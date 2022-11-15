- Home
- /
- Hales Corners
- /
- Brothers Gyros & Pizza
Brothers Gyros & Pizza
No reviews yet
5158 S. 108th St.
Suite A
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Brother’s Sandwiches
Gyros
Fresh Sliced Gyro Meat Off the Cone Wrapped in a Pita Bread with Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce
Authentic Greek Street Gyro
Sliced Marinated Pork Wrapped in a Pita Bread with Tomatoes, Onions and Fries in the Sandwich.
Pork Souvlaki (Kabob) Sandwich
Pork Taken off the Skewer Stick and Wrapped in a Pita Bread with Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce
Falafel Sandwich
Ground Chickpeas, Garlic and Spices Wrapped in a Pita Bread with Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Tzatziki and Hummus
Brothers Signature Sandwich
Sliced Marinated Pork, Moist Slices of Chicken Breast Soaked in Olive Oil Dressing, with Feta Cheese, Onions, Cucumbers, Red Bell Peppers and Side of Tzatziki Sauce or Red Sauce.
Veggie Mediterranean Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Red Peppers, Feta, Olives, and Greek Dressing
Corned Beef Sandwich
Corned Beef, on Marble Rye.
Greek Dream Chicken Pita
Moist Slices of Chicken Breast Soaked in Olive Oil Dressing with Feta Cheese, Onions, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers and Side of Tzatziki Sauce or Red Sauce
Grilled Chicken Breast
On a Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo - Optional Chipotle Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Buffalo Hot Sauce with Brick Cheese on a Bun or French Bread with Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
Chicken Honey Sandwich
Moist Chicken Breast with Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Honey Mustard
B.L.T.
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes with Mayo
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly Steak, Cheese, Assorted Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions on a Hoagie Roll. Add Mushrooms $.5
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Moist Slices of Chicken Breast, Cheese, Assorted Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, on a Hoagie Roll. Add Mushrooms $.50.
Cevaps
Famous European Sausage with Special Seasoning on Pita Bread with Onions
Vienna Chicago Hot Dog
100% Pure Vienna Beef Topped with Mustard, Onions, Tomatoes, and Pickles
Italian Beef
100% All-Natural Italian Beef Roasted Served with Giardenera Peppers on French Bread. Option Melted Cheese for $1.00 extra
Appetizers
Greek Fries
Mediterranean Seasoning and Feta Cheese
Spinach Pie (Spanakopita)
Spinach Pie (Spanakopita) With Rice
Dolmades
Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Herbs
Souvlaki Skewer
Pork Kabob with Tzatziki Sauce
Hummus with Pita
Falafel with Pita
Garlic Bread
With Marinara Sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread
With Cheese and Marinara
Wonton Mozzarella Sticks
With Marinara Sauce (4 pieces)
Onion Rings
Chicken Tenders
Cheddar Fries
6 Piece Chicken Wings
12 Piece Chicken Wings
Avgolemeno Soup
Served Daily (Egg, Lemon and Rice)
Fresh Salads
Greek Salad
Salad Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Red Peppers, Onions, Olives, Pepperoncini and Greek Dressing
Greek Village Salad
(No Lettuce} Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Peppers, Onions, and Greek Dressing
Garden Salad
Salad Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers,Green Peppers, and Onions
Caesar Salad
Crispy Romaine Lettuce with Caesar Dressing and Croutons
Side Greek Salad
Side Greek Village Salad
Side Garden Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Bowls
Gyro Bowl
Slices of our Delicious Gyro with Rice, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce
Authentic Greek Street Gyro Bowl
Slices of our Marinated Pork with Rice, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce
Pork Souvlaki Bowl
Pork Skewer Meat with Rice, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce
Greek Chicken Bowl
Chicken Breast Soaked in Olive Oil Dressing with Rice, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce
Falafel Bowl
Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives and Feta Cheese
Black Angus Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Double Hamburger
Double Cheeseburger
Greek Burger
Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta and Tzatziki
Brothers Burger
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese and Special Brothers Sauce
Patty Melt
On Rye with American Cheese and Grilled Onions
Bacon Cheeseburger
Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese and Bacon
Buffalo Blue Burger
Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Mushroom and Onion Cheeseburger
Bacon Burger
Combination Plates
The Demetri
Two Skewers of Pork Souvlaki with Gyro Meat, Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce and a Choice of Rice or Fries
The Stefanos
Tender Strips of Greek Chicken, Gyro Meat, Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce, and a Choice of Rice or Fries.
The George
Authentic Greek Street Gyro with Tender Strips of Chicken, Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce and a Choice of Rice or Fries
Gyro Platter
Our Delicious Gyro meat Served with a Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki sauce and a Choice of Rice or Fries
Brothers Platter
Our Delicious Lamb Gyro Meat and Authentic Pork Gyro Meat Served with a Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce and a choice of Rice or Fries
Pork Souvlaki Dinner
Skewers of Pork Served with Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce and a Choice of Rice or Fries
Giannis Greek Chicken Dinner
Greek Chicken Breast Served with Greek Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce and a Choice of Rice or Fries
Friday Fish Fry
(Friday Only) Three Pieces of Icelandic Cod Served with Coleslaw, Pita Bread,Tartar Sauce and a Choice of Rice or Fries
(Friday Only) Fish Sandwich & Fries
(Friday Only)
Brother’s Pizza 12 Inch
12 inch Cheese Pizza
12 inch Pinsa Romana (Artisan Style Pizza)
Includes up to Five toppings
12 inch Margarita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella with Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomatoes and Garlic
12 inch Meat Lovers Pizza
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Gyro Meat
12 inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Ranch and Buffalo Sauce
12 inch Barbeque Chicken Pizz
Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bacon, Ranch, and Barbeque Sauce
12 inch Gyro Pizza
Cheese, Gyro Meat, Onions, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes,and Tzatziki on the Side
12 inch HADS Special
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Peppers and Onions
12 inch Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Green and Red Peppers, Black Olives and Tomatoes
Brother’s Pizza 16 inch
16 inch Cheese Pizza
16 inch Margarita
Fresh Mozzarella with Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomatoes and Garlic
16 inch Meat Lovers Pizza
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Gyro Meat
16 inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Ranch and Buffalo Sauce
16 inch Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bacon, Ranch, and Barbeque Sauce
16 inch Gyro Pizza
Cheese, Gyro Meat, Onions, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes,and Tzatziki on the Side
16 inch HADS Special
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Peppers and Onions
16 inch Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Green and Red Peppers, Black Olives and Tomatoes
Desserts
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5158 S. 108th St., Suite A, Hales Corners, WI 53130