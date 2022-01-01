Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brown Derby Bagley

18332 Bagley Rd

Middleburg hts, OH 44130

Popular Items

Mashed Potatoes
Fresh Steamed Veggies
Half Chicken

Apppetizers

8 Jumbo Hot Wings

$13.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Chili Bowl

$5.99

Crispy Onions Straws

$9.99

French Onion Soup

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Half Onion Rings

$6.49

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

More Cheese & Bacon Fries

$12.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Sub Chili Cup

$3.99

Shanghai Calamari

$12.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99Out of stock

Sub French Onion

$4.99

Pulled Pork Cheese Fries

$13.99

Fried Shrimp App

$12.99

Cup Chili

$3.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.99

Sub Chili Bowl

$5.99

Salads

Salad

Super Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.99

Chicken Tender Salad

$17.99

Replenish Salad

Sirloin Steak Salad

$18.99

Salmon Salad

$21.99

Shrimp Salad

$18.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Add Side Salad

$5.99

4 Rolls TO GO

$2.00

Dressing TO GO

$6.49

Sub Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.99

Sub Side Salad

$3.99

Sandwiches Board

Wood Fired Hamburger

$13.99

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.99

Western BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$19.99Out of stock

Prime Rib Hoagie

$19.99Out of stock

Western Burger

$18.99

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

Derby Sides

The Great Idaho Baked Potato

$3.99

Make It Loaded Idaho Baked Potato

$7.98

Jumbo Sweet Potato

$3.99

Crispy French Fries

$3.99

Fresh Steamed Veggies

$3.99

Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms

$3.99

Caramelized Onions

$3.49

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$7.98

Side Coleslaw

$2.99Out of stock

3 Onion Rings Side

$2.49

Loaded fries

$7.98

Onion Strings

$3.49

Youngsters

1/3 Lb Cheeseburger

$6.99

1/3 lb Hamburger

$6.99

Tender Steak on a Stick

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Sweets

Homemade Creme Brulee

$7.99

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.99

Pound Cake

$7.99

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.99

Premium Ice Cream

$5.99

1\2 Brownie Sundae

$4.49

1\2 Shortcake

$4.49

Kids Icecream

$4.99

SD Strawberries

$0.50

SD Whip Cream

$0.50

Snicker Roll

$9.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$9.99

Specials

Fried Dill Pickle Chips

$7.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Original Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.99

Derby's Famous Chili Bowl

$5.99Out of stock

Half Chicken

$23.99

Stuffed Flounder

$20.99

Banana, Chocolate Swirl Cake

$6.99

Cinco Marg

$5.00

Cinco Marg Flavored

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Steak House,Seafood and Sandwiches. Bagley Rd

Website

Location

18332 Bagley Rd, Middleburg hts, OH 44130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Brown Derby image
Brown Derby image

