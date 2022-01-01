Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Brother's Burritos Original-Pier

606 Reviews

$

24 11th st

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Popular Items

B.Y.O.BREAKFAST(w/egg)
B. AVOCADO
B.Y.O. LUNCH(no egg)

BREAKFAST FAVORITES

B. AVOCADO

$10.85

egg, avocado, bacon,green onion, cheddar

BACON JALAPENO

$9.10

egg, bacon, jalapeno, jack

BIG SKY

$10.05

egg, tri-tip, tomato, onion, jack

BLACK N WHITE

$9.45

egg whites, broccoli, black beans, brown rice, cheddar

CHESTER

$10.70

egg whites, tri-tip, cheddar

CHORIZO & EGG

$8.50

egg, chorizo ,cheddar

DENVER

$9.70

egg, ham, bell pepper, onion, cheddar

JACKIE O

$10.60

egg, bacon, sausage, ortega chiles, jack

KID PRO

$7.00

egg, cheddar

PROTEIN

$10.80

egg whites, chicken, spinach

SCRAMBLER

$9.70

egg, ground turkey, spinach, green onion, jack

SPINNAKER

$10.30

egg, spinach, onion, sausage, potato, cheddar

TCA

$10.35

egg, ground turkey,cheddar,avocado

TRIPLE

$10.05

egg, tri-tip,potato,onion, jack

CHICKEN MAPLE SAUSAGE

$9.55Out of stock

egg, turkey maple sausage, onion, mushroom

VEGGIE

$8.80

egg, mushroom, tomato, broccoli, cheddar

B.Y.O.BREAKFAST(w/egg)

B.Y.O.BREAKFAST(w/egg)

$6.50

build your own burrito, bowl, quesadilla, salad

SWEETS & GRAINS

FRENCH TOAST SQUARES

$8.25

made with kings hawaiian bread

YOGURT & FRESH FRUIT

$7.50

lowfat greek yogurt topped with seasonal fruit and granola

BOWL OF OATMEAL

$7.95

served with brown sugar and raisins

LUNCH FAVORITES

SPICY BBQ CHICKEN

$9.95

chicken, onions,cilantro, jack, spicy BBQ sauce

CARNITAS

$11.80

pork, avocado, onion, cilantro, jack

STOUDEMIRE

$10.85

chicken, broccoli, chorizo, brown rice, jack

TURKEY SPINACH

$9.95

ground turkey, spinach, potato, cilantro, cheddar

POT ROAST

$10.95

tri-tip, grilled onions, potato, cilantro, cheddar

CHICKEN FAJITA

$9.95

chicken, bell peppers, onion, jack

MR RPV

$10.95

tri-tip, bell pepper, onion, ortega chiles, cheddar

SOUL SURFER

$9.95

avocado, pico de gallo, brown rice, cheddar

HOME GROWN

$9.95

spinach, mushroom, onion, cheddar, black beans, brown rice

SOUTH SWELL

$12.80

pork, potato, sour cream, onion, guacamole, jack

COUNTRYSIDE

$10.95

tri-tip, mushroom, onion, jack

BEAN & CHEESE

$8.95

pinto or black beans, cheddar

PLAIN CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.50

BYO LUNCH(no egg)

B.Y.O. LUNCH(no egg)

SPECIALS

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$10.95

Pork, BBQ sauce, Grilled onions, Pickled Jalapeños on a Hawaiian Bum

Posole

$11.25

DRINKS

Sm Coffee

$2.25

Lg Coffee

$3.25

Lg Iced Tea

$3.50

Lg Fountain

$3.50Out of stock

Sm Bottle Water

$1.50

1Ltre Water

$2.50Out of stock

Monster

$4.75

Orange Juice

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Zico/Parrot Coconut Water

$3.75

Topo Chico

$2.85

Perrier

$2.85Out of stock

Coffee Refill

$2.00

Vive Organic Shots

$5.50

Later Days

$5.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Fanta/Sprite

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Pressed Juice

$6.95

SIDES

PINTO BEANS

$4.00

BLACK BEANS

$4.00

FRUIT

$4.00

POTATOES

$4.00

BROWN RICE

$4.00

GUACAMOLE

$3.95

AVOCADO

$3.95

SOUR CREAM

$1.50

TORTILLA-FL/WW

$2.00

RUSTYS CHIPS

$3.00

BACON

$2.95

$2 fruit

$2.00

$2 potatoes

$2.00

$2 black beans

$2.00

$2 pinto beans

$2.00

$2 brown rice

$2.00

Side of 3 corn tortillas

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving south Bay locals since 2008. Come in and enjoy one of our many breakfast burrito options, or if you don't want breakfast we serve lunch all day as well. We will make your dreams come 2.

Location

24 11th st, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Directions

