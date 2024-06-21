This restaurant does not have any images
Brown Pub 200 N Somonauk Rd
200 N Somonauk Rd
Hinckley, IL 60520
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
THURSDAY SPECIALS
Croissant Sandwiches
Spaghetti
APPETIZERS
- Nacho Chips & Cheese$5.00
- Beer Battered Onion Rings
Thick Cut$7.00
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$9.00
- Mini Tacos$8.00
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$8.00
- Side of House Fries$4.00
- Loaded House Fries$8.00
- Side of Waffle Fries$4.00
- Loaded Waffle Fries$8.00
- Side of Tater Tots$4.00
- Loaded Tater Tots$8.00
- Fried Potato Salad$4.00
- House Wings
Hand Breaded, Bone In$10.00
- Boneless Wings$9.00
- Chicken Tenders$11.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
- Italian Beef Eggrolls (3)$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Italian Beef Eggrolls (5)$11.00OUT OF STOCK
SOUPS & SALADS
- Cup of Soup of the Day$4.50
- Bowl of Soup of the Day$5.50
- Cup of Home-Made Chili$4.50
- Bowl of Home-Made Chili$5.50
- Cup of SPICY GUMBO SOUP$5.00
- Bowl of SPICY GUMBO SOUP$6.50
- Dinner Salad$4.00
- Chef Salad$12.00
- Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
- Caesar Salad$10.00
- Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
FOOD
Kids' Menu
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$14.00
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$16.00
- Italian Beef Sandwich$14.00
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
- Pub Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Chicken Finger Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Pub BLT$10.00
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.00
- Pork on Pork Sandwich$13.00
- Rueben Sandwich$14.00
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$12.00
- Turkey BLT$10.00
- Meatball Sub$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
- Italian Beef Melt$12.00
- BLT Wrap$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
- Egg Salad Croissant$10.00
- Combo Beef & Sausage$15.00
- Bratwurst$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hot Dog$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chili Dog$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Burgers
Pizza
DESSERTS
Cheesecake
- Toffee Cheesecake$8.00
- S'Mores Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake$8.00
- Blueberry Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cherry Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Raspberry Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Berry Medley Cheesecake$8.00
- Turtle Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cosmic Brownie Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Oreo Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Eggnog Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caramel Apple Cheesecake$8.00
Other Dessert
- Buttercake$8.00
- Oreo Dessert$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- French Silk Pie$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Bar$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cherry Delight$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Banana Bar$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pumpkin Bar$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bar$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Red Velvet Cake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Cake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- French Vanillla Cake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- French Vanilla Poke Cake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Champagne Cupcake$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Cupcake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Buttercake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Roll w/Ice Cream & Syrup$6.00OUT OF STOCK
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Cocktails
Shots
- Apple Pie Shot$4.00
- Apple Pie Rocks$7.00
- Vegas Bomb$6.50
- Double Vegas Bomb$9.50
- Jager Bomb$6.50
- Cherry Bomb$6.50
- Cherry Squirt Shot$4.75
- Lemon Drop Shot$5.75
- Buttery Nipple Shot$5.75
- Buttery Nipple Rocks$7.75
- Blueberry Lemon Drop Shot$5.75
- Green Tea Shot$5.75
- Orange Tea Shot$5.75
- Kountry Tea Shot$5.75
- Jolly Rancher Shot$5.75
- Cactus Cooler Shot$5.75
- Salty Ball Shot$5.75
- Gummy Bear Shot$5.75
- Mini Beer Shot$6.00
- Lunch Box Shot$6.00
- Irish Car Bomb$7.00
Vodka
- Barton Vodka$4.00
- Absolut$5.25
- Absolut Citron$5.25
- Absolut Grapefruit$5.25
- Absolut Mandarin$5.25
- Absolut Mango$5.25
- Absolut Raspberry$5.25
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$4.75
- Effen Cucumber$5.25
- Grey Goose$6.25
- Ketel One$5.25
- Ketel One Citron$5.25
- Kountry$5.25
- Smirnoff$4.75
- Smirnoff Apple$4.75
- Smirnoff Blueberry$4.75
- Smirnoff Caramel$4.75
- Smirnoff Citrus$4.75
- Smirnoff Raspberry$4.75
- Smirnoff Red White Berry$4.75
- Smirnoff Strawberry$4.75
- Smirnoff Vanilla$4.75
- Smirnoff Watermelon$4.75
- Tito's$5.25
- UV Blue$4.75
- UV Red$4.75
- Hard Truth Cinnamon$4.75