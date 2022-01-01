- Home
Brown Bag Cafe
1 Review
$$
5698 Highway 20, STE J
Cartersville, GA 30121
Order Again
Appetizers | Wingz & Things
Wing Dingz
10 Wing Dingz tossed in your choice of sauce
Mini Rib Basket
3 Bones served with BBQ sauce and fries
Mini Monstrosity
A half order of our famous Monstrosity! Perfectly fried french fries covered with your choice of meat and cheese sauce, served with a side of BBQ Sauce
Fried Gizzards
Cheeze Sticks
Five Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Marinara Sauce
Jalapeño Poppers
6 Jalapeño Poppers served with a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Cheese Fries
French Fries topped with Cheese Sauce
Onion Rings
Eva's Platter
6 Wing Dingz tossed in your choice of sauce, 3 Ribs, and Onion Rings
Combos
Kimberly's Bacon Smash Burger
Served on a Brioche bun, topped with Kimberly's Smash Sauce, PepperJack Cheese, Bacon, Deep Fried Jalapeños, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, a Pickle Spear served with a regular side of our perfectly fried french fries. ***No Substitutions
Classic Burger
Classic 6oz burger patty topped with your choice of cheese, served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle Spear and a regular side of fries.
Smash Burger
2 or 3 of our 3-ounce Smash Burger patties topped with your choice of cheese, served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle Spear and a regular side of fries.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Single piece of your choice of fish fried to perfection and served on a brioche bun topped with Lettuce and Tomato.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork served on a brioche bun with a side of BBQ sauce!
Shredded Chicken Sandwich
Shredded Chicken served on a brioche bun with a side of BBQ sauce!
Brisket Sandwich
Our famous tender brisket served on a brioche bun with a side of BBQ sauce!
Bratwurst
Gizzards & Wings Combo
Enjoy a portion of our tender fried gizzards paired with 4 wing dingz tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with a side of fries.
Entrees
Brisket
Our famous and tender brisket served with a side of BBQ sauce. Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.
Chicken Tenders
3 jumbo tenders fried to perfection. Served with a side of your Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.
Fried Fish
Choice of fish, fried to perfection. (Whiting, Swai, or Perch). Served with a side of hush puppies. Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.
Fried Gizzards
Tender and fried to perfection, our fried gizzards have become a fan favorite! Served with a side of our special gizzard sauce. Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.
Pulled Pork
Enjoy a serving of our pulled pork served with a side of BBQ sauce. Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.
Ribs
Tender and smoked to perfection, enjoy our Ribs are served with a side of BBQ sauce Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.
Shredded Chicken
Enjoy a serving of our shredded chicken served with a side of BBQ sauce. Make it a basket or a plate for an additional charge.
Wingz
Traditional Bone-In Wings, hand tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with one side and roll.
Tiny Tots
Sides & Ala Cart
Beverages
Family Meals
Specials
Mary's Fried Chicken Plate (3 piece)
3 mixed pieces of our famous Mary's Fried Chicken fried to perfection served with your choice of 2 sides and bread.
Cheezy Monstrosity
French Fries covered with your choice of meat and cheese sauce, served with a side of BBQ Sauce
Triple Meat Plate
Pulled Pork, Brisket and Ribs
Sandwich
Wings N Things
Plates
Sides
French Fries Reg.
French Fries Lg.
Baked Beans Reg.
Baked Beans Lg.
Mac & Cheese Reg.
Mac & Cheese Lg.
Potato Salad Reg.
Potato Salad Lg.
Cole Slaw Reg.
Cole Slaw Lg.
Sauces
Green Beans Reg.
Green Beans Lg.
Greens Reg.
Greens Lg.
Beans Reg.
Beans Lg.
Family Pint Side
Family Quart Side
Onion Rings
Okra
Tator Totz
Onion Rings
Employee Half Pan Pot Salad
Bb Half Pan Employee
Ala Carte
Tiny Tot's Meal
Dessert
Chocolate w/ Vanilla Cake
Pineapple w/ Caramel Icing
Strawberry w/ Caramel Icing
Unique KeyLime Cake
German Chocolate Cake
Red Velvet Cake
Sticky Buns
Chocolate Delight Bowl
Dirt Dessert Bowl
Ecclairs
Pound Cake
Marble Pound Cake Vanilla\Chocolate
Unique Original Cheesecake
Chocolate Cheesecake
Marble Cheesecake - Vanilla & Chocolate
Marble Cheesecake - Keylime & Lemon
Cupcakes
Walnut brittle (1Lb)
Pecan Brittle (1Lb)
Choc. Covered Cherries
Pecan Diamonds
Zucchini bread
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Whole Bourbon Pecan Pie
Whole Bourbon Pecan Pie
Red Velvet Cupcakes
Chocolate Velvet Cream Filled Cupcake
Whole Cakes
Boo Boo's Red Velvet Cake
German Chocolate Cake
Keylime Cake
Mama's Strawberry Cake
Mama's Pineapple Cake
Mama's Vanilla Cake with Chocolate Icing
Unique Original Cheescake
Chocolate Cheesecake
Marble Cheesecake
Small Cupcake Cake
German Chocolate Cake 12 in
Beverages
Salad
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5698 Highway 20, STE J, Cartersville, GA 30121
Photos coming soon!