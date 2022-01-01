- Home
Broussard's Cajun Cuisine - Cape Girardeau 114 N. Main Street
No reviews yet
114 N. Main Street
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Appetizers
Gator Tails App
$12.99
WholeBoiled Craw App
$11.79
Crab Legs App
$22.99
Onion Blossom App
$10.99
Clams App
$9.99
Nachos App
$12.79
Bone-In Chicken Wing App
$16.29
Boneless Chicken Wing App
$14.69
Dozen Raw Gulf Oysters App
$28.99
Felix's Sampler App
$23.99
Ultimate Classic Sampler App
$17.49
Loaded Potato Skins App
$10.29
Mound of Cheese Fries App
$11.29
Mozzarella Sticks App
$10.39
Popcorn Crawfish App
$10.99
Popcorn Shrimp App
$10.29
Spicy Pork Boudin Links App
$11.29
Steamed Shrimp App
$13.29
Fried Oysters App
$16.99
Catfish Fingers App
$9.79
Crawfish Boudin App
$12.49
Frog Legs App
$12.29
1/2 Dozen Raw Gulf Oysters App
$16.49
Burgers & Sandwiches
Po' Boys
**WAIT ON APP**
Cajun Turkey & Provolone Po' Boy
$12.49
Catfish Po' Boy
$15.29
Chicken Philly
$15.69
French Dip
$15.99
Oyster Po' Boy
$25.79
Shrimp Po' Boy
$15.29
Steak Philly
$14.89
Gator Po’ Boy
$17.89
Crawfish Po’ Boy
$17.89
1/2 Cajun Turkey & Cheese Po' Boy
$9.99
1/2 Catfish Po' Boy
$11.99
1/2 Chicken Philly
$12.49
1/2 French Dip
$11.99
1/2 Oyster Po' Boy
$15.99
1/2 Shrimp Po' Boy
$11.99
1/2 Steak Philly
$11.69
Cajun Favorites
**WAIT ON APP**
Shrimp Creole Pasta
$17.49
Crawfish Etouffee Pasta
$17.99
Chicken Etouffee Pasta
$17.49
Shrimp Etouffee Pasta
$17.69
Chicken Creole Pasta
$17.49
Gator Etouffee Pasta
$18.29
Shrimp Stir Fry
$18.99
Chicken Stir Fry
$18.99
Crawfish Stir Fry
$18.99
Veggie Stir Fry
$15.99
1/2 Gator Etouffee
$17.29
Gator Etouffee
$20.79
1/2 Crawfish Etouffee
$16.29
Crawfish Etouffee
$19.89
1/2 Shrimp Etouffee
$15.99
Shrimp Etouffee
$18.79
1/2 Chicken Etouffee
$13.99
Chicken Etouffee
$17.49
Jambalaya
$20.29
1/2 Jambalaya
$17.69
Beans
$13.99
1/2 Beans
$11.99
Seafood Gumbo Dinner
$15.29
Shrimp Creole
$18.29
1/2 Shrimp Creole
$15.29
Whole Boiled Dinners
Cajun Combos
Cajun Fried Platters
Fish
Chicken
Steak & Ribs
Salads
Sides
1 PC Catfish
$4.49
1 PC Chicken
$3.49
Baked Potato
$4.49
Corn Bread
$2.79
Fried Corn
$3.29
Larry Salad
$8.29
Loaded Fries
$6.79
Side French Fries
$4.49
Side Hushpuppies (4)
$2.79
Side Salad
$4.49
Side Veggies
$4.49
Stack of Onion Rings
$5.29
Loaded Baked Potato
$6.79
**WAIT ON APP**
Smother Craw
$3.99
Smother Chicken
$3.99
Smother Gator
$3.99
Smother Shrimp
$3.99
Cup-Etouffee
$5.99
Cup-Jambalaya
$5.99
Cup-Seafood Gumbo
$5.99
Cup-Shrimp Creole
$5.99
Cup-Beans
$3.99
Bowl-Etouffee
$7.99
Bowl-Jambalaya
$7.99
Bowl-Seafood Gumbo
$7.99
Bowl-Shrimp Creole
$7.99
Bowl-Beans
$5.99
Stuffed Potatoes
Ala Carte Menu
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST(1)
$8.99
BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST(1)
$9.49
GRILLED SALMON FILET(1)
$12.99
BLACKENED SALMON FILET(1)
$13.99
Grilled Swordfish (1)
$13.49
Blackened Swordfish (1)
$14.49
CATFISH FILET(1)
$4.49
BLACKENED CATFISH FILET(1)
$5.49
CHICKEN TENDER(1)
$3.29
BLACKENED CHICKEN TENDER(1)
$4.29
1/2 RACK OF RIBS
$13.29
FULL RACK OF RIBS
$19.29
FANTAIL SHRIMP(1)
$2.19
GRILLED CHEESE (FOR ADULT)
$6.49
GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES (FOR ADULT)
$7.99
HUSHPUPPIES (4)
$2.79
LARRY SALAD
$8.29
SIDE SALAD
$4.49
CAESAR SIDE SALAD
$4.99
FRIED CORN
$3.29
SIDE LINGUINE (1/2 BOWL)
$3.49
SIDE OF AU JUS
$1.29
CREOLE SAUCE
$1.29
Stir Fry Shrimp Ala Carte(1 bag)
$3.49
Add Cup of Rice
$1.99
Kids Menu
Desserts
Order Ready Time
N/A Bevs
Beer
Draft Blue Moon
$5.50
Draft Boulevard
$5.50
Draft Bud Lt
$4.50
Draft Lazy Mag
$5.50
Draft Michelob Ultra
$5.50
Draft Miller Lt
$4.50
Draft Sam Adams
$6.00
Draft Schlafly IPA
$5.50
Abita Amber
$5.50
Abita Purple Haze
$5.50
Angry Orchard
$4.50
Bud Light
$4.50
Bud Select
$4.50
Budweiser
$4.50
Busch
$4.50
Busch Light
$4.50
Coors LIght
$4.00
Corona
$4.50
Guinness
$4.75
Michelob Ultra
$4.50
Miller Lite
$4.00
Stag
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.50
6 PK Domestic
$14.99
PIT-Mich Ultra
$12.00
PIT-Blue Moon
$12.00
PIT-Boulevard Wheat
$12.00
PIT-Bud Light
$10.00
PIT-Schlafly IPA
$12.00
PIT-Miller Lite
$10.00
PIT-Sam Adams Seasonal
$12.00
PIT-Lazy Magnolia Southern Pecan
$12.00
Bourbon
Cocktails
AMAR SOUR
$5.00
BLOODY MARY
$8.00
CHILL PILL
$8.00
COSMO
$8.00
CROC COOLER
$8.00
Festive Felix
$8.00
FELIX'S LEMONADE
$8.00
FUZZY NAVEL
$8.00
HURRICANE
$8.00
LONG ISLAND TEA
$8.00
MAN HATTEN
$7.50
MARG ROCKS
$8.00
MARTINI
$8.25
MOSCOW MULE
$7.00
OLD-FASHIONED
$7.50
SAZERAC
$7.00
SCREW DRIVER
$5.00
SEX ON BEACH
$8.00
STRAW LONG ISL
$8.00
STRAW MARG
$8.00
TEQUILA SUNRISE
$6.00
TOM COLLINS
$8.00
TOP SHELF LONG ISLAND
$10.50
TOP SHELF MARGARITA
$10.50
VODKA COLLINS
$7.50
VODKA GIMLET
$7.00
VODKA MARTINI
$8.00
VODKA REDBULL
$7.50
WET PUSSY
$5.50
WHT RUSSIAN
$6.50
Other Liquor
Shots
Vodka
Wine
NON FOOD RETAIL
Bottle Opener
$4.99
Can Koozie
$3.99
Slap Koozie
$4.99
Gator Lime Squeezer
$2.50
Shot Glass, RED
$4.99
Shot Glass, GREEN
$4.99
Sili Pint 16 oz
$10.99
Sili Pint 16 oz LID
$3.99
Pint Glass
$8.99
Metal Pint Glass
$12.99
6" Stuffed Gator (sitting up)
$10.99
8" Stuffed Gator (on all fours)
$12.99
Gator Pen
$4.99
Beanie, BLACK
$15.00
Ball Cap, BLACK
$22.00
Ball Cap, STRIPES
$22.00
Small
$23.00
Medium
$23.00
Large
$23.00
XL
$23.00
2XL
$25.00
3XL
$25.00
4XL
$25.00
Small
$20.00
Medium
$20.00
Large
$20.00
XL
$20.00
2XL
$23.00
3XL
$23.00Out of stock
4XL
$23.00Out of stock
Small
$20.00
Medium
$20.00Out of stock
Large
$20.00Out of stock
XL
$20.00
2XL
$23.00
3XL
$23.00Out of stock
4XL
$23.00Out of stock
Small
$20.00
Medium
$20.00
Large
$20.00
Small
$20.00
Medium
$20.00
Large
$20.00
XL
$20.00
2XL
$23.00
3XL
$23.00
4XL
$23.00Out of stock
Small
$20.00
Medium
$20.00
Large
$20.00
XL
$20.00
2XL
$23.00
3XL
$23.00
4XL
$23.00Out of stock
Small
$20.00Out of stock
Medium
$20.00
Large
$20.00
XL
$20.00
2XL
$23.00Out of stock
3XL
$23.00Out of stock
4XL
$23.00Out of stock
Small
$27.00
Medium
$27.00
Large
$27.00
XL
$27.00Out of stock
2XL
$27.00Out of stock
3XL
$27.00Out of stock
4XL
$27.00Out of stock
Small
$20.00
Medium
$20.00Out of stock
Large
$20.00Out of stock
XL
$20.00Out of stock
2XL
$23.00
3XL
$23.00
4XL
$23.00Out of stock
PARTY PACKS
PP 20 WINGS (BONE-IN)
$37.99
PP 50 WINGS (BONE-IN)
$85.99
PP PO' BOYS
$28.99
PP OYSTER PO' BOYS
$36.99
PP FRIED CATFISH (8 PCS)
$29.99
PP POPCORN CRAWFISH (PER POUND)
$33.99
PP CAJUN FRIED CLAMS (PER POUND)
$23.99
PP CHICKEN FINGERS (12)
$26.99
PP FAN TAIL SHRIMP (25)
$33.99
PP STEAMED SHRIMP (PER POUND)
$24.99
PP WHOLEBOILED CRAWFISH (5 LBS)
$49.99
PP CHICKEN ETOUFFEE
$45.99
PP SHRIMP ETOUFFEE
$49.99
PP CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE
$57.99
PP GATOR ETOUFFEE
$59.99
PP JAMBALAYA
$48.99
PP SHRIMP CREOLE
$45.99
PP CHICKEN CREOLE PARMESAN
$45.99
PP RED BEANS & RICE
$29.99
PP SEAFOOD GUMBO (gallon)
$49.99
GALLON SWEET TEA
$8.99
GALLON UNSWEET TEA
$8.99
GALLON LEMONADE
$8.99
FRENCH BREAD LOAF
$5.99
PP CAJUN FRIES (FEEDS 4-6)
$16.99
PP HOUSE SALAD (FEEDS 6-8)
$17.99
PP CAESAR SALAD (FEEDS 6-8)
$20.99
PP CORN BREAD (6 LARGE PIECES)
$12.99
PP MISSISSIPPI MUD CAKE (6 SLICES)
$37.99
PP BREAD PUDDING (6 LARGE SLICES)
$45.99
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
114 N. Main Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
