Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Brothers' Brew

265 Reviews

$

27 Main St

Rockport, MA 01966

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Egg & Cheese

Coffees

Small Coffee/Tea

$2.57

Medium Coffee/Tea

$2.85

Large Coffee/Tea

$3.19

Small Iced Coffee

$2.99

Medium Iced Coffee

$3.32

Large Iced Coffee

$4.13

Small Iced Tea

$2.99

Medium Iced Tea

$3.32

Espresso

Small Latte

$3.75

Med Latte

$4.15

Small Cappuccino

$3.75

Medium Cappuccino

$4.15

Small Iced Latte (16oz)

$3.95

Medium Iced Latte (24oz)

$4.25

Americano, Small

$2.55

Americano, Medium

$2.95

Americano Iced Small

$2.55

Macchiato

$2.75

Espresso Single

$0.99

Espresso Double

$1.89

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$5.30

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.30

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.30

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.30

Linguica Egg & Cheese

$4.95

B-STAC

$5.55

Spinach, Tomato, Avocado, and Cheese

B-STAC w/Egg

$6.45

Spinach, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese and Egg

Bagel w/CC

$2.15

Toasted bagel with cream cheese

Salmon Bagel

$8.95

Toast

$1.50

Sandwiches

Boom-Boom Chicken

$9.95

Sliced chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato

Curried Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Turkey A-BLT Wrap

$9.95

Hummus Avocado Turkey Wrap

$9.95

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Reuben

$11.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Dog

$4.75

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Dagwood

$9.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Well-known family run coffee shop right in the heart of Main Street. Offerings include both breakfast and lunch items, with an emphasis on coffee, homemade pastries and highly sought after doughnuts!

Website

Location

27 Main St, Rockport, MA 01966

Directions

Gallery
Brothers' Brew image
Brothers' Brew image
Brothers' Brew image
Brothers' Brew image

Similar restaurants in your area

Heart & Soul Cafe - Ipswich
orange starNo Reviews
0 Central Street Ipswich, MA 01938
View restaurantnext
The Bagel Shop - Beverly Farms
orange star4.6 • 202
3 Oak St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
The Bagel Shop Donation Program - Donation Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 202
3 oak St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Honeycomb
orange star4.7 • 264
248 Bay Road South Hamilton, MA 01982
View restaurantnext
The Bagel Shop - Wenham
orange star4.6 • 195
158 Main St Wenham, MA 01984
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services Cell 2 - Tozer Rd
orange starNo Reviews
32 Tozer Road Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Rockport
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston