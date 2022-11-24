Brown Bear BBQ 703 N Thunderbird Dr
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! BBQ Food Truck serving Fresh Smoked Meats and Sides of all types including Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Chicken, Prime Rib, Pork Ribs, St. Louis and Baby Back, Sausages, Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, Smoked Beans with Brisket, lots more items! We offer Full Service Catering for your Events, Weddings, 55+ Community, etc..
703 N Thunderbird Dr, Apache Junction, AZ 85120
