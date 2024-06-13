Brothers Burger 278 Pearl Street
278 Pearl Street
Malden, MA 02148
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- X eggs bacon
Beef burger or chicken steak, Eggs, Bacon fried banana, cheese, lettuce, tomato, corn, and straw potatoes (hamburger de boi ou bife de frango, Ovo, Bacon, banana frita, queijo, alface, tomate, milho e batata palha).$15.00
- Açai Bowl 12oz/355 ml
not choosing anything means only Açaí! (não escolher nada significa apenas Açaí!)$10.00
- X tudo
Beef burger or chicken steak, cheese, bacon, fried banana, ham, egg, lettuce, tomato, corn, and straw potatoes (hamburger de boi ou bife de frango, queijo, bacon, banana frita, presunto, ovo, alface, tomate, milho e batata palha).$17.00
Hamburgers
- Hamburger
Beef burger or chicken steak, fried banana, lettuce, tomato, corn, and straw potatoes (hamburger de boi ou bife de frango, banana frita, alface, tomate, milho e batata palha).$10.00
- X burger
Beef burger or chicken steak, Cheese, fried banana, lettuce, tomato, corn, and straw potatoes (hamburger de boi ou bife de frango, Queijo, banana frita, alface, tomate, milho e batata palha).$12.00
- X presunto
Beef burger or chicken steak, fried banana, cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato, corn, and straw potatoes (hamburger de boi ou bife de frango, banana frita, queijo, presunto, alface, tomate, milho e batata palha).$13.00
- X eggs
Beef burger or chicken steak, cheese, egg, fried banana, lettuce, tomato, corn, and straw potatoes (hamburger de boi ou bife de frango, queijo, ovo, banana frita, alface, tomate, milho e batata palha).$13.00
- X bacon
Beef burger or chicken steak, cheese, fried banana, bacon, lettuce, tomato, corn, and straw potatoes (hamburger de boi ou bife de frango, queijo, banana frita, bacon, alface, tomate, milho e batata palha).$14.00
- X eggs bacon
Beef burger or chicken steak, Eggs, Bacon fried banana, cheese, lettuce, tomato, corn, and straw potatoes (hamburger de boi ou bife de frango, Ovo, Bacon, banana frita, queijo, alface, tomate, milho e batata palha).$15.00
- X eggs presunto
Beef burger or chicken steak, Eggs, fried banana, cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato, corn, and straw potatoes (hamburger de boi ou bife de frango, Ovo, banana frita, queijo, presunto, alface, tomate, milho e batata palha).$15.00
- Brothers special
Beef burger or chicken steak, cheddar cheese, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, pickles, corn, and straw potatoes (hamburger de boi ou bife de frango, queijo cheddar, bacon, presunto, alface, tomate, pickles, milho e batata palha).$15.00
- Brothers buffalo
Beef burger or chicken steak, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, blue cheese, and buffalo sauce (hamburger de boi ou bife de frango, bacon, queijo cheddar, alface, pickles, tomate, cebola, blue cheese e molho buffalo).$15.00
- Brothers BBQ
Beef burger or chicken steak, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and blue cheese in barbecue sauce (hamburger de boi ou bife de frango, bacon, queijo cheddar, pickles, alface, tomate, cebola, blue cheese a molho barbecue).$15.00
- X tudo
Beef burger or chicken steak, cheese, bacon, fried banana, ham, egg, lettuce, tomato, corn, and straw potatoes (hamburger de boi ou bife de frango, queijo, bacon, banana frita, presunto, ovo, alface, tomate, milho e batata palha).$17.00
- Veggie burger
Vegetarian burger, cheese, egg, lettuce, fried banana, tomato, corn, and straw potatoes (hamburger vegetariano, queijo, ovo, alface, banana frita, tomate and milho e batata palha).$13.00
- Combo Brothers
açaí, French fries, x tudo, juice.$31.00
- Big combo brothers
4 x tudo + 2 liter soda.$55.00
Açai
- Açai Bowl 12oz/355 ml
not choosing anything means only Açaí! (não escolher nada significa apenas Açaí!)$10.00
- Açai Bowl 16oz/473ml
not choosing anything means only Açai! (não escolher nada significa apenas Açaí!)$15.00
- Açai cup 14oz/414ml
not choosing anything means only Açaí! (não escolher nada significa apenas Açaí!)$14.00
- Açai cup 20oz/591ml
not choosing anything means only Açaí! (não escolher nada significa apenas Açaí!)$19.00
Shakes 16oz/473 ml
French Fries
Smoothies
Water
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
delicious burgers and açaí!
278 Pearl Street, Malden, MA 02148