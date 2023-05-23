Brown Bag Burger - Prescott Depot Marketplace

  • Home
150 E Sheldon St # 111

Prescott, AZ 86301

BURGERS OO

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

Served with: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Onion Choice of sauce Choice of Cheese

The Hawaiian

$16.00

Served with Hawaiian Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, House Jam, and Grilled Pineapple

The Cajun

$14.50

Blackened Burger Served with Remoulade Sauce, Coleslaw, House Jam, and Cheddar Cheese

The Vegan

$12.00

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and House Jam

Jammin' Mushroom

$14.50

Served with Sauteed Mushrooms, House Jam, and Swiss Cheese

Border Burger

$15.00

Served with Guacamole, Sriracha Mayo, Lettuce, and Pepper Jack Cheese

BBQ Burger

$15.50

Served with Pork Belly, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese

The Hangover

$15.00

Served with Smashed Tater Tots, Fried Egg, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickles, and Sriracha Mayo

Chili Cheese Burger

$15.50Out of stock

Served with House Made Chili, Shredded Cheese, and Pickles

Green Chili Queso Burger

$14.50

DOGS & SANDWICHES

Cajun Chicken

$15.50

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Served with Hawaiian Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Chili Cheese Hot Dog

$11.50Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.50Out of stock

Hot Dog

$8.00

West Coast Philly

$13.00

California Carnitas Sandwich

$14.00

Slow cooked pork covered in melted shredded cheese and fries with guacamole and sriracha mayo

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

POWER BOWLS

Hamburger Power Bowl

$9.00

Hamburger served over white rice with your choice of toppings

Grilled Chicken Power Bowl

$10.00

Grilled Chicken served over white rice with your choice of toppings

Vegan Patty Power Bowl

$10.00

Vegan Patty served over white rice with your choice of toppings

Carnitas Power Bowl

$9.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Hamburger

$5.75

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

APPS & BASKETS

Chili Rice Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Kettle Chips

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Tater Tots

$7.00

Carnitas Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Basket of Fries Covered with Ground Sirloin, House Queso, and Guacamole

West Coast Philly Fries

$13.00

BEVERAGES

Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50

SHAKES/MALTS

Malt

$7.00

Shake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

150 E Sheldon St # 111, Prescott, AZ 86301

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

