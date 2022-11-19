Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Chicken
Dessert & Ice Cream

Brother's Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

80 N Central St #10

Colorado City, AZ 86021

Popular Items

Zesty Chicken Salad
Zesty Bowl
Chicken Salad

Salad Choices

House Salad

$4.99+

Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Salad

$6.99+

Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken

Zesty Chicken Salad

$6.99+

Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Zesty Sauce

Sandwich Choices

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.89

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo

Zesty Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Zesty Sauce

BBQ Sandwich

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$8.99

Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Ham, Dijon Mustard, Mayo

Favorite Choices

Chicken Tender

$1.89

Grilled Tender

$1.89

Potato Log

$0.69

Zesty Bowl

$7.99

Zesty Sauce, Chicken

Chicken Potato Bowl

$8.49

Mashed Potato, Brown Gravy, Chicken, Cheese, Corn

Rotisserie Chicken

$10.49Out of stock

Chips

$2.00

Potato Gravy Bowl

$5.49

Mashed Potato, Brown Gravy

Appetizer Choices

Original French Fries

$2.49
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$2.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$3.49

Pizza Stick

$1.99

Corn Dog

$1.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$3.49

Jalapenio Munchies

$2.99

Waffle Fries

$2.99

Piccadilly Chips

$2.99

Appetizer Platter

$39.99

Wings and your choice of 4 different Appetizer items.

Fountain

Large

$2.89

Medium

$2.25

Small

$1.79

Kids

$1.00

Fridge

Ocean Spray

$2.09

20oz Bottled Drink

$2.19

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.19

Arizona

$1.09

Bottled Water

$2.19

2 Liter Soda

$2.69

Gatorade

$1.99

Rock Star

$2.49

Bang Energy Drink

$2.69

Frapuccino Cold Coffee

$3.50

Ice & Water

Large

$0.44

Medium

$0.22

Small

$0.80

Kids

Special

Southern Peach Lemonade

Southern Peach Lemonade

$2.89
House Brewed Iced Tea

House Brewed Iced Tea

$2.89

Smoothie Choices

12oz Smoothie

$4.49

16oz Smoothie

$5.49

Sauce Choices

Ranch

$0.89+

Fry Sauce

$0.59

Zesty Sauce

$0.89

Balsamic

$0.35+

Blue Cheese

$0.99+

Buffalo

$0.89

Red Hot

$0.89

BBQ

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Marinara

$0.75

Sweet & Sour

$0.25Out of stock

Ketchup

Mustard

Sour Cream

Wrap Choices

Chicken Wrap

$7.59

Flour Tortilla Shell, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Ranch

BBQ Wrap

$7.59

Flour Tortilla Shell, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Rotisserie Chicken, BBQ Sauce

Lemon Pepper Wrap

$7.59

Flour Tortilla Shell, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Rotisserie Chicken, Ranch

Teriyaki Mesquite Wrap

$7.59Out of stock

Flour Tortilla Shell, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Rotisserie Chicken, Teriyaki Sauce

Garlic Parmesan Wrap

$7.59

Flour Tortilla Shell, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Rotisserie Chicken, Ranch

Wing Choices

6 PC.

$10.49

8 PC.

$13.49

12 PC.

$17.99

20 PC.

$27.99

30 PC.

$39.99

Flavor Burst

4oz

$1.49Out of stock

8oz

$1.99Out of stock

12oz

$2.49Out of stock

16oz

$3.25Out of stock

Rootbeer Float

12oz Root Beer Float

$2.99

16oz Root Beer Float

$3.49

Churro

Regular Churro

$2.50

Cream Cheese Churro

$2.50

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Small Cone

$1.50

4oz cup

$1.00

8oz Ice Cream Cup

$1.50

12oz Ice Cream Cup

$2.00

16oz Cup

$2.50

Special Choices

Powerbowl

$7.99
Fish And Chips Basket

Fish And Chips Basket

$10.49
Beer Battered Cod Sandwich And Chips

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich And Chips

$10.49

This is 2 beer battered fresh cod filets on a brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato and dill pickles with a tartar sauce.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.29

Cayenne chicken patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and siracha mayo served on a warm brioche bun.

Hot Chocolate

$2.99Out of stock

Soup of the Day

$3.99+Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$3.99+Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla with cheese, beans and chicken grilled fresh per order and served with Salsa

Churro Delight

Churro Delight

$3.59+

8-16 OZ Ice Cream topped with cream cheese churro and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar

Thanksgiving Dinner

$9.49

Kids meal Choices

Kids Sandwich

Kids Sandwich

$3.99Out of stock

3.5" small kids chicken sandwich

Kids Salad

Kids Salad

$3.49

Small kids size salad, comes with chicken, cucumbers, carrots, onion, tomato's and cheese

Kids Sandwich Meal

Kids Sandwich Meal

$5.99Out of stock

Kids sandwich Meal comes with the kids sandwich , half fry, and a 12 oz drink

Kids Salad Meal

Kids Salad Meal

$5.49

Kids Salad Meal includes the kids size salad, a half fry, and a 12 oz drink

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Fried Chicken Tenders and Potato Logs. Chicken Sandwiches, Fries, Salads, Chicken Wraps, Smoothies, Soft Serve Ice Cream and So Much More!

Website

Location

80 N Central St #10, Colorado City, AZ 86021

Directions

Brother's Bistro image
Brother's Bistro image
Brother's Bistro image

