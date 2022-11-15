  • Home
  • /
  • Pensacola
  • /
  • Brown Bagger Food Truck - @ Alga Beer Company on 12th Avenue, Pensacola FL
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brown Bagger Food Truck @ Alga Beer Company on 12th Avenue, Pensacola FL

review star

No reviews yet

2435 North 12th Avenue

Pensacola, FL 32503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Cheese Burger COMBO
Fries
Single Cheese Burger

Solo Burgers

Build your burger just the way you like it. Choose single or double, then pick your cheese and toppings!
Single Cheese Burger

Single Cheese Burger

$8.00

1/4 lb Wagyu patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun.

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$11.00

Two 1/4 lb Wagyu patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun. Special Toppers extra.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Two 1/4 lb Wagyu patty, two pieces of bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun. Special Toppers extra.

Blackbean Burger

Blackbean Burger

$7.00

Grilled black bean burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Special Toppers extra.

Double Patty Melt

$12.50

Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted white bread.

Burger COMBO Meals

Our most popular selection! Choose your Wagyu Burger size, cheese, toppings. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink. . The easiest thing you'll do today:)
Single Cheese Burger COMBO

Single Cheese Burger COMBO

$12.00

1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Double Cheese Burger COMBO

Double Cheese Burger COMBO

$15.00

Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Double Bacon Cheese Burger COMBO

Double Bacon Cheese Burger COMBO

$16.50

Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, two slices of bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Black Bean Burger COMBO

Black Bean Burger COMBO

$11.00

Grilled black bean burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Choose a side of hand cut fries, fried Brussels, fried cauliflower or Asian slaw. Comes with a drink and Bagger sauce. Special Toppers extra

Double Patty Melt COMBO

$16.50

Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted white bread. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Crowd Faves

These are the ones that have been ordered so much that we added them to the menu. The real MVPs!
Single Bagger Burger

Single Bagger Burger

$9.50

Our namesake! 1/4 lb Wagyu patty, melted American cheese, grilled onions with Bagger sauce on a potato bun. Special toppers extra.

Single Bagger Burger COMBO

Single Bagger Burger COMBO

$13.50

Our namesake! 1/4 lb Wagyu patties, melted American cheese, grilled onions with Bagger sauce on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Double Bagger Burger

Double Bagger Burger

$12.50

Our namesake! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu patties, melted American cheese, grilled onions with Bagger sauce on a fresh baked potato bun. Special toppers extra.

Double Bagger Burger COMBO

Double Bagger Burger COMBO

$16.50

Our namesake! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu patties, melted American cheese, grilled onions with Bagger sauce on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Bacon Gouda Burger

Bacon Gouda Burger

$9.50

A combination of our most popular cheese with our most popular special topper. Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun.

Bacon Gouda Burger COMBO

Bacon Gouda Burger COMBO

$13.50

A combination of our most popular cheese with our most popular special topper. Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Double Bacon Gouda Burger

Double Bacon Gouda Burger

$12.50

Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with melted Gouda cheese from Holland and crispy bacon. An amazing combination! Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun.

Double Bacon Gouda Burger COMBO

Double Bacon Gouda Burger COMBO

$16.50

Two Wagyu beef patties topped with melted Gouda cheese from Holland and crispy bacon. An amazing combination! Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Double Patty Melt

$12.50

Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted white bread.

Double Patty Melt COMBO

$16.50

Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted white bread. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Chicky Caesar Salad

Chicky Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken.

Chicky Caesar salad COMBO

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Wisteria Burger

Wisteria Burger

$10.00

Named after the wonderful Wisteria Bar! 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with grilled Parmesan cheese, red pickled onion and roasted garlic with your choice of regular toppings. Served on a potato bun.

Wisteria Burger COMBO

Wisteria Burger COMBO

$14.00

Named after the wonderful Wisteria Tavern! 1/4lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with grilled Parmesan cheese, red pickled onion and roasted garlic with your choice of regular toppings. Served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Double Wisteria Burger

Double Wisteria Burger

$13.00

Named after the wonderful Wisteria Tavern! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with grilled Parmesan cheese, red pickled onion and roasted garlic. Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun.

Double Wisteria Burger COMBO

Double Wisteria Burger COMBO

$17.00

Named after the wonderful Wisteria Tavern! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with grilled Parmesan cheese, red pickled onion and roasted garlic. Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.00

A Bagger fave! Grilled mushrooms and our high grade Swiss cheese make a beautiful couple. Comes with your choice of regular toppings and served on a potato bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger COMBO

Mushroom Swiss Burger COMBO

$13.00

A Bagger fave! Grilled mushrooms and our high grade Swiss cheese make a beautiful couple. Comes with your choice of regular toppings and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Double Mushroom Swiss Burger

Double Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

A Bagger fave! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with our high grade Swiss and grilled mushrooms. An amazing combination! Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun.

Double Mushroom Swiss Burger COMBO

Double Mushroom Swiss Burger COMBO

$16.00

A Bagger fave! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with our high grade Swiss and grilled mushrooms. An amazing combination! Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

BBQ Chicken Sammich

BBQ Chicken Sammich

$7.00

Hand cut, made-to-order tenders, grilled or fried, melted Swiss cheese, smothered in BBQ sauce, served on a potato bun.

BBQ Chicken Sammich COMBO

BBQ Chicken Sammich COMBO

$11.00

Hand cut, made-to-order tenders, grilled or fried, melted Swiss cheese, smothered in BBQ sauce, served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Buffalo Chicken Rap

Buffalo Chicken Rap

$9.00

Tried and true, get it grilled or fried for you. This wrap's the boss with Buffalo sauce and gets better with cheddar. Wait though, it has diced tomato!

Buffalo Chicken Rap COMBO

Buffalo Chicken Rap COMBO

$13.00

Tried and true, get it grilled or fried for you. This wrap's the boss with Buffalo sauce and gets better with cheddar. Wait though, it still has diced tomato! Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Jumpin Jack Burger

Jumpin Jack Burger

$10.00

For those who like it hot. 1/4lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled jalapeño and your choice of regular toppings. Served on a potato bun.

Jumpin Jack Burger COMBO

Jumpin Jack Burger COMBO

$14.00

For those who like it hot. 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled jalapeño and your choice of regular toppings. Served on a fresh baked potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Double Jumpin Jack Burger

Double Jumpin Jack Burger

$13.00

For those who like it hot. Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled jalapeño and your choice of regular toppings. Served on a potato bun.

Double Jumpin Jack Burger COMBO

Double Jumpin Jack Burger COMBO

$17.00

For those who like it hot. Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled jalapeño and your choice of regular toppings. Served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Burger of the Month

Every month we're dropping new ones on ya, so come see what we have in store for this one!
Chopper Burger SOLO

Chopper Burger SOLO

$11.00

Hit em with the chop! 1/4 lb wagyu smash patties. Melted shredded cheddar, grilled or fried onions, bacon, steak sauce. Served on a potato bun. Hearty, tangy and savory.

Double Chopper Burger SOLO

Double Chopper Burger SOLO

$14.00

Hit em with the chop! Two 1/4 lb wagyu smash patties. Melted shredded cheddar, grilled or fried onions, bacon, steak sauce. Served on a potato bun. Hearty, tangy and savory.

Chopper Burger COMBO

Chopper Burger COMBO

$14.00

Hit em with the chop! 1/4 lb wagyu smash patties. Melted shredded cheddar, grilled or fried onions, bacon, steak sauce. Served on a potato bun. Hearty, tangy and savory. Combo comes with fries and a drink.

Double Chopper COMBO

Double Chopper COMBO

$17.00

Hit em with the chop! Two 1/4 lb wagyu smash patties. Melted shredded cheddar, grilled or fried onions, bacon, steak sauce. Served on a potato bun. Hearty, tangy and savory. Combo comes with fries and a drink.

Chicken Tendies

Made to order! Fresh cut, breaded and fried from never-frozen chicken. Pick one our bangin' sauces. Choose 3 or 6.

Chicky Tendies

$5.00+

Fresh, never frozen chicken. Breaded and fried to order with your choice of sauce! Toss em, dip em. You choose. 3 or 6.

Chicken Tendies COMBO

Made to order! Fresh cut, breaded and fried from never-frozen chicken. Choose 3 or 6. Pick one our bangin' sauces. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
3 Piece Tendy COMBO

3 Piece Tendy COMBO

$9.00

3 Made to order chicken tendies, your choice of sauce and side. Comes with a drink.

6 Piece Tendy COMBO

6 Piece Tendy COMBO

$13.00

6 Made to order chicken tendies, your choice of sauce and side. Comes with a drink.

Chicken & Veggie Wraps

We take pride in our wraps! Super fresh chicken, never frozen. Choose grilled or fried, spinach or flower tortilla.
Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan and Ceasar dressing. Oh yeah, deliciously fresh chicken. Grilled or fried on your choice of a flour or spinach tortilla.

Sauced Wrap

Sauced Wrap

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheddar. Made to order chicken tossed in your choice of sauce. Grilled or fried on a flour or spinach tortilla.

Asian Wrap

Asian Wrap

$9.00

Our house made Asian slaw (Sesame based, not mayo based) and crushed Ramen . Made to order chicken. Grilled or fried on your choice of a flour or spinach tortilla.

BLTC

BLTC

$9.00

A classic. Sizzlin' bacon, chopped Romaine, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar (optional) and of course, CHICKEN! Choose grilled or fried. On a flour or spinach tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Rap

Buffalo Chicken Rap

$9.00

Tried and true, get it grilled or fried for you. This wrap's the boss with Buffalo sauce and gets better with cheddar. Wait though, it has diced tomato!

Veggie Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Brussels, Fried Cauliflower, Choice of Gouda, Parmesan or Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Bagger Sauce or Korean Pepper Sauce. Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Get Frisky with some special toppers!

Chicken & Veggie Wrap COMBOS

Caesar Wrap COMBO

Caesar Wrap COMBO

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, your choice of grilled or fried chicken. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

BLTC Wrap COMBO

BLTC Wrap COMBO

$13.00

Crispy bacon, chopped Romaine, fresh diced tomato, shredded Cheddar (optional), your choice of grilled or fried chicken, wrapped in a flour or spinach tortilla. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Asian Wrap COMBO

Asian Wrap COMBO

$13.00

Our house made Asian slaw (Sesame oil base with honey, red onion and Mandarin oranges), crushed Ramen, your choice of grilled or fried chicken, wrapped in a flour or spinach tortilla. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Sauced Wrap COMBO

Sauced Wrap COMBO

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, shredded Cheddar cheese, pick a sauce, your choice of grilled or fried chicken, wrapped in a flour or spinach tortilla. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Buffalo Chicken Rap COMBO

Buffalo Chicken Rap COMBO

$13.00

Tried and true, get it grilled or fried for you. This wrap's the boss with Buffalo sauce and gets better with cheddar. Wait though, it still has diced tomato! Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.

Veggie Wrap COMBO

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Brussels, Fried Cauliflower, Choice of Gouda, Parmesan or Shredded Cheddar. Choice of Bagger Sauce or Korean Pepper Sauce. Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Your Choice of Side and a Drink. Add Some Special Toppers and Get Frisky!

Kid Tendy COMBO

Two fresh-fried tenders, with hand cut fries and a drink.

Kid Tendie

$6.00

Chicken Sammich

Choose grilled or fried chicken, choice of cheese, toppings and sauces. Served on a potato bun.

Grilled Chicken Sammich

$8.00

Fried Chicken Sammich

$8.00

Large Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.50

Hand-cut daily! We take pride in our fries. Probably because we have to put so much work into them everyday. Served with our house made Bagger Sauce and signature shake. No corners cut on these bad boys.

TRUFFLE PARM Fries

TRUFFLE PARM Fries

$6.49

A Bagger fave! Adds shredded Parmesan cheese, Truffle oil and a touch of herbs.

BANGIN' Fries

BANGIN' Fries

$6.49

Adds shredded gouda, crumbled bacon and a balsamic reduction glaze!

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$5.49

A crowd favorite! If you even think you might like these, we suggest you get them. Served with our house Bagger Sauce, you are in for a treat. Who knew Brussels could be this good?

BANGIN' Brussels

BANGIN' Brussels

$8.48

A Bagger fave! Adds shredded gouda, crumbled bacon and a balsamic reduction glaze!

TRUFFLE PARM Brussels

TRUFFLE PARM Brussels

$8.48

Adds shredded Parmesan cheese, Truffle oil and a touch of herbs.

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$5.99Out of stock

A simple and savory treat. Deep fried cauliflower buds with our house seasoning shake and a side of Bagger sauces.

BANGIN' Cauliflower

BANGIN' Cauliflower

$8.98Out of stock

Adds shredded gouda, crumbled bacon and a balsamic reduction glaze!

TRUFFLE PARM Cauliflower

TRUFFLE PARM Cauliflower

$8.98Out of stock

Adds shredded Parmesan, Truffle oil and a touch of herbs.

Asian Slaw

Asian Slaw

$3.99

Not your average slaw. No mayo here. Sesame oil base, with honey and Mandarin oranges. A touch of red onion and rice wine vinegar rounds it out. Made fresh daily.

Make it a Combo

Make it a Combo

$4.00

Combo comes with fries, a drink and Bagger sauce. Extra charge for upgrades.

Sauces

Sauce on Side

Bagger Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Korean pepper sauce

$0.50

Odds and Ends

BLT

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Quadzilla

$21.00

Drinks

Coke in a can

$1.50

Bottle Water Water

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wagyu smash burger, hand cut fries and made to order tenders. We started this journey with a grand goal. Serve exceptional food consistently, have fun and give back while doing it.

Website

Location

2435 North 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32503

Directions

Gallery
Brown Bagger Food Truck image
Brown Bagger Food Truck image
Brown Bagger Food Truck image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Melting Pot - Pensacola FL
orange star4.3 • 1,220
418 E Gregory St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Nola
orange starNo Reviews
523 East Gregory Street Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
South Market - 905 e Gregory Street
orange starNo Reviews
905 e Gregory Street PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
FOSKO COFFEE BARRE
orange star4.6 • 1,191
8 Palafox Pl Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Champs Nashville Hot Chicken - 501 S Palafox St
orange starNo Reviews
501 S Palafox St PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pensacola

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Pensacola
orange star4.6 • 2,650
509 S Palafox St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Union Public House - 309 S. Reus St
orange star4.6 • 1,583
309 S. Reus St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
orange star4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Pensacola FL
orange star4.3 • 1,220
418 E Gregory St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
FOSKO COFFEE BARRE
orange star4.6 • 1,191
8 Palafox Pl Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Fisherman's Corner
orange star4.2 • 731
13486 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pensacola
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston