Brothers Cafe 3135 Cleveland Avenue

3135 Cleveland Avenue

Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Order Again

Scrambles & Omelettes

The Scramble Hole

$12.50

N'orleans scramble

$12.50

Gardeners omelette

$12.00

Lox'a'licious omelette

$13.50

FunGuy omelette

$13.50

Build Your Omlt

$13.50

Build your Scramble

$12.50

Eggs & More

EGGS AND MORE

Two eggs any style

$8.50

Short rib hash

$16.00

Mushroom hash

$14.00

Veggie hash

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Huevos rancheros

$13.00

Corned Beef Hash

$18.00

Joe's Special

$13.00

Burrito

Breakfast burrito

$14.00

Burrito

$14.00

BISCUIT AND GRAVY

Biscuits and Sausage gravy

$9.50

Biscuit and Mushroom gravy

$10.00

PANCAKES & MORE

Single pancake

$4.75

Short stack

$7.50

Full stack

$10.00

The dutch baby

$12.00

French toast

$11.00

French toast combo

$18.00

Half Order French Tst

$8.00

EGGS BENEDICT

Ham benedict

$13.00

Florentine benedict

$12.00

Lox benedict

$14.00

FunGuy benedict

$14.00

Avocado crab benedict

$20.00

BREAKFAST SIDES

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Italian sausage

$5.00

Side Andouille sausage

$5.00

Side Honey ham

$5.50

Side Mushrom gravy

$5.75

Side Sausage gravy

$5.25

Side Hollandaise sauce

$4.00

Fruit bowl

$6.95

Side Country fried potatoes

$3.75

Homemade biscuit

$2.25

Side Toast

$2.25

Side Syrup

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.75

Side Two eggs

$4.50

Side One egg

$2.25

Add cheese

$1.75

Add Bacon

$3.75

Add Italian

$3.75

Add Andouille

$3.75

Add H.Ham

$3.75

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Steak

$6.00

Side Short Rib

$6.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Prawns

$6.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Side Crab Meat

$8.00

Burgers

Beef burger

$13.00

Bison burger

$14.00

Lamb burger

$14.00

Turkey burger

$14.00

Duck burger

$14.00

Portabello burger

$11.00

Black bean burger

$11.00

Chili cheese burger

$14.00

Patty melt

$14.00

SANDWICHES

Roasted Turkey Sand

$13.00

Classic reuben

$14.00

Roasted beef Sand

$13.00

French dip Sand

$14.00

Pastrami Sand

$14.00

Chicken Sand

$14.00

Rib-eye steak Sand

$19.00

Sizzling chicken Schnitzel Sand

$14.00

Short rib Sand

$13.00

Philly cheese steak Sand

$18.00

Clasic tuna

$14.00

Tuna melt

$14.00

Fish sandwich

$17.00

The club Sand

$16.00

BLT

$12.00

Breakfast sandwich

$12.00

Grilled cheese Sand

$12.00

Clasic hot dog

$12.00

Chili dog

$14.00

FRIES

Small bowl Fries

$5.50

Big bowl Fries

$7.50

Add truffle oil and parmesan

$2.00

Cheesy sauce

$2.00

Fresh minced garlic and parmesan

$2.00

SALADS

Side House Salad

$5.50

Entree Salad

$9.00

Beet-Nik Salad

$14.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crab Louie Salad

$22.00

Marinated Steak Salad

$19.00

SWEET & SAVORY CREPES

Rosemary's Chicken crepe

$15.50

FunGUY's crepe

$16.50

Salmon Run crepe

$16.50

Mardi Gras crepe

$14.50

Nutella crepe

$10.00

Spiced apple crepe

$10.00

Gardner's Dreams crepe

$14.50

SOUP OF THE DAY

Cup of soup

$4.50

Small bowl of soup

$7.00

Big bowl of soup

$12.00

Gumbo

$16.00

Borscht

$16.00

PASTAS

Coconut Curry Pasta

$14.00

Tomato Basil Pasta

$14.00

Penne pasta al cinghiale

$20.00

Surf and turf pasta

$22.00

Mac and cheese pasta

$12.00

Linguine With Clams

$21.00

Penne Butter sauce

$13.00

Build you pasta

$12.00

ENTREES

Rib-eye steak

$22.00

Chicken piccata

$20.00

Salmon piccata

$22.00

SIDE ORDERS

Side sour cream

$1.00

Side Onions

$0.75

Side Avoc

$3.75

Side pico

$1.00

Side tortillas

$2.75

Side veggies

$3.75

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Hashbrowns

$5.00

Side Pot

$3.75

Side Spinach

$3.00

Side Mushrooms

$3.75

Side strawberries

$3.75

Side Mashed Pot

$6.00

Side Pickles Jalapenos

$2.00

Side fresh Peppers

$2.00

Side Jalapenos Toreados

$2.00

Side Habaneros

$1.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Bananas

$3.75

Side Prawns

$6.00

DESSERTS

Flan

$9.00

Affogato

$9.00

Panna cotta

$9.00

Churros

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Water

Tea

$4.00

Hot chocolate

$4.50

Fresh squeezed orange juice

$7.00

Iced tea

$4.00

lemonade

$4.00

Arnold palmer

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double espresso

$5.75

Capuccino

$4.00

Cafe latte

$5.00

Cafe Mocha

$5.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Crambery juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

sparkling water

$3.50

soft drinks

$3.50

iced coffee

$4.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Tomato juice

$4.00

Vegetable Juice

THE GODDESS

$8.00

THE BEET

$8.00

THE SUN SUNSHINE

$8.00

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Blue moon

$7.00

Pasifico

$7.00

Modelo special

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

White wine

$8.00

Red wine

$8.00

Margaritas

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody mary

$11.00

michelada

$8.50

MILK SHAKES

Vanilla milk shake

$7.00

Strawberry milk shake

$7.00

Blueberry milk shake

$7.00

Banana milk shake

$7.00

Chocolate milk shake

$7.00

Oreo milk shake

$7.00

Strawberry - banana milk shake

$7.00

SPECIALS & APPETIZERS

Mussels & Chorizo App

$12.00

Steam Clams & Sausage App

$12.00

Prawns In White wine &garlic sauce App

$12.00

Pranws & chips

$14.00

Calamari steak piccata

$23.00

Chicken Alfredo pasta

$21.00

Lemon Rosemary Chicken

$20.00

Fish Plate

$22.00

Linguine with clams

$20.00

Chicken Alfredo Pastas

$20.00

Kid Menu

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid Dilla

$9.00

Kid Noodles Butter sauce

$9.00

Kid Apple Juice

$3.00

Kid OJ

$3.00

Kid Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Kid Lem

$3.00

Kiddie breakfast plate

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

3135 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Directions

