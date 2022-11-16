Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Brothers' Brew
265 Reviews
$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Well-known family run coffee shop right in the heart of Main Street. Offerings include both breakfast and lunch items, with an emphasis on coffee, homemade pastries and highly sought after doughnuts!
Location
27 Main St, Rockport, MA 01966
