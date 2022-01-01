American
Burgers
Southern
Brown House Cafe
1,033 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9110 Jordan Ln, Suite 400, Woodway, TX 76712
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Woodway
More near Woodway