Bagels

Brothers Bagels Neptune Ave

review star

No reviews yet

532 Neptune avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11235

Food

Bagels

1 Bagel

$1.25

Mini Bagel

$0.80

Flat Bagel

$1.50

Specialty Bagel

$2.50

One Dozen Bagels

$15.00

Half dozen

$7.50

Sub Croissant

$1.50

Sub Rainbow Bagel

$1.25

Sub French Toast Bagel

$1.25

Knish

$3.25

Bag of Chips

$2.00

challah

$6.00

8oz cc

$5.99

12oz cc

$8.99

hard boiled egg

$1.25

LG CHIPS

$4.00

rolls

$1.00

hero

$1.50

Bialy

$1.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

2 Eggs on Bagel

$4.50

2 Eggs Cheese on Bagel

$5.00

2 Eggs Ham, Bacon Or Sausage & Cheese on bagel

$6.50

Egg Whites Veg Wrap

$7.00

Dieters Delight

$7.00

Bacon & Egg

$6.00

Pastrami Egg Cheese

$7.00

Steak Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Mrs. Bagel

$7.99

Mr. Bagel

$7.99

B.L.T

$5.79

B.L.OR T

$5.29

Bacon/sausage bagel

$5.00

Bacon or sausage & cheese bagel

$5.99

Big boy

$6.99

big boy/cheese

$7.49

avocado/smash

$6.99

SAUSAGE &EGGS

$6.00

Griddle Specials

Pancakes

$6.95

French Toast

$6.95

Pan, Egg, Sau, Bacon 1 Each

$7.95

Pan, Egg, Sau, Bacon 2 Each

$10.95

Home Fries

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Muffins & Pastries

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Assorted Muffins

$3.25

Filled Croissant

$3.50

Butter Muffin

$3.50

Butter and Jelly

$3.75

ALMOND CROISSANT

$3.50

raisin bun

$3.50

choc twist

$3.50

cranberry twist

$3.50

Cheese danish

$3.50

Nutella croissant

$5.99

Healthy Start

Fruit

$5.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

rice pudding

$4.00

Yogurt & Granola

Vanilla Parfait

$5.00

Egg Omelettes

Western

$9.95

Vegetable

$9.95

Greek

$9.95

L.E.O

$11.95

Cheese

$9.95

Spanish

$9.95

Brothers Custom

$9.95

Healthy

$9.95

Bacon or Sausage Egg and Cheese

$10.45

platter no fries

$7.95

CC Spreads

Buttered Bagel

$2.25

Buttered Bagel

$2.50

Buttered Bagel & Jelly

$2.75

Cream Cheese

$3.00

Cream Cheese

$2.75

Cream Cheese Jelly

$3.75

Lowfat CC

$3.00

Lowfat CC

$2.75

Tofu CC

$3.25

Tofu CC

$2.75

Scallion CC

$4.00

Scallion CC 1/4

$3.00

Vegetable CC

$4.00

Vegetable CC

$3.00

Bacon CC

$4.00

Bacon CC

$3.00

Bacon Scallion CC

$4.00

Bacon Scallion CC

$3.00

Olive Pimento CC

$4.00

Olive Pimento CC

$3.00

Lowfat Scallion CC

$4.00

Lowfat Scallion CC

$3.00

Lowfat Veg CC

$4.00

Lowfat Veg CC

$3.00

Walnut Raisin CC

$4.00

Walnut Raisin CC

$3.00

Tofu Scallon CC

$4.00

Tofu Scallon CC

$3.00

Low Fat Sun-Dried Tom CC

$4.00

Low Fat Sun-Dried Tom CC

$3.00

Lox Scallion Radish

$4.50

Lox Scallion Radish

$3.25

Lox Spread

$4.50

Lox Spread

$3.25

Maple Walnut

$4.00

Maple Walnut

$3.25

Apple Cinnamon

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon

$3.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Blueberry

$4.00

Blueberry

$3.00

Jalapeno Cheddar

$4.00

Jalapeno Cheddar

$3.00

Nutella CC

$4.00

Nutella CC

$3.00

PB

$3.25

Nutella

$3.25

PB & J

$3.75

Oreo CC

$4.00

Oreo CC

$3.25

jelly

$2.25

MINI BUTTER

$1.60

MINI CC

$2.00

MINI FLAVOR

$3.00

MINI LOX SPREAD

$3.75

BB Nova Spot

Brothers Special

$11.95

Nova & CC

$10.95

Hot Lox

$12.95

Brooklyn Touch

$12.95

Healthy Fit

$12.95

Nova Deluxe

$12.95

Salad Spread

Egg Salad

$6.00

Egg Salad

$2.75

Vegetable Tuna

$6.50

Vegetable Tuna

$3.25

Brothers Bagel Tuna

$6.50

Brothers Bagel Tuna

$3.25

Baked Salmon Salad

$8.00

Baked Salmon Salad

$4.00

Shrimp Salad

$7.50

Shrimp Salad

$3.50

White Fish Salad

$8.00

White Fish Salad

$4.00

Chicken Salad

$6.50

Chicken Salad

$3.25

MINI SALAD

$4.00

Cheese

Yellow American Sand

$4.50

Yellow American (lbs)

$8.99

Swiss Sand

$4.50

Swiss (lbs)

$9.99

Muenster Sand

$4.50

Muenster (lbs)

$10.00

Provolone Sand

$4.50

Provolone (lbs)

$10.00

Sharp Cheddar Sand

$4.50

Sharp Cheddar (lbs)

$10.00

Monterey Jack Sand

$4.50

Monterey Jack (lbs)

$10.00

Mozzarella (tom & basil)

$7.00

Alpine Lace Sand

$4.50

Alpine Lace (lbs)

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella (lbs)

$10.00

Premium Wraps

Chix Caesar

$9.95

Crispy Chix & Bacon

$9.95

Amazon Trails

$9.95

Cajun Chix Wrap

$9.95

Roasted Turkey & Swiss

$9.95

Brothers Bagel Wrap

$9.95

Vermont Wrap

$9.95

Low Carb Turkey

$9.95

Low Carb Tuna

$9.95

Vegetarian Delight

$9.95

Thai Chix Wrap

$9.95

Sante Fe Chix Wrap

$9.95

Philly cheesesteak wrap

$9.95

Mediterranean wrap

$9.95

Turkey club wrap

$9.95

Brothers tuna b.l.t wrap

$9.95

Chicken salad b.l.t wrap

$9.95

Cold Cuts

Boiled Ham Sand

$7.00

Boiled Ham (lbs)

$12.99

Virginia Ham Sand

$7.00

Virginia Ham (lbs)

$12.99

Black Forest Ham Sand

$7.00

Black Forest Ham (lbs)

$12.99

Roast Turkey Sand

$7.00

Roast Turkey (lbs)

$12.99

Roast Beef Sand

$8.00

Roast Beef (lbs)

$13.99

Corned Beef Sand

$8.00

Corned Beef (lbs)

$13.99

Pastrami Sand

$8.00

Pastrami (lbs)

$13.99

Genoa Salami Sand

$7.00

Genoa Salami (lbs)

$12.99

Liverwurst Sand

$7.00

Liverwurst (lbs)

$9.99

Pepperoni Sand

$7.00

Pepperoni (lbs)

$9.99

Prosciutto Sand

$8.00

Prosciutto (lbs)

$15.99

Bologna Sand

$6.50

Bologna (lbs)

$8.99

Burger Corner

Onion Mush Cheeseburg

$7.99

Mexican Cheeseburger

$7.99

Buffalo Cheeseburger

$7.99

Original

$9.49

Hamburger

$7.49

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Salmon Burger

$9.99

Veggie Burger

$6.99

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Triple cheese fries

$6.99

Hot Stuff

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Tuna Melt

$7.50

Panini

Grilled Chix Torino

$9.95

Grilled Chix Roma

$9.95

Vero Italiano

$9.95

Sunset Turkey

$9.95

Panini Club

$9.95

Chix Parmigiana

$9.95

Fresh Mozz & Tom

$9.95

Grilled Veg & Mozz

$9.95

Soups

Homemade Soup

$6.00

Hot Special Heroes

Chix Fantastic

$11.95

The Godfather

$11.95

The Texas Melt

$11.95

The Ultimate B.L.T

$11.95

The Ruben

$11.95

The Turkey Explosion

$11.95

Grilled Chix Supreme

$11.95

Pastrami Supreme

$11.95

Turkey Melt

$11.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95

Roast Beef Supreme

$11.95

The Monte Cristo

$11.95

The Philly Chix Steak

$11.95

The Peter Lugers Steak

$11.95

The Chix Ranch

$11.95

The Downtown

$11.95

Living in Sin

$11.95

Meatball Parm

$11.95

Chix Cutlet Parm

$11.95

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$8.50

Chicken Cutlet Roll

$6.50

Specialty sandwiches roll

$9.95

Chopped cheese hero

$11.95

Quesadilla

beef quesadilla

$9.95

chicken quesadilla

$9.95

vegetable quesadilla

$9.95

Breakfast Burritos

1B. Sausage,eggs,cheese/homefries

$7.95

2B.Egg cheese

$8.95

3B. Steak,egg,cheese

$9.95

4B. Turkey,egg,cheese

$8.95

5B.Bacon,egg,cheese

$8.95

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Coffee

$1.85+

Tea

$1.85+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Macchiato

$4.50+

Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Americano

$4.00+

Cafe Mocha

$5.00+

Chai (Spicy)

$4.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Espresso (Doppio)

$3.50

almond milk

$0.75

BOX OF JOE

$25.00

Extra cup

$0.25

Frozen Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00+

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Macchiato

$5.00+

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Iced Cafe Mocha

$5.00+

Iced Chai

$4.50+

Coffee Freezers

$4.50+

Mocha Freezers

$5.00+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

cup of ice

$0.75

almond milk

$0.75

iced espresso doppio

$3.75

Fruit Smoothies

Apple Berry Bliss

$6.00+

Straw Banana

$6.00+

Tropical Blast

$6.00+

Sweet Summer

$6.00+

Blue Lagoon

$6.00+

Mango Tango

$6.00+

Lemon Berry Crush

$6.00+

Mix & Match

$6.00+

Berry Melon Fresca

$6.00+

Indian Mango Lassi

$6.00+

Fresh Squeezed Juice

Orange

$6.00+

Grapefruit

$6.00+

Tropical Sunshine

$6.00+

Carrot Juice

$6.00+

Detox

$6.00+

Immune Booster

$6.00+

Berry Blend

$6.00+

Create Your Own

$6.00+

Hangover Killer

$6.00+

Supa Dupa Greens

$6.00+

Pure Energy

$6.00+

Hale to Kale

$6.00+

Home made lemonade

$3.00

ginger shot

$5.00

BOTTLE BEVERAGES

All Beverages

BOTTLE SODA

$2.50

CAN SODA

$1.50

COCONUT WATER

$3.50

FLAVORED TROP 320Z

$4.00

GATORADE

$2.50

HARNEY SONS

$3.00

boylan

$2.75

MANHATTAN SPECIAL

$3.50

NAKED

$4.50

NESQUICK

$3.00

POLAND SPRING 16oz

$1.25

POLAND SPRING SPORTS

$1.75

REDBULL 12oz

$4.50

REDBULL 8oz

$3.50

ESSENTIA WATER 1 LITER

$3.00

ESSENTIA WATER 1.5 LITER

$4.00

ESSENTIA WATER 20oz

$2.50

SNAPPLE

$2.50

SPARKLING ICE

$2.25

STARBUCKS

$3.50

TROPICANA

$3.00

TROPICANA 1/2 GALLON

$5.99

TROPICANA 32OZ

$4.50

VITAMIN WATER

$2.75

YOOHOO

$3.00

Martinielli

$4.00

Calypso

$3.29

CBD

$5.49

Essentia sports

$3.00

Electrolit

$3.50

BAKERY

APPLE TURNOVER

$3.50

BLACK N WHITE

$3.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

HAMANTASCHEN COOKIE

$3.00

JUMBO SPRINKLE COOKIE

$3.00

Milano

$3.00

CRUMB CAKE

$3.00

CUPCAKE

$4.50

SLICE OF CAKE

$4.95

BROWNIE

$3.50

ALMOND HORN

$3.50

CHOC HORNS

$3.50

cannoli/eclair

$4.00

tiramisu cup

$4.95

Rainbow square

$3.50

Salad Bar

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$9.95

CHEF SALAD

$9.95

AVACADO SALAD

$9.95

TOSSED SALAD

$9.95

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR

$9.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

532 Neptune avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235

Directions

Gallery
Brothers Bagels Neptune Ave image
Brothers Bagels Neptune Ave image
Brothers Bagels Neptune Ave image

