Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Burgers

Brothers Bus Bistro

31 Reviews

$$

104 E Maple Street

Bellingham, WA 98225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic
Fries
Mini Chicken Tenders

STARTERS

Big Salad

Big Salad

$12.99

Lettuce blend and tossed vegetables; Kalamata olives, marinated red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers. goat cheese, dried cranberries and candied almonds in a delicious, light rice wine vinaigrette Add a burger $4.00

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$12.49

Our own specially seasoned goat cheese and hummus. Served with tomatoes, roasted peppers, English cucumbers, Kalamata olives, and freshly toasted naan

Creamy Pico De Gallo Dip

Creamy Pico De Gallo Dip

$5.99

Our own Creamy Pico De Gallo served with Tortilla Chips

Mini Chicken Tenders

Mini Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Deep fried chicken breast bites, with a tasty buttermilk breading. Served with your choice of aioli; Honey Mustard, Mediterranean, Garden or Tropical Sriracha

BURGERS

All Burgers come on a freshly toasted roll; Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on the side; with a pickle and a side of Fries or Freshly Made Chips
The Classic

The Classic

$12.49

A classic grilled burger

The Irish Traveler

The Irish Traveler

$13.99

Marinated red peppers & Mediterranean herbed goat cheese

The Stink-A-Nator

The Stink-A-Nator

$15.99

Grilled Mushrooms, Smoked Pastrami Bacon, & Bleu Cheese

The Sassy Mouse

The Sassy Mouse

$14.49

Avocado, Creamy Pico de Gallo & Havarti Cheese

The Captain

The Captain

$15.99

Caramelized Onion, Smoked Pastrami Bacon & Aged Chedda’

The Mighty Thor

The Mighty Thor

$15.99

Smoked ham, grilled pineapple, Jalapenos & European Semi-soft cheese topped with Tropical Sriracha Aioli

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Black beans, rolled oats, peppers and various spices with English cucumbers, micro greens, & Mediterranean Aioli

SANDWICHES

A grilled PB&J with local Bellewood Acres Honey Roasted Peanut Butter & Seedless Raspberry Jelly on thick artesian brioche
The Vinny Chase

The Vinny Chase

$13.99

Roasted Chicken & Havarti with marinated red pepper, avocado & Mediterranean aioli on freshly toasted artisan brioche

The Murry Finklestein

The Murry Finklestein

$12.99

Honey Ham & Aged Chedda’ with Caramelized onions, mild jalapenos & Honey Mustard Aioli on freshly toasted artisan brioche

The Grumpy Tiki Grilled Cheese

The Grumpy Tiki Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Aged Chedda’ & a European Semi Soft cheese with avocado, sliced tomato & a Creamy Pico De Gallo on thick artisan brioche Smoked Pastrami Bacon $2.00

The Angry Karen

The Angry Karen

$13.49

Sliced turkey and Havarti with sliced red onion, sliced tomato, green leaf lettuce, jalapenos, and garden Sriracha aioli on a freshly toasted artisan brioche.

The Gourmet LaRayne PB&J

$8.99

A grilled PB&J with local Bellewood Farms Honey Roasted Peanut Butter & Seedless Raspberry Jelly on thick artisan brioche

Karen

Karen

$13.49

Sliced turkey & Havarti with sliced red onion, sliced tomato, green leaf lettuce & Garden Sriracha Aioli on freshly toasted artisan brioche

Old Blue

Old Blue

$14.99

Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami & Provolone with Marinated Red Pepper, sliced black olives, red onion, lettuce & Honey Mustard Aioli on freshly toasted artisan brioche

The Veg Sandwich

The Veg Sandwich

$11.99

Herbed hummus, sliced English cucumbers, micro greens, sliced black olives, red onion, tomato & green leaf lettuce served on toasted Naan Cheese: Cheddar $0.75 or Havarti $1.00

SIDES

Aioli Sauces

Aioli Sauces

Unique blends: • Garden Sriracha Aioli • Mediterranean Aioli • Tropical Sriracha Aioli • Honey Mustard Aioli

Chips

Chips

$4.49

Fried up on site and seasoned with our own Original Seasoning. You may want to try with a one of our tasty aiolis!

Extra Naan

$2.50

Extra Pickles

$0.50
Fries

Fries

$5.49

Fried up on site and seasoned with our own Original Seasoning. You may want to try with a one of our tasty aiolis!

Extra 4oz Pico

$2.50

Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Cola

Cola

$1.00

Diet Cola

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our commitment: Quality ingredients. Prepared fresh. Served with care.

Website

Location

104 E Maple Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

Gallery
Brothers Bus Bistro image
Brothers Bus Bistro image
Brothers Bus Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cosmos Bistro
orange star4.6 • 670
1151 N State St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
The Local Public House
orange star4.5 • 376
1427 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Kebab Casual
orange star4.6 • 123
2604 Meridian St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Carve Casual
orange star3.0 • 11
1538 Kentucky St Bellingham, WA 98229
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Bellingham
orange star4.6 • 6,456
414 W. Bakerview Rd Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurantnext
Farmstrong Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
110 Stewart Rd Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bellingham

Fat Shack - Bellingham
orange star4.6 • 6,456
414 W. Bakerview Rd Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurantnext
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
orange star4.3 • 4,449
1107 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Aslan Brewing Co. - Bellingham
orange star4.4 • 1,476
1330 N Forest St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
orange star4.6 • 972
1319 N State Street Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Bellingham Cider Company
orange star4.6 • 861
205 Prospect Street STE A-105 Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Twin Sisters Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 825
500 Carolina St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellingham
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston