Southern
Burgers
Salad

Brothers Kitchen

73 Reviews

$$

4538 Hwy 20 East

Niceville, FL 32578

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Country Fried Stk
Boss Burger
Ned's Chicken

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea w/ Lemon

$2.25

Unsweet

$2.25

Unsweet w/ Lemon

$2.25

1/2 Tea

$2.25

1/2 Tea w/ Lemon

$2.25

Arnold Palmer SWT

$2.25

Arnold Palmer UNSWT

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Kid Drink

$0.99

Refill

$0.99

Water

Water w/ Lemon

CokeCola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Power Aid-Berry

$2.25

First Bites

6 Wings

$9.95

12 Wings

$19.95

Kenny's Bangin Shrimp

$13.99

Loaded Potatoes

$9.49

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$8.49

Onion Rings

$7.99

BBQ Pork Rinds

$6.99

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Pork Nachos

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken-Arrones

$9.95

Cod Bites

$9.95Out of stock

Salads

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Cranberry Nut Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

House Salad

$9.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.49

Side House Salad

$5.49

Sandwiches & Burgers

Boss Burger

$11.49

Boss Jr. Burger

$9.99

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Ned's Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.99

Spicy Southern BLT

$11.99

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

All That Jazz Po-Boy

$13.59Out of stock

Pork Ribeye Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Hot Dog W/Chili

$8.99

Smoked Chicken Taco

$11.49

Shrimp Taco

$12.49

Fish Taco

$12.49

Lunch Combos

Soup & Side Caesar

$8.95

Soup & Side Salad

$8.95

Chicken Salad & Soup

$8.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad & Caesar Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad & Side Salad

$8.95Out of stock

1/2 Grilled Cheese & Soup

$8.95

1/2 Grilled Cheese & Caesar Salad

$8.95

1/2 Grilled Cheese & Side Salad

$8.95

1/2 Reg BLT & Soup

$8.95

1/2 Reg BLT & Side Salad

$8.95

1/2 Reg BLT & Caesar Salad

$8.95

ATJ Po-Boy & Caesar

$9.95Out of stock

ATJ Po-Boy & Side Salad

$9.95Out of stock

ATJ Po-Boy & Soup

$9.95Out of stock

RB Po- Boy & Caesar Salad

$9.95

RB Po-Boy & Side Salad

$9.95

RB Po-Boy & Soup

$9.95

Shrimp Po-Boy & Caesar Salad

$9.95

Shrimp Po-Boy & Side Salad

$9.95

Shrimp Po-Boy & Soup

$9.95

Blue Plates

Chicken Pot Pie

Out of stock

Country Fried Stk

$12.95

Blkd Pork Ribeye

$14.95

Pot Roast

$12.95Out of stock

Pulled Pork & Sausage

$12.95

8oz Sirloin

$18.95

Delmonico Ribeye

$32.95

Filet Mignon

$33.95

Red Beans & Rice

$12.95

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Smoked Pork Tenderloin

$12.95Out of stock

Corn Beef & Cabbage

$16.95Out of stock

Chicken & Dumplings

$12.95Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Breast

$12.95

Ned's Chicken

$12.95

Boneless Fried Chicken Breast

$12.95

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.95

Seared Atlantic Cod

$14.95

Fish & Chips Basket

$14.95

6oz Mahi Mahi

$14.95

Fried Catfish

$15.95

Grilled Catfish

$15.95

Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Seared Ahi Tuna

$24.95

Vegetable Sides

Sweet Potato Casserole

$1.99Out of stock

Butter Potatoes

$1.99Out of stock

BBQ Beans

$1.99Out of stock

Black-eyed Peas

$1.99Out of stock

Broccoli

$1.99

Broccoli Salad

$1.99

Collard Greens

$1.99Out of stock

Carrots

$1.99

Cheese Grits

$1.99Out of stock

Coleslaw

$1.99Out of stock

Greek Pasta Salad

$1.99Out of stock

Cornbread Dressing

$1.99Out of stock

Corned Beef Hash

$1.99Out of stock

Corn

$1.99

English Pea Salad

$1.99Out of stock

Field Peas & Snaps

$1.99Out of stock

Fried Cabbage

$1.99Out of stock

Fried Okra

$1.99

Okra + Tomatoes

$1.99Out of stock

Green Beans

$1.99

Lima Beans

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$1.99

Navy Beans

$1.99Out of stock

O-Ring Side

$3.99

Side Of Fries

$1.99

Field Peas + Snaps

$1.99Out of stock

Rice & Gravy

$1.99

Red Beans N Rice Side

$1.99

Rutabagas

$1.99Out of stock

Skillet Squash

$1.99

Sml Caesar salad

$3.95Out of stock

Sml House salad

$3.95Out of stock

Skillet Cabbage

$1.99Out of stock

Fried Potatoes Side

$1.99Out of stock

Fried Squash

$1.99Out of stock

Turnip Greens

$1.99

Veggie of day

$1.99

Extra's

ADD Bacon

$2.99

ADD Cheese

$0.99

ADD Cheese & Bacon

$3.99

ADD Jalapeno

$0.99

Add Guacamole

$2.79

Gr. Mush

$0.99

Grilled Onions

$0.99

ON THE SIDE

S/O Balsamic

$0.99

S/O BBQ

$0.99

S/O Blue Cheese

$0.99

S/O Comeback

$0.99

S/O Honey Mustard

$0.99

S/O Honey

$0.99

S/O Mayo

S/O Mustard

S/O Ranch

$0.99

S/O Remoulade

$0.99

SIDE OF

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.49

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Chip Cake

$4.95

White Choc Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.99Out of stock

Cookies N Cream Pie

$6.95Out of stock

Reeces Peanut Butter Pie

$6.95Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.95Out of stock

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$4.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.95Out of stock

Pecan Cobbler

$4.95Out of stock

Salted Carmel Vanilla Crunch

$8.95Out of stock

Chocolate Silk Pie

$6.95

Brownie Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$8.95

Catering

Dozen Rolls

$8.99

Smoked Whole Turkey

$79.99

Cajun Fried Whole Turkey

$79.99

Thanksgiving Meal with Turkey

$129.00

Half Pan of Vegetables

$19.99

Whole Pecan Pie

$15.00

Whole Strawberry Pie

$15.00

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$3.99

Gallon of UnSweet Tea

$3.99

Mac & Cheese pan

$24.99

Supplies

Tissue

$2.00

Toilet Paper

$1.00

Paper Towel

$2.75Out of stock

Nitrile Gloves

$7.00

Towelette Large 10ct.

$2.50

Towelette Small 25ct.

$2.50

Bleach 1gal

$4.29Out of stock

Hand Soap Travel Size

$2.00

Liguid Dish Soap

$5.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Brothers is a casual Southern style restaurant featuring all your favorite comfort foods. We offer Blue Plate Specials each day..along with our signature Boss Burger, fresh salads, smoked chicken sandwiches and more.

4538 Hwy 20 East, Niceville, FL 32578

Brothers Kitchen image
Brothers Kitchen image
Brothers Kitchen image
Brothers Kitchen image

