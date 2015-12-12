Brouwer's Cafe 400 N 35th St
400 N 35th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Food Menu
Salads /Apps
- Small Frites$6.00
True belgian fried potatoes
- Medium Frites$8.50
True belgian fried potatoes
- Large Frites$12.00
True belgian fried potatoes
- Small House Salad$9.00
- House Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, and marinated peppers with balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, and pumpkin seeds
- Small Caesar Salad$10.00
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce and garlic croutons with a spicy Spanish white anchovy dressing, shaved grana padano
- Pretzel$9.00
Beer-cheese sauce, sweet hot mustard
- Cup Soup$7.00
- Bowl Soup$11.00
- Soup and Salad$14.00
Sandwiches
- Croque Monsieur$16.00
Melted Parmesan and Emmentaler cheese on grilled Fremont sourdough with beer cheese sauce and black forest ham. Served with frites
- Croque Savoyard$15.00
Melted Parmesan, Emmentaler, roasted red peppers, basil, and sliced tomatoes on toasted sourdough with beer cheese sauce. Served with frites
- Falafel Sandwich$15.00
Housemade falafel patty on a fresh bun with apricot and IPA chutney, goat cheese, mixed greens, and dragon sauce. Served with frites
- Lamb Burger$19.00
Lamb ground with spicy Merguez seasoning, red peppers, mozzarella, and chipotle mayo on a brioche roll. Served with frites
- Lamb Deluxe$21.00
Bacon, mixed greens, caramelized onion, Mama Lil's peppers, aioli, and white Cheddar. Served with frites
- Speakeasy$16.00
Turkey, smoked bacon, tomatoes, havarti, and greens on toasted sourdough with honey dijonnaise. Served with frites
Entrees
- Stoofvlees$20.00
Belgian stew made with natural beef, bacon, and pfriem Belgian strong dark over a bed of pommes frites with herbed crème fraîche
- Half Stoofvlees$16.00
Belgian stew made with natural beef, bacon, and pfriem Belgian strong dark over a bed of pommes frites with herbed crème fraîche
- Pasta Bolognese$20.00
Traditional meat sauce of pork and beef, rigatoni pasta, shaved Parmesan, and garlic baguette
- Rockfish and Frites$17.00
Russian river damnation battered rockfish, pommes frites, rémoulade and your choice of dipping sauce
- Sausage$19.00
Housemade and smoked kielbasa, chilled potato salad, apple rotkohl, sweet hot mustard
- Steak Frites$34.00
12 oz NY strip, belgian grand Cru, pommes frites and choice of dipping sauce
Dessert
Sides
Bottle List
American Bottle
- Ale Apothecary (TBFKA) Bizarro La Tache Mixed Ferm. Ale$50.00
750 ml
- Ale Apothecary/Brouwer's Café 16Th Anniversary$18.00
375 ml
- Ale Apothecary/North Fork 16Th Anniversary$18.00
375 ml
- Ale Apothecary El Cuatro Brandy Bbl-aged Mix Ferm. Ale$60.00
750 ml
- Ale Apothecary Ralph Mixed Fermentation Ale with White Fir$22.00
375 ml
- Ale Apothecary Sahalie Mixed Fermentation Ale$50.00
750 ml
- Ale Apothecary Sahati Mixed Fermentation Ale with Spruce$22.00
375 ml
- Ale Apothecary Sauvie Dry-hopped Mixed Fermentation Ale$20.00
375 ml
- Ale Apothecary Witch Tree Barrel-aged Sour with Cherry Pits$50.00
750 ml
- Alesmith Decadence Doppelbock '13$26.00
750 ml
- Alesong Hop Farm$28.00
500 ml
- Alesong Tangled Up in Blueberries$28.00
500 ml
- Almanac Devil's Advocate '15$21.00
375 ml
- Anchorage Anadromous Black Sour Ale$30.00
750 ml
- Anchorage Anadromous Black Sour Ale Batch #5 2018$20.00
375 ml
- Anchorage Interstellar Void Sour$20.00
375 ml
- Anchorage/Grassroots Arctic Saison '14$25.00
750 ml
- Anchorage/Grassroots Arctic Soirée '13$25.00
750 ml
- Anderson Valley Bourbon Barrel-aged Stout '13$18.00
22 oz
- Aslan Blueberry Dojo Saison$21.00
500 ml
- Aslan Fremontii Mixed-culture Saison$25.00
500 ml
- Avery Fortuna American Wild Ale$26.00
12 oz
- Avery Lunctis Veribis Wild Ale$26.00
12 oz
- Avery Salvation '10 Strong Pale Ale$12.00
22 oz
- Avery Tectum Et Elix American Wild Ale$26.00
12 oz
- Avery Uncle Jacob's Stout$26.00
12 oz
- Block 15 Figgy Pudding English Strong Ale '16$20.00
16.9 oz
- Block 15 Super Nebula '17 Imperial Stout$21.00
16.9 oz
- Block 15 Turbulent Consequence, the Fifth with Orange Peel and Cognac$22.00
500 ml
- Boulevard/sierra Nevada Terra Incognita Wild Ale$25.00
750 ml
- Bruery Bottleworks XII '11$50.00
750 ml
- Bruery Bottleworks XII.2 '13$40.00
750 ml
- Bruery Rueuze Gueuze$40.00
750 ml
- Bruery Saison De Lente$22.00
750 ml
- Bruery Terreux Beret '16$28.00
750 ml
- Cascade Apricot '15$37.50
750 ml
- Cascade Blueberry '13(8.23%)$40.00
750 ml
- Cascade Blueberry '15$35.00
750 ml
- Cascade Blueberry '16$35.00
750 ml
- Cascade Bottleworks XIV '13(11.95%)$40.00
750 ml
- Cascade Kriek '12$35.00
750 ml
- Cascade Strawberry '13$35.00
750 ml
- Cascade the Vine Project '11$38.00
750 ml
- Cascade the Vine Project '15$38.00
750 ml
- Commons Bourbon Little Brother '14$22.00
750 ml
- Commons Bourbon Little Brother '16$22.00
750 ml
- Commons Citrus Myrtle Tart Farmhouse Ale$20.00
750 ml
- Commons Petite Classique Farmhouse Ale$16.00
750 ml
- Crooked Stave Bottleworks XVII '16 Golden Sour$21.00
375 ml
- De Garde Kriek Premier '20$22.00
750 ml
- De Garde the Lucy Wild Ale with Muscat Grapes '20$26.00
750 ml
- De Garde the Quatre Gin-barreled Wild Ale$30.00
750 ml
- Deschutes Black Butte XXVI$28.00
22 oz
- Deschutes Black Butte XXVIII$30.00
22 oz
- Deschutes the Abyss 2015 Reserve$30.00
22 oz
- Deschutes the Abyss 2016 Aged in Scotch Barrels$45.00
22 oz
- Deschutes the Abyss 2016 Reserve$30.00
22 oz
- Deschutes the Abyss 2017 Aged in Tequila Barrels$45.00
22 oz
- Deschutes the Dissident 2017 Reserve$31.00
22 oz
- Destihl Dosvidanya Imperial Stout$31.00
500 ml
- Dogfish Head Fort '05 Strong Ale W/raspberries$50.00
750 ml
- Dogfish Head Higher Math Chocolate and Cherry Golden Ale '15$18.00
12 oz
- Dogfish Head Raison D'extra Belgian Strong Dark Ale$18.00
12 oz
- Dogfish Head Vanilla World Wide Stout 2017$21.00
12 oz
- Dogfish Head World Wide Stout 2018$18.00
12 oz
- Double Mountain Tahoma Kriek Blonde Cherry Sour '14$26.00
375 ml
- Double Mountain Tahoma Kriek Blonde Cherry Sour '17$26.00
- E9 Brewing Beersel Dreamin' Belgian-style Pale Ale$19.00
750 ml
- E9 Brewing Funky Farmer Ralph Saison with Brett$14.00
500 ml
- E9 Brewing Les Chalmeurs Wild Ale with Peaches and Apricots$18.00
375 ml
- E9 Brewing/Holy Mountain Sleepers in the Cave '20$15.00
375 ml
- Epic Bigger Badder Baptista '20$20.00
22 oz
- Epic Sextuple Baptist '20$30.00
22 oz
- Fair Isle/Bottleworks/Full Throttle Orrorin Farmhouse with Syrah Grapes$30.00
750 ml
- Farwest Bottleworks Anniversary VI$28.00
750 ml
- Firestone Walker Sucaba '13 Barleywine$34.00
22 oz
- Firestone Walker Sucaba '14 Barleywine$32.00
22 oz
- Firestone Walker Sucaba '15 Barleywine$30.00
22 oz
- Firestone Walker Sucaba '16 Barleywine$29.00
22 oz
- Firestone Walker Sucaba '19 Barleywine$18.00
12 oz
- Firestone Walker 14$45.00
22 oz
- Firestone Walker 20$40.00
22 oz
- Firestone Walker 21$23.00
12 oz
- Firestone Walker 23$24.00
12 oz
- Firestone Walker Agrestic #2 Sour Ale '15$25.00
375 ml
- Firestone Walker Agrestic #3 Sour Ale '16$25.00
375 ml
- Firestone Walker Bravo Imperial Brown Ale '17$18.00
12 oz
- Firestone Walker Double Double Barrel Ale '12$32.00
22 oz
- Firestone Walker Double Double Barrel Ale '13$30.00
22 oz
- Firestone Walker Helldorado Blonde Barleywine '15$30.00
22 oz
- Firestone Walker Krieky Bones '16$25.00
375 ml
- Firestone Walker Lil' Opal Sour Ale '16$24.00
375 ml
- Firestone Walker Old Man Hattan '19 Blended Ale$18.00
12 oz
- Firestone Walker Parabola '19 Bbl-aged Imp. Stout$18.00
12 oz
- Firestone Walker PNC #2 Bbl-aged Imperial Buckwheat Stout '21$18.00
12 oz
- Firestone Walker Rolling Bones '19 Wild Ale/Plum, Blackberry, Grape$24.00
375 ml
- Fish Brewing Old Woody '07(10%)$16.00
22 oz
- Fort George Reclusa Bottleworks XIX Anniversary Stout$26.00
500 ml
- Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout '18$12.00
12 oz
- Fremont 11th Anniversary Ba Stout '20$40.00
22 oz
- Fremont B-Bomb '16$35.00
22 oz
- Fremont B-Bomb '17$35.00
22 oz
- Fremont B-Bomb '18$36.00
22 oz
- Fremont B-Bomb '19$36.00
22 oz
- Fremont B-Bomb '19 Coconut$41.00
22 oz
- Fremont B-Bomb '19 Coffee Cinnamon$41.00
22 oz
- Fremont B-Bomb '21 Cinnamon Coconut$41.00
22 oz
- Fremont Bourbon Barrel-Aged Choco Maple Vanilla Dark Star '19$40.00
22 oz
- Fremont Bourbon Barrel-Aged Coffee Dark Star '18$40.00
22 oz
- Fremont Bourbon Barrel-Aged Coffee Dark Star '19$40.00
22 oz
- Fremont Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dark Star Oatmeal Stout '17$38.00
22 oz
- Fremont Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dark Star Oatmeal Stout '18$38.00
22 oz
- Fremont Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dark Star Oatmeal Stout '19$40.00
22 oz
- Fremont Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dark Star Oatmeal Stout '20$40.00
22 oz
- Fremont Brew 5000$45.00
22 oz
- Fremont Brew 6000$40.00
22 oz
- Fremont Brew 7000$40.00
22 oz
- Fremont From the Vault Barrel-Aged Cuvee '22$40.00
22 oz
- Fremont Rusty Nail '19 Imp. Stout with Licorice and Cinnamon Bark$40.00
22 oz
- Fremont Seattle Beer Week 5 Barleywine$45.00
22 oz
- Full Sail Top Sail Imperial Porter '12$21.00
22 oz
- Goose Island Bourbon Country Brand Stout '18$21.00
- Hair of the Dog Adam #72 '08 Old World Ale$200.00
1.5 l
- Hair of the Dog Adam # 98 '18 Old World Ale$11.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Adam #101 Old World Ale$11.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Adam From the Wood Rye '15$21.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Bottleworks X Matt '09 Bbl-aged Strong Ale$50.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Cherry Adam From the Wood '09$220.00
1.5 l
- Hair of the Dog Cherry Adam From the Wood '21$19.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Doggie Claws '01 Barleywine$110.00
1.5 l
- Hair of the Dog Doggie Claws '03 Barleywine$20.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Doggie Claws '04 Barleywine$120.00
1.5 l
- Hair of the Dog Doggie Claws '05 Barleywine$110.00
1.5 l
- Hair of the Dog Doggie Claws '09 Barleywine$85.00
1.5 l
- Hair of the Dog Doggie Claws '12 Barleywine$12.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Doggie Claws '15 Barleywine$12.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Doggie Claws '16 Barleywine$12.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Doggie Claws '17 Barleywine$12.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Doggie Claws '19 Barleywine$13.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Fred #93 '08 Strong Ale$80.00
1.5 l
- Hair of the Dog Fred # 102 Strong Ale$11.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Fred From the Wood '08$32.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Fred From the Wood '14$26.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Fred From the Wood '09$125.00
1.5 l
- Hair of the Dog Fred From the Wood '09*$28.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Fred From the Wood '13$23.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Fred From the Wood '14*$28.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Maja Vanilla Maple Bourbon BW$21.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Matt '16 Commemorative Bbl-aged Strong Ale$25.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Matt '19 Commemorative Bbl-aged Strong Ale$20.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog Matt '22 Commemorative Bbl-aged Strong Ale$15.00
12 oz
- Hair of the Dog/De Molen Side by Side American Strong Ale$25.00
12 oz
- Holy Mountain Bottleworks XXIV Anniversary Stout$35.00
500 ml
- Holy Mountain the Seer Oak Aged Saison$26.00
750 ml
- Holy Mountain True Will Foudre Aged Saison(5.4%)$30.00
750 ml
- Holy Mountain Vesper Table Beer with Brett$23.00
750 ml
- Jolly Pumpkin Calabaza Blanca Wit '13$28.00
750 ml
- Jolly Pumpkin Madrugada Obscura '13$25.00
750 ml
- Jolly Pumpkin Madrugada Obscura '16$25.00
750 ml
- Jolly Pumpkin Oro De Calabaza Biere De Garde '13$28.00
750 ml
- Jolly Pumpkin/Anchorage Calabaza Boreal '14$28.00
750 ml
- Little Beast Animal Family Foeder-Aged Farmhouse '17$16.00
- Little Beast Golden Stone Oak-Aged Ale with Peaches, Nectarines Andapricots '17$22.00
- Logsdon Cerasus '13 Flanders-style Red Ale$37.00
750 ml
- Logsdon Conversion Series #1 American Wild Ale 16$28.00
750 ml
- Logsdon Oak-Aged Bretta '15$37.00
750 ml
- Logsdon Peche N' Brett Sour Ale with Peaches 19$30.00
500 ml
- Logsdon Spontané Syrah Barrel-fermented Wild Ale with Syrah Grapes$24.00
375 ml
- Lost Abbey 10 Commandments '08 Belgian Strong Dark Ale$26.00
750 ml
- Lost Abbey 10 Commandments '15 Belgian Strong Dark Ale$23.00
750 ml
- Lost Abbey Angel's Share '09 Strong Ale$36.00
375 ml
- Lost Abbey Avant Garde Biere De Garde$18.00
750 ml
- Lost Abbey Deliverance '10 Strong Ale$40.00
375 ml
- Lost Abbey Deliverance '12 Strong Ale$36.00
375 ml
- Lost Abbey Deliverance '14 Strong Ale$31.00
375 ml
- Lost Abbey Devotion Belgian Blonde Ale$18.00
750 ml
- Lost Abbey Gift of the Magi '08 Biere De Garde$18.00
750 ml
- Lost Abbey Red Barn Saison$18.00
750 ml
- Lost Abbey Red Poppy Flanders Red Ale$30.00
375 ml
- Lost Abbey/New Belgium Mo' Betta Bretta$18.00
375 ml
- Matchless 3rd/4th Anniversary Barleywine '20$16.00
16 oz can
- Midnight Sun Termination Dust Barleywine$28.00
22 oz
- Narrows Nuts and Bolts Imperial Stout with Pecans, Walnuts, and Hazelnuts$8.50
16 oz can
- Nebraska Fathead Bbl-Aged Barleywine$38.00
750 ml
- Nebraska Melange a Trois Bbl-Aged Belgian Blonde$33.00
750 ml
- New Belgium La Folie Velvet Apricot Grande Reserve$35.00
750 ml
- New Belgium Le Terroir Green Walnut$35.00
750 ml
- New Belgium Lips of Faith Clutch Sour Ale '09$30.00
22 oz
- New Belgium Lips of Faith Eric's Ale '15$28.00
22 oz
- New Belgium Lips of Faith La Folie '09$30.00
750 ml
- New Belgium Lips of Faith La Folie '14$29.00
22 oz
- New Belgium Lips of Faith La Folie '15$27.00
22 oz
- New Belgium Lips of Faith La Folie '18$18.00
375 ml
- New Belgium Lips of Faith Le Terroir '13$29.00
22 oz
- New Belgium Lips of Faith Le Terroir '14$28.00
22 oz
- New Belgium Lips of Faith Le Terroir '15$27.00
22 oz
- New Belgium Lips of Faith Transatlantique Kriek '14$29.00
22 oz
- New Belgium Lips of Faith Transatlantique Kriek '15$27.00
22 oz
- New Belgium Single Foeder Oscar #65$28.00
375 ml
- New Belgium/lost Abbey Brett Beer '12$20.00
22 oz
- North Coast X* Anniversary$33.00
500 ml
- North Fork #13 Baby! Pluot Sour '18$40.00
750 ml
- Oakshire Hellshire VI Bbl-Aged Imp. Stout 2016$26.00
22 oz
- Perennial/solemn Oath Stefon Dark Rye Saison with Brett$25.00
750 ml
- Pike Old Bawdy '08 Barleywine$12.00
22 oz
- Port Santa's Little Helper '14 Russian Imperial Stout$13.00
-10%
- Port/Lost Abbey Brouwer's Imagination Series #2 '09$45.00
750 ml
- Rare Barrel Pop't Art '18 Sour Ale with Blueberries, Boysenberries, and Cherries$45.00
- Rare Barrel Sourtooth Tiger '18 Sour Ale with Ginger$40.00
750 ml
- Rare Barrel Summer's Gonna Hurt You 19 Sour with Peaches and Nectarines$50.00
- Reuben's Bourbon Bbl-aged Imperial Stout '19$33.00
22 oz
- Reuben's Three Ryes Men Barleywine '19$36.00
22 oz
- Sierra Nevada 30Th Anniversary Charlie, Fred and Ken's$22.00
750 ml
- Sierra Nevada 30th Anniversary Jack and Ken's$22.00
750 ml
- Sierra Nevada Barrel-Aged Narwhal Imperial Stout '15$37.00
22 oz
- Sierra Nevada Bigfoot Barleywine '23$6.00
12 oz
- Sierra Nevada Ovila Dubbel$17.50
750 ml
- Sierra Nevada Ovila Golden$17.50
750 ml
- Sierra Nevada/Russian River Brux '12$26.00
750 ml
- Silver City Le Fat '15$20.00
500 ml
- Silver City Fat Woody '09$16.00
22 oz
- Skookum Barren Wood '20 Barrel- Aged Barleywine(10.4%)$16.00
12 oz
- Skookum Bourbon Barrel-aged Breakfast Stout '18$16.00
Oz
- Skookum Bourbon Barrel-aged Breakfast Stout '19$16.00
12 oz
- Stone Bottleworks 13 American Strong Ale$15.00
22 oz
- Stone Double B****** '14 3L$170.00
3 l
- Stone Enjoy After 12.12.15 Brett IPA$24.00
750 ml
- Structure Dreams Imperial Coconut and Caramel Stout '20$40.00
750 ml
- North Fork Vern's Peach Tea Bbl-aged Sour W/peaches and Black Tea B.1$22.00
375 ml
- North Fork Vern's Peach Tea Bbl-aged Sour W/peaches and Black Tea B.2$22.00
375 ml
- Three Magnets 2016 Strawberry Helsing Junction$30.00
750 ml
- Trinity 7 Day Golden Sour$15.00
375 ml
- Trinity Magical Brettanomyces Tour #4 Afro Brett$17.00
375 ml
- Trinity President's Club Bbl-aged Wild Ale$55.00
750 ml
- Trinity Red Swingline Primitif Sour IPA$20.00
375 ml
- Trve Ancient Bole Foeder-fermented Dry-hopped Saison$23.00
375 ml
- Trve Life's Trade Saison$14.00
375 ml
- Trve Mazzaroth Barrel-aged Golden Ale$21.00
375 ml
- Urban Family the Book of Bonney '21$20.00
500 ml
- Urban Family Bottleworks XXII Anniversary Port Ba Stout$20.00
375 ml
- Urban Family Bottleworks Xxii Anniversary Rye Ba Stout with Vanilla$25.00
500 ml
- Upright Kopstootje Biere De Garde$26.00
26
Belgian Bottle
- Tilquin Oude Mûre 19$30.00
375 ml
- Tilquin Oude Pinot Noir '20$50.00
750 ml
- Timmermans Oude Kriek$30.00
750 ml
- Van Eecke Poperings Hommel$9.00
330 ml
- Van Honsebrouck Kasteel Rouge$11.00
330 ml
- Van Steenberge Barrel-aged Calvados Gulden Draak '21$35.00
750 ml
- Van Steenberge Gulden Draak$11.00
330 ml
- Van Steenberge Monk's Café$10.00
330 ml
- Van Steenberge Piraat$11.00
330 ml
- Varietal to the Point Whiskey Bbl-aged Barleywine$18.00
500 ml
- Verhaeghe Duchesse Du Bourgogne$11.00
330 ml
- Verhaeghe Duchesse Du Bourgogne Cherry$12.00
330 ml
- Verhaeghe Echt Kriekenbier$11.00
330 ml
- Verhaeghe Vichtenaar$10.00
330 ml
- Westmalle Dubbel$12.00
330 ml
- Westmalle Tripel$12.00
330 ml
- White Pony Zumbi Imperial Porter$12.00
330 ml
- 5% Drie Fonteinen Frambozemlambik 1/29/20$50.00
375 ml
- Achel Blond Trappist Ale$11.00
330 ml
- Achel Bruin Trappist Ale$11.00
330 ml
- Achouffe Houblon Dobbelen IPA$11.00
330 ml
- Achouffe La Chouffe$11.00
330 ml
- Blaugies La Moneuse$14.00
375 ml
- Boon Oude Geuze Black Label Blend #3$32.00
750 ml
- Boon Oude Geuze Vat 108$35.00
375 ml
- Boon Oude Geuze Vat 92$35.00
375 ml
- Bosteels Pauwel Kwak$11.00
330 ml
- Bosteels Tripel Karmaliet$11.00
330 ml
- Brabandere Bavik Petrus Aged Pale$10.00
330 ml
- Brabandere Bavik Petrus Aged Red$10.00
330 ml
- Brasserie De Blaugies/Hill Farmstead Saison La Vermontoise$18.00
375 ml
- Cantillon Classic Gueuze$30.00
375 ml
- Chimay Cinq Cents White$12.00
330 ml
- Chimay Grand Resérve Barreled-aged Blue$25.00
375 ml
- Chimay Grand Resérve Blue$12.00
330 ml
- Chimay Grand Resérve Blue '02$25.00
750 ml
- Chimay Grand Resérve Blue '03$25.00
750 ml
- Chimay Grand Resérve Blue 2005$180.00
3 l
- Chimay Premiére Red$12.00
330 ml
- Corsendork Christmas Ale '20$12.00
330 ml
- De Dolle Brouwers Boskeun$12.00
330 ml
- De Dolle Brouwers Dulle Teve$13.00
330 ml
- De Dolle Brouwers Oeral Hoppy Belgian Pale Ale$11.00
12 oz
- De Dolle Brouwers Oerbier$13.00
330 ml
- De Dolle Brouwers Stille Nacht$12.00
330 ml