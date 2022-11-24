Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brown Bear BBQ 703 N Thunderbird Dr

No reviews yet

703 N Thunderbird Dr

Apache Junction, AZ 85120

Order Again

Bulk Ordering

Coleslaw by the Pint

$7.00

Potato Salad by the Pint

$7.00

Pulled Pork by the Pound

$14.00

Pulled Seasoned Chicken by the Pound

$14.00

Mix of Tender Mildly Seasoned Chicken from Thighs and Breasts

Smoked Beans by the Pint

$7.00Out of stock

Smoked Brisket by the Pound

$17.00

Smoked Sausage by the Pound

$14.00

Smoked Tri-Tip by the Pound

$17.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Plates

3-Rib Plate

$15.00

3-Slow Smoked Ribs with 2 Sides, may choose 1 side and a canned drink

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.00

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich with 2 Sides, may choose 1 side and a canned drink

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$15.00

Tender Texas Style Beef Brisket Sandwich with 2 sides, may choose 1 side and a canned drink

Sausage Plate

$12.00

Regular, Spicy or Jalapeño Smoked Sausage Sandwich with 2 sides or may choose 1 side and a canned drink

Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$12.00

Seasoned Pulled Chicken Sandwich with 2 sides or 1 side and a canned drink

Smoked Meaatloaf Plate

$15.00

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich with 2 sides or 1 side and a canned drink.

Tri-Tip Plate

$15.00

Tender, Smoked & Seared Tri-Tip Sandwich with 2 sides or 1 side and a canned drink.

Baby Bear Plate

$18.00

Our meaty plate of Pulled Chicken, Smoked Pulled Pork and Tender, Smoked Beef Brisket with 2 sides or 1 side and a canned drink.

Papa Bear Plate

$39.95

Pulled Pork, Brisket, Chicken, 6 Ribs, Corn Bread Plus 2 Sides

Mama Bear Plate

$33.95

Pulled Pork, Chicken, Brisket, 3 Ribs, Corn Bread & 2 Sides

Ribs

3-ribs

$12.00Out of stock

3-ribs on bones; add 2 sides for a plate

Ribs - 1/2 rack

$16.00

Half a rack of pork ribs - approximately 6-7 Bones

Full Rack of Pork Ribs

$28.00

Full Rack 1 PLUS Pint

$35.00

Full Rack of Slow Smoked Ribs PLUS 1 Pint Side

Full Rack 2 PLUS Pint Sides

$40.00

Full Rack of Smoked Ribs PLUS 2 Pint Sides

Half Rack - 1 Small

$19.00

Half Rack - 2 Small Sides

$21.00

Half Rack Smoked Ribs PLUS 2 Single Serving Sides

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Fresh Hardwood Smoked Pork Butt Sandwich approximately 1/3 pound in size

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

$12.00

Fresh Texas Style Hardwood Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich approximately 1/3 pound in size. Totally tender and awesome!!

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$9.00

Seasoned Pulled Chicken Sandwich approximately 1/3 pound

House "BROINKER"

$15.00

Can't decide what kind of meat? Get a combo Smoked Brisket and Pulled Pork delicious Sandwich! The best of both worlds! Just dripping with our homemade BBQ Sauce!! and a scoop of our Coleslaw.

Regular Link Beef Sausage

Regular Link Beef Sausage

$14.00

.All Beef Kielbasa style Sausage link on a bun

Jalepeno/Cheddar Cheese Smoked Sausage

$9.00

Smoked sausage with a little cheesy goodness in it! Great Flavor - not too much bite!

Spicy Hot Link Sausage on a Bun

$9.00

Spicy (not too hot) Texas Beef Sausage Link! Tickles the palate!!

Sassy Sausage Slammer on Coleslaw (NO BUN)

$8.00

Here it is - Cheddar Cheese Stuffed 1/2 Jalapeño Wrapped with Sausage then wrapped with BACON then Slow Smoked to Perfection!!! Served on a bed of Coleslaw! This is such an awesome tasting item - we sell a bunch of them!!

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Tender, slow smoked, hot seared, hand sliced Tri-Tip Sandwich served on a bun with our homemade BBQ Sauce!

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

Slow Smoked Beans

$3.00+

BBQ CHIPS

$2.00

Plain Sea Salt Chips

$2.00

Jalapeno Chips

$2.00

Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.00

Green Chile Cornbread

$3.00

Delicious single serving of buttermilk cornbread with chopped green chiles.

Bacon Street Corn

$3.00

Mexican Street Corn with Bacon, Jalapenos, and onions, topped with Crema and Queso Fresco with Garlic Chili Cholula Sauce garnish

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! BBQ Food Truck serving Fresh Smoked Meats and Sides of all types including Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Chicken, Prime Rib, Pork Ribs, St. Louis and Baby Back, Sausages, Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, Smoked Beans with Brisket, lots more items! We offer Full Service Catering for your Events, Weddings, 55+ Community, etc..

703 N Thunderbird Dr, Apache Junction, AZ 85120

