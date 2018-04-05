- Home
- /
- West Boylston
- /
- Brown Rice Thai Cuisine - 26 West Boylston Street
Brown Rice Thai Cuisine 26 West Boylston Street
1,198 Reviews
$$
26 West Boylston Street
West Boylston, MA 01583
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Satay
Charcoal-grilled chicken tenders on skewers, marinated with Thai spices, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.
Chicken Wings
Deep-fried chicken wing, marinated with herbs & house sauce.
Thai Crispy Rolls
Crispy rice paper filled with chicken & mixed vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.
Thai Soft Spring Rolls
Steamed vermicelli, cooked chicken, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, wrapped in fresh spring roll skins, served with sweet & sour sauce, & topped with ground peanuts.
Shrimp Shumai
Choose either steamed or deep-fried dumplings served with ginger sauce
Tofu Triangles
Deep-fried tofu served with sweet & sour topped with ground peanut
Pork Dumplings
Steamed or fried dumplings served with light soy sauce.
Edamame
Seasoned Japanese snack, steamed soybean pods & seasoned with salt.
Scallion Pancakes
Scallion Pancakes
Chive Pancakes
Fried or steamed chive pancake served with ginger sauce.
Golden Triangle
Deep-fried egg roll skins stuffed with vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts seasoned with light soy sauce.
Vegetable Dumplings
All natural edamame skinned dumplings (5), stuffed with a variety of vegetables. Served with ginger soy sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp (5) dipped in batter and rolled in an aromatic blend of shredded coconut and Panko bread crumbs.
Vegetarian Sampler
Vegetable roll (2), golden triangle (2), fried chive pancake (4), tofu triangle (4).
Sampler
Combination of (2) crispy rolls, (2) vegetable rolls, (2) satay & (2) golden triangles, (2) crab rangoons, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.
Beef Satay
Vegetarian crispy rolls
Salads
Shrimp Salad (Yum Goang)
Fresh shrimp & clear noodles mixed with onion, tomato, cucumber, lemon grass & lime juice.
Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)
Ground chicken with tomato, cucumber, lemon grass, lime juice, & special Thai sauce
Papaya Salad
Shredded papaya mixed with string beans, tomato, chili in spicy lime sauce,
Beef Salad (Larb Beef)
Yam Nue
Soups
Tom Yum
The world-famous Thai soup spiced with chilies, lemon grass, mushrooms, & lime juice; with choice of chicken or shrimp.
Seafood Tom Yum
Tom yum soup with shrimp, squid, & scallops.
Tom Kha Gai
Mild chicken coconut milk soup with galangal root, lime juice, mushrooms & scallions.
Vegetable Soup
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, & baby corn in a clear broth with a touch of garlic.
Thai Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in special Thai broth with choice of chicken, beef, or pork served in a large bowl.
Thai BBQ Pork Noodle Soup
Noodle soup topped with sliced BBQ pork, fried garlic, scallions, and cilantro
Roasted Duck Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with sliced roasted duck & bean sprouts in duck broth, topped with chopped scallion & garlic.
Plain Soup
Dinner
Pad Thai
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.
Fiery Pad Thai
Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai with chicken & shrimp.
Drunken Noodles
Wide noodles stir-fried with ground chicken, egg, onion, carrots, green peppers & basil.
Pad See-U
Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp. Stir-fried with wide noodles, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, & bean sprouts.
Pad Woonsen
Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp stir-fried with glass noodles, egg, cabbage, carrots, green peas, scallions & baby corn.
Lad-Nar
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn & egg in a Thai-style gravy with chicken & shrimp
Thai Special Fried Rice
Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, peas, onion, & scallions
Basil Fried Rice
House fried with basil & spicy prik paw.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, onion, peas, scallions, & curry powder.
Ham Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, ham, pineapple, peas, carrots, onion, & scallion.
Lion City Noodles
Tiny noodles stir-fried with Thai spicy sauce, seasoned with curry powder, carrots, peas, sprouts, onion, scallions, & baby corn with chicken, pork, or shrimp.
Khao Soi
The famous northern noodles in delicious mix of light yellow curry, chicken, scallions, & fried shallots, vegetarian version available.
Mango Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, mango, onions, carrots, peas, and scallions.
Basil Combo
Basil, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, & spicy Thai chili sauce.
Cashew Nut Combo
Pineapple, bamboo shoots, carrots, onion, green peppers, mushrooms & cashew nuts.
Broccoli Combo
Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, baby corn, & tomato.
Sweet and Sour Combo
Stir-fried in sweet & sour sauce with pineapple, baby corn, carrots, & zucchini.
Peanut Sauce Combo
Sauteed in peanut sauce with baby corn, onion, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, & potato.
Garlic Combo
Garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, red peppers, scallions, & peas.
Ginger Combo
Ginger sauce with baby corn, black mushroom, scallions, & green peppers.
Spicy Brussel Sprout Combo
Bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, onion, & Brussels sprout in spicy house sauce.
Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, & basil.
Yellow Curry
Pineapple, baby corn, potato, carrots, & onion
Green Curry
Bamboo shoots, broccoli, peas, mushrooms, green peppers, green beans, & basil.
Panang Curry
Baby corn, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, & lime leaves.
Massaman Curry
Peanuts, potato, onion, green peppers, & carrots.
Boston Volcano
Crispy duck coated with tamarind sauce, cashew nuts, mushrooms, carrots, & peas
Duck Choo-Chee
Duck sauteed with choo-chee curry sauce
Rama Duck
Crispy roasted-duck simmered in red curry & peanut sauce
Duck Ginger
Duck with ginger sauce, sliced ginger root, mushrooms, green peppers, & scallions.
Bangkok Duck
Roasted duck sliced & de-boned, topped with ginger sauce & served with vegetables.
Brown Rice Special
Ground beef, chicken, or pork stir-fried with spicy authentic basil sauce, fresh chilies, mushrooms, green peppers & Thai basil leaves, served with steamed rice & Thai-style fried egg.
Seafood Curry
Combination of shrimp, squid, & scallops in red curry.
Seafood Basil
Combination of shrimp, squid, & scallops stir-fried with chili sauce
Furious Trio
Combination of pork, chicken, & beef sauteed in spicy Sriracha sauce, served with scallions, onions, celery, mushrooms & cashew nuts.
Tamarind Fish
Fried tilapia in a sweet & sour tamarind sauce, with bell peppers, pineapple chunks, snow peas & carrots.
Spicy Fish
Fried tilapia, served in a hot chili sauce with crispy basil leaves.
Mango Curry
Chicken & shrimp with mango chunks in a yellow curry with coconut milk, onions, carrots, tomatoes, & bell peppers.
Thai Lomein
Lo Mein noodles stir-fried with beef, carrot, broccoli, bamboo, scallion, & bean sprout.
Pad Thai Woonsen
*New* Traditional pad Thai stir-fried with glass noodles (made from mung bean), chicken, shrimp, scallions, bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts.
Crispy Chicken Lemongrass
Stir-fried crispy chicken with thinly sliced lemongrass, bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, & carrot in lemongrass.
Vegetable Delight
Variety of vegetables stir fried with light soy sauce.
See You in Kale
Stir fried wide noodle, egg, and kale
Crispy Mussels Crepe
Sides & Additional
Coconut Rice
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Steamed White Rice
Peanut Sauce
Cucumber Salad
Steamed Mixed Vegetables w/Peanut Sauce
Steam Noodle
Ginger Sauce
Sweet N Sour Sauce
Hot Sauce
Extar Curry
Extra Beef
Extra Pork
Extra Shrimp
Extra Chicken
Extra Vegetable
Extra Tofu
Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Soy Sauce
Desserts
Banana Rolls w/Honey
Fresh banana wrapped in crispy egg roll shell, deep-fried, and drizzled with honey and sesame seeds.
Mango With Sweet Sticky Rice
Sweetened sticky rice with fresh mangoes and coconut milks
Thai Custard
Thai culinary preparation based on steamed mixture of coconut milk and sugar on top of sticky rice.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
26 West Boylston Street, West Boylston, MA 01583