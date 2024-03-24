Brown Bagger Milton, Fl @ Garage Patio Bar on HWY 90
No reviews yet
6820 Caroline Street
Milton, FL 32570
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Bacon Gouda Burger COMBO$14.00
A combination of our most popular cheese with our most popular special topper. Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- OG Burger COMBO$12.00
The Classic Burger Experience! 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patty, choice of cheese. All the way comes with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, mustard and ketchup. Add special toppers if you're feeling frisky! Combo comes with fries and a drink.
- Chicky Tendies$5.00+
Fresh, never frozen chicken. Breaded and fried to order with your choice of sauce! Toss em, dip em. You choose. 3 or 6.
Solo Burgers
- Single Cheese Burger$8.00
1/4 lb Wagyu patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun.
- Double Cheese Burger$11.00
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun. Special Toppers extra.
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$12.50
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu patty, two pieces of bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun. Special Toppers extra.
- Blackbean Burger$8.00
Grilled black bean burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Special Toppers extra.
- Patty Melt$9.50
1/4 lb Wagyu smash patty, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted Texas toast.
- Double Patty Melt$12.50
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted Texas toast.
Burger COMBO Meals
- Single Cheese Burger COMBO$12.00
1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Double Cheese Burger COMBO$15.00
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Double Bacon Cheese Burger COMBO$16.50
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, two slices of bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Black Bean Burger COMBO$12.00
Grilled black bean burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Choose a side of hand cut fries, fried Brussels, fried cauliflower or Asian slaw. Comes with a drink and Bagger sauce. Special Toppers extra
- Patty Melt COMBO$13.50
1/4 lb Wagyu smash patty, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on White Toast. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Double Patty Melt COMBO$16.50
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted white bread. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Crowd Faves
- OG Burger$8.00
The Classic Burger Experience! 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patty, choice of cheese. All the way comes with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, mustard and ketchup. Add special toppers if you're feeling frisky!
- OG Burger COMBO$12.00
The Classic Burger Experience! 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patty, choice of cheese. All the way comes with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, mustard and ketchup. Add special toppers if you're feeling frisky! Combo comes with fries and a drink.
- Double OG Burger$11.00
The Classic Burger Experience! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, choice of cheese. All the way comes with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, mustard and ketchup. Add special toppers if you're feeling frisky!
- Double OG Burger COMBO$15.00
The Classic Burger Experience! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, choice of cheese. All the way comes with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, mustard and ketchup. Add special toppers if you're feeling frisky! Combo comes with side and a drink.
- Single Bagger Burger$9.50
Our namesake! 1/4 lb Wagyu patty, melted American cheese, grilled onions with Bagger sauce on a potato bun. Special toppers extra.
- Single Bagger Burger COMBO$13.50
Our namesake! 1/4 lb Wagyu patties, melted American cheese, grilled onions with Bagger sauce on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Double Bagger Burger$12.50
Our namesake! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu patties, melted American cheese, grilled onions with Bagger sauce on a fresh baked potato bun. Special toppers extra.
- Double Bagger Burger COMBO$16.50
Our namesake! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu patties, melted American cheese, grilled onions with Bagger sauce on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Bacon Gouda Burger$10.00
A combination of our most popular cheese with our most popular special topper. Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun.
- Bacon Gouda Burger COMBO$14.00
A combination of our most popular cheese with our most popular special topper. Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Double Bacon Gouda Burger$12.50
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with melted Gouda cheese from Holland and crispy bacon. An amazing combination! Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun.
- Double Bacon Gouda Burger COMBO$16.50
Two Wagyu beef patties topped with melted Gouda cheese from Holland and crispy bacon. An amazing combination! Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Patty Melt$9.50
1/4 lb Wagyu smash patty, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted Texas toast.
- Patty Melt COMBO$13.50
1/4 lb Wagyu smash patty, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on White Toast. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Double Patty Melt$12.50
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted Texas toast.
- Double Patty Melt COMBO$16.50
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted white bread. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Chicky Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
- Chicky Caesar salad COMBO$12.00
Chopped Romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.00
A Bagger fave! Grilled mushrooms and our high grade Swiss cheese make a beautiful couple. Comes with your choice of regular toppings and served on a potato bun.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger COMBO$13.00
A Bagger fave! Grilled mushrooms and our high grade Swiss cheese make a beautiful couple. Comes with your choice of regular toppings and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Double Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
A Bagger fave! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with our high grade Swiss and grilled mushrooms. An amazing combination! Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun.
- Double Mushroom Swiss Burger COMBO$16.00
A Bagger fave! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with our high grade Swiss and grilled mushrooms. An amazing combination! Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- BBQ Chicken Sammich$7.00
Hand cut, made-to-order tenders, grilled or fried, melted Swiss cheese, smothered in BBQ sauce, served on a potato bun.
- BBQ Chicken Sammich COMBO$11.00
Hand cut, made-to-order tenders, grilled or fried, melted Swiss cheese, smothered in BBQ sauce, served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Buffalo Chicken Rap$9.00
Tried and true, get it grilled or fried for you. This wrap's the boss with Buffalo sauce and gets better with cheddar. Wait though, it has diced tomato!
- Buffalo Chicken Rap COMBO$13.00
Tried and true, get it grilled or fried for you. This wrap's the boss with Buffalo sauce and gets better with cheddar. Wait though, it still has diced tomato! Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Jumpin Jack Burger$10.00
For those who like it hot. 1/4lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled jalapeño and your choice of regular toppings. Served on a potato bun.
- Jumpin Jack Burger COMBO$14.00
For those who like it hot. 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled jalapeño and your choice of regular toppings. Served on a fresh baked potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Double Jumpin Jack Burger$13.00
For those who like it hot. Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled jalapeño and your choice of regular toppings. Served on a potato bun.
- Double Jumpin Jack Burger COMBO$17.00
For those who like it hot. Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled jalapeño and your choice of regular toppings. Served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Burger of the Month
- Green Machine SOLO$13.00
Savor the Tang! Fried Green Tomato on a Wagyu Smash Patty, Topped with Feta Cheese, Arugula, Bacon and Balsamic Aoli.
- Green Machine COMBO$17.00
Savor the Tang! Fried Green Tomato on a Wagyu Smash Patty, Topped with Feta Cheese, Arugula, Bacon and Balsamic Aoli. Combo Comes with Fries and a Drink.
- Double Green Machine SOLO$16.00
Savor the Tang! Fried Green Tomato on Two Wagyu Smash Patties, Topped with Feta Cheese, Arugula, Bacon and Balsamic Aoli.
- Double Green Machine COMBO$20.00
Savor the Tang! Fried Green Tomato on Two Wagyu Smash Patties, Topped with Feta Cheese, Arugula, Bacon and Balsamic Aoli. Combo Comes with Fries and a drink.
Chicken Tendies
Chicken Tendies COMBO
Chicken Wraps
- Caesar Wrap$9.00
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan and Ceasar dressing. Oh yeah, deliciously fresh chicken. Grilled or fried on your choice of a flour or spinach tortilla.
- Sauced Wrap$9.00
Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheddar. Made to order chicken tossed in your choice of sauce. Grilled or fried on a flour or spinach tortilla.
- Asian Wrap$9.00
Our house made Asian slaw (Sesame based, not mayo based) and crushed Ramen . Made to order chicken. Grilled or fried on your choice of a flour or spinach tortilla.
- BLTC$9.00
A classic. Crumbled Bacon, chopped Romaine, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar (optional) and of course, CHICKEN! Choose grilled or fried. On a flour or spinach tortilla.
- Buffalo Chicken Rap$9.00
Tried and true, get it grilled or fried for you. This wrap's the boss with Buffalo sauce and gets better with cheddar. Wait though, it has diced tomato!
Chicken Wrap COMBOS
- Caesar Wrap COMBO$13.00
Chopped Romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, your choice of grilled or fried chicken. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- BLTC Wrap COMBO$13.00
Crispy bacon, chopped Romaine, fresh diced tomato, shredded Cheddar (optional), your choice of grilled or fried chicken, wrapped in a flour or spinach tortilla. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Asian Wrap COMBO$13.00
Our house made Asian slaw (Sesame oil base with honey, red onion and Mandarin oranges), crushed Ramen, your choice of grilled or fried chicken, wrapped in a flour or spinach tortilla. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Sauced Wrap COMBO$13.00
Chopped Romaine, shredded Cheddar cheese, pick a sauce, your choice of grilled or fried chicken, wrapped in a flour or spinach tortilla. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
- Buffalo Chicken Rap COMBO$13.00
Tried and true, get it grilled or fried for you. This wrap's the boss with Buffalo sauce and gets better with cheddar. Wait though, it still has diced tomato! Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Kid Tendy COMBO
Chicken Sammich SOLO
Chicken Sammich COMBO
Large Sides
- Fries$4.00
Served with our house made Bagger Sauce and signature shake. No corners cut on these bad boys.
- TRUFFLE PARM Fries$6.49
A Bagger fave! Adds shredded Parmesan cheese, Truffle oil and a touch of herbs.
- BANGIN' Fries$6.49
Adds shredded gouda, crumbled bacon and a balsamic reduction glaze!
- Fried Brussels$5.49
A crowd favorite! If you even think you might like these, we suggest you get them. Served with our house Bagger Sauce, you are in for a treat. Who knew Brussels could be this good?
- BANGIN' Brussels$8.48
A Bagger fave! Adds shredded gouda, crumbled bacon and a balsamic reduction glaze!
- TRUFFLE PARM Brussels$8.48
Adds shredded Parmesan cheese, Truffle oil and a touch of herbs.
- Asian Slaw$3.99
Not your average slaw. No mayo here. Sesame oil base, with honey and Mandarin oranges. A touch of red onion and rice wine vinegar rounds it out. Made fresh daily.
Make it a Combo
Sauces
Catering Open Item
LITER A COLA
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 12:00 am
Wagyu smash burgers, made-to-order tenders and wraps. We started this journey with a grand goal. Serve exceptional food consistently and have fun while doing it!
6820 Caroline Street, Milton, FL 32570