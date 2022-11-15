Brown Bagger Food Truck @ Alga Beer Company on 12th Avenue, Pensacola FL
2435 North 12th Avenue
Pensacola, FL 32503
Popular Items
Solo Burgers
Single Cheese Burger
1/4 lb Wagyu patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun.
Double Cheese Burger
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun. Special Toppers extra.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu patty, two pieces of bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun. Special Toppers extra.
Blackbean Burger
Grilled black bean burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Special Toppers extra.
Double Patty Melt
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted white bread.
Burger COMBO Meals
Single Cheese Burger COMBO
1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Double Cheese Burger COMBO
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Double Bacon Cheese Burger COMBO
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, two slices of bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Black Bean Burger COMBO
Grilled black bean burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Choose a side of hand cut fries, fried Brussels, fried cauliflower or Asian slaw. Comes with a drink and Bagger sauce. Special Toppers extra
Double Patty Melt COMBO
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted white bread. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Crowd Faves
Single Bagger Burger
Our namesake! 1/4 lb Wagyu patty, melted American cheese, grilled onions with Bagger sauce on a potato bun. Special toppers extra.
Single Bagger Burger COMBO
Our namesake! 1/4 lb Wagyu patties, melted American cheese, grilled onions with Bagger sauce on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Double Bagger Burger
Our namesake! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu patties, melted American cheese, grilled onions with Bagger sauce on a fresh baked potato bun. Special toppers extra.
Double Bagger Burger COMBO
Our namesake! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu patties, melted American cheese, grilled onions with Bagger sauce on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Bacon Gouda Burger
A combination of our most popular cheese with our most popular special topper. Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun.
Bacon Gouda Burger COMBO
A combination of our most popular cheese with our most popular special topper. Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Double Bacon Gouda Burger
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with melted Gouda cheese from Holland and crispy bacon. An amazing combination! Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun.
Double Bacon Gouda Burger COMBO
Two Wagyu beef patties topped with melted Gouda cheese from Holland and crispy bacon. An amazing combination! Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Double Patty Melt
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted white bread.
Double Patty Melt COMBO
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu smash patties, Swiss cheese, Grilled onion, 1001 Island Dressing on toasted white bread. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Chicky Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
Chicky Caesar salad COMBO
Chopped Romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Wisteria Burger
Named after the wonderful Wisteria Bar! 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with grilled Parmesan cheese, red pickled onion and roasted garlic with your choice of regular toppings. Served on a potato bun.
Wisteria Burger COMBO
Named after the wonderful Wisteria Tavern! 1/4lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with grilled Parmesan cheese, red pickled onion and roasted garlic with your choice of regular toppings. Served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Double Wisteria Burger
Named after the wonderful Wisteria Tavern! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with grilled Parmesan cheese, red pickled onion and roasted garlic. Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun.
Double Wisteria Burger COMBO
Named after the wonderful Wisteria Tavern! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with grilled Parmesan cheese, red pickled onion and roasted garlic. Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
A Bagger fave! Grilled mushrooms and our high grade Swiss cheese make a beautiful couple. Comes with your choice of regular toppings and served on a potato bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger COMBO
A Bagger fave! Grilled mushrooms and our high grade Swiss cheese make a beautiful couple. Comes with your choice of regular toppings and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Double Mushroom Swiss Burger
A Bagger fave! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with our high grade Swiss and grilled mushrooms. An amazing combination! Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun.
Double Mushroom Swiss Burger COMBO
A Bagger fave! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with our high grade Swiss and grilled mushrooms. An amazing combination! Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
BBQ Chicken Sammich
Hand cut, made-to-order tenders, grilled or fried, melted Swiss cheese, smothered in BBQ sauce, served on a potato bun.
BBQ Chicken Sammich COMBO
Hand cut, made-to-order tenders, grilled or fried, melted Swiss cheese, smothered in BBQ sauce, served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Buffalo Chicken Rap
Tried and true, get it grilled or fried for you. This wrap's the boss with Buffalo sauce and gets better with cheddar. Wait though, it has diced tomato!
Buffalo Chicken Rap COMBO
Tried and true, get it grilled or fried for you. This wrap's the boss with Buffalo sauce and gets better with cheddar. Wait though, it still has diced tomato! Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Jumpin Jack Burger
For those who like it hot. 1/4lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled jalapeño and your choice of regular toppings. Served on a potato bun.
Jumpin Jack Burger COMBO
For those who like it hot. 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled jalapeño and your choice of regular toppings. Served on a fresh baked potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Double Jumpin Jack Burger
For those who like it hot. Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled jalapeño and your choice of regular toppings. Served on a potato bun.
Double Jumpin Jack Burger COMBO
For those who like it hot. Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled jalapeño and your choice of regular toppings. Served on a potato bun. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Burger of the Month
Chopper Burger SOLO
Hit em with the chop! 1/4 lb wagyu smash patties. Melted shredded cheddar, grilled or fried onions, bacon, steak sauce. Served on a potato bun. Hearty, tangy and savory.
Double Chopper Burger SOLO
Hit em with the chop! Two 1/4 lb wagyu smash patties. Melted shredded cheddar, grilled or fried onions, bacon, steak sauce. Served on a potato bun. Hearty, tangy and savory.
Chopper Burger COMBO
Hit em with the chop! 1/4 lb wagyu smash patties. Melted shredded cheddar, grilled or fried onions, bacon, steak sauce. Served on a potato bun. Hearty, tangy and savory. Combo comes with fries and a drink.
Double Chopper COMBO
Hit em with the chop! Two 1/4 lb wagyu smash patties. Melted shredded cheddar, grilled or fried onions, bacon, steak sauce. Served on a potato bun. Hearty, tangy and savory. Combo comes with fries and a drink.
Chicken Tendies
Chicken Tendies COMBO
Chicken & Veggie Wraps
Caesar Wrap
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan and Ceasar dressing. Oh yeah, deliciously fresh chicken. Grilled or fried on your choice of a flour or spinach tortilla.
Sauced Wrap
Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheddar. Made to order chicken tossed in your choice of sauce. Grilled or fried on a flour or spinach tortilla.
Asian Wrap
Our house made Asian slaw (Sesame based, not mayo based) and crushed Ramen . Made to order chicken. Grilled or fried on your choice of a flour or spinach tortilla.
BLTC
A classic. Sizzlin' bacon, chopped Romaine, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar (optional) and of course, CHICKEN! Choose grilled or fried. On a flour or spinach tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Rap
Tried and true, get it grilled or fried for you. This wrap's the boss with Buffalo sauce and gets better with cheddar. Wait though, it has diced tomato!
Veggie Wrap
Fried Brussels, Fried Cauliflower, Choice of Gouda, Parmesan or Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Bagger Sauce or Korean Pepper Sauce. Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Get Frisky with some special toppers!
Chicken & Veggie Wrap COMBOS
Caesar Wrap COMBO
Chopped Romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, your choice of grilled or fried chicken. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
BLTC Wrap COMBO
Crispy bacon, chopped Romaine, fresh diced tomato, shredded Cheddar (optional), your choice of grilled or fried chicken, wrapped in a flour or spinach tortilla. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Asian Wrap COMBO
Our house made Asian slaw (Sesame oil base with honey, red onion and Mandarin oranges), crushed Ramen, your choice of grilled or fried chicken, wrapped in a flour or spinach tortilla. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Sauced Wrap COMBO
Chopped Romaine, shredded Cheddar cheese, pick a sauce, your choice of grilled or fried chicken, wrapped in a flour or spinach tortilla. Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Buffalo Chicken Rap COMBO
Tried and true, get it grilled or fried for you. This wrap's the boss with Buffalo sauce and gets better with cheddar. Wait though, it still has diced tomato! Combo comes with fries, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Veggie Wrap COMBO
Fried Brussels, Fried Cauliflower, Choice of Gouda, Parmesan or Shredded Cheddar. Choice of Bagger Sauce or Korean Pepper Sauce. Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Your Choice of Side and a Drink. Add Some Special Toppers and Get Frisky!
Kid Tendy COMBO
Chicken Sammich
Large Sides
Fries
Hand-cut daily! We take pride in our fries. Probably because we have to put so much work into them everyday. Served with our house made Bagger Sauce and signature shake. No corners cut on these bad boys.
TRUFFLE PARM Fries
A Bagger fave! Adds shredded Parmesan cheese, Truffle oil and a touch of herbs.
BANGIN' Fries
Adds shredded gouda, crumbled bacon and a balsamic reduction glaze!
Fried Brussels
A crowd favorite! If you even think you might like these, we suggest you get them. Served with our house Bagger Sauce, you are in for a treat. Who knew Brussels could be this good?
BANGIN' Brussels
A Bagger fave! Adds shredded gouda, crumbled bacon and a balsamic reduction glaze!
TRUFFLE PARM Brussels
Adds shredded Parmesan cheese, Truffle oil and a touch of herbs.
Fried Cauliflower
A simple and savory treat. Deep fried cauliflower buds with our house seasoning shake and a side of Bagger sauces.
BANGIN' Cauliflower
Adds shredded gouda, crumbled bacon and a balsamic reduction glaze!
TRUFFLE PARM Cauliflower
Adds shredded Parmesan, Truffle oil and a touch of herbs.
Asian Slaw
Not your average slaw. No mayo here. Sesame oil base, with honey and Mandarin oranges. A touch of red onion and rice wine vinegar rounds it out. Made fresh daily.
Make it a Combo
Sauces
Odds and Ends
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 12:00 am
Wagyu smash burger, hand cut fries and made to order tenders. We started this journey with a grand goal. Serve exceptional food consistently, have fun and give back while doing it.
2435 North 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32503