BirchWood
25 Hammatt Street
Ipswich, MA 01938
Dinner
Small Plates
Whitefish Consomme
mirepoix | mussels | fish
Jonah Crab, Asparagus Salad
lardons | foccacia crisp | evoo | pickled lemon
Pork Belly Skewer
chili lime | sesame seed | cornbread
Lamb Lollipop
pistachio | lamb sauce | mint crema
Angel Eggs
whipped egg | parmesan | pickled onion faux caviar
Jerusalem Artichoke Bisque
sunchoke chips
Roasted Zucchini
arugula cashew pesto | tomato | micro basil
Smoked Salmon
avocado | cured egg yolk | onion pearls | marble rye | sea bean
Potato Gnocchi
mushroom | confit chicken | peas
Butternut Squash Mezze Luna
parmesan | pumpkin seed oil
Octopus Carpaccio
pickled cauliflower | sunchoke aioli | squid ink tapioca crisp | salty fingers
Lobster Bisque
petite lobster salad | sunchoke froth | sea bean
Shared Plates
Mussels
broth | smoked butter | herbs | fennel | bread
Chicken Liver, Foie Gras Mousse
mushroom escabeche | cherry jus | grilled brioche
Frites
shoestring fries | herbs | parmesan | roasted garlic aioli
Mushroom Toast
grilled foccacia | mushroom | wildflower honey
Empanada
braised beef | black garlic, black truffle aioli