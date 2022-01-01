A map showing the location of Broussard's Cajun Cuisine - Cape Girardeau 114 N. Main StreetView gallery

Broussard's Cajun Cuisine - Cape Girardeau 114 N. Main Street

114 N. Main Street

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Appetizers

Gator Tails App

$12.99

WholeBoiled Craw App

$11.79

Crab Legs App

$22.99

Onion Blossom App

$10.99

Clams App

$9.99

Nachos App

$12.79

Bone-In Chicken Wing App

$16.29

Boneless Chicken Wing App

$14.69

Dozen Raw Gulf Oysters App

$28.99

Felix's Sampler App

$23.99

Ultimate Classic Sampler App

$17.49

Loaded Potato Skins App

$10.29

Mound of Cheese Fries App

$11.29

Mozzarella Sticks App

$10.39

Popcorn Crawfish App

$10.99

Popcorn Shrimp App

$10.29

Spicy Pork Boudin Links App

$11.29

Steamed Shrimp App

$13.29

Fried Oysters App

$16.99

Catfish Fingers App

$9.79

Crawfish Boudin App

$12.49

Frog Legs App

$12.29

1/2 Dozen Raw Gulf Oysters App

$16.49

Burgers & Sandwiches

Jumbo Burger

$12.99

Broussards Burger

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

GRILLED CHEESE (FOR ADULT)

$6.49

Po' Boys

Cajun Turkey & Provolone Po' Boy

$12.49

Catfish Po' Boy

$15.29

Chicken Philly

$15.69

French Dip

$15.99

Oyster Po' Boy

$25.79

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.29

Steak Philly

$14.89

Gator Po’ Boy

$17.89

Crawfish Po’ Boy

$17.89

1/2 Cajun Turkey & Cheese Po' Boy

$9.99

1/2 Catfish Po' Boy

$11.99

1/2 Chicken Philly

$12.49

1/2 French Dip

$11.99

1/2 Oyster Po' Boy

$15.99

1/2 Shrimp Po' Boy

$11.99

1/2 Steak Philly

$11.69

Cajun Favorites

Shrimp Creole Pasta

$17.49

Crawfish Etouffee Pasta

$17.99

Chicken Etouffee Pasta

$17.49

Shrimp Etouffee Pasta

$17.69

Chicken Creole Pasta

$17.49

Gator Etouffee Pasta

$18.29

Shrimp Stir Fry

$18.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$18.99

Crawfish Stir Fry

$18.99

Veggie Stir Fry

$15.99

1/2 Gator Etouffee

$17.29

Gator Etouffee

$20.79

1/2 Crawfish Etouffee

$16.29

Crawfish Etouffee

$19.89

1/2 Shrimp Etouffee

$15.99

Shrimp Etouffee

$18.79

1/2 Chicken Etouffee

$13.99

Chicken Etouffee

$17.49

Jambalaya

$20.29

1/2 Jambalaya

$17.69

Beans

$13.99

1/2 Beans

$11.99

Seafood Gumbo Dinner

$15.29

Shrimp Creole

$18.29

1/2 Shrimp Creole

$15.29

Whole Boiled Dinners

Crab Legs Dinner

$45.99

Steamed Shrimp Dinner

$28.00

Whole Boiled Crawfish

$26.99

Cajun Combos

Create Your Own Platter (2)

$25.49

Create Your Own Platter (3)

$30.49

Cajun 3-Way Sampler

$24.49

Half & Half

$26.79

Seafood Platter for 1

$27.79

Seafood Platter for 2

$33.79

Cajun Fried Platters

Clam Strip Dinner

$16.99

Crawfish Tails Platter

$21.49

Fantail Shrimp Platter

$19.29

Fried Oysters Platter

$45.29

Frog Legs Fried Platter

$23.49

Gator Fried Platter

$22.49

Fish

Grilled Catfish

$20.99

Salmon

$21.29

Swordfish

$21.99

2 pc Fried Cat

$16.99

3 pc Fried Cat

$18.89

Seafood Broussards

$22.99

Chicken

Fried 4 pc Chicken Fingers

$15.99

Grilled 4 pc Chicken Fingers

$15.99

Smothered Chicken

$18.99

Chicken Creole Parmesan

$18.99

1/2 Chicken Creole Parmesan

$15.99

Steak & Ribs

Steak & Shrimp

$27.49

Broussard's Sirloin

$19.49

Cajun Ribs

$26.99

1/2 Rack Cajun Ribs

$20.49

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.79

Chicken Salad

$13.79

Larry Salad

$8.29

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.79

Sides

1 PC Catfish

$4.49

1 PC Chicken

$3.49

Baked Potato

$4.49

Corn Bread

$2.79

Fried Corn

$3.29

Larry Salad

$8.29

Loaded Fries

$6.79

Side French Fries

$4.49

Side Hushpuppies (4)

$2.79

Side Salad

$4.49

Side Veggies

$4.49

Stack of Onion Rings

$5.29

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.79

Smother Craw

$3.99

Smother Chicken

$3.99

Smother Gator

$3.99

Smother Shrimp

$3.99

Cup-Etouffee

$5.99

Cup-Jambalaya

$5.99

Cup-Seafood Gumbo

$5.99

Cup-Shrimp Creole

$5.99

Cup-Beans

$3.99

Bowl-Etouffee

$7.99

Bowl-Jambalaya

$7.99

Bowl-Seafood Gumbo

$7.99

Bowl-Shrimp Creole

$7.99

Bowl-Beans

$5.99

Stuffed Potatoes

Stuffed Potato

$13.99

Ala Carte Menu

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST(1)

$8.99

BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST(1)

$9.49

GRILLED SALMON FILET(1)

$12.99

BLACKENED SALMON FILET(1)

$13.99

Grilled Swordfish (1)

$13.49

Blackened Swordfish (1)

$14.49

CATFISH FILET(1)

$4.49

BLACKENED CATFISH FILET(1)

$5.49

CHICKEN TENDER(1)

$3.29

BLACKENED CHICKEN TENDER(1)

$4.29

1/2 RACK OF RIBS

$13.29

FULL RACK OF RIBS

$19.29

FANTAIL SHRIMP(1)

$2.19

GRILLED CHEESE (FOR ADULT)

$6.49

GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES (FOR ADULT)

$7.99

HUSHPUPPIES (4)

$2.79

LARRY SALAD

$8.29

SIDE SALAD

$4.49

CAESAR SIDE SALAD

$4.99

FRIED CORN

$3.29

SIDE LINGUINE (1/2 BOWL)

$3.49

SIDE OF AU JUS

$1.29

CREOLE SAUCE

$1.29

Stir Fry Shrimp Ala Carte(1 bag)

$3.49

Add Cup of Rice

$1.99

Kids Menu

K-Hamburger

$6.99

K-Cheeseburger

$7.29

K-Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

K-Chicken Fingers

$6.99

K-1 Piece Catfish

$6.99

K-Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99

K-Grilled Chz

$6.99

Desserts

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.29

Bread Pudding

$9.99

Mississippi Mud Cake

$8.29

Beignets

$7.49

Peppermint Mud Cake

$8.69

Order Ready Time

Order Ready Time

N/A Bevs

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Mello Yellow

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$1.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Kids Drink

$2.49

16oz TO GO

$0.99

32oz TO GO

$1.29

Water

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Tonic

$1.99

Beer

Draft Blue Moon

$5.50

Draft Boulevard

$5.50

Draft Bud Lt

$4.50

Draft Lazy Mag

$5.50

Draft Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Draft Miller Lt

$4.50

Draft Sam Adams

$6.00

Draft Schlafly IPA

$5.50

Abita Amber

$5.50

Abita Purple Haze

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Bud Select

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Busch

$4.50

Busch Light

$4.50

Coors LIght

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Guinness

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Stag

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

6 PK Domestic

$14.99

PIT-Mich Ultra

$12.00

PIT-Blue Moon

$12.00

PIT-Boulevard Wheat

$12.00

PIT-Bud Light

$10.00

PIT-Schlafly IPA

$12.00

PIT-Miller Lite

$10.00

PIT-Sam Adams Seasonal

$12.00

PIT-Lazy Magnolia Southern Pecan

$12.00

Bourbon

BOURBON

$4.50

BUFFALO TRACE

$6.25

CANADIAN CLUB

$5.75

CANADIAN MIST

$5.75

CROWN APPLE

$6.75

CROWN ROYAL

$6.75

JACK DANIELS

$6.75

JAMESON

$6.50

JIM BEAM

$6.00

KNOB CREEK

$6.75

MAKERS MARK

$6.75

SAZERAC RYE

$6.00

SEAGRAM 7

$5.75

SOUTH COMFORT

$5.75

TURKEY HONEY

$5.75

VO

$5.75

WILD TURKEY

$6.75

WOODFORD RESERVE

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Cocktails

AMAR SOUR

$5.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

CHILL PILL

$8.00

COSMO

$8.00

CROC COOLER

$8.00

Festive Felix

$8.00

FELIX'S LEMONADE

$8.00

FUZZY NAVEL

$8.00

HURRICANE

$8.00

LONG ISLAND TEA

$8.00

MAN HATTEN

$7.50

MARG ROCKS

$8.00

MARTINI

$8.25

MOSCOW MULE

$7.00

OLD-FASHIONED

$7.50

SAZERAC

$7.00

SCREW DRIVER

$5.00

SEX ON BEACH

$8.00

STRAW LONG ISL

$8.00

STRAW MARG

$8.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$6.00

TOM COLLINS

$8.00

TOP SHELF LONG ISLAND

$10.50

TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$10.50

VODKA COLLINS

$7.50

VODKA GIMLET

$7.00

VODKA MARTINI

$8.00

VODKA REDBULL

$7.50

WET PUSSY

$5.50

WHT RUSSIAN

$6.50

Gin

GIN

$4.50

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$6.75

Tanqueray

$6.50

Beefeater

$6.25

Other Liquor

Goldschlager

$4.50

Bailey's

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Rum

RUM

$4.50

BACARDI

$5.75

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$5.75

BACARDI 151

$6.75

MYERS

$6.00

MALIBU

$6.00

Scotch

DEWARS

$5.75

Glenlevit

$7.00

JW BLACK

$7.00

Shots

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

FIREBALL

$5.00

GOLDSCHLAGER

$4.50

HOT DAMN

JAGER

$4.75

JAGER BOMB

$6.00

LEMON DROP

$5.00

PATRON

$6.50

RUMPLEMINTZ

$4.25

TEQUILA

$4.25

TEQUILA ROSE

$4.00

VEGAS BOMB

$6.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Tequila

CASAMIGOS

$7.75

CUREVO

$6.75

PATRON

$7.75

TEQUILA

$4.50

Vodka

*VODKA

$4.50

ABSOLUT

$6.25

ABSOLUT BERRY ACAI

$5.25

ABSOLUT CITRON

$6.25

ABSOLUT KURANT

$5.25

ABSOLUT MANDARIN

$6.25

ABSOLUT VANILLA

$6.25

GREY GOOSE

$7.00

KETEL ONE

$6.75

SVEDKA RASPBERRY

$5.50

TITOS

$6.25

SVEDKA CHERRY

$5.50

STOLI

$6.75

CIROC

$7.00

IMPORTED FROM FRANCE

Wine

G-Pinot Grigio

$8.00

G-Chardonnay

$8.00

G-Pinot Noir

$8.00

G-Cabernet

$8.00

G-Riesling

$8.00

G-White Zinfandel

$8.00

G-Moscato

$8.00

B-Cabernet

$30.00

B-Chardonnay

$30.00

B-Moscato

$30.00

B-Pinot Grigio

$30.00

B-Pinot Noir

$30.00

B-Riesling

$30.00

B-White Zinfandel

$30.00

FOOD RETAIL

CREOLE SEASONING

$6.99

BLACKENING SEASONING

$6.99

CROUTONS - 32OZ

$5.99

CROUTONS - 16OZ

$3.99

NON FOOD RETAIL

Bottle Opener

$4.99

Can Koozie

$3.99

Slap Koozie

$4.99

Gator Lime Squeezer

$2.50

Shot Glass, RED

$4.99

Shot Glass, GREEN

$4.99

Sili Pint 16 oz

$10.99

Sili Pint 16 oz LID

$3.99

Pint Glass

$8.99

Metal Pint Glass

$12.99

6" Stuffed Gator (sitting up)

$10.99

8" Stuffed Gator (on all fours)

$12.99

Gator Pen

$4.99

Beanie, BLACK

$15.00

Ball Cap, BLACK

$22.00

Ball Cap, STRIPES

$22.00

Small

$23.00

Medium

$23.00

Large

$23.00

XL

$23.00

2XL

$25.00

3XL

$25.00

4XL

$25.00

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$23.00

3XL

$23.00Out of stock

4XL

$23.00Out of stock

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Large

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00

2XL

$23.00

3XL

$23.00Out of stock

4XL

$23.00Out of stock

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$23.00

3XL

$23.00

4XL

$23.00Out of stock

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$23.00

3XL

$23.00

4XL

$23.00Out of stock

Small

$20.00Out of stock

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$23.00Out of stock

3XL

$23.00Out of stock

4XL

$23.00Out of stock

Small

$27.00

Medium

$27.00

Large

$27.00

XL

$27.00Out of stock

2XL

$27.00Out of stock

3XL

$27.00Out of stock

4XL

$27.00Out of stock

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Large

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00Out of stock

2XL

$23.00

3XL

$23.00

4XL

$23.00Out of stock

PARTY PACKS

PP 20 WINGS (BONE-IN)

$37.99

PP 50 WINGS (BONE-IN)

$85.99

PP PO' BOYS

$28.99

PP OYSTER PO' BOYS

$36.99

PP FRIED CATFISH (8 PCS)

$29.99

PP POPCORN CRAWFISH (PER POUND)

$33.99

PP CAJUN FRIED CLAMS (PER POUND)

$23.99

PP CHICKEN FINGERS (12)

$26.99

PP FAN TAIL SHRIMP (25)

$33.99

PP STEAMED SHRIMP (PER POUND)

$24.99

PP WHOLEBOILED CRAWFISH (5 LBS)

$49.99

PP CHICKEN ETOUFFEE

$45.99

PP SHRIMP ETOUFFEE

$49.99

PP CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$57.99

PP GATOR ETOUFFEE

$59.99

PP JAMBALAYA

$48.99

PP SHRIMP CREOLE

$45.99

PP CHICKEN CREOLE PARMESAN

$45.99

PP RED BEANS & RICE

$29.99

PP SEAFOOD GUMBO (gallon)

$49.99

GALLON SWEET TEA

$8.99

GALLON UNSWEET TEA

$8.99

GALLON LEMONADE

$8.99

FRENCH BREAD LOAF

$5.99

PP CAJUN FRIES (FEEDS 4-6)

$16.99

PP HOUSE SALAD (FEEDS 6-8)

$17.99

PP CAESAR SALAD (FEEDS 6-8)

$20.99

PP CORN BREAD (6 LARGE PIECES)

$12.99

PP MISSISSIPPI MUD CAKE (6 SLICES)

$37.99

PP BREAD PUDDING (6 LARGE SLICES)

$45.99

Banquet Room

Banquet Room

$250.00
