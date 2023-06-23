  • Home
Brown’s & Family BBQ & Soul 915 West 87th Street

No reviews yet

915 West 87th Street

Chicago, IL 60620

FOOD

Pork Tips

$9.00+

Pork Tips & Fries

Pork Mild Links

$7.00+

Mini 1 Link & Fries Small 2 Links & Fries Large 3 Links & Fries

Pork Slab

$15.00+

Half Slab of Ribs & Fries Full Slab of Ribs & Fries

Mini Pork Rib & LInk Combo

$12.00

Mini 3 Ribs, 1/2 Pork Link, & Fries

Pork Tip & Link Combo

$11.00+

Mini Pork tips, 1/2 link, and fries Small Pork tips, 1 link, and fries Large Pork tips, 2 links, and fries

Pork Tip & Rib Combo

$16.00+

Small Pork tips, 3 Ribs, and fries Large Pork tips, 4 Ribs, and fries

Pork Tip & Wing Combo

$15.00

Pork tips, 3 wings, and fries

Pork Link & Wing Combo

$15.00

1 Pork Link, 3 Wings, & Fries

Pork Barbie Dog

$13.99

Pork Link topped with Pull Pork, & Coleslaw, on a Bakery Bun with Fries & your choice of sauce.

Turkey Barbie Dog

$15.99

Turkey Link topped with Pulled Turkey, & Coleslaw on a bakery bun with Fries.

Turkey Tips

$16.00+

Turkey tips and Fries

Turkey Links

$12.00+

Small 2 Turkey Links & Fries Large 3 Turkey Links & Fries

Turkey Tip & Link Combo

$18.00+

Small Turkey Tips, 1 Link, & Fries Large Turkey Tips, 2 Links, & Fries

Turkey Tip & Wing Combo

$17.00

Turkey Tips, 3 Wings, & Fries

Turkey Link & Wing Combo

$15.00

1 Turkey Link, 3 Wings, & Fries

Chicken Wings

$5.00+

3, 6, and 10 wings comes with fries. 25 piece wings only.

Jumbo Shrimp

$12.50+

Small 1/2 pound of shrimp and fries Large 1 pound of shrimp and fries

Perch

$10.00+

Small 3pc perch and fries Large 4pc perch and fries

Catfish Fillet

$13.00+

Small 2pc catfish fillets and fries Large 3pc catfish fillets and fries

Chop Steak Burger

$9.50

Chopped Steak Burger topped with cheese, lettuces, tomato, grilled onions, mayo, mustard, and ketchup with fries and pop.

Pork Ribs Din

$21.00

4 Pork ribs and your choice of 2 sides

Pork Tip Din

$19.00

Pork tips and your choice of 2 sides

Pork Tip & Rib Din

$23.00

4 Pork ribs, tips, and your choice of 2 sides

Pork Tip & Link Din

$21.00

2 Pork links, tips, and your choice of 2 sides

Turkey Tip Din

$22.00

Turkey tips and your choice of 2 sides

Turkey Tip & Link Din

$24.00Out of stock

1 Turkey link, tips, and your choice of 2 sides

Catfish Fillet Din

$23.00

3pcs of Catfish fillets and your choice of 2 sides

Perch Din

$18.00

4pcs of Perch and your choice of 2 sides

Wing Din

$16.00

6pc Wings and your choice of 2 sides

Banana Pudding

$3.50+

Fries

$3.50+

Spaghetti

$3.50+

Greens

$3.50+

String Beans

$3.50+Out of stock

Mac & Chesse

$3.50+

Coleslaw

$3.50+

Potato Salad

$3.50+

Wing

$1.75

Link

$5.00

Catfish

$5.50

Perch

$4.75

Corn Muffin

$0.50

Butter Cookies

$4.00

3 Hot Peppers

$1.25

Mini Pork Tip

Mini Pork Tips, Fries, and Pop

Mini Pork Link

1 Pork Link, Fries, & Pop

Mini Pork Tip & Link

Mini 1 Pork link, Tips, Fries, & Pop

Mini Pork Rib & Link

Mini 3 Pork Ribs, 1 Link, Fries, & Pop

Mini Turkey Tip

Mini Turkey Tips, Fries, & Pop

Mini Turkey Link

Mini 1 Turkey Link, Fries, & Pop

3 Piece Wings

3 Chicken Wings, Fries, and Pop

Chopped Steak Burger

Burger, Fries, and Pop

SOFT DRINKS

Mystic

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

Can Soda

$1.25

CATERING

Pork Tips

$61.00+

Pork Mild Links

$73.00+

Pork Ribs

$73.00+

Turkey Tips

$73.00+

Turkey Hot Links

$73.00+

50 Piece Wings

$68.00

100 Piece Wings

$128.00

Catfish Fillets

$91.00+

Perch

$85.00+

Jumbo Shrimp

Spaghetti

$75.00+

Mac & Cheese

$60.00+

Mixed Greens

$60.00+

String Beans

$60.00+

Dressing

$75.00+

Red Beans & Rice

$50.00+

Yams

$55.00+

Steamed Cabbage

$55.00+

Potato Salad

$35.00+

Coleslaw

$30.00+

Corn Muffins

$11.00+

Fries

$23.00+

Banana Pudding

$45.00+
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our Family owned restaurant is dedicated to bringing you the best BBQ experience possible. From our juicy pork ribs to our tender turkey tips, every dish is made with care and precision to ensure maximum flavor and tenderness. But that’s not all we offer! Our menu is also full of other delicious options, such as classic wings, succulent BBQ and tasty sides like mac and cheese, string beans, greens and spaghetti. And for those looking for a lighter option, we also offer potato salads, and coleslaw. At Brown’s & Family BBQ & Soul, we take pride in crafting our signature BBQ dishes using our mother’s signature BBQ Sauce and traditional Southern recipes passed down through generations. All our dishes are prepared using the freshest and highest-quality ingredients to bring you bold, mouth-watering flavors that will satisfy even the most discerning palate. Our pork ribs are slow-cooked for hours until they’re fall-off-the-bone tender and are coated in our tangy and flavorful BBQ sauce.

915 West 87th Street, Chicago, IL 60620

