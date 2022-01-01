Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

396 Reviews

$

614 N Fair Oaks Ave

Madison, WI 53714

Order Again

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Cooked to your liking with american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Madison’s best burger. Cooked to your liking with bacon, american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.50

Cooked to your liking with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add a side to make it a basket.

Hangover

Hangover

$12.50

Bacon, american cheese and a fried egg. Add a side to make it a basket.

Patty Melt

$11.00

Served on rye bread with thousand island dressing. Add a side to make it a basket.

Hamburger

$9.00

Cooked to your liking with your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.

Lumberjack

Lumberjack

$11.50

Our awesome hamburger with american cheese and ham. Add a side to make it a basket.

Wings

Wings - 1 lb. Bone-in

$14.00

Bone-in wings tossed in your favorite flavor & served with dipping sauce.

Wings - 1 lb. Boneless

$14.00

Boneless, tossed in your favorite flavor & served with dipping sauce.

Sandwiches

SPECIAL SANDWICH

$13.00

Steakhouse Burger Cooked to order with mushrooms, fried onions, and bourbon cream sauce.

BLT

BLT

$7.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.75
Reuben

Reuben

$11.00
Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled or hand-battered in house

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00

Smash Burger

$7.50

Starters

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$7.75

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Dock to table sourced from Jenifer Street Market

Soups + Salads

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cheese, onions, tomato & croutons .

Chef Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, swiss cheddar, onions, tomato, chicken, ham, hard-boiled egg & croutons .

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Dinner Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cheese, onions, tomato, croutons & grilled chicken.

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.50

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.00

Entrees

Top Sirloin

$24.75

12 oz - seared and served with herb butter. Includes soup or salad, choice of potato + a dinner roll.

New York Strip

$26.75

12 oz - seared and served with herb butter. Includes soup or salad, choice of potato + a dinner roll.

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

Served with black pepper gravy. Includes soup or salad, choice of potato + a dinner roll

Meatloaf Dinner

$13.00

Served with beef gravy. Includes soup or salad, choice of potato + a dinner roll

Fried Catfish Dinner

$16.50

Salmon Dinner

$18.00

Gumbo Special

$10.00

Jambalaya Special

$12.00

Additional Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.25

Leine's Original

$2.50

MGD

$3.25

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller High Life Shortys

$1.75

Miller Lite

$3.25

PBR

$3.00

Busch Lite

$3.50

Craft Beer

dry-hopped, this beer boasts a bold citrus hop character, notes of grapefruit and a clean bitter finish

Commuter Kolsch

$5.00

Fantasy Factory

$5.00

Happy Place

$5.00

Heinekin 0.0

$4.50

Modelo

$4.00

Old Chub

$5.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Hazy Wonder

$7.00

A smooth, tropical fruitness, with a slightly bitter, but dense hazy finish

Bells- Oberon

$5.00

a wheat ale mixed with spicy hop characters and a mildly fruity aroma.

Lil' Summpin Summpin

$6.00

Featuring a strong Hop finish on a silky body. It is a Hoppy Pale wheat ale.

Oktoberfest

$6.00

Warped Speed

$6.00

Night Rain Porter

$6.00

Delta Amber

$7.00

Guinness

$6.00

Ciders + Seltzers

Loon Juice

$5.00

Untitled Art Blood Orange Pom

$6.50

Untitled Art Mango Pineapple

$6.50

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

NA Beer

Heinekin 0.0

$4.00

NA Bev

Coffee

$2.25

Large Juice

$3.50

Small Juice

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.75

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Redbull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Kids Cup

$1.25

Cold Brew

$5.00

Apple Cider

$5.00

Kids Cups

Soda

$1.25

Juice

$1.75

Iced Tea

$1.25

Lemonade

$1.25

Arnold Palmer

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Milk

$1.75

Flavored Tea

$1.50

Flavored Lemonade

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Recently remodeled relaxed local haunt serving up homestyle American cooking, including prime-rib & fish-fry specials. Offering indoor and outdoor dining. No reservations - walk right in!

Website

Location

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison, WI 53714

Directions

