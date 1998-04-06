Brother's Pizzeria Newport

Brother's Pizzeria imageView gallery
Popular Items

Large Cheese
Large Pepperoni
Garlic Knots (12)

Appetizers

Garlic Knots (12)

$6.50

GarlicKnots (6)

$4.50

Garlic Knots (3)

$3.50

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Pizza

Gluten Free

$12.99

Cauliflower Crust

$12.99Out of stock

Small Cheese

$11.99

Small Pepperoni

$13.74

Small Hawaiian

$15.00

Small Veggie

$15.00

Small Meatlovers

$15.00

Small Deluxe

$16.00

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.50

Small Spicy Chicken

$15.00

Small Bbq Chicken

$15.00

Small Southwest

$15.00

Small Original White

$13.00

Small White Broccoli And Tomato

$14.00

Small Cowgirl

$14.99

Large Cheese

$13.99

Large Pepperoni

$15.24

Large Hawaiian

$15.50

Large Veggie

$17.00

Large Meatlovers

$17.50

Large Deluxe

$18.00

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Large Spicy Chicken

$16.50

Large Bbq

$16.50

Large Southwest

$16.99

Large Cowgirl

$16.99

Large Original White

$15.00

Large White Tomato And Broccoli

$15.50

Large 3 Cheese

$15.00

Slice

$2.69

French Bread

$4.99

Slice Meatlovers

$4.50

Slice Delux

$4.50

Slice Hawaiian

$4.50

Slice Veggy

$4.50

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$4.50Out of stock

Slice Chicken bacon ranch

$4.50Out of stock

Slice BBq Chicken

$4.50Out of stock

Slice southwest

$4.50Out of stock

Slice White

$3.99Out of stock

Slice White T Broc

$4.50Out of stock

White Special

$2.75Out of stock

Strombolis

Small Regular Stromboli

$9.99

Small Meatlovers Stromboli

$9.99

Small Veggie Stromboli

$9.99

Small Broccoli Stromboli

$9.99

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

$9.99

Small Spicy Chicken Stromboli

$9.99

Small Italian Stromboli

$9.99

Small Works Stromboli

$9.99

Small Ham Cheese Boli

$9.99

Small Peperoni Boli

$9.99

Small Grill Chicken Boli

$9.99

Large Regular Stromboli

$14.50

Large Meatlovers Stromboli

$14.50

Large Veggie Stromboli

$14.50

Large Broccoli Stromboli

$12.99

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

$14.99

Large Spicy Chicken Stromboli

$14.99

Large Italian Stromboli

$14.99

Large Peperoni Boli

$13.50

Large Ham And Cheese Boli

$13.50

Large Grill Chicken Boli

$14.99

Large Delux Boli

$15.50

Calzones

Small Ham And Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Small Pepperoni Calzone

$9.99

Small Chicken Calzone

$9.99

Small Veggie Calzone

$9.99

Small Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Large Ham And Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Large Pepperoni Calzone

$13.99

Large Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Large Veggie Calzone

$13.99

Large Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.99

Tiramisu

$4.99Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Mud Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Choc Chip Cookie Bar

$4.99

Extras

Sub Roll

$3.00

Large Dough

$4.00

Small Dough

$3.00

Cheddar Cup

$1.00

Police 5$

$4.72

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Side Cowboy

$1.00

Sauce Cup

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Cup

$0.99

Ranch Cup

$0.99

Cups\plares\naps

$1.00

Nil

Wings(10)

$11.99

Wings 5

$6.99

Nil

House (Full Size)

$5.50Out of stock

House (Small)

$3.50Out of stock

Caesar ( Full Size)

$5.50Out of stock

Caesar ( Small)

$3.50Out of stock

Greek Sal

$6.50Out of stock

Turkey And Cheese Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Chef Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Spicy Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Tuscany Chicken Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Ceasar

$9.99Out of stock

Tuna Salad Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Bbq Chicken Sal

$9.99Out of stock

Nil

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Bbq Chicken Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Tuscany Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Turkey And Cheese Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Italian Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Ham And Cheese Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

BLT Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Nil

Ham And Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Salami And Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

BLT Sub

$8.50Out of stock

Turkey And Cheese

$9.50Out of stock

Italian sub

$8.99Out of stock

Provolone Cheese Sub

$7.99Out of stock

Nil

Grilled Chicken Parm

$9.50Out of stock

Pepperoni Boat Sub

$8.50Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch sub

$9.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled Veggie And Cheese Sub

$7.99Out of stock

Drinks

20 oz

$2.49

2L Soda

$3.25

Energy Drink

$3.25

Kids Drink

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.49

Delivery Drinks

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Mtn Dew

$2.29

Orange Crush

$2.29

2L Dr. Pepper

$2.75

2L Root Beer

$2.75

2L Mtn Dew

$2.75

2L Pepsi

$2.75

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.75

2L Orange Crush

$2.75

2L Grape Crush

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Mtn Dew

$2.29

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.29

Crush GRAPE

$2.29

Crush ORANGE

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.29Out of stock

Root Beeer

$2.29

Gatorade Orange

$2.29

Gateraide Red

$2.29

Pure Leaf EXTRA SWEET

$2.29

Pure Leaf LEMON

$2.29

Pure Leaf RASPBERRY

$2.29

Pure Leaf SWEET

$2.29

Pure Leaf UNSWEETENED

$2.29

Energy Drinks

$2.50

Kids Berry

$1.29

Kids Grape Drink

$1.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We're glad you stopped by!

Website

Location

233 Market Street, Newport, PA 17074

Directions

Gallery
Brother's Pizzeria image

Map
