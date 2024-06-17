Brothers' Giant Pizza
6690 Mission Gorge Road Suite I
San Diego, CA 92120
Food Menu
Side Orders
- 4 pc. Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries
W/ Ranch Dipping Sauce$12.99
- 12 pc. Chicken Nugget W/ French Fries
W/ Ranch Dipping Sauce$12.99
- 8 pc. Jalapeno Poppers
W/ Ranch Dipping Sauce$9.99
- 8 pc. Mozzerella Sticks
W/ Marinara Sauce$9.99
- Zucchini Sticks
W/ Ranch Dipping Sauce$9.99
- 12 pc. Mac and Cheese Bites
W/ Marinara Sauce$9.99
- 8 pc. Fried Ravioli
W/ Marinara Sauce$9.99
- Breadsticks
W/ Marinara Sauce$5.99
- Garlic Bread
W/ Marinara Sauce$4.99
- French Fries
W/ Ketchup$3.99
- Onion Rings
W/ Ranch Dipping Sauce$3.99
Pasta
- Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
W/ Small Salad and Garlic Bread$12.99
- Spaghetti W/ Sausage
W/ Small Salad and Garlic Bread$12.99
- Spaghetti W/ Shrimp
W/ Small Salad and Garlic Bread$15.99
- Meat Lasagna
W/ Small Salad and Garlic Bread$12.99
- Cheese Lasagna
W/ Small Salad and Garlic Bread$12.99
- Fettuccini Creamy Chicken
W/ Small Salad and Garlic Bread$15.99
- Fettuccini Creamy Shrimp
W/ Small Salad and Garlic Bread$15.99
Brothers Fries
Sandwiches
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onion, Ranch and Mozzarella on 10" Italian Roll$9.99
- Meatball Parmesan
Meatballs, Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese on 10" Italian Roll$9.99
- Italian
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and Mozzarella Cheese on 10" Italian Roll$8.99
- Philly Steak
Philly Meat, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper and Mozzarella Cheese on 10" Italian Roll$9.99
- Gyro on Pita
Gyro Meat, Onion, Tomato and Tzatziki Sauce$7.99
Desserts
Wings
Calzone
- Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese and Ricotta Cheese$14.99
- Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage and Ricotta Cheese$19.99
- Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper and Ricotta Cheese$19.99
- Vegetarian
Mushroom, Black Olive, Onion, Bell Pepper and Ricotta Cheese$19.99
- Philly Steak
Philly Meat, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper and Ricotta Cheese$19.99
- Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Onion and Ricotta Cheese$19.99
SIDE SAUCE
Pizza Menu
12" Specialtys
- Meat Lover 12"
Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage$19.99
- Vegetarian 12"
Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olive and Tomato$19.99
- Brothers Supreme 12"
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bell pepper, Onion, Mushroom and Black Olive$19.99
- Brothers Favorite 12"
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Pepper and Black Olive$19.99
- Brothers BBQ 12"
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Bell Pepper$19.99
- Philly Steak 12"
Philly Meat, Mushroom, Onion and Bell Pepper$19.99
- Buffalo Chicken 12"
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Mushroom$19.99
- Brothers Ranch 12"
Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Mushroom$19.99
- Margareta 12"
Extra Sauce, Basil, Garlic, Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella$19.99
- White 12"
Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Garlic, Tomato, Onion and Ricotta Cheese$19.99
- Hawaiian 12"
Extra Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple$19.99
- Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom and Onion$19.99
14" Specialtys
- Meat Lover 14"
Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage$21.99
- Vegetarian 14"
Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olive and Tomato$21.99
- Brothers Supreme 14"
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bell pepper, Onion, Mushroom and Black Olive$21.99
- Brothers Favorite 14"
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Pepper and Black Olive$21.99
- Brothers BBQ 14"
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Bell Pepper$21.99
- Philly Steak 14"
Philly Meat, Mushroom, Onion and Bell Pepper$21.99
- Buffalo Chicken 14"
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Mushroom$21.99
- Brothers Ranch 14"
Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Mushroom$21.99
- Margareta 14"
Extra Sauce, Basil, Garlic, Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella$21.99
- White 14"
Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Garlic, Tomato, Onion and Ricotta Cheese$21.99
- Hawaiian 14"
Extra Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple$21.99
- Chicken Alfredo 14"
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom and Onion$21.99
16" Specialtys
- Meat Lover 16"
Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage$24.99
- Vegetarian 16"
Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olive and Tomato$24.99
- Brothers Supreme 16"
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bell pepper, Onion, Mushroom and Black Olive$24.99
- Brothers Favorite 16"
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Pepper and Black Olive$24.99
- Brothers BBQ 16"
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Bell Pepper$24.99
- Philly Steak 16"
Philly Meat, Mushroom, Onion and Bell Pepper$24.99
- Buffalo Chicken 16"
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Mushroom$24.99
- Brothers Ranch 16"
Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Mushroom$24.99
- Margareta 16"
Extra Sauce, Basil, Garlic, Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella$24.99
- White 16"
Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Garlic, Tomato, Onion and Ricotta Cheese$24.99
- Hawaiian 16"
Extra Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple$24.99
- Chicken Alfredo 16"
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom and Onion$24.99
20" Specialtys
- Meat Lover 20"
Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage$32.99
- Vegetarian 20"
Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olive and Tomato$32.99
- Brothers Supreme 20"
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bell pepper, Onion, Mushroom and Black Olive$32.99
- Brothers Favorite 20"
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Pepper and Black Olive$32.99
- Brothers BBQ 20"
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Bell Pepper$32.99
- Philly Steak 20"
Philly Meat, Mushroom, Onion and Bell Pepper$32.99
- Buffalo Chicken 20"
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Mushroom$32.99
- Brothers Ranch 20"
Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Mushroom$32.99
- Margareta 20"
Extra Sauce, Basil, Garlic, Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella$32.99
- Hawaiian 20"
Extra Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple$32.99
- White 20"
Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Garlic, Tomato, Onion and Ricotta Cheese$32.99
- Chicken Alfredo 20"
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom and Onion$32.99
28" Specialtys
- Meat Lover 28"
Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage$46.99
- Vegetarian 28"
Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olive and Tomato$46.99
- Brothers Supreme 28"
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bell pepper, Onion, Mushroom and Black Olive$46.99
- Brothers Favorite 28"
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Pepper and Black Olive$46.99
- Brothers BBQ 28"
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Bell Pepper$46.99
- Philly Steak 28"
Philly Meat, Mushroom, Onion and Bell Pepper$46.99
- Buffalo Chicken 28"
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Mushroom$46.99
- Brothers Ranch 28"
Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Mushroom$46.99
- Margareta 28"
Extra Sauce, Basil, Garlic, Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella$46.99
- White 28"
Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Garlic, Tomato, Onion and Ricotta Cheese$46.99
- Hawaiian 28"
Extra Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple$46.99
- Chicken Alfredo 28"
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom and Onion$46.99
14" Specialtys Gluten Free
- Meat Lover 14" Gluten Free
Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage$24.99
- Vegetarian 14" Gluten Free
Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olive and Tomato$24.99
- Brothers Supreme 14" Gluten Free
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bell pepper, Onion, Mushroom and Black Olive$24.99
- Brothers Favorite 14" Gluten Free
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Pepper and Black Olive$24.99
- Brothers BBQ 14" Gluten Free
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Bell Pepper$24.99
- Philly Steak 14" Gluten Free
Philly Meat, Mushroom, Onion and Bell Pepper$24.99
- Buffalo Chicken 14" Gluten Free
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Mushroom$24.99
- Brothers Ranch 14" Gluten Free
Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion and Mushroom$24.99
- Margareta 14" Gluten Free
Extra Sauce, Basil, Garlic, Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella$24.99
- White 14" Gluten Free
Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Garlic, Tomato, Onion and Ricotta Cheese$24.99
- Hawaiian 14" Gluten Free
Extra Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple$24.99
- Chicken Alfredo 14" Gluten Free
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom and Onion$24.99
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
6690 Mission Gorge Road Suite I, San Diego, CA 92120