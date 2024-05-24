Brother's Pizza - Mills Rd
9719 Mills Road
Houston, TX 77070
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Tenders$8.50
- Chicken Wings$13.50
10 Pieces Per Order with your choice of wing sauce and a side of Blue Cheese or Ranch for dipping.
- Fried Cheese$7.50
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
- Side of Meatballs$8.25
- Garlic Cheese Bread$5.00
Fresh toasted Italian bread squares basted with garlic butter and smothered with mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara sauce.
- Garlic Bread$3.50
Fresh cut Italian bread squares basted with garlic butter and marinara on the side for dipping.
Entrees
- Chicken Parmesan$15.00
Breaded Chicken Breast Baked In Marinara Sauce Topped With Mozzarella Cheese.
- Spaghetti With Meatballs$12.50
Spaghetti Piled With Meatballs With Marinara Sauce.
- Lasagna$13.00
A Layered Pasta Dish Which Contains Two Layers Ricotta Cheese And Two Layers Of Fresh Ground Meat.
- Cheese Ravioli$12.00
Four Round Pasta Disc Which Are Filled With Cheese Are Baked In Marinara Sauce Topped With Mozzarella Cheese
- Kids Pasta$6.75
Spaghetti With Marinara Sauce and two meatballs with a side of garlic bread.
- Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce$10.00
- Spaghetti with Italian Sausage$12.50
Subs & Calzones
- Meatball Sub$10.50
9-Inch Sandwich Made With Meatballs, Marinara Sauce Topped With Mozzarella Cheese.
- Cold Sub$10.50
9-Inch Sandwich Made With Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, And Tomato Topped With Italian Dressing.
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$11.00
9-Inch Sandwich Made With Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlet, Marinara Sauce Topped With Mozzarella Cheese.
- Philly Cheesesteak Sub$11.00
9-Inch Sandwich Made With Thin Beef, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, And Sauteed Green Peppers, Topped With Mozzarella Cheese.
- Calzone$11.00
A Baked Crescent Shaped Pocket Of Fresh Dough Filled With Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, And Ham. Add $1.10 For Any Extra Ingredient To Calzone.
- Stromboli$11.00
A Baked Rectangle Shaped Pocket Of Fresh Dough Filled With Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni And Bell Peppers. Add $1.10 For Any Extra Ingredient To Stromboli.
Salads
- Dinner Salad -Regular$6.50
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese and Salami
- Dinner Salad-Large$8.50
- Side Salad$3.50
- Caesar Salad-Regular$6.50
- Caesar Salad-Large$8.50
- Greek Salad -Regular$8.50
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers, Feta Cheese and croutons.
- Greek Salad-Large$10.00
- Cold Antipasto-Regular$9.50
Our Famous "Big" Salad Complete W/ Mixture Of Iceberg & Romaine, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone Cheese,Salami, Mushrooms, Tomato Green Peppers, Onions & Black Olives Topped W/ Mozarella Cheese
- Cold Antipasto-Large$13.50
Our Famous "Big" Salad Complete W/ Mixture Of Iceberg & Romaine, Pepperoni, Ham,Salami, Mushrooms, Tomato, Green Peppers, Red Onions & Black Olives Topped W/ Mozarella Cheese
Specialty
Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Small Deluxe$19.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage, Extra Mozzarella Cheese
- 14" Medium Deluxe$21.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage, Extra Mozzarella Cheese
- 16" Large Deluxe$23.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage, Extra Mozzarella Cheese
- 18" Xtra Large Deluxe$25.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage, Extra Mozzarella Cheese
- 16x16 Sicilian Deluxe$29.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage, Extra Mozzarella Cheese
- 12" Small Spinach Tomato & Garlic$19.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Olive Oil, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.
- 14" Medium Spinach Tomato & Garlic$21.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Olive Oil, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.
- 16" Large Spinach Tomato & Garlic$23.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Olive Oil, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.
- 18" Xtra Large Spinach Tomato & Garlic$25.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Olive Oil, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.
- 16x16 Sicilian Spinach Tomato & Garlic$29.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Olive Oil, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.
- 12" Small Veggie Lovers$19.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella Cheese
- 14" Medium Veggie Lovers$21.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella Cheese
- 16" Large Veggie Lovers$23.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella Cheese
- 18" Xtra Large Veggie Lovers$25.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella Cheese
- 16x16 Sicilian Veggie Lovers$29.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella Cheese
- 12" Small Meat Lovers$19.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.
- 14" Medium Meat Lovers$21.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.
- 16" Large Meat Lovers$23.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.
- 18" Xtra Large Meat Lovers$25.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.
- 16x16 Sicilian Meat Lovers$29.00
Brothers Famous Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.
- 12" Small Margarita Pizza$19.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato And Basil
- 14" Medium Margarita Pizza$21.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato And Basil
- 16" Large Margarita Pizza$23.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato And Basil
- 18" Xtra Large Margarita Pizza$25.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato And Basil
- 16x16 Sicilian Margarita Pizza$29.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato And Basil
- 12" Small Blanco$19.00
White Sauce Pizza Pie W/ Mozzarella Cheese
- 14" Medium Blanco$21.00
White Sauce Pizza Pie W/ Mozzarella Cheese
- 16" Large Blanco$23.00
White Sauce Pizza Pie W/ Mozzarella Cheese
- 18" Xtra Large Blanco$25.00
White Sauce Pizza Pie W/ Mozzarella Cheese
- 16x16 Sicilian Blanco$29.00
White Sauce Pizza Pie W/ Mozzarella Cheese
- 12" Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.00
Grilled Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella Drizzled Ranch
- 14" Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.00
Grilled Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella Drizzled Ranch
- 16" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.00
Grilled Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella Drizzled Ranch
- 18" Xtra Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$25.00
Grilled Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella Drizzled Ranch
- 16x16 Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza$29.00
Grilled Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella Drizzled Ranch
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
