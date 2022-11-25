Pizza
Chicken
Italian
Brothers Pizza - Sahara 7365 W Sahara Ave ste A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7365 W Sahara Ave ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
4.0 • 1,001
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8 Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurant
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
No Reviews
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120 Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurant
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
4.3 • 1,124
9350 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurant
Aromi Italian Restaurant - 2110 N Rampart Blvd #110
No Reviews
2110 N Rampart Blvd #110 Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant