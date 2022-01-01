Brother's at Willow Ranch

Restaurant header imageView gallery
$22.00

BBQ

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Toasted brioche roll piled high with pulled pork and our house made BBQ sauce. Served with french fries.

Pulled Pork Plate

$20.99

Slow smoked, hand pulled pork served with two house sides and garlic toast.

Burgers

Bad Hoss Burger

$17.99

Signature burger on grilled Texas toast topped with fried green tomato, bacon, lettuce and horseradish sauce.

Black Bean Burger

$15.99

Vegetarian black bean burger on a toasted brioche bun with baby spinach, bleu cheese, tomato, onion and tomato basil aioli.

Cheeseburger

$16.99

Traditional Hamburger

$15.99

Our signature half-pound, hand-pattied burger on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, and ketchup.

Whiskey Sour Burger

$17.99

Signature burger topped with sauteed onions, applewood smoked bacon, fried pickles, American cheese and a house whiskey glaze on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce & tomato.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.99

Smokehouse Burger

$17.99

Country

Beef Liver & Onions

$16.99

Tender beef liver grilled and topped with sauteed onions.

Brother's Chicken

$19.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions, peppers, and provolone cheese.

Chicken Breast Dinner (2)

$17.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.99

Chicken breast tenderized, breaded, fried, and topped with white pepper gravy.

Chicken Tenders

$17.99

Two center cut jumbo chicken tenders lightly breaded, fried and served with honey mustard.

Chopped Steak (Ground)

$18.99

Half-pound ground beef patty topped with sauteed onions and a rich brown gravy.

Country Bowl

$18.99

Chunks of fried chicken, corn and cheddar jack cheese, over red skin mashed potatoes. Choose either white pepper or brown gravy. **Not served with any sides.**

Country Bowl (STEAK)

$23.99

Chunks of fried chicken, corn and cheddar jack cheese, over red skin mashed potatoes. Choose either white pepper or brown gravy. **Not served with any sides.**

Country Fried Steak

$16.99

Breaded Angus beef fritter deep fried and topped with white pepper gravy.

Fried Chicken Livers

$16.99

Pork Chops

$19.99

Two hand cut pork chops served grilled, blackened, or fried.

Smothered Chicken

$19.99

Spinach & Feta Chicken

$20.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast with sauteed spinach, red onion, garlic, and feta cheese.

Sweet Carolina Chicken

$20.99

Boneless chicken breast stuffed with honey ham and Swiss cheese lightly breaded, fried and topped with a sweet apricot glaze.

Vegetable Plate

$14.99

Create your own vegetable plate by choosing four of our house sides. **Not served with any additional sides**

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Cheesecake

$8.99

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$9.99

Fruit Cobbler

$7.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Molten Lava Cake

$8.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$9.99

KIds Ice Cream

$3.00

KIds Fruit Cobbler

$3.00

Kids Bread Pudding

$3.00

Raspberry Pecab Lemon Cake

$10.00

House Sides

Baked Beans

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Corn

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Okra

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Potatoe Wedges

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Spiced Apples

$3.99

Sweet Potato

$3.99

Kids

KIDS ALFREDO

$5.00

KIDS CHEESE BITES

$9.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN BITES

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS SHRIMP

$10.00

KIDS PASTA

$5.00

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$20.99

Fried chicken breast breaded with an Italian parmesan mix and topped with house marinara and mozzarella cheese over angel hair pasta.

Chicken Picatta

$20.99

Lightly dredged chicken breast seared and tossed with Angel hair pasta in a mushroom & lemon butter caper sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

Six jumbo shrimp, garlic, red pepper flakes and fresh parsley tossed with Angel hair pasta in a lemon butter and white wine sauce.

Shrimp Picatta

$21.99

Pasta Alfredo

$14.99

Broccoli Alfredo

$17.98

Pasta Primavera

$18.99

Chicken Alfredo

$20.98

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce, topped with sliced grilled or fried chicken and parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.98

Salad

Black & Blue Steak Salad

$21.99

Blackened sirloin tips with melted bleu cheese over our garden fresh or Caesar salad.

Garden Fresh Salad

$12.99

Sliced cucumbers, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onion, hard boiled egg, bacon crumbles, and cheddar jack cheese over a bed of mixed greens.

Chicken Pecan Salad

$18.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast over mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber slices, pecan crumbles, and cheddar jack cheese.

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Sandwiches

Bad Hoss BLT

$14.99

Far from your average BLT that includes fried green tomatoes and mayo on Texas toast.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$16.99

Fish Sandwich

$16.99

Cod fillet served grilled, blackened, or fried on a hoagie roll with a tomato basil aioli.

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.99

Shaved slow roasted sirloin with sauteed onions, peppers and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.

Reuben

$15.99

House made corned beef or pastrami on grilled rye with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and homemade 1000 island dressing.

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$20.99

Wild caught, deep fried, Atlantic Cod.

Catfish

$21.99

Domestic catfish fillets tossed in a cornmeal breading & fried.

Honey Garlic Salmon

$24.99

Eight ounce hand cut fillet of salmon char grilled & glazed with a honey garlic sauce.

Jumbo Shrimp

$21.99

Six jumbo shrimp, served grilled, blackened, or fried.

Rainbow Trout - FULL

$24.99

Ten ounce, grilled rainbow trout fillet with a maple balsamic glaze. Fresh from Andrews, NC (when available).

Rainbow Trout - HALF

$19.99

Five ounce, grilled rainbow trout fillet with a maple balsamic glaze. Fresh from Andrews, NC (when available).

Signature Sides

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

Side Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.99

Side Fried Pickles

$5.99

Side Onion Rings

$5.99

Side Salad - Caesar

$5.99

Side Salad - House

$5.99

Sweet Fries

$5.99

Side Mozz

$5.99

Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Loaded Mash Potato

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Specials

Bake Penne Pasta

$13.00

Turkey Plate

$14.00

Loaded Tips

$26.00

Prime Rib

$35.00

Beef Brisket Dip

$17.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

Starters

APP Battered Onion Rings

$10.99

APP Fried Mushrooms

$10.99

APP Green Tomatoes

$10.99

APP Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$12.99

APP Pickles

$10.99

APP - Mix & Match (Choose 2)

$12.99

Sliders

$12.00

APP LOADED FRIES

$12.99

APP Pretzel Bites

$10.99

Steak

Filet Mignon

$35.99

Eight ounces of the most tender cut of beef.

Ribeye

$34.99

Twelve ounce, well marbled ribeye aged a minimum of 28 days.

Sirloin Tips

$23.99

Ten ounces of tender hand cut sirloin tips.

NY Strip

$28.99

A LA CARTE

CHICKEN TENDER (EACH)

$4.99

CHICKEN BREAST

$7.99

8OZ Salmon

$9.99

6 Pack of Shrimp

$9.99

Extra Portion Tips

$15.99

Smothered Topping

$3.99

Parmesan Shrimp

$4.99

Drunken Topping

$5.99

Jack Daniels Glaze

$3.99

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$3.99

Mushrooms

$1.99

Pepper

$1.99

Onion

$1.99

Mixed Drinks

New York Sour

$9.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Long Island Tea Well

$11.00

Long Beach

$11.00+

Jim Jones

$14.00

Liquid Marijuana

$14.00

Lemon Cherry Delight Martini

$13.00

Rum Runner

$11.00

NA Beverages

1/2 Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Gatorade (Fruit Punch)

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Kid's Choc Milk

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

To Go Drink

$2.99

UnSweet Tea

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Wine

Deliverance Georgia

$11.00

Mountain Harvest

$11.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

7 Deadly Zins

$7.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Bogle Petite Sirah

$8.00

J Vineyards Black Label Pinot Noir

$12.00

Carnivore Zinfandel

$8.00

Candonie Green Merlot

$9.00

Storypoint Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Purple Cowboy

$8.00

Chakras Malbec

$8.00

Castillo De Monlero Red Blend

$7.00

Alamos Malbec

$8.00

Macmurray Pinot Noir

$10.00

William Hill Merlot

$9.00

Noiret

$11.00

Deliverance - BTL

$34.00

Mtn Harvest - BTL

$34.00

House Cab - BTL

$20.00

House Merlot - BTL

$20.00

7 Deadly Zins - BTL

$26.00

Alamos Malbec-BTL

$27.00

Bogle Petite Sirah - BTL

$27.00

Macmurray Pinot Noir - BTL

$32.00

J Vineyards Black Label Pinot Noir- BTL

$38.00

William Hill Merlot- BTL

$30.00

Storypoint Cabernet Savignon - BTL

$30.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Savignon - BTL

$32.00

Carnivore Zinfandel - BTL

$27.00

Noiret-BTL

$34.00

Castillo

$22.00

Chardonnay on the Left

$11.00

Sweet Sally

$11.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House Moscato

$6.00

House White Zinfandel

$6.00

13 Celsius Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Apfelwein

$11.00

La Vis Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Kenwood Six Ridges Chardonnay

Benziger Chardonnay

$9.00

Christmas Catawba

$9.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$9.00

Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay

$12.00

Davinci Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$11.00

It's Wine Time Riesling

$7.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Chard on the Left - BTL

$34.00

Sweet Sally - BTL

$34.00

House Chard - BTL

$20.00

House Pinot Grigio - BTL

$20.00

House Moscato - BTL

$18.00

House White Zin - BTL

$20.00

13 Celsius Pinot Grigio - BTL

$27.00

Apfelwein - BTL

$34.00

Giensen Sauv Blanc - BTL

$26.00

La Vis Pinot Grigio - BTL

$29.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio - BTL

$29.00

Kenwood Six Ridges Chard - BTL

$46.00

Benziger Chardonnay - BTL

$29.00

William Hill Chardonnay-BTL

$30.00

Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay-BTL

$38.00

Davinci Pinot Grigio-BTL

$30.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio-BTL

$32.00

It's Wine Time Riesling-BTL

$22.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc-BTL

$32.00

Ava Grace Rose

$9.00

Rosehaven Rose

$8.00

La Jolie Fleur Rose

$10.00

Rosehaven Rose

$27.00

La Jolie Fleur Rose

$32.00

Brut Opera Prima

$6.00

Split Rose

$8.00

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00Out of stock

Bouvet

$40.00

Brut Opera Prima

$19.00

La Marca Prosecco

$30.00

Berry Sangria

$10.00

Selbach Reisling Glass

$7.00

Selbach Reisling Bottle

$27.00

Wine

$8.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nestled in the beautiful North Georgia Mountains, Brother’s at Willow Ranch offers guests amazing food, exceptional drinks, award winning desserts and legendary service in a distinctly rustic atmosphere. Locally owned and operated, Brother’s sources the best local ingredients when possible, including a variety of produce, beef from Osborn Farms, rainbow trout from Andrews, NC, distilled spirits including moonshine from Grandaddy Mims, and a variety of wine and craft beer from local vineyards and breweries. Currently offered: dine in, take-out, curbside, limited outdoor seating, private dining for large parties, and off-site catering for any event.

Location

6223 US HWY 76 W., Young Harris, GA 30582

Directions

Gallery
Brother's at Willow Ranch image
Brother's at Willow Ranch image
Brother's at Willow Ranch image

