Southern
Burgers
Salad
Brothers Kitchen
73 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info
Brothers is a casual Southern style restaurant featuring all your favorite comfort foods. We offer Blue Plate Specials each day..along with our signature Boss Burger, fresh salads, smoked chicken sandwiches and more.
Location
4538 Hwy 20 East, Niceville, FL 32578
Gallery