Pizza
Chicken
Italian

Brothers Pizza - Sahara 7365 W Sahara Ave ste A

No reviews yet

7365 W Sahara Ave ste A

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

4 Items Combo

4 Items Combo

$15.99+

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread Sticks (12)

$10.99

French Fries

$5.99+

Garlic Balls (20)

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$6.99

Garlic Fries

$7.99+

Garlic Mozzarella Bread

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Build Your Own Pizza

10" Build Your Own

$10.99

14" Build Your Own

$16.49

16" Build Your Own

$18.99

18" Build Your Own

$20.49

24" Build Your Own

$25.99

30" Build Your Own

$37.99

36" Build Your Own

$65.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.99+

Cheeseburger

$13.99+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99+

Mexican Cheeseburger

$14.99+

Texas Cheeseburger

$14.99+

Pepperoni Pizza Cheeseburger

$14.99+

Cold Sandwiches / Subs

Ham and Cheese

$13.99

Triple Decker BLT

$13.99

Ham, Salami & Cheese

$13.99

Brothers Italian Sub

$13.99

Triple Decker Chicken

$13.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Zeppolis

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Soda Can

$2.50

20 OZ Drink

$3.00

32 OZ Drink

$3.49

2 LITER Drink

$5.99

Lemonade 2 Liter

$4.99

Everyday Specials

1. 14" Pizza 1-Topping, 12 Wings, 2 Liter

$30.99

2. 14" Pizza 1-Topping, 5 Fingers, 2 Liter

$30.99

3. (2) 16" Pizzas 2-Topping, 2 Liter

$36.99

4. (1) 16" Pizza 2-Topping, 12 Wings, 8 Fingers, 2 Liter

$44.99

5. (2) 16" Pizzas 2-Topping, 25 Wings, (2) 2 Liter

$59.99

6. (1) 24" Pizza 1-Topping, 20 Wings, 2 Liter

$45.99

7. (1) 24" Pizza 2-Toppings, 10 Fingers, 2 Liter

$45.99

8. 20 Wings, 10 Fingers, Fries Bucket, 2 Liter

$46.99

9. (2) 18" Pizzas 2-Toppings, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter

$63.99

10. (1) 16" Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, 20 Fingers, Fries Bucket, 2 Liter

$92.99

11. Buy Any 3 Pizzas, Receive Free Choice of Garlic Balls, Zeppolis, or Bread Sticks

$2.00

12. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 4-Topping, 2 Liter

$41.99

13. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter

$95.99

14. (1) 18" Pizza 2-Toppings, 15 Wings, 8 Fingers, 2 Liter

$48.99

15. (1) 16" Pizza 1-Topping, 10 Fingers, 2 Liter

$40.99

16. (1) 16" Pizza 1-Topping, 20 Wings, 2 Liter

$41.99

Folded Pizza

Calzone

$10.99+

Stromboli

$10.99+

Hot Sandwiches / Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$13.99

Brothers Sub

$13.99

Combo Meatball & Sausage

$13.99

Sausage Peppers Onions

$13.99

Sausage Parmesan

$13.99

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$13.99

Philly

$13.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers (3) & Fries

$11.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.99

Pasta Dinners

Baked Meat Lasagna

$19.49

Baked Ravioli

$20.49

Baked Ziti with Ricotta

$20.49

Brothers Special

$21.49

Chicken Marsala

$21.49

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.49

Side Sausage, Meatballs, Or Meat Sauce

$6.99

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.49

Spaghetti Meatballs

$17.49

Spaghetti Sausage

$17.49

Stuffed Shells

$20.49

Pickup Specials

14" Build Your Own TAKEOUT

$10.99

16" Build Your Own TAKEOUT

$11.99

Salads

Dinner Salad

$8.99+

Caesar Salad

$9.99+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99+

Antipasto Salad

$11.99+

Greek Salad

$10.99+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99+

Egg Chef Salad

$11.99+

Sides

Side of marinara 2oz

$1.50

Side of marinara 4oz

$2.00

Side of Ranch 2oz

$1.50

Side of Ranch 4oz

$2.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$2.00

Side of Finger Sauce

$2.00

Side of Wing Sauce

$2.00

Specialty Pizzas

5 Cheese Pizza

$23.49+

Alfredo Pizza

$23.49+

BBQ Chicken Pie

$23.49+

Bianco (White) Pie

$19.49+

Breakfast Pizza

$21.49+

BROTHERS SPECIAL PIZZA

$23.49+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.49+

Cave Man Meat Lovers Pie

$23.49+

Hula Hula (Hawaiian) Pie

$21.49+

Margarita Pizza

$21.49+

Mexican Style Pizza

$23.49+

Philly Pizza

$23.49+

Ranch Pizza

$21.49+

Super Mario Pizza

$21.99+

Suprema Pizza Pie

$23.49+

Tex Mex Pizza

$21.49+

Vegetarian

$21.49+

Chicken Wings & Chicken Tenders

6 Wings

$12.99

12 Wings

$21.99

20 Wings

$33.99

40 Wings

$65.99

80 Wings

$111.99

100 Wings

$144.99

150 Wings

$181.99

200 Wings

$234.99

5 Fingers with Fries

$14.99

10 Fingers with Fries

$21.99

20 Fingers with Fries

$37.99

40 Fingers w/fries

$58.99

80 Fingers w/fries

$101.99

100 fingers w/fries

$139.99

150 Fingers w/fries

$189.99

200 Fingers w/fries

$239.99

Ice Cream, Ben & Jerry's

$7.49

Ice Cream, Bryers

$7.49

Ice Cream, Talenti

$7.49

Magnum Ice Cream Bar

$3.49

Magnum Ice Cream Bar 3-Pack

$11.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

7365 W Sahara Ave ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89117

