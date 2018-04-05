Brown Rice Thai Cuisine imageView gallery

Brown Rice Thai Cuisine 26 West Boylston Street

1,198 Reviews

$$

26 West Boylston Street

West Boylston, MA 01583

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Thai Crispy Rolls
Crab Rangoon

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.45

Charcoal-grilled chicken tenders on skewers, marinated with Thai spices, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.45

Deep-fried chicken wing, marinated with herbs & house sauce.

Thai Crispy Rolls

Thai Crispy Rolls

$8.45

Crispy rice paper filled with chicken & mixed vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.

Thai Soft Spring Rolls

Thai Soft Spring Rolls

$8.45

Steamed vermicelli, cooked chicken, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, wrapped in fresh spring roll skins, served with sweet & sour sauce, & topped with ground peanuts.

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$8.45

Choose either steamed or deep-fried dumplings served with ginger sauce

Tofu Triangles

Tofu Triangles

$8.45

Deep-fried tofu served with sweet & sour topped with ground peanut

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$8.45

Steamed or fried dumplings served with light soy sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$7.45

Seasoned Japanese snack, steamed soybean pods & seasoned with salt.

Scallion Pancakes

Scallion Pancakes

$8.45

Scallion Pancakes

Chive Pancakes

Chive Pancakes

$8.45

Fried or steamed chive pancake served with ginger sauce.

Golden Triangle

Golden Triangle

$8.45

Deep-fried egg roll skins stuffed with vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.45

Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.95

Brussels sprouts seasoned with light soy sauce.

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$8.95

All natural edamame skinned dumplings (5), stuffed with a variety of vegetables. Served with ginger soy sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$8.95

Shrimp (5) dipped in batter and rolled in an aromatic blend of shredded coconut and Panko bread crumbs.

Vegetarian Sampler

Vegetarian Sampler

$14.95

Vegetable roll (2), golden triangle (2), fried chive pancake (4), tofu triangle (4).

Sampler

Sampler

$15.95

Combination of (2) crispy rolls, (2) vegetable rolls, (2) satay & (2) golden triangles, (2) crab rangoons, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.

Beef Satay

Beef Satay

$9.95

Vegetarian crispy rolls

$8.45

Salads

Shrimp Salad (Yum Goang)

Shrimp Salad (Yum Goang)

$14.95

Fresh shrimp & clear noodles mixed with onion, tomato, cucumber, lemon grass & lime juice.

Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)

Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)

$13.95

Ground chicken with tomato, cucumber, lemon grass, lime juice, & special Thai sauce

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$13.95

Shredded papaya mixed with string beans, tomato, chili in spicy lime sauce,

Beef Salad (Larb Beef)

$15.95

Yam Nue

$15.95

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$7.95

The world-famous Thai soup spiced with chilies, lemon grass, mushrooms, & lime juice; with choice of chicken or shrimp.

Seafood Tom Yum

Seafood Tom Yum

$9.95

Tom yum soup with shrimp, squid, & scallops.

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$8.95

Mild chicken coconut milk soup with galangal root, lime juice, mushrooms & scallions.

Vegetable Soup

$6.95

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, & baby corn in a clear broth with a touch of garlic.

Thai Noodle Soup

Thai Noodle Soup

$12.95

Rice noodles in special Thai broth with choice of chicken, beef, or pork served in a large bowl.

Thai BBQ Pork Noodle Soup

Thai BBQ Pork Noodle Soup

$13.95

Noodle soup topped with sliced BBQ pork, fried garlic, scallions, and cilantro

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

$15.95

Rice noodles with sliced roasted duck & bean sprouts in duck broth, topped with chopped scallion & garlic.

Plain Soup

$3.00

Dinner

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.95

Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.

Fiery Pad Thai

Fiery Pad Thai

$14.95

Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai with chicken & shrimp.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$14.95

Wide noodles stir-fried with ground chicken, egg, onion, carrots, green peppers & basil.

Pad See-U

Pad See-U

$14.95

Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp. Stir-fried with wide noodles, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, & bean sprouts.

Pad Woonsen

$14.95

Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp stir-fried with glass noodles, egg, cabbage, carrots, green peas, scallions & baby corn.

Lad-Nar

Lad-Nar

$15.95

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn & egg in a Thai-style gravy with chicken & shrimp

Thai Special Fried Rice

Thai Special Fried Rice

$14.95

Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, peas, onion, & scallions

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

House fried with basil & spicy prik paw.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, onion, peas, scallions, & curry powder.

Ham Fried Rice

Ham Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried rice with egg, ham, pineapple, peas, carrots, onion, & scallion.

Lion City Noodles

Lion City Noodles

$14.95

Tiny noodles stir-fried with Thai spicy sauce, seasoned with curry powder, carrots, peas, sprouts, onion, scallions, & baby corn with chicken, pork, or shrimp.

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$15.95

The famous northern noodles in delicious mix of light yellow curry, chicken, scallions, & fried shallots, vegetarian version available.

Mango Fried Rice

$14.95

Fried rice with egg, mango, onions, carrots, peas, and scallions.

Basil Combo

Basil Combo

Basil, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, & spicy Thai chili sauce.

Cashew Nut Combo

Cashew Nut Combo

Pineapple, bamboo shoots, carrots, onion, green peppers, mushrooms & cashew nuts.

Broccoli Combo

Broccoli Combo

Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, baby corn, & tomato.

Sweet and Sour Combo

Sweet and Sour Combo

Stir-fried in sweet & sour sauce with pineapple, baby corn, carrots, & zucchini.

Peanut Sauce Combo

Peanut Sauce Combo

Sauteed in peanut sauce with baby corn, onion, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, & potato.

Garlic Combo

Garlic Combo

Garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, red peppers, scallions, & peas.

Ginger Combo

Ginger Combo

Ginger sauce with baby corn, black mushroom, scallions, & green peppers.

Spicy Brussel Sprout Combo

Spicy Brussel Sprout Combo

Bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, onion, & Brussels sprout in spicy house sauce.

Red Curry

Red Curry

Bamboo shoots, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, & basil.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

Pineapple, baby corn, potato, carrots, & onion

Green Curry

Green Curry

Bamboo shoots, broccoli, peas, mushrooms, green peppers, green beans, & basil.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

Baby corn, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, & lime leaves.

Massaman Curry

Peanuts, potato, onion, green peppers, & carrots.

Boston Volcano

Boston Volcano

$22.95

Crispy duck coated with tamarind sauce, cashew nuts, mushrooms, carrots, & peas

Duck Choo-Chee

$22.95

Duck sauteed with choo-chee curry sauce

Rama Duck

Rama Duck

$22.95

Crispy roasted-duck simmered in red curry & peanut sauce

Duck Ginger

$22.95

Duck with ginger sauce, sliced ginger root, mushrooms, green peppers, & scallions.

Bangkok Duck

Bangkok Duck

$22.95

Roasted duck sliced & de-boned, topped with ginger sauce & served with vegetables.

Brown Rice Special

Brown Rice Special

$16.95

Ground beef, chicken, or pork stir-fried with spicy authentic basil sauce, fresh chilies, mushrooms, green peppers & Thai basil leaves, served with steamed rice & Thai-style fried egg.

Seafood Curry

Seafood Curry

$19.95

Combination of shrimp, squid, & scallops in red curry.

Seafood Basil

$19.95

Combination of shrimp, squid, & scallops stir-fried with chili sauce

Furious Trio

Furious Trio

$16.95

Combination of pork, chicken, & beef sauteed in spicy Sriracha sauce, served with scallions, onions, celery, mushrooms & cashew nuts.

Tamarind Fish

Tamarind Fish

$17.95

Fried tilapia in a sweet & sour tamarind sauce, with bell peppers, pineapple chunks, snow peas & carrots.

Spicy Fish

Spicy Fish

$17.95

Fried tilapia, served in a hot chili sauce with crispy basil leaves.

Mango Curry

Mango Curry

$17.95

Chicken & shrimp with mango chunks in a yellow curry with coconut milk, onions, carrots, tomatoes, & bell peppers.

Thai Lomein

Thai Lomein

$15.95

Lo Mein noodles stir-fried with beef, carrot, broccoli, bamboo, scallion, & bean sprout.

Pad Thai Woonsen

Pad Thai Woonsen

$15.95

*New* Traditional pad Thai stir-fried with glass noodles (made from mung bean), chicken, shrimp, scallions, bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts.

Crispy Chicken Lemongrass

Crispy Chicken Lemongrass

$17.95

Stir-fried crispy chicken with thinly sliced lemongrass, bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, & carrot in lemongrass.

Vegetable Delight

$15.95

Variety of vegetables stir fried with light soy sauce.

See You in Kale

See You in Kale

$14.95

Stir fried wide noodle, egg, and kale

Crispy Mussels Crepe

Crispy Mussels Crepe

$14.95

Sides & Additional

Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$3.95
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.95
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.95
Steamed White Rice

Steamed White Rice

$2.00
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$1.50
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.95
Steamed Mixed Vegetables w/Peanut Sauce

Steamed Mixed Vegetables w/Peanut Sauce

$7.95

Steam Noodle

$2.00

Ginger Sauce

$0.50

Sweet N Sour Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extar Curry

$5.00

Extra Beef

$2.00

Extra Pork

$2.00

Extra Shrimp

$2.00

Extra Chicken

$2.00

Extra Vegetable

$1.00

Extra Tofu

$1.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$5.95

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Banana Rolls w/Honey

Banana Rolls w/Honey

$8.95

Fresh banana wrapped in crispy egg roll shell, deep-fried, and drizzled with honey and sesame seeds.

Mango With Sweet Sticky Rice

$9.95

Sweetened sticky rice with fresh mangoes and coconut milks

Thai Custard

Thai Custard

$9.95

Thai culinary preparation based on steamed mixture of coconut milk and sugar on top of sticky rice.

N/A Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Thai Hot Tea

Thai Hot Tea

$3.00
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
26 West Boylston Street, West Boylston, MA 01583

Brown Rice Thai Cuisine image
Brown Rice Thai Cuisine image

