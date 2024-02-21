Fevertree Club Soda

$3.00

By using soft spring water, bicarbonate of soda and a high level of carbonation, we've have created a delicious Club Soda with a delicate aroma. Perfect for bringing out the best flavours of the finest whiskies FLAVOR: Our Club Soda has a silky smooth texture created by using the finest spring water (which has a low mineral content) and a high level of carbonation; it has no aroma so it can more effectively bring to life the flavours of the premium spirit it's being mixed with NATURALLY SOURCED: Our Club Soda is our simplest product. After our natural spring water is carbonated with lots of very fine bubbles, we add Bicarbonate of Soda, which is used to add a minerality that enhances naturally occuring flavours in the spirits it's paired with PREMIUM MIXER: Perfect in a Whiskey Soda, Vodka Soda, Tequila Soda or as a refreshing soft drink on its own