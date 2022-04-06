  • Home
A map showing the location of Brother's Deli - Lynn 41 Market StreetView gallery

Brother's Deli - Lynn 41 Market Street

41 Market street

lynn, MA 01901

Appetizers

Wings (Large 12)

$14.00

Fresh Chicken Wings made from scratch tossed in a seasoned flour, crisped to perfection

Wings (Small 6)

$7.50

Fresh Chicken Wings made from scratch tossed in a seasoned flour

Pizza

Small 12" Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Plain cheese pizza.

Small 12" Build Your Own Pizza

$11.95

Choose your toppings.

Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Plain cheese pizza.

Large 16" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.95

Choose your toppings.

16" Large Pepperoni Pizza

$15.95

12" Small Pepperoni Pizza

$12.95

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonaide

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizzas and American/ Greek cuisine.

Location

41 Market street, lynn, MA 01901

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

