
Country Bowl (STEAK)
Chunks of fried chicken, corn and cheddar jack cheese, over red skin mashed potatoes. Choose either white pepper or brown gravy. **Not served with any sides.**
Country Fried Steak
Breaded Angus beef fritter deep fried and topped with white pepper gravy.
Fried Chicken Livers
Pork Chops
Two hand cut pork chops served grilled, blackened, or fried.
Smothered Chicken
Spinach & Feta Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken breast with sauteed spinach, red onion, garlic, and feta cheese.
Sweet Carolina Chicken
Boneless chicken breast stuffed with honey ham and Swiss cheese lightly breaded, fried and topped with a sweet apricot glaze.
Vegetable Plate
Create your own vegetable plate by choosing four of our house sides. **Not served with any additional sides**
Dessert
House Sides
Kids
Pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken breast breaded with an Italian parmesan mix and topped with house marinara and mozzarella cheese over angel hair pasta.
Chicken Picatta
Lightly dredged chicken breast seared and tossed with Angel hair pasta in a mushroom & lemon butter caper sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Six jumbo shrimp, garlic, red pepper flakes and fresh parsley tossed with Angel hair pasta in a lemon butter and white wine sauce.
Shrimp Picatta
Pasta Alfredo
Broccoli Alfredo
Pasta Primavera
Chicken Alfredo
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce, topped with sliced grilled or fried chicken and parmesan cheese.
Shrimp Alfredo
Salad
Black & Blue Steak Salad
Blackened sirloin tips with melted bleu cheese over our garden fresh or Caesar salad.
Garden Fresh Salad
Sliced cucumbers, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onion, hard boiled egg, bacon crumbles, and cheddar jack cheese over a bed of mixed greens.
Chicken Pecan Salad
Grilled or fried chicken breast over mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber slices, pecan crumbles, and cheddar jack cheese.
Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Sandwiches
Bad Hoss BLT
Far from your average BLT that includes fried green tomatoes and mayo on Texas toast.
Chicken Club Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Cod fillet served grilled, blackened, or fried on a hoagie roll with a tomato basil aioli.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved slow roasted sirloin with sauteed onions, peppers and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.
Reuben
House made corned beef or pastrami on grilled rye with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and homemade 1000 island dressing.
Seafood
Fish & Chips
Wild caught, deep fried, Atlantic Cod.
Catfish
Domestic catfish fillets tossed in a cornmeal breading & fried.
Honey Garlic Salmon
Eight ounce hand cut fillet of salmon char grilled & glazed with a honey garlic sauce.
Jumbo Shrimp
Six jumbo shrimp, served grilled, blackened, or fried.
Rainbow Trout - FULL
Ten ounce, grilled rainbow trout fillet with a maple balsamic glaze. Fresh from Andrews, NC (when available).
Rainbow Trout - HALF
Five ounce, grilled rainbow trout fillet with a maple balsamic glaze. Fresh from Andrews, NC (when available).
Signature Sides
Specials
Starters
Steak
A LA CARTE
TO-GO ITEMS
Mixed Drinks
New York Sour
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Red Sangria
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Lemon Drop Martini
Bay Breeze
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
White Sangria
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Sex on the Beach
Chocolate Martini
Amaretto Sour
Black Russian
Long Island Tea Well
Long Beach
Jim Jones
Liquid Marijuana
Lemon Cherry Delight Martini
Rum Runner
NA Beverages
1/2 Sweet/Unsweet Tea
Apple Juice
Decaf Coffee
Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Gatorade (Fruit Punch)
Hot Tea
Juice
Kid's Choc Milk
Milk
Mountain Dew
Pepsi
Pink Lemonade
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Sparkling Water
Sweet Tea
To Go Drink
Water
UnSweet Tea
Water
Club Soda
Shirley Temple
Virgin Bloody Mary
Wine
Deliverance Georgia
Mountain Harvest
House Cabernet
House Merlot
7 Deadly Zins
Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
Bogle Petite Sirah
J Vineyards Black Label Pinot Noir
Carnivore Zinfandel
Candonie Green Merlot
Storypoint Cabernet Sauvignon
Purple Cowboy
Chakras Malbec
Castillo De Monlero Red Blend
Alamos Malbec
Macmurray Pinot Noir
William Hill Merlot
Noiret
Deliverance - BTL
Mtn Harvest - BTL
House Cab - BTL
House Merlot - BTL
7 Deadly Zins - BTL
Alamos Malbec-BTL
Bogle Petite Sirah - BTL
Macmurray Pinot Noir - BTL
J Vineyards Black Label Pinot Noir- BTL
William Hill Merlot- BTL
Storypoint Cabernet Savignon - BTL
Louis Martini Cabernet Savignon - BTL
Carnivore Zinfandel - BTL
Noiret-BTL
Castillo
Chardonnay on the Left
Sweet Sally
House Chardonnay
House Pinot Grigio
House Moscato
House White Zinfandel
13 Celsius Pinot Grigio
Apfelwein
La Vis Pinot Grigio
Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio
Kenwood Six Ridges Chardonnay
Benziger Chardonnay
Christmas Catawba
William Hill Chardonnay
Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay
Davinci Pinot Grigio
Maso Canali Pinot Grigio
It's Wine Time Riesling
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
Chard on the Left - BTL
Sweet Sally - BTL
House Chard - BTL
House Pinot Grigio - BTL
House Moscato - BTL
House White Zin - BTL
13 Celsius Pinot Grigio - BTL
Apfelwein - BTL
Giensen Sauv Blanc - BTL
La Vis Pinot Grigio - BTL
Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio - BTL
Kenwood Six Ridges Chard - BTL
Benziger Chardonnay - BTL
William Hill Chardonnay-BTL
Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay-BTL
Davinci Pinot Grigio-BTL
Maso Canali Pinot Grigio-BTL
It's Wine Time Riesling-BTL
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc-BTL
Ava Grace Rose
Rosehaven Rose
La Jolie Fleur Rose
Rosehaven Rose
La Jolie Fleur Rose
Brut Opera Prima
Split Rose
La Marca Prosecco
Bouvet
Brut Opera Prima
La Marca Prosecco
Berry Sangria
Selbach Reisling Glass
Selbach Reisling Bottle
Wine
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nestled in the beautiful North Georgia Mountains, Brother’s at Willow Ranch offers guests amazing food, exceptional drinks, award winning desserts and legendary service in a distinctly rustic atmosphere. Locally owned and operated, Brother’s sources the best local ingredients when possible, including a variety of produce, beef from Osborn Farms, rainbow trout from Andrews, NC, distilled spirits including moonshine from Grandaddy Mims, and a variety of wine and craft beer from local vineyards and breweries. Currently offered: dine in, take-out, curbside, limited outdoor seating, private dining for large parties, and off-site catering for any event.
6223 US HWY 76 W., Young Harris, GA 30582