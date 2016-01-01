Restaurant header imageView gallery

BirchWood

review star

No reviews yet

25 Hammatt Street

Ipswich, MA 01938

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Additions

Seared Scallop

$12.00

Pea & Leek Tortellini with Spring Vichyssoise

$14.00

Small Plates

Whitefish Consomme

$16.00

mirepoix | mussels | fish

Jonah Crab, Asparagus Salad

$20.00

lardons | foccacia crisp | evoo | pickled lemon

Pork Belly Skewer

$14.00

chili lime | sesame seed | cornbread

Lamb Lollipop

$18.00

pistachio | lamb sauce | mint crema

Angel Eggs

$9.00

whipped egg | parmesan | pickled onion faux caviar

Jerusalem Artichoke Bisque

$12.00

sunchoke chips

Roasted Zucchini

$12.00

arugula cashew pesto | tomato | micro basil

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

avocado | cured egg yolk | onion pearls | marble rye | sea bean

Potato Gnocchi

$15.00

mushroom | confit chicken | peas

Butternut Squash Mezze Luna

$14.00

parmesan | pumpkin seed oil

Octopus Carpaccio

$17.00

pickled cauliflower | sunchoke aioli | squid ink tapioca crisp | salty fingers

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

petite lobster salad | sunchoke froth | sea bean

Shared Plates

Mussels

$16.00

broth | smoked butter | herbs | fennel | bread

Chicken Liver, Foie Gras Mousse

$22.00

mushroom escabeche | cherry jus | grilled brioche

Frites

$10.00

shoestring fries | herbs | parmesan | roasted garlic aioli

Mushroom Toast

$17.00

grilled foccacia | mushroom | wildflower honey

Empanada

$15.00

braised beef | black garlic, black truffle aioli

Greens

Grilled Baby Romaine

$14.00

Burrata

$14.00

Pickled Beet

$14.00

Dinner

Braised Beef Short Rib

$30.00

House-Blend Burger

$17.00

Westeros Scottish Salmon

$28.00

Halibut

$36.00

Roasted Statler Chicken

$27.00

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$30.00

Beyond Meat Bolognese

$27.00

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Sides

Mushroom Melange

$9.00

Whipped Potato w/ Smoked Butter

$7.00

Roasted Root Vegetable

$8.00

Devils & Darlings

Beef Patty

$13.00

Pasta

$12.00

Gnocchi

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Sweets

Creme Brûlée

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$11.00

S'mores

$12.00

Beverages

Soda/Juice

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$6.00

Saratoga Still Water

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

OJ

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

London Essence Pink Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bar

Draft Beer

Prosecco

$10.00

Ipswich Ale

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Maine Brew Co. Lunch

$10.00

True North - Vinciane

$7.00

Switchback

$7.00Out of stock

Bud

$5.00

Bud Lt

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Guiness

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Miller Lt

$5.00

NA Athletic IPA

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

White Claw

$6.00

Bottles/Cans

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Pilsner Urquel

$6.00

True North Cerveza

$6.00Out of stock

Heady Topper

Maine Brew Co.

Ipswich Oatmeal Stout

$6.00

Stella Cider

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

Heineken Zero N/A

$5.00

Athletic Run Wild IPA N/A

$6.00

Sam Adams Lager

$6.00

Wine Taste

TASTE Poggio Costa Prosecco

TASTE Cieto Chiallli Lambrusco

TASTE Romance Rose

TASTE Minuty Rosę

TASTE Donini Pinot Grigio

TASTE St. Michael Pinot Grigio

TASTE Sparina Gavi

TASTE Lascaux Garrigue

TASTE Chabilsienna Sauv. Blanc

TASTE Sea Cove Sauv. Blanc

TASTE Round Hill Chardonnay

TASTE Domaine Olivier Merlin Chardonnay

TASTE Weingut Riesling

TASTE Violet Hill Pinot Noir

TASTE Soter Planet Pinot Nior

TASTE Avignonessi Sangiovese

TASTE Elio Grasso Dolcetto

TASTE Aviron Gamay

TASTE Kaiken Malbec

TASTE Requiem Red Blend

TASTE Liberty Cabernet

TASTE Paring Red Blend

Wine Glass

Poggio Costa Prosecco

$10.00

Cieto Chiallli Lambrusco

$11.00

Romance Rose

$10.00

Minuty Rosę

$12.00

Donini Pinot Grigio

$10.00

St. Michael Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Sparina Gavi

$12.00

Lascaux Garrigue

$14.00

Chabilsienna Sauv. Blanc

$12.00

Sea Cove Sauv. Blanc

$10.00

Round Hill Chardonnay

$10.00

Domaine Olivier Merlin Chardonnay

$15.00

Weingut Riesling

$10.00

Violet Hill Pinot Noir

$12.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Nior

$14.00

Avignonessi Sangiovese

$12.00

Elio Grasso Dolcetto

$13.00

Aviron Gamay

$13.00

Kaiken Malbec

$14.00

Requiem Red Blend

$13.00

Round Hill Cab

$10.00

Liberty Cabernet

$13.00

Paring Red Blend

$16.00

BTL Wine

BTL Jeio Prosecco

$52.00

BTL Poggi Costa Prosecco

$38.00

BTL Cieto Chialli Lambrusco

$42.00

BTL Romance Rose

$38.00

BTL Minuty Rosę

$46.00

BTL Donini Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL St. Michael Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BTL Sparina Gavi

$46.00

BTL Lascaux Garrigue

$54.00

BTL Chabilsienna Sauv. Blanc

$46.00

BTL Sea Cove Sauv. Blanc

$38.00

BTL Round Hill Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Domaine Olivier Merlin Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Weingut Reisling

$36.00

BTL Violet Hill Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Soter Planet Pinot Noir

$54.00

BTL Elio Grasso Dolcetto

$50.00

BTL Avignonesi Sangiovese

$46.00

BTL Aviron Gamay

$46.00

BTL Kaiken Malbec

$54.00

BTL Requiem Red Blend

$38.00

BTL Round Hill Cab

$38.00

BTL Liberty Cabernet

$50.00

BTL Paring Red Blend

$62.00

2016 Burgess Cabernet Sauvignon

$89.00

Speciality Cocktails

Beachfire

$14.00

AJ's Happy Daze

$13.00

Brown Square

$15.00

Prickly Pear Spritz

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

House Mojito

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Vodka

Grainger's Organic

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

Reyka

$13.00

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Vanilla

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Absolut Pepper

$11.00

State Side

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Pear

$13.00

Gin

Citadelle

$11.00

Tangueray 10

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Tequila

El Vello Blanco

$11.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Clase Azul Plata Silver

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$21.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$15.00

Lunazul Blanco

$12.00

Banhez Mezcal

$13.00

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Coconut

$11.00

MT Gay Eclipse

$12.00

Foursquare Probitas

$13.00

Coconut Cartel

$13.00

Stiggins Plantation Pineapple

$13.00

Whiskey

Makers Mark

$13.00

Elijah Craig SM Batch

$11.00

Larceny Bourbon

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$13.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Knob Creek BBN 9yr

$14.00

Mad River Brunt Rock

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Calumet 8yr

$15.00

Calumet 10yr

$16.00

Calumet 15yr

$17.00

Calumet Single Barrel

$15.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

Scotch

Dewars

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Balvenie Doublewood 12yr

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15yr Solar

$15.00

Glenfiddich 14yr BBN

$16.00

Highland Park 12

$12.00

Cordials/Amaro/Aperitif

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Contratto Bitter

$11.00

Galliano Espresso

$13.00

Frangellico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Disaronno Ammretto

$13.00

O'Maras Irish Cream

$12.00

Rumchatta

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00

Lorenzini Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Molinari Sambuca

$11.00

Le Mone Lemon Apertifi

$12.00

Amaro Dell'Etna

$12.00

Fernet

$14.00

Taylor Fladgate 20yr Port

$13.00

Dows 20 Year Tawny

$13.00

Taylor Fladgate 10 Year Tawny

$11.00

Cognac

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Leyrat Reserve

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand Reserve

$18.00

Dining Room Cocktails

Draft Beer

Prosecco

$10.00

Ipswich Ale

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Maine Brew Co. Lunch

$10.00

True North - Vinciane

$7.00

Switchback

$7.00Out of stock

Bud

$5.00

Bud Lt

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Guiness

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Miller Lt

$5.00

NA Athletic IPA

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

White Claw

$6.00

Bottles/Cans

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Pilsner Urquel

$6.00

True North Cerveza

$6.00Out of stock

Heady Topper

Maine Brew Co.

Ipswich Oatmeal Stout

$6.00

Stella Cider

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

Heineken Zero N/A

$5.00

Athletic Run Wild IPA N/A

$6.00

Sam Adams Lager

$6.00

Wine Taste

TASTE Poggio Costa Prosecco

TASTE Cieto Chiallli Lambrusco

TASTE Romance Rose

TASTE Minuty Rosę

TASTE Donini Pinot Grigio

TASTE St. Michael Pinot Grigio

TASTE Sparina Gavi

TASTE Lascaux Garrigue

TASTE Chabilsienna Sauv. Blanc

TASTE Sea Cove Sauv. Blanc

TASTE Round Hill Chardonnay

TASTE Domaine Olivier Merlin Chardonnay

TASTE Weingut Riesling

TASTE Violet Hill Pinot Noir

TASTE Soter Planet Pinot Nior

TASTE Avignonessi Sangiovese

TASTE Elio Grasso Dolcetto

TASTE Aviron Gamay

TASTE Kaiken Malbec

TASTE Requiem Red Blend

TASTE Liberty Cabernet

TASTE Paring Red Blend

Wine Glass

Poggio Costa Prosecco

$10.00

Cieto Chiallli Lambrusco

$11.00

Romance Rose

$10.00

Minuty Rosę

$12.00

Donini Pinot Grigio

$10.00

St. Michael Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Sparina Gavi

$12.00

Lascaux Garrigue

$14.00

Chabilsienna Sauv. Blanc

$12.00

Sea Cove Sauv. Blanc

$10.00

Round Hill Chardonnay

$10.00

Domaine Olivier Merlin Chardonnay

$15.00

Weingut Riesling

$10.00

Violet Hill Pinot Noir

$12.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Nior

$14.00

Avignonessi Sangiovese

$12.00

Elio Grasso Dolcetto

$13.00

Aviron Gamay

$13.00

Kaiken Malbec

$14.00

Requiem Red Blend

$13.00

Round Hill Cab

$10.00

Liberty Cabernet

$13.00

Paring Red Blend

$16.00

BTL Wine

BTL Jeio Prosecco

$52.00

BTL Poggi Costa Prosecco

$38.00

BTL Cieto Chialli Lambrusco

$42.00

BTL Romance Rose

$38.00

BTL Minuty Rosę

$46.00

BTL Donini Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL St. Michael Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BTL Sparina Gavi

$46.00

BTL Lascaux Garrigue

$54.00

BTL Chabilsienna Sauv. Blanc

$46.00

BTL Sea Cove Sauv. Blanc

$38.00

BTL Round Hill Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Domaine Olivier Merlin Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Weingut Reisling

$36.00

BTL Violet Hill Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Soter Planet Pinot Noir

$54.00

BTL Elio Grasso Dolcetto

$50.00

BTL Avignonesi Sangiovese

$46.00

BTL Aviron Gamay

$46.00

BTL Kaiken Malbec

$54.00

BTL Requiem Red Blend

$38.00

BTL Round Hill Cab

$38.00

BTL Liberty Cabernet

$50.00

BTL Paring Red Blend

$62.00

2016 Burgess Cabernet Sauvignon

$89.00

Speciality Cocktails

Beachfire

$14.00

AJ's Happy Daze

$13.00

Brown Square

$15.00

Prickly Pear Spritz

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

House Mojito

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Vodka

Grainger's Organic

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

Reyka

$13.00

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Vanilla

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Absolut Pepper

$11.00

State Side

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Pear

$13.00

Gin

Citadelle

$11.00

Tangueray 10

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Tequila

El Vello Blanco

$11.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Clase Azul Plata Silver

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$21.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$15.00

Lunazul Blanco

$12.00

Banhez Mezcal

$13.00

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Coconut

$11.00

MT Gay Eclipse

$12.00

Foursquare Probitas

$13.00

Coconut Cartel

$13.00

Stiggins Plantation Pineapple

$13.00

Whiskey

Makers Mark

$13.00

Elijah Craig SM Batch

$11.00

Larceny Bourbon

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$13.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Knob Creek BBN 9yr

$14.00

Mad River Brunt Rock

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Calumet 8yr

$15.00

Calumet 10yr

$16.00

Calumet 15yr

$17.00

Calumet Single Barrel

$15.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

Scotch

Dewars

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Balvenie Doublewood 12yr

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$13.00