Brothers Bus Bistro 2 104 E Maple St #104

No reviews yet

104 E Maple St #104

Bellingham, WA 98225

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

STARTERS

Big Salad

Big Salad

$12.99

Lettuce blend and tossed vegetables; Kalamata olives, marinated red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers. goat cheese, dried cranberries and candied almonds in a delicious, light rice wine vinaigrette Add a burger $4.00

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$12.49

House seasoned honey goat cheese, hummus. Served with carrots, celery, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, and freshly toasted naan.

Mini Chicken Tenders

Mini Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Deep fried chicken breast bites, with a tasty buttermilk breading. Served with your choice of aioli; Honey Mustard, Mediterranean, Garden or Tropical Sriracha

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with cucumbers and tomatoes. Choice of Ranch or House Dijon Vinaigrette.

BURGERS

All burgers with lettuce, tomato, sliced onion on brioche bun, side of fries, and a pickle spear. Sub gluten free bun for $2. Any burger can be substituted with a Beyond Meat patty for $3. See options upon ordering.
The Classic

The Classic

$12.49

A classic grilled burger

The Irish Traveler

The Irish Traveler

$13.99

Marinated red peppers & Mediterranean herbed goat cheese

The Stink-A-Nator

The Stink-A-Nator

$15.99

Grilled Mushrooms, Smoked Pastrami Bacon, & Bleu Cheese

The Sassy Mouse

The Sassy Mouse

$14.49

Avocado, Creamy Pico de Gallo & Havarti Cheese

The Captain

The Captain

$15.99

Caramelized Onion, Smoked Pastrami Bacon & Aged Chedda’

The Mighty Thor

The Mighty Thor

$15.99

Smoked ham, grilled pineapple, Jalapenos & European Semi-soft cheese topped with Tropical Sriracha Aioli

SANDWICHES

A grilled PB&J with local Bellewood Acres Honey Roasted Peanut Butter & Seedless Raspberry Jelly on thick artesian brioche
The Vinny Chase

The Vinny Chase

$13.99

Roasted Chicken & Havarti with marinated red pepper, avocado & Mediterranean aioli on freshly toasted artisan brioche

The Murry Finklestein

The Murry Finklestein

$12.99

Honey Ham & Aged Chedda’ with Caramelized onions, mild jalapenos & Honey Mustard Aioli on freshly toasted artisan brioche

The Grumpy Tiki Grilled Cheese

The Grumpy Tiki Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Aged Chedda’ & a European Semi Soft cheese with avocado, sliced tomato & a Creamy Pico De Gallo on thick artisan brioche Smoked Pastrami Bacon $2.00

The Angry Karen

The Angry Karen

$13.49

Sliced turkey and Havarti with sliced red onion, sliced tomato, green leaf lettuce, jalapenos, and garden Sriracha aioli on a freshly toasted artisan brioche.

Karen

Karen

$13.49

Sliced turkey & Havarti with sliced red onion, sliced tomato, green leaf lettuce & Garden Sriracha Aioli on freshly toasted artisan brioche

The Veg Sandwich

The Veg Sandwich

$11.99

Herbed hummus, sliced English cucumbers, micro greens, sliced black olives, red onion, tomato & green leaf lettuce served on toasted Naan Cheese: Cheddar $0.75 or Havarti $1.00

SIDES

Aioli Sauces

Aioli Sauces

Unique blends: • Garden Sriracha Aioli • Mediterranean Aioli • Tropical Sriracha Aioli • Honey Mustard Aioli

Extra Naan

$2.50

Extra Pickles

$0.50
Fries

Fries

$5.49

Fried up on site and seasoned with our own Original Seasoning. You may want to try with a one of our tasty aiolis!

Extra 4oz Pico

$2.50

DRINKS

Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 E Maple St #104, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

