Bagels
Brothers Bagels Neptune Ave
No reviews yet
532 Neptune avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Food
Bagels
Breakfast Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
$4.75
2 Eggs on Bagel
$4.50
2 Eggs Cheese on Bagel
$5.00
2 Eggs Ham, Bacon Or Sausage & Cheese on bagel
$6.50
Egg Whites Veg Wrap
$7.00
Dieters Delight
$7.00
Bacon & Egg
$6.00
Pastrami Egg Cheese
$7.00
Steak Egg & Cheese
$7.00
Mrs. Bagel
$7.99
Mr. Bagel
$7.99
B.L.T
$5.79
B.L.OR T
$5.29
Bacon/sausage bagel
$5.00
Bacon or sausage & cheese bagel
$5.99
Big boy
$6.99
big boy/cheese
$7.49
avocado/smash
$6.99
SAUSAGE &EGGS
$6.00
Griddle Specials
Muffins & Pastries
Healthy Start
Yogurt & Granola
Egg Omelettes
CC Spreads
Buttered Bagel
$2.25
Buttered Bagel
$2.50
Buttered Bagel & Jelly
$2.75
Cream Cheese
$3.00
Cream Cheese
$2.75
Cream Cheese Jelly
$3.75
Lowfat CC
$3.00
Lowfat CC
$2.75
Tofu CC
$3.25
Tofu CC
$2.75
Scallion CC
$4.00
Scallion CC 1/4
$3.00
Vegetable CC
$4.00
Vegetable CC
$3.00
Bacon CC
$4.00
Bacon CC
$3.00
Bacon Scallion CC
$4.00
Bacon Scallion CC
$3.00
Olive Pimento CC
$4.00
Olive Pimento CC
$3.00
Lowfat Scallion CC
$4.00
Lowfat Scallion CC
$3.00
Lowfat Veg CC
$4.00
Lowfat Veg CC
$3.00
Walnut Raisin CC
$4.00
Walnut Raisin CC
$3.00
Tofu Scallon CC
$4.00
Tofu Scallon CC
$3.00
Low Fat Sun-Dried Tom CC
$4.00
Low Fat Sun-Dried Tom CC
$3.00
Lox Scallion Radish
$4.50
Lox Scallion Radish
$3.25
Lox Spread
$4.50
Lox Spread
$3.25
Maple Walnut
$4.00
Maple Walnut
$3.25
Apple Cinnamon
$4.00
Apple Cinnamon
$3.00
Strawberry
$4.00
Strawberry
$3.00
Blueberry
$4.00
Blueberry
$3.00
Jalapeno Cheddar
$4.00
Jalapeno Cheddar
$3.00
Nutella CC
$4.00
Nutella CC
$3.00
PB
$3.25
Nutella
$3.25
PB & J
$3.75
Oreo CC
$4.00
Oreo CC
$3.25
jelly
$2.25
MINI BUTTER
$1.60
MINI CC
$2.00
MINI FLAVOR
$3.00
MINI LOX SPREAD
$3.75
BB Nova Spot
Salad Spread
Cheese
Yellow American Sand
$4.50
Yellow American (lbs)
$8.99
Swiss Sand
$4.50
Swiss (lbs)
$9.99
Muenster Sand
$4.50
Muenster (lbs)
$10.00
Provolone Sand
$4.50
Provolone (lbs)
$10.00
Sharp Cheddar Sand
$4.50
Sharp Cheddar (lbs)
$10.00
Monterey Jack Sand
$4.50
Monterey Jack (lbs)
$10.00
Mozzarella (tom & basil)
$7.00
Alpine Lace Sand
$4.50
Alpine Lace (lbs)
$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella (lbs)
$10.00
Premium Wraps
Chix Caesar
$9.95
Crispy Chix & Bacon
$9.95
Amazon Trails
$9.95
Cajun Chix Wrap
$9.95
Roasted Turkey & Swiss
$9.95
Brothers Bagel Wrap
$9.95
Vermont Wrap
$9.95
Low Carb Turkey
$9.95
Low Carb Tuna
$9.95
Vegetarian Delight
$9.95
Thai Chix Wrap
$9.95
Sante Fe Chix Wrap
$9.95
Philly cheesesteak wrap
$9.95
Mediterranean wrap
$9.95
Turkey club wrap
$9.95
Brothers tuna b.l.t wrap
$9.95
Chicken salad b.l.t wrap
$9.95
Cold Cuts
Boiled Ham Sand
$7.00
Boiled Ham (lbs)
$12.99
Virginia Ham Sand
$7.00
Virginia Ham (lbs)
$12.99
Black Forest Ham Sand
$7.00
Black Forest Ham (lbs)
$12.99
Roast Turkey Sand
$7.00
Roast Turkey (lbs)
$12.99
Roast Beef Sand
$8.00
Roast Beef (lbs)
$13.99
Corned Beef Sand
$8.00
Corned Beef (lbs)
$13.99
Pastrami Sand
$8.00
Pastrami (lbs)
$13.99
Genoa Salami Sand
$7.00
Genoa Salami (lbs)
$12.99
Liverwurst Sand
$7.00
Liverwurst (lbs)
$9.99
Pepperoni Sand
$7.00
Pepperoni (lbs)
$9.99
Prosciutto Sand
$8.00
Prosciutto (lbs)
$15.99
Bologna Sand
$6.50
Bologna (lbs)
$8.99
Burger Corner
Hot Stuff
Panini
Soups
Hot Special Heroes
Chix Fantastic
$11.95
The Godfather
$11.95
The Texas Melt
$11.95
The Ultimate B.L.T
$11.95
The Ruben
$11.95
The Turkey Explosion
$11.95
Grilled Chix Supreme
$11.95
Pastrami Supreme
$11.95
Turkey Melt
$11.95
Philly Cheese Steak
$11.95
Roast Beef Supreme
$11.95
The Monte Cristo
$11.95
The Philly Chix Steak
$11.95
The Peter Lugers Steak
$11.95
The Chix Ranch
$11.95
The Downtown
$11.95
Living in Sin
$11.95
Meatball Parm
$11.95
Chix Cutlet Parm
$11.95
Chicken Cutlet Hero
$8.50
Chicken Cutlet Roll
$6.50
Specialty sandwiches roll
$9.95
Chopped cheese hero
$11.95
Breakfast Burritos
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Frozen Coffee
Iced Coffee
$2.50+
Iced Tea
$2.50+
Iced Cappuccino
$5.00+
Iced Latte
$5.00+
Iced Macchiato
$5.00+
Iced Caramel Latte
$5.00+
Iced Caramel Macchiato
$5.00+
Iced Cafe Mocha
$5.00+
Iced Chai
$4.50+
Coffee Freezers
$4.50+
Mocha Freezers
$5.00+
Iced Americano
$4.00+
Cold Brew
$3.50+
cup of ice
$0.75
almond milk
$0.75
iced espresso doppio
$3.75
Fruit Smoothies
Fresh Squeezed Juice
BOTTLE BEVERAGES
All Beverages
BOTTLE SODA
$2.50
CAN SODA
$1.50
COCONUT WATER
$3.50
FLAVORED TROP 320Z
$4.00
GATORADE
$2.50
HARNEY SONS
$3.00
boylan
$2.75
MANHATTAN SPECIAL
$3.50
NAKED
$4.50
NESQUICK
$3.00
POLAND SPRING 16oz
$1.25
POLAND SPRING SPORTS
$1.75
REDBULL 12oz
$4.50
REDBULL 8oz
$3.50
ESSENTIA WATER 1 LITER
$3.00
ESSENTIA WATER 1.5 LITER
$4.00
ESSENTIA WATER 20oz
$2.50
SNAPPLE
$2.50
SPARKLING ICE
$2.25
STARBUCKS
$3.50
TROPICANA
$3.00
TROPICANA 1/2 GALLON
$5.99
TROPICANA 32OZ
$4.50
VITAMIN WATER
$2.75
YOOHOO
$3.00
Martinielli
$4.00
Calypso
$3.29
CBD
$5.49
Essentia sports
$3.00
Electrolit
$3.50
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
532 Neptune avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235
