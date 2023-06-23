Brown’s & Family BBQ & Soul 915 West 87th Street

Restaurant info

Our Family owned restaurant is dedicated to bringing you the best BBQ experience possible. From our juicy pork ribs to our tender turkey tips, every dish is made with care and precision to ensure maximum flavor and tenderness. But that’s not all we offer! Our menu is also full of other delicious options, such as classic wings, succulent BBQ and tasty sides like mac and cheese, string beans, greens and spaghetti. And for those looking for a lighter option, we also offer potato salads, and coleslaw. At Brown’s & Family BBQ & Soul, we take pride in crafting our signature BBQ dishes using our mother’s signature BBQ Sauce and traditional Southern recipes passed down through generations. All our dishes are prepared using the freshest and highest-quality ingredients to bring you bold, mouth-watering flavors that will satisfy even the most discerning palate. Our pork ribs are slow-cooked for hours until they’re fall-off-the-bone tender and are coated in our tangy and flavorful BBQ sauce.

