American
Burgers
Southern

Brown House Cafe

1,033 Reviews

$$

9110 Jordan Ln, Suite 400

Woodway, TX 76712

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken Fried Steak

Burgers & Sandwiches

BLT

$8.45

Build-A-Burger

$10.95

Club Sandwich

$10.45

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.45

Texas Toast Patty Melt

$10.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.45

½ Chicken Salad Sandwich + Cup of Soup

$9.45

Children's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kid's Chicken & Pancake

$5.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Daily Specials

Texas Cheesesteak Sandwich - Monday Only

$10.95

Pot Roast Sandwich - Monday only

$10.95

Shrimp & Grits - Wednesday Only

$11.95

Catfish Basket - Friday Only

$11.95

Combo Shrimp & Catfish - Friday Only

$11.95

Shrimp Basket - Friday Only

$11.95

Pot Roast - Sunday Only

$11.95

Cheese Ravioli with Bolognese Sauce - Thursday Only

$10.95

Meatloaf - Saturday Only

$11.95

Leg Quarters - Tuesday Only

$11.95

Extras

Add Boiled Egg - Salad

$1.25

Add Fried Chicken

$4.45

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.45

Add Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.45

Hamburger Patty

$3.45

Extra Dressing

$0.75

One ChickenTender

$2.45

One Pancake

$2.45

Pint - Chicken Salad

$9.95

Pint - Queso

$8.95

Pint - Ranch Dressing

$5.95

Pint - Salsa

$5.95

Roll

$0.50

Side of Bacon - 2

$2.25

Texas Toast

$1.95

One French Toast

$2.45

Add Salmon to salad

$8.45

Featured

Boneless Buffalo Chicken Basket

$11.95

Chicken & Pancakes

$12.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.95

Chicken Omelette

$12.95

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.95

Steak Finger Basket

$11.45

Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Grilled Salmon

$16.45

Ribeye Steak

$21.95

Sirloin Steak

$15.95

Vegetable Plate

$9.45

Chopped Sirloin

$11.95

Pies & Desserts

Apple Pie

$4.95

Coconut Pie

$6.25

Lemon Ice Box Pie

$6.25

Chocolate Ribbon Pie

$6.25

Cinnamon Roll

$5.45

Chocolate Layer Cake

$6.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.95

Peach Cobbler

$4.95

Blackberry Cobbler

$4.95

Oreo Cream Pie

$4.95

Pumpkin Pie

$4.95

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.25

Pecan Praline Cheesecake

$5.95

Sugar Free Cheesecake Pudding

$4.95

Sides on their Own

Bowl of Soup

$6.45

Cup of Soup

$3.95

French Fries

$1.95

Fried Okra

$1.95

Green Beans

$1.95

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.45

Mac & Cheese

$1.95

Mashed Potatoes

$1.95

Onion Rings

$1.95

Pancake

$2.45

Potato Chips

$1.95

Seasonal Fruit

$1.95

Small Salad

$5.45

Steamed Broccoli

$1.95

Sweet Corn

$1.95

Cole Slaw

$1.95

Baked Potato

$4.45

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.45

Soups & Salads

Bowl Potato Soup

$6.45

Cup Potato Soup

$3.95

Bowl Taco Soup

$6.45

Cup Taco Soup

$3.95

Bowl Chili

$6.45

Cup Chili

$3.95

Bowl Broccoli Cheese

$6.45

Cup Broccoli Cheese

$3.95

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.95

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Small Garden Salad

$5.45

Taco Salad

$10.95

½ Garden Salad + Soup

$8.45

Small Caesar Salad

$5.45

Large Chicken Caesar

$10.95

Cup of Tomato Gouda

$3.95

Cup of Clam Chowder

$3.95

Bowl of Tomato Gouda

$6.45

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$6.45

Large Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad

$14.95

Chef Salad

$12.95

Starters

Beef Nachos

$10.95

Appetizer Sampler

$14.95

Basket of Fries

$3.90

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Chips & Salsa

$5.45

Fried Jalapeños

$5.95

Fried Pickles

$5.95

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$10.95

HF Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Onion Rings APP

$5.95

Large Beef Nachos

$13.95Out of stock

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.95

Loaded Potato Poppers 6pc

$7.95

Loaded Potato Poppers 9pc

$10.95

Fried Green Tomatoes - Friday Only

$7.95Out of stock

Drinks

Water

Dr. Pepper

$2.65

Diet Coke

$2.65

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.65

Big Red

$2.65

Coke

$2.65

Pink Lemonade

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Root Beer

$2.65

Coffee

$2.65

Hot Tea

$2.65

Half/Half Tea

$2.65

Sweet Tea

$2.65

Unsweet Tea

$2.65

Kid's Drink

Hot Chocolate

$2.65

Chocolate Milk

$2.65

Apple Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Classic Favorites

Classic Combo

$10.45

Oatmeal & Fruit

$6.95

Cinnamon Roll

$5.45

Build Your Own Omelette

$11.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.45

House Specialties

Burrito

$8.95

French Toast

$10.45

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Sirloin & Eggs

$15.95

Chicken Omelette

$12.95

Pancakes

$10.45

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.45

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$15.45

Ribeye & Eggs

$21.95

Sides & Add-Ons

One Pancake

$2.45

One French Toast

$2.45

One Biscuit

$2.45

One Egg

$1.95

Hash Browns

$1.95

Fruit

$1.95

Vanilla Yogurt

$1.95

Sausage Patty

$2.25

Bacon

$2.50

Ham

$3.45

English Muffin

$1.45

Oatmeal

$1.95

White Toast

$1.45

Wheat Toast

$1.45

Sourdough Toast

$1.45

Grits

$1.45

Sausage Link

$2.25

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Chicken Sausage

$2.25

Bottles

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$3.50

RED

CAB Line 39

$5.50

PINOT NIOR Blazon

$5.50

SWEET San Antonio C Reserve

$5.75

WHITE

CHARD Kendall Jackson

$5.75

OTHERS

MIMOSAS

$6.00

Happy Hour MIMOSA

$3.00

Catering

Catering

$278.95
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
9110 Jordan Ln, Suite 400, Woodway, TX 76712

