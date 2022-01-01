Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Brother's Burritos Longfellow

review star

No reviews yet

3216 Manhattan Ave Ste B

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Order Again

Popular Items

B.Y.O.BREAKFAST(w/egg)
B AVOCADO
B.Y.O LUNCH(no egg)

BREAKFAST FAVORITES

B AVOCADO

$10.85

BACON JALAPENO

$9.10

BIG SKY

$10.05

BLACK N WHITE

$9.45

CHESTER

$10.70

CHORIZO & EGG

$8.50

DENVER

$9.70

JACKIE O

$10.60

KID PR0

$7.00

PROTEIN

$10.80

SCRAMBLER

$9.70

SPINNAKER

$10.30

TCA

$10.35

TRIPLE

$10.05

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$9.55

VEGGIE

$8.80

B.Y.O.BREAKFAST(w/ egg)

B.Y.O.BREAKFAST(w/egg)

$6.50

SWEETS & GRAINS

FRENCH TOAST SQUARES

$8.25

YOGURT & FRESH FRUIT

$7.50

BOWL OF OATMEAL

$7.95

SIDES

$2 BLACK BEANS

$2.00

$2 BROWN RICE

$2.00

$2 FRUIT

$2.00

$2 POTATOES

$2.00

AVOCADO

$3.95

BACON

$2.95

BLACK BEANS

$4.00

BROWN RICE

$4.00

FRUIT

$4.00

GUACAMOLE

$3.95

PINTO BEANS

$4.00

POTATOES

$4.00

RUSTYS CHIPS

$3.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.50

TORTILLA-FL/WW

$2.00

SIDE OF 3 CORN TORTILLA

$2.00

DRINKS

1LTRE WATER

$2.50Out of stock

SM BOTTLE WATER

$1.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.95

CAN SODA

$1.50

COFFEE REFILL

$2.00

Coffee Traveler 96oz

$19.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.95

FANTA/SPRITE

$2.50

GATORADE

$2.75

LATER DAYS

$5.50

SM COFFEE

$2.25

LG COFFEE

$3.25

LG FOUNTAIN

$3.50

LG ICED TEA

$3.50

MEXICAN COKE

$2.95

MONSTER

$4.75

ORANGE JUICE

$2.95

PERRIER

$2.85Out of stock

PRESSED JUICE

$6.95

TALL Mex Coke

$3.95Out of stock

SMALL TOPO CHICO

$2.85

LARGE TOPO CHICO

$5.25

VIVE ORGANIC SHOTS

$5.50

ZICO/PARROT COCONUT WATER

$3.75

LUNCH FAVORITES

BEAN & CHEESE

$8.95

CARNITAS

$11.80

CHICKEN FAJITA

$9.95

COUNTRYSIDE

$10.95

HOME GROWN

$9.95

MR RPV

$10.95

PLAIN CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.50

POT ROAST

$10.95

SOUL SURFER

$9.95

SOUTH SWELL

$12.80

SPICY BBQ CHICKEN

$9.95

STOUDEMIRE

$10.85

TURKEY SPINACH

$9.95

BYO LUNCH(no egg)

B.Y.O LUNCH(no egg)

SPECIALS

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

POSOLE

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Serving south Bay locals since 2008. Come in and enjoy one of our many breakfast burrito options, or if you don't want breakfast we serve lunch all day as well. Where we make your dreams come two.

3216 Manhattan Ave Ste B, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Brothers Burritos Longfellow image

