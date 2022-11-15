Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brothers Gyros & Pizza

5158 S. 108th St.

Suite A

Hales Corners, WI 53130

Popular Items

Gyros
French Fries
Gyro Platter

Brother’s Sandwiches

Gyros

$9.95

Fresh Sliced Gyro Meat Off the Cone Wrapped in a Pita Bread with Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce

Authentic Greek Street Gyro

$10.95

Sliced Marinated Pork Wrapped in a Pita Bread with Tomatoes, Onions and Fries in the Sandwich.

Pork Souvlaki (Kabob) Sandwich

$9.95

Pork Taken off the Skewer Stick and Wrapped in a Pita Bread with Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce

Falafel Sandwich

$7.95

Ground Chickpeas, Garlic and Spices Wrapped in a Pita Bread with Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Tzatziki and Hummus

Brothers Signature Sandwich

$11.95

Sliced Marinated Pork, Moist Slices of Chicken Breast Soaked in Olive Oil Dressing, with Feta Cheese, Onions, Cucumbers, Red Bell Peppers and Side of Tzatziki Sauce or Red Sauce.

Veggie Mediterranean Wrap

$7.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Red Peppers, Feta, Olives, and Greek Dressing

Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.95

Corned Beef, on Marble Rye.

Greek Dream Chicken Pita

$9.95

Moist Slices of Chicken Breast Soaked in Olive Oil Dressing with Feta Cheese, Onions, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers and Side of Tzatziki Sauce or Red Sauce

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.95

On a Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo - Optional Chipotle Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Buffalo Hot Sauce with Brick Cheese on a Bun or French Bread with Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Chicken Honey Sandwich

$8.95

Moist Chicken Breast with Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Honey Mustard

B.L.T.

$7.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes with Mayo

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.95

Philly Steak, Cheese, Assorted Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions on a Hoagie Roll. Add Mushrooms $.5

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$9.95

Moist Slices of Chicken Breast, Cheese, Assorted Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, on a Hoagie Roll. Add Mushrooms $.50.

Cevaps

$9.95

Famous European Sausage with Special Seasoning on Pita Bread with Onions

Vienna Chicago Hot Dog

$5.25

100% Pure Vienna Beef Topped with Mustard, Onions, Tomatoes, and Pickles

Italian Beef

$8.95

100% All-Natural Italian Beef Roasted Served with Giardenera Peppers on French Bread. Option Melted Cheese for $1.00 extra

Appetizers

Greek Fries

$5.50

Mediterranean Seasoning and Feta Cheese

Spinach Pie (Spanakopita)

$6.95

Spinach Pie (Spanakopita) With Rice

$8.95

Dolmades

$7.95

Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Herbs

Souvlaki Skewer

$5.95

Pork Kabob with Tzatziki Sauce

Hummus with Pita

$5.50

Falafel with Pita

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$4.50

With Marinara Sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.50

With Cheese and Marinara

Wonton Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

With Marinara Sauce (4 pieces)

Onion Rings

$5.95

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Cheddar Fries

$5.50

6 Piece Chicken Wings

$9.95

12 Piece Chicken Wings

$16.95

Avgolemeno Soup

$3.95

Served Daily (Egg, Lemon and Rice)

Fresh Salads

Greek Salad

$8.95

Salad Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Red Peppers, Onions, Olives, Pepperoncini and Greek Dressing

Greek Village Salad

$9.95

(No Lettuce} Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Peppers, Onions, and Greek Dressing

Garden Salad

$6.95

Salad Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers,Green Peppers, and Onions

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Crispy Romaine Lettuce with Caesar Dressing and Croutons

Side Greek Salad

$4.95

Side Greek Village Salad

$4.95

Side Garden Salad

$4.25

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Bowls

Gyro Bowl

$13.95

Slices of our Delicious Gyro with Rice, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce

Authentic Greek Street Gyro Bowl

$14.95

Slices of our Marinated Pork with Rice, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce

Pork Souvlaki Bowl

$13.95

Pork Skewer Meat with Rice, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce

Greek Chicken Bowl

$13.95

Chicken Breast Soaked in Olive Oil Dressing with Rice, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce

Falafel Bowl

$11.95

Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives and Feta Cheese

Black Angus Burgers

Hamburger

$7.95

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Double Hamburger

$11.95

Double Cheeseburger

$12.95

Greek Burger

$11.95

Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta and Tzatziki

Brothers Burger

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese and Special Brothers Sauce

Patty Melt

$9.95

On Rye with American Cheese and Grilled Onions

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese and Bacon

Buffalo Blue Burger

$9.95

Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Mushroom and Onion Cheeseburger

$9.95

Bacon Burger

$9.95

Combination Plates

The Demetri

$16.95

Two Skewers of Pork Souvlaki with Gyro Meat, Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce and a Choice of Rice or Fries

The Stefanos

$15.95

Tender Strips of Greek Chicken, Gyro Meat, Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce, and a Choice of Rice or Fries.

The George

$16.95

Authentic Greek Street Gyro with Tender Strips of Chicken, Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce and a Choice of Rice or Fries

Gyro Platter

$15.95

Our Delicious Gyro meat Served with a Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki sauce and a Choice of Rice or Fries

Brothers Platter

$16.95

Our Delicious Lamb Gyro Meat and Authentic Pork Gyro Meat Served with a Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce and a choice of Rice or Fries

Pork Souvlaki Dinner

$15.95

Skewers of Pork Served with Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce and a Choice of Rice or Fries

Giannis Greek Chicken Dinner

$15.95

Greek Chicken Breast Served with Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce and a Choice of Rice or Fries

Friday Fish Fry

$15.95

(Friday Only) Three Pieces of Icelandic Cod Served with Coleslaw, Pita Bread,Tartar Sauce and a Choice of Rice or Fries

(Friday Only) Fish Sandwich & Fries

$11.95

(Friday Only)

Brother’s Pizza 12 Inch

12 inch Cheese Pizza

$12.95

12 inch Pinsa Romana (Artisan Style Pizza)

$16.95

Includes up to Five toppings

12 inch Margarita Pizza

$17.95

Fresh Mozzarella with Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomatoes and Garlic

12 inch Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.95

Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Gyro Meat

12 inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Ranch and Buffalo Sauce

12 inch Barbeque Chicken Pizz

$17.95

Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bacon, Ranch, and Barbeque Sauce

12 inch Gyro Pizza

$18.95

Cheese, Gyro Meat, Onions, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes,and Tzatziki on the Side

12 inch HADS Special

$18.95

Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Peppers and Onions

12 inch Veggie Pizza

$14.95

Mushrooms, Onions, Green and Red Peppers, Black Olives and Tomatoes

Brother’s Pizza 16 inch

16 inch Cheese Pizza

$17.95

16 inch Margarita

$21.95

Fresh Mozzarella with Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomatoes and Garlic

16 inch Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.50

Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Gyro Meat

16 inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.95

Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Ranch and Buffalo Sauce

16 inch Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$23.95

Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bacon, Ranch, and Barbeque Sauce

16 inch Gyro Pizza

$23.95

Cheese, Gyro Meat, Onions, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes,and Tzatziki on the Side

16 inch HADS Special

$23.95

Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Peppers and Onions

16 inch Veggie Pizza

$19.95

Mushrooms, Onions, Green and Red Peppers, Black Olives and Tomatoes

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Baklava

$3.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.75

Rice Pilaf

$3.75

Feta Cheese

$2.25

Extra Gyro Meat

$4.25

Olives

$0.95

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Pita Bread

$1.50

Pepperoncini

$1.50

Greek Red Sauce

$0.50

NA Beverages

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Bottle Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

BEER/WINE

Domestic

$4.00

Imported

$5.00

Wine

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
5158 S. 108th St., Suite A, Hales Corners, WI 53130

