Brotzeit Lokal

1,397 Reviews

$$

1000 Embarcadero

Oakland, CA 94606

Order Again

Popular Items

Brotzeit Sausage Platter
Lokal Wurst on a Roll
Jagerschnitzel

Cocktails

Aviation

$14.00

Gordon's London Dry Gin, lemon juice, crème de violette, elderflower liqueur, dry vermouth & a luxardo cherrry

Kentucky Tea

$13.00

Bulleit small batch Kentucky Bourbon & house-made muddled mint lemonade.

Templeton Sour

$14.00

Templeton Rye, fresh lemon juice, simple, egg whites & a float of Malbec

Bourbon Sidecar

$12.00

Bourbon, fresh Meyer lemon juice, orange liqueur, cardamom bitters

Mezcal Sour

$13.00

*Dine-in only - Mezcal Verde Momento, tamarind syrup, lime juice, whipped egg whites & sage

Lokal Margarita

$12.00

Mi Campo Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave, salted rim over ice

Classic Margarita

$13.00

Cazadores reposado, fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, agave simple, salted rim over ice

Salty Dogg

$11.00

Our classic salty dog with fresh grapefruit juice and Rigby vodka.

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Rigby Vodka, house bloody-mary mix with bacon, pickled egg & house pickled veggie garnish

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Rigby Vodka, lime juice & Fentinmans craft ginger beer.

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Traditional Irish coffee with Bushmills Irish Whiskey, float of frothy heavy cream & simple syrup

Berliner Toddy

$13.00

Bourbon, Bärenjäger, local honey, lemon juice, , earl grey tea, hot water & a cinnamon stick

Tap Beer

Andechs Spezial Hell Festbier 0.3L

$8.50

5.9% Spezial Hell is pleasantly tangy with a full, round malt body that cannot fail to fascinate. The soft flavour carries a distinctive balance of sweet accents and bitter hoppiness. It concludes on equally soft malty nuances – a classical festival beer in the tradition of old Bavarian brewing.

Duchesse de Bourgogne (Sour Red) 12oz

$10.00

6.2% ABV. Belgian top-fermented reddish-brown ale, a blend of 8 and 18 months old beers following the careful maturation in oak casks.

Westmalle Dubbel Trappist Ale 13oz

$12.00

Westmalle Dubbel (7%) is a dark red-brown beer with a rich, complex taste. You pick up touches of caramel, malt and fruity esters reminiscent of ripe banana. The beer pearls beneath a covering of dense, cream-coloured froth. A lovely lace pattern forms on the inside of the glass once emptied. The long, dry finish of this balanced, mild Trappist beer will stay with you. Westmalle started brewing a dark Trappist beer in addition to their table beer. They adjusted the recipe in 1926, doubling the amounts of raw ingredients to produce a new, stronger beer. Dubbel is a logical name for this doubled beer, though it is more often simply called ‘Trappist’. To this day, the 1926 recipe is the basis for Westmalle Dubbel.

Schwaben Brau Hopfenwunder IPL 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

5.0% Abv. Hopfenwunder is a Dry Hopped lager brewed with three types of hops, which were never used in the brewery before to create this hoppy but very drinkable beer. Think of it as a German version of a session IPA, but its not an ale, its a lager..

Schonramer Gold Fest-bier 0.5L

$10.50

Schonramer Gold Fest-Bier 6.1% ABV. With more than 200 years of brewing history, Schonram’s brewery has mastered its craft, producing beers that are refreshing and memorable. Pale golden colour with an off-white head. Abundant aromas of honey and toasted, biscuity malts, with grassy, lemony hops. Balanced flavours of baked bread and grassy hops round out the character. A unique brew that straddles styles.

Einstök White Ale 13oz

$7.50

5.2% Our quest was to make the best white ale we ever tasted, with the complex flavors of a classic witbier, all brewed with pure Icelandic water for a cool smoothness that is deliciously refreshing. Wheat malt, pilsner malt, oats, bavarian noble hops spiced with coriander and orange peel.

König Pilsener 16oz

$8.50

4.9% ABV Taste is lightly malty with a moderate noble hop bitterness, crisp and effervescent feel. Crackers, honey, herbal hops. Feel is light, crisp, and dry, very easy drinking. Overall this is fresh and excellent, a solid example of a German Pils.

KÖSTRITZER Black Lager 0.5L

$9.00

Kostritzer Black Lager (4.8% ABV.) First-class, refined ingredients, the unique recipe and a passionate brewing tradition that you can taste: Köstritzer Schwarzbier stands for pleasure in perfection. It is the unique roasting of malting barley to the finest roasted malt, which gives Köstritzer Schwarzbier its unique malt aroma and unmatched character. The market leader in the segment of bottom-fermented, dark beers presents itself in an elegant, bubbly manner, and promises a special kind of beer experience at first sight with its strong color and pronounced foam crown. Taste the difference and enjoy Germany's most popular black beer.

Old Rasputin Imp. Stout 13oz.

$8.00

9.1% ABV. Produced in the tradition of 18th Century English brewers who supplied the court of Russia’s Catherine the Great, Old Rasputin seems to develop a cult following wherever it goes. It’s a rich, intense brew with big complex flavors and a warming finish. The Old Rasputin brand image is a drawing of Rasputin with a phrase in Russian encircling it — A sincere friend is not born instantly.

Früh Kölsch 0.4L

$8.50

4.8% A dangerously drinkable beer with an unsurpassed balance in Kolsch beer of malt and soft delicate hops. ... Pale lemony gold in colour with a pure white lasting head, the aroma of Fruh Kolsch is lightly fruity with some flowery hops.

Russian River Blind Pig IPA 16oz

$8.50

6.3% A full-bodied, very hoppy IPA, with citrus, pine, fruity notes, and a nice dry, bitter finish!

Weihenstephaner Weissbier 0.5L

$8.50

5.4% ABV Our golden-yellow wheat beer, with its fine-poured white foam, smells of cloves and impresses consumers with its refreshing banana flavour. It is full bodied and with a smooth yeast taste. To be enjoyed at any time,goes excellently with fish and seafood, with spicy cheese and especially with the traditional Bavarian veal sausage. Brewed according to our centuries-old brewing tradition on the Weihenstephan hill.

Lost Coast Blonde Ale 16oz

$6.50

Lost Coast Blonde Ale 4.3% ABV One of the most approachable styles, our blonde ale is an easy-drinking beer that is visually appealing and has no particularly dominating malt or hop characteristics. Rounded and smooth, it is an American classic known for its simplicity.

Ayinger Celebrator Doppelbock 0.4L

$8.50

6.7% ABV. A rich, dark elixir with cascading layers of malt complexity balanced by elegant hops. Notes of toffee, caramel, graceful dark-malt roastiness, and the essence of barley. Lager fermentation leads to clean flavors and pinpoint conditioning.

Tripel Karmeliet .0.3L

$10.00

The Carmelites from Dendermonde in East Flanders were brewing a three-grain beer in the 1600s. This information, published in a recent book on local brewing history, happened to come to light after Brouwerij Bosteels (located in Buggenhout) had decided to start brewing a three-grain beer as its next specialty. It was only after the beer was created that the name of the Carmelites was linked to the beer. Tripel Karmeliet was launched in 1996 and was received to great and fully-deserved acclaim. It is a Tripel (8.4 % in volume), but brewed with barley, wheat and oats. It could even be considered a six-grain beer as each of these grains is used in their raw as well as malted form. In 2008 the beer won a Gold Medal at the World Beer Awards which led to demand exceeding supply, although production had already been increased by 30% by then. 2012 saw a number of cafés once again run out of supplies owing to the huge success of this popular tripel.

Drakes Oktoberfest Dunkel 16oz

$6.00

5.2% ABV. Drakes German-style Dunkel, sometimes referred to as a Munchner dunkel, has an aroma comprised of roasted malt and bread or biscuit-like features that stem from the use of Munich malt. Despite the malt forward flavor profile, this beer does not offer an overly sweet impression. Rather, you’ll find a mild balance between the distinct character of malt and the refined touch of bitterness from noble hops, indicative of what many beer drinkers expect from German beer styles.

Lindeman's Framboise 10oz

$8.00

2.5% The appearance of this exceptional beer is matched only by its taste! To make our Framboise, we add raspberry juice to our lambic. That gives it a delicate fruity aroma and a beautiful dark pink colour, just like the dress I wore to our cousin Willy's wedding. (But that's of no interest to you since you undoubtedly don't know Willy).

Russian River Damnation Golden Ale 13oz

$7.50

Russian River Damnation Golden Ale: 7.5% ABV. Inspired pretty much by Duvel and other strong golden ales of Belgium. It is medium-bodied, has a fruity/banana bouquet, and a dry, spicy finish.

Brotzeit Radler 16oz

$8.50

Brotzeit Radler Fresh: Made with Bavarian pilsner & house-made lemon-lime soda. +/- 3% ABV.

Grapefruit Radler 16oz

$8.50

Brotzeit Radler: Made with Bavarian pilsner & fresh squeezed grapefruit juice. +/- 3% ABV.

The Dirty-Ho 16oz

$9.00

Our Dirty Ho is a marriage parfait of Hoegaarden White Ale and Lindenman's Framboise Lambic Ale. Sweet.. but not too sweet

Michelada

$9.00

Pilsner, michelada mix, lime juice & a tahin rim.

Hard Cider & Kombucha

Blindwood Honey Sage Cider Tap - 13oz

$8.00

6.9% Local Half Moon Bay sage and Sunol Valley honey. Herbal, floral, crisp and dry. This cider is subtly sweet and maintains its dryness well.

Bembel Kirsch Cherry Cider 16.9oz can

$9.00Out of stock

Germany- Apple Cider. Hard - 4.2% ABV. The dryness of the Odenwalder Apfelwein meets a sweet rascal. A tantalizing mix with a summery cherry flavor.

Bereziatua Sour Sidra 750ml bottle

$20.00

6% Natural cider from Astigarraga. Blend of natural wild apples such as Txalaka, Urtebia, Judeline and Judor. This cider is produced using advanced methods while maintaining tradition and followed by fermentation in wooden and stainless steel vats for a minimum of 4 months.

KYLA Lavender Lemonade Kombucha 12oz can

$7.50

6.5% ABV See the world through purple-colored glasses. Fragrant lavender flowers, hibiscus and bright lemon shine in Sunbreak’s Lavender Lemonade Hard Kombucha. When life gave us lavender, we made a refreshing, bubbling and boochie twist on classic lemonade. One for you, one for a friend – we call that aroma-share-apy.

Starters

1/2 Dozen Fanny Bay Oysters

$19.00

*Dine-in only Baynes Sound, British Columbia (CAN) - Fanny Bay Oysters have a full body and showcase the mineral flavors of the Baynes Sound, an area known for its rich and productive waters on the southern third of Vancouver Island. They have a tough shell from being tossed around on the rocky beaches of Fanny Bay and are harvested at a perfect half-shell size.

Burrata & Fig Salad

$16.00

Burrata, grilled organic figs, arugula, toasted almonds with a Balsamic glaze

Potato Pancakes

$9.00

Shredded Yukon Gold potato, flour, egg, and green onion. Served with sour cream and fresh house-made apple sauce.

Basket of fries

$7.00

Hand cut kennebecs, twice fried. Add garlic +1

Onion Rings

$8.00

Thick-cut sweet yellow onions, beer battered & deep fried

Calamari

$9.50

Fresh Squid, beer battered, deep fried and served with sriracha aioli

Bavarian Bretzel

$6.00

Salted house-made Bretzel

Bretzel and Obadzta

$8.00

Brie, cream cheese, herb and pilsner spread

Brotzeit Lokal Favorites

Pan Seared Swai Fillet with brown butter, sage, lemon & capers. Served with mashed potatoes and warned spinach
Smoked Bavarian Pork Chop

Smoked Bavarian Pork Chop

$24.00Out of stock

Thick cut European oak smoked pork chop served with hand-made spätzle, rotkohl & apple chutney

Leberkäse

$21.00

Traditional Bavarian veal loaf, served with hand-made spätzle noodles, rotkohl & house fermented sauerkraut served with a warmed bretzel

Brotzeit Sausage Platter

$18.00

Choose any two sausages, served with hand-made spätzle noodles & sauerkraut cooked with bacon - add a warmed bretzel + $2 ***If you would like two of the same sausages just specify in the special instructions, thanks! SAUSAGE DESCRIPTIONS: Andouille - Smoked pork, pepper & herbs, medium spicy Bratwurst - Pork, heavy cream, white wine, nutmeg Field Roast Spicy Vegan - Wheat gluten, spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano +$1 Italian Herbed Chicken - Chicken, roasted red bell pepper, parsley, garlic, white wine Nurnberger - Traditional narrow link, pork veal, caraway +$1 Special Game - Ask your server +$1 Tongue & Cheek - Locally farmed pork tongue and cheek, salt, pepper, celery, cardamom, coriander Weisswurst - Veal, pork, fine grind, cream, egg, parsley, chives +$1 Wurzige - Pork, cayenne, garlic, paprika, medium spicy

Wurst Family Platter

$72.00

Choice of six sausages and comes with sauerkraut, spätzle, salad & fries - add a warmed bretzel + $2 serves 3-4 SAUSAGE DESCRIPTIONS: Andouille - Smoked pork, pepper & herbs, medium spicy Bratwurst - Pork, heavy cream, white wine, nutmeg Field Roast Spicy Vegan - Wheat gluten, spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano +$1 Italian Herbed Chicken - Chicken, roasted red bell pepper, parsley, garlic, white wine Nurnberger - Traditional narrow link, pork veal, caraway +$1 Special Game - Ask your server +$1 Weisswurst - Veal, pork, fine grind, cream, egg, parsley, chives +$1 Wurzige - Pork, cayenne, garlic, paprika, medium spicy ***If you would like more than one of the of the same sausage just specify in the special instructions, thanks!

Lokal Wurst on a Roll

$15.00

Choice of any sausage on a roll, served with pickled red onion and fresh crisp sauerkraut, pickled jalapeno on request. Choose your sausage and toppings below. Choose house-cut kennebec fries or mixed greens with vinaigrette. SAUSAGE DESCRIPTIONS: Andouille - Smoked pork, pepper & herbs, medium spicy Bratwurst - Pork, heavy cream, white wine, nutmeg Field Roast Spicy Vegan - Wheat gluten, spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano +$1 Italian Herbed Chicken - Chicken, roasted red bell pepper, parsley, garlic, white wine Nurnberger - Traditional narrow links, pork veal, caraway Special Game - Ask your server +$1 Tongue & Cheek - Locally farmed pork tongue and cheek, salt, pepper, celery, cardamom, coriander Weisswurst - Veal, pork, fine grind, cream, egg, parsley, chives +$1 Wurzige - Pork, cayenne, garlic, paprika, medium spicy

Spicy Veggie Wurst on a Roll

$16.00

Vegan Field Roast spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano, on a roll piled with our house-made coleslaw (not vegan), add pickled jalapeno on request. Choose house-cut kennebec fries or mixed greens with vinaigrette.

Wienerschnitzel

$18.00

Breaded pork cutlet with fries, house-made apple sauce and a lemon wedge.

Jagerschnitzel

$20.00

Pork cutlet with paprika and other spices, mushroom gravy made with seasonal mushrooms and served with hand-made spätzle and red-cabbage.

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Hand beer-battered fillets, French fries, and coleslaw.

Clam Chowder Bowl

$14.00

Creamy New England style chowder, house-made with clams, bacon and fresh vegetables - add a warmed bretzel + $2

Schweinshaxe

$33.00

Whole braised pork shank with sauerkraut, mixed greens and hand-made spätzle noodles.

Schlacht Platter

$86.00

Braised whole pork shank, choice of five house sausages, sauerkraut, red cabbage, spätzle & a bretzel (serves ~4-5) SSAUSAGE DESCRIPTIONS: Andouille - Smoked pork, pepper & herbs, medium spicy Bratwurst - Pork, heavy cream, white wine, nutmeg Field Roast Spicy Vegan - Wheat gluten, spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano +$1 Italian Herbed Chicken - Chicken, roasted red bell pepper, parsley, garlic, white wine Nurnberger - Traditional narrow link, pork veal, caraway Special Game - Ask your server +$1 Tongue & Cheek - Locally farmed pork tongue and cheek, salt, pepper, celery, cardamom, coriander Weisswurst - Veal, pork, fine grind, cream, egg, parsley, chives +$1 Wurzige - Pork, cayenne, garlic, paprika, medium spicy

Classic Käsespätzle

$14.00

House-made spätzle noodles baked with Swiss cheese. The Classic Käsespätzle is served with grilled onions.

Trüfflespätzle

$16.00

House-made spätzle noodles baked with Swiss cheese. The Trüfflespätzle is topped with sautéed seasonal mushrooms.

Würstspätzle

$17.00

House-made spätzle noodles baked with Swiss cheese. The Würstspätzle is topped with a house sausage. SAUSAGE DESCRIPTIONS: Andouille - Smoked pork, pepper & herbs, medium spicy Bratwurst - Pork, heavy cream, white wine, nutmeg Field Roast Spicy Vegan - Wheat gluten, spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano +$1 Italian Herbed Chicken - Chicken, roasted red bell pepper, parsley, garlic, white wine Nurnberger - Traditional narrow links, pork veal, caraway +$1 Special Game - Ask your server Tongue & Cheek - Locally farmed pork tongue and cheek, salt, pepper, celery, cardamom, coriander Weisswurst - Veal, pork, fine grind, cream, egg, parsley, chives Wurzige - Pork, cayenne, garlic, paprika, medium spicy

Jägerspätzle

$18.00

House-made spätzle noodles baked with Swiss cheese. The Jägerspätzle is topped with pork cutlet & covered in mushroom gravy.

Burgers, Sandwiches & Salads

Burrata & Fig Salad

$16.00

Burrata, grilled organic figs, arugula, toasted almonds with a Balsamic glaze

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Portobello on a brioche bun with fire roasted peppers, arugula, avocado, caramelized onions served with salad or fries

Oma's Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast with spicy Oakland Hills honey glaze, cilantro, house-made coleslaw with jalapenos & Sriracha aioli on a roll. Served with fries or green salad.

Lokal Burger

$16.00

All natural grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, on a brioche bun

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Asian pears, Manchego, toasted almonds, toasted pear dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, percorino, anchovies, bretzel croutons, house-made dressing

Sweets

Vanilla Crème Brûlée

$8.00

*dine in only, not available for take out Vanilla Crème Brûlée with fresh raspberries

Apple Struedel

$7.50

Flaky, buttery crust and a juicy, spiced apple filling

Nutella Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.50
Underberg

$3.50

Underberg is a digestif bitter produced at Rheinberg in Germany by Underberg AG, made from aromatic herbs from 43 countries, which undergo inspections and are based on a secret Underberg family recipe whose members are personally responsible for the production of the drink.

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Traditional Irish coffee with Bushmills Irish Whiskey, float of frothy heavy cream & simple syrup

Sides

Side Sauerkraut Cooked with Bacon

$4.00

Side Crisp Raw Vegan Sauerkraut

$4.00

Side Spätzle

$5.00

Side Rotkohl (red cabbage)

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Mushroom Gravy

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Wine

Angeline Sauvignon Blanc 2019

$11.00+

Dried pineapple, lemon, pear, cardamom, flint and blanched almond on the nose. It's medium-to full-bodied with bright acidity. Mineral and subtly spicy.

Angeline Rosé 2019 on Tap

$12.00+

2020 California - With delicious aromas of watermelon, nectarine, and ruby red grapefruit, complemented by floral notes of lilies and orange blossoms, we challenge you not to be delighted. A fruity, sweet front palate of candied strawberries, leads into a crisp, citrus mid, and closes beautifully with a clean, concise acidity on the end. This is destined to be a versatile crowd pleaser.

Schloss Gobelsburg Grüner Veltliner 2020 on Tap

$11.00+

Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Weinland, Austria 2020 - This Schloss Gobelsburg Gruner Veltliner Kamptal is beautifully dry yet juicy at once, boasting a silken palate and intoxicating floral, herbal and fruit notes. It doesn't require a food partner, but both will be elevated if you choose to add one.

Kirnbauer 7301 Blaufrankisch 2017

$12.00+

Mittelburgenland, Austria - Blaufrankisch is one of Austria's most compelling indigenous grapes, yielding wines that range in style from Pinot Noir to Syrah. This beautifully concentrated, smoky version falls right down the middle in terms of body and features exotic notes of clove and star anise. The palate here is silky and soft, showing expressive layers of black currant, blackberry and red cherry fruit.

Georg Albrecht Schneider Dornfelder 2018

$12.00+

Trocken Nierstein, Germany 2018 - On the nose the wine shows hints of wet hay and a bit of blackberry. Medium body on the palate with notes of dark plum and black cherry. Smooth finish, dry but still has a good mouth feel, and a beautifully fruity nose.

Domaine St Germain Pinot Noir 2018

$14.00+

Côtes d'Auxerre, Burgundy - France Crushed blackberries, dark cherry, boysenberry, candied cranberry, cola, and rose petals take center stage, while a forest floor, mushroom earthiness grounds us in Irancy. The palate is plump and giving, leaning into the sweet, dark fruits on the nose, but a firm lick of acidity and mineral presence in the finish makes clear its Kimmeridgian origin.

Baron de Seillac Sparkling Rose

$11.00+

Provence, France - Wonderful aromas of fresh picked red berries and subtle yeasty bread notes fill your glass. On the palate, bright and refreshing flavors of citrus, baked bread and red berries with some delicate acidity that lingers on the long crisp, finish.

Crémant D'alsace Sparkling Brut

$12.00+

Alsace, France - The fruit was picked early, to yield the proper acidity and delicacy. This showcases purely rendered pear and stone fruits, with hints of toast, honey and earth inflections. This value bubbly is an easy drinking, versatile sparkler that is wonderful with or without food!

Mimosas & Carafes

Grapefruit & Sage Mimosa

$10.00+

Bubbly, fresh grapefruit juice, elderflower liqueur and sage A single serving or bottle of bubbly in a carafe - Serves one, or 5-6 for your weekend brunch or anytime!

Grapefruit Mimosa

$9.00+

A single serving or bottle of bubbly with fresh grapefruit juice. Serves one, or 5-6 for your weekend brunch or anytime!

Mimosa

$8.00+

A single serving or bottle of bubbly with fresh orange juice. Serves one, or 5-6 for your weekend brunch or anytime!

Deli Items - Cook at Home

Deli: Sausages Regular

$12.00

3-packs (~1 lb) of our house sausages.

Deli: Special Game Sausages - (510) 645-1905

$15.00

3-pack of our special game sausage. Call for information. This one changes frequently. We often get pheasant, boar, venison, duck and occasionally bear & elk.

Deli: Spatzle

$8.00

16 oz of hand-made noodles made fresh daily. Ready to saute with butter and serve with your favorite German sausages

Deli: Fresh Raw Sauerkraut

$8.00

16 oz of fresh house-made sauerkraut. Crisp, vegan and probiotic.

Deli: Rotkhol/Red Cabbage

$8.00

16 oz of our traditional house-made rotkhol, like your Oma used to make. Made with red cabbage, apples, red onions, vinegar and spices.

Deli: House-made Spicy Brown Mustard

$7.00

8 oz jar of the house-made spicy brown mustard that we serve at Brotzeit Lokal.

Deli: Honey Mustard

$7.00

8 oz jar of the honey dusseldorf mustard that we serve at Brotzeit Lokal.

Deli: Raw Local Oakland Honey

$8.00

8oz mason jar

Deli: House-made Habanero Sauce

$6.00

5oz bottle

Canned & Bottled Beer

Choose from Cans & Bottles as well as PINTS & GROWLERS.
KYLA Lavender Lemonade Kombucha 12oz can

$7.50

6.5% ABV See the world through purple-colored glasses. Fragrant lavender flowers, hibiscus and bright lemon shine in Sunbreak’s Lavender Lemonade Hard Kombucha. When life gave us lavender, we made a refreshing, bubbling and boochie twist on classic lemonade. One for you, one for a friend – we call that aroma-share-apy.

Augustiner Edelstoff 330ml bottle

$8.00
Augustiner Maximator Dopplebock 330ml bottle

$8.00
Daura Marzen (Gluten Free) 330ml bottle

$8.00
Erdinger Alkoholfrei (Non-Alcoholic)

$8.00

Our non-alcoholic beer is a true multi-talent. Spicy malt notes harmonize excellently with caramel-sweet nuances. Enjoyment is enhanced by the stimulating ...

Orval Trappist Ale 330ml bottle

$11.00

6.9% ABV. Sunset-orange color; a fruity and slightly acidic bouquet, firm body, profound hop bitterness, and long, dry finish. Orval is bottled with Brettanomyces, a yeast strain that leads to superb dry complexity and ageworthiness. The Abbey of Orval is located near Florenville, Belgium in the provence of Luxembourg. The present brewery was completed in 1929, at which time the skittle (pin)-shaped bottle and Orval chalice were introduced. (Brewery, bottle, and chalice were all designed by architect Henry Vaes.) In the middle ages, Orval was famous for producing its iron decoration as well as beer. The abbey was gutted by fire in 1252 & repaired, then was destroyed during the French Revolution.

Russian River Pliny the Elder 510ml bottle

$9.50
Trappist Rochefort 8 - 330ml bottle

$11.00

9.2% ABV. Deep brown color; the flavor is vigorous and complex, with firm body to support the strength. The aroma has elusive notes of fresh fruit, spice, leather, and figs. Originally called "Spécial," Rochefort 8 dates to the mid-1950s. The name comes from the original gravity in "Belgian degrees."

Trooper Glassware

$5.00

Official Trooper Logo Pint Glass

Trooper Iron Maiden British Ale 16.9oz can

$8.00

4.7% Malt flavors and citric notes for a unique blend of Bobek, Goldings and Cascade hops give this deep golden ale a subtle hint of lemon.

Trooper Sun + Steel Sake Lager 16.9oz can

$8.00

4.8% A double-fermented pilsner infused with saké to produce a crisp refreshing taste with a flash of fruit.

Veltins Kellerbier 16.9oz can

$8.50
Westemalle Trappist Tripel 330ml bottle

$11.00Out of stock

9.5% ABV. Glowing orange-gold color, herbal aroma, and complex flavors that meld rich malt sweetness, warmth, hops, and powerful drinkability. The tripel style was originated at Westmalle starting in 1931; it was first sold in 1934. The name "tripel" probably comes from the protocol established by "dubbel" - it was the brewery's "third beer." There are hundreds of breweries producing tripels today, but a tripel will always be stronger and lighter-colored than a dubbel from the same brewery.

Westmalle Trappist Dubbel 330cl Bottle

$11.00Out of stock

7.0% ABV. Brown-amber color, subtle dark-malt aroma balanced by Belgian yeast character. Deeply malty, with a gentle, dry finish that hints at tropical fruit. When monastic communities began to brew an ale for sale to the public, it was often a stronger brew than the ale the community consumed in the abbey. Brewing scholars aren't certain, but in the days before universal literacy, this "second style" could have had the barrels marked with two X's

Soft Drinks

Muddled Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Housemade Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Mexican Coke bottle

$5.00Out of stock
Mexican Sprite bottle

$5.00
Coke Zero

$2.50
Abita Root Beer

$4.50
Fentiman's Ginger Beer

$4.50
Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water 500ml

$4.00
San Pellegrino Blood Orange Soda

$3.50
Martinelli's 100% Apple Juice 10oz

$4.00

Voila Orange Juice

$4.50

Voila Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00
Fevertree Tonic Water

$3.00

By blending luscious botanical oils with spring water and quinine of the highest quality from the 'fever trees' from the eastern hill ranges of the Democratic Republic of Congo, we have created a delicious, award-winning tonic water FLAVOR: The subtle and supportive citrus and fruit notes are perfectly balanced by the bitterness of the quinine to create a uniquely clean and refreshing taste NATURALLY SOURCED: Our Fever-Tree Indian Tonic, made with naturally sourced quinine and botanicals, contains no artificial sweeteners, flavorings or preservatives PREMIUM MIXER: Perfect in a Gin and Tonic, Vodka and Tonic, or simply as a sophisticated soft drink on its own TEXTURE: High carbonation delivers the aromas and taste in a classic, refreshing style

Fevertree Club Soda

$3.00

By using soft spring water, bicarbonate of soda and a high level of carbonation, we've have created a delicious Club Soda with a delicate aroma. Perfect for bringing out the best flavours of the finest whiskies FLAVOR: Our Club Soda has a silky smooth texture created by using the finest spring water (which has a low mineral content) and a high level of carbonation; it has no aroma so it can more effectively bring to life the flavours of the premium spirit it's being mixed with NATURALLY SOURCED: Our Club Soda is our simplest product. After our natural spring water is carbonated with lots of very fine bubbles, we add Bicarbonate of Soda, which is used to add a minerality that enhances naturally occuring flavours in the spirits it's paired with PREMIUM MIXER: Perfect in a Whiskey Soda, Vodka Soda, Tequila Soda or as a refreshing soft drink on its own

Shots & Sippers

Bourbon, Whiskey & Rye

$7.00

Scotch

$12.00

Vodka

$7.00

Gin

$7.00

Tequila & Mezcal

$8.00

Liqueur

$3.00

Merchandise & Gift Certificates

Brotzeit Lokal Zip-up Hoodie

$55.00
Brotzeit Lokal T-shirts

$18.00Out of stock
Gift Certificates

$25.00
Brotzeit Lokal Tulip Glassware

$8.00
Brotzeit Lokal Pint Glass

$6.00
Brotzeit Lokal Patch

$5.00
Brotzeit Lokal is a Bavarian-inspired restaurant and biergarten with a distinctively Oakland flare. We're located on the Oakland waterfront next to the new Brooklyn Basin neighborhood. We feature locally-sourced, house-made menu items alongside a unique German craft beer selection, a well-curated wine list and craft cocktails.

1000 Embarcadero, Oakland, CA 94606

