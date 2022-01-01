A map showing the location of Brown Bag CafeView gallery
Southern

Brown Bag Cafe

1 Review

$$

5698 Highway 20, STE J

Cartersville, GA 30121

Order Again

Appetizers | Wingz & Things

Wing Dingz

$9.95

10 Wing Dingz tossed in your choice of sauce

Mini Rib Basket

$10.95

3 Bones served with BBQ sauce and fries

Mini Monstrosity

$7.95

A half order of our famous Monstrosity! Perfectly fried french fries covered with your choice of meat and cheese sauce, served with a side of BBQ Sauce

Fried Gizzards

$6.95

Cheeze Sticks

$6.95

Five Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Marinara Sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.95

6 Jalapeño Poppers served with a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Cheese Fries

$6.95

French Fries topped with Cheese Sauce

Onion Rings

$3.95

Eva's Platter

$13.95

6 Wing Dingz tossed in your choice of sauce, 3 Ribs, and Onion Rings

Combos

Kimberly's Bacon Smash Burger

$11.95

Served on a Brioche bun, topped with Kimberly's Smash Sauce, PepperJack Cheese, Bacon, Deep Fried Jalapeños, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, a Pickle Spear served with a regular side of our perfectly fried french fries. ***No Substitutions

Classic Burger

$8.95

Classic 6oz burger patty topped with your choice of cheese, served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle Spear and a regular side of fries.

Smash Burger

$8.95+

2 or 3 of our 3-ounce Smash Burger patties topped with your choice of cheese, served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle Spear and a regular side of fries.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Single piece of your choice of fish fried to perfection and served on a brioche bun topped with Lettuce and Tomato.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Pulled Pork served on a brioche bun with a side of BBQ sauce!

Shredded Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Shredded Chicken served on a brioche bun with a side of BBQ sauce!

Brisket Sandwich

$10.95

Our famous tender brisket served on a brioche bun with a side of BBQ sauce!

Bratwurst

$8.95

Gizzards & Wings Combo

$11.95

Enjoy a portion of our tender fried gizzards paired with 4 wing dingz tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with a side of fries.

Entrees

Brisket

$11.95

Our famous and tender brisket served with a side of BBQ sauce. Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

3 jumbo tenders fried to perfection. Served with a side of your Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.

Fried Fish

$8.95

Choice of fish, fried to perfection. (Whiting, Swai, or Perch). Served with a side of hush puppies. Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.

Fried Gizzards

$6.95

Tender and fried to perfection, our fried gizzards have become a fan favorite! Served with a side of our special gizzard sauce. Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.

Pulled Pork

$7.95

Enjoy a serving of our pulled pork served with a side of BBQ sauce. Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.

Ribs

$12.95+

Tender and smoked to perfection, enjoy our Ribs are served with a side of BBQ sauce Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.

Shredded Chicken

$7.95

Enjoy a serving of our shredded chicken served with a side of BBQ sauce. Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.

Wingz

$9.95+

Traditional Bone-In Wings, hand tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with one side and roll.

Tiny Tots

Grilled Cheese - Tiny Totz

$4.95

Sebastian's Sliders - Tiny Tots

$5.95

2 Sliders

Corndog - Tiny Totz

$4.95

Arianna's Chicken Fingers - Tiny Tots

$7.95

2 Chicken Tenders and choice of side

Perch - Tiny Tots (1 Piece)

$4.95

1 Piece Perch

PB&J Uncrustable

$4.95

Sides & Ala Cart

French Fries

$3.25+

Tator Totz

$3.25+

Okra

$3.25+

Coleslaw

$3.25+

Potato Salad

$3.25+

Onion Rings

$3.95+

Baked Beans

$3.95+

Mac and Cheese

$3.95+

Side Salad

$3.25

Hush Puppies

$3.25

Green Beans

$3.25+

Extra Sauce and Dressings

$0.50

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Old Fashioned Sweet Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Homemade Lemonade

$2.95

Water

Coffee

$2.00

Gallon Milo Sweet Tea

$5.95

Gallon Milo Lemonade

$5.95

Desserts

Cupcakes

$4.95

Homemade Pound Cake Slice

$4.95

Family Meals

Fried Chicken Family Meal

$27.95+

Choice of Meat + 2 Large Sides

Pulled Pork Family Meal

$34.95

Pan of Pulled Pork

Rib Family Meal

$41.95

Brisket Family Meal

$55.95

Specials

Mary's Fried Chicken Plate (3 piece)

$16.95

3 mixed pieces of our famous Mary's Fried Chicken fried to perfection served with your choice of 2 sides and bread.

Cheezy Monstrosity

$10.95

French Fries covered with your choice of meat and cheese sauce, served with a side of BBQ Sauce

Triple Meat Plate

$17.95

Pulled Pork, Brisket and Ribs

Kimberly's Bacon Smash Burger

$11.95

Served on a Brioche bun, topped with Kimberly's Smash Sauce, PepperJack Cheese, Bacon, Deep Fried Jalapeños, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, a Pickle Spear served with a regular side of our perfectly fried french fries. ***No Substitutions

Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$6.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.95

Brisket Sandwich/ W Fries

$12.95

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$6.95

Classic Burger

$7.95

Classic Cheeseburger

$8.95

Smash Burger W/O Cheese

$8.95

Kimberly Bacon Smash Burger W/ Cheese

$11.95

Perch

$6.95

Swai Plate

$12.95

Mary's Fried Chicken All White

$13.95

Mary's Fried Chicken All Dark

$11.95

Chicken Monstrosity

$10.95

Smash Burger American Cheese

$6.95

Smas Burger No Cheese

$5.95

Baskets

Mary's Fried Chicken Basket

$9.95

Fried Gizzards Basket

$9.95

Pulled Pork Basket

$9.95

Brisket Basket

$12.95

Brats with Onions & Peppers Basket

$8.95

Classic Burger Basket No Cheese

$8.95

Classic Cheeseburger Basket

$9.95

Cheezy Monstrosity

$10.95+

Hungryman

$15.95

Sliders (3) No Cheese

$6.95

Sliders With Cheese (3)

$7.95

Chicken Tenders (3)

$8.95

Smash Burger Basket No Cheese

$8.95

Smash Burger W/ American Cheese

$9.95

Kimberly's Bacon Smash Burger

$11.95

Chicken Sanwich Basket

$9.95

Minez Reuben Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Livers

$7.95

3 Rib Bones One Side

$9.95

Grilled Fish

$10.95

Southern Fried Fish Basket Swai

$10.95

Southern Fried Fish Basket Perch

$10.95

Southern Fried Fish Basket Whiting

$10.95

Southern Fried Fish Basket Whiting

$12.95

Wings N Things

$9.95+

Mango Habanero Wings 6 Piece

$9.95

Mango Habanero 8 Piece

$12.95

Mango Habanero 12 Piece

$17.95

Employee Monstrosity Brisket

$7.95

Employee Monstrosity Pork

$5.99

Plates

Brisket Plate

$14.95

Mary's Fried Chicken Plate

$11.95

Fried Fish Plate

$12.95

Fried Gizzards Plate

$11.95

Grilled Fish Plate

$12.95

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.95

Rib Plate - 1/2 Rack

$17.95

Rib Plate - 3 Bones

$10.95

Rib Plate - Full Rack

$28.95

Triple Meat Plate

$17.95

Chicken Tenders (3)

$10.95

Fried Fish Sandwich Plate

$12.95

Special Plate- Meatloaf

$8.95

Special Plate- BBQ Chicken Quarters

$9.95

Special Plate- Salisbury steak

$9.95

Special Plate- Thanksgiving Dinner

$12.95

Vegetable Plate (4)

$8.95

Mary's Fried Chicken All White

$11.95

Whiting Plate

$12.95

Perch Plate

$12.95

Sides

French Fries Reg.

$2.95

French Fries Lg.

$3.95

Baked Beans Reg.

$3.25

Baked Beans Lg.

$4.95

Mac & Cheese Reg.

$3.25

Mac & Cheese Lg.

$4.95

Potato Salad Reg.

$3.25

Potato Salad Lg.

$4.95

Cole Slaw Reg.

$2.95

Cole Slaw Lg.

$3.95

Sauces

Green Beans Reg.

$2.95

Green Beans Lg.

$3.95

Greens Reg.

$3.25

Greens Lg.

$4.25

Beans Reg.

$2.95

Beans Lg.

$3.95

Family Pint Side

$6.95

Family Quart Side

$9.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Okra

$3.95

Tator Totz

$2.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Employee Half Pan Pot Salad

$9.95

Bb Half Pan Employee

$7.95

Ala Carte

Fried Gizzards

$6.95

Ribs Only - 1/2 Rack

$12.95

Ribs Only - Full Rack

$23.95

1/2 Chicken

$11.95

Brisket

$10.00

Pulled Pork

$5.95

Fish

$6.95

Wings (6pc)

$7.95

Wings (8pc)

$9.95

Wings (16pc)

$19.95

Wings (30 pc)

$33.95

Wings (50pc)

$43.95

Wings (100pc)

$89.95

Grilled Fish

$6.95

Extra Bread (2)

$1.50

Wings (12 PC)

$15.95

Wings (3 PC)

$3.95

Chicken Livers

$5.95

Chicken Breast

$3.95

Classic Cheeseburger

$6.95

Bacon Smas Burger

$6.95

1 Piece Of Perch And Small Fry

$4.95

Smash Burger W/cheese

$6.95

Swai

$2.99

Employee Gizards

$3.95

Corn Dogz

$1.59

3 Bones

$5.95

Brats Peppers Only

$6.95

Half Pan Mac N Cheese Employee

$7.00

Half Pan Mac N Cheese Customer

$11.95

Tiny Tot's Meal

Tiny Tot Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Tiny Tot Chicken Fingerz

$7.95

Tiny Tot Cheeze Burger Sliderz (2)

$6.95

Tiny Tot Hamburgers Sliders (2)

$5.95

Corn Dogz Meal

$4.95

Tiny Tots Uncrustable PB&J

$4.95

Dessert

Chocolate w/ Vanilla Cake

$5.95

Pineapple w/ Caramel Icing

$6.95

Strawberry w/ Caramel Icing

$6.95

Unique KeyLime Cake

$5.95

German Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Red Velvet Cake

$5.95

Sticky Buns

$4.75+

Chocolate Delight Bowl

$4.50

Dirt Dessert Bowl

$4.50

Ecclairs

$2.95

Pound Cake

$4.95

Marble Pound Cake Vanilla\Chocolate

$5.95

Unique Original Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.95

Marble Cheesecake - Vanilla & Chocolate

$7.95

Marble Cheesecake - Keylime & Lemon

$7.95

Cupcakes

$3.00+

Walnut brittle (1Lb)

$15.00

Pecan Brittle (1Lb)

$18.00

Choc. Covered Cherries

$12.00

Pecan Diamonds

$26.00

Zucchini bread

$1.95

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$1.95

Whole Bourbon Pecan Pie

$10.95

Whole Bourbon Pecan Pie

$12.95

Red Velvet Cupcakes

$4.75

Chocolate Velvet Cream Filled Cupcake

$3.75

Whole Cakes

Boo Boo's Red Velvet Cake

$45.00

German Chocolate Cake

$65.00

Keylime Cake

$45.00

Mama's Strawberry Cake

$45.00

Mama's Pineapple Cake

$45.00

Mama's Vanilla Cake with Chocolate Icing

$45.00

Unique Original Cheescake

$65.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$65.00

Marble Cheesecake

$65.00

Small Cupcake Cake

$25.00

German Chocolate Cake 12 in

$90.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Old Fashioned Sweet Tea

$2.95

Homemade Lemonade

$3.95

Homemade Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee

$1.75

Arnold Parmer

$4.50

Ice Water

Arnold Mango

$5.50

Sauces

Lemon Pepper

BBQ Sauce

Hot

Sweet Chili

24 K

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Italian

Honey Mustard

Gizzard Sauce

Salad

Salad No Meat

$6.95

Salad Chicken

$8.95

Two Chicken Tenders chopped

Salad Pulled Pork

$8.95

Salad Grilled Talapia

$8.95

Salad Brisket

$10.95

Ranch

Italian

Blue Cheese

Honey Mustard

Gizzard Sauce

Family Meal

Pulled Pork Family Meal

$34.95

Brisket Family Meal

$55.95

Rib Family Meal

$41.95

Fried Chicken 8 Piece

$27.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5698 Highway 20, STE J, Cartersville, GA 30121

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
