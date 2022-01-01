Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery

389 Reviews

$

203 E. Main

Riverton, WY 82501

Caramel Macchiato
Breve
White Mocha

Drip Coffee of the Day

12oz Coffee

$2.25

Freshly roasted in-house coffee of the day.

20oz Coffee

$2.75

Freshly roasted in-house coffee of the day.

Monthly Mug Club

$40.00

Espresso/Cappuccino

Espresso

Espresso

$1.90+

House-roasted Italian style espresso blend with a deep, dark, rich flavor.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.35+

House-roasted Italian style espresso with steamed milk, topped with foam.

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$2.65+

Black Eye

$3.10+

Breve

$4.75+

Caffe Latte

$3.65+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Chocolate Stout

$5.25

Shot in the Dark

$2.62+

Signature Mocha

$4.75+

White Mocha

$4.75+

Bullet Coffee

$5.50

Pour Over

$3.57

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00+

Sparkling Coffee

$4.50

Mazagran

$4.50

Tea Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.75+

London Fog

$3.75+

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

Black Iced Tea

$2.25+

Shaken Iced Tea

$2.75+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Non-Coffee Drinks

Almond Satin

$3.60+

Beet Latte

$3.75+

White Velvet

$3.60+

Hot Chocolate

$1.90+

Italian Soda

$2.95+

Italian Creme Soda

$3.25+

Lemonade

$2.95+

Limeade

$2.95+

Neopolitan

$3.60+

Steamer

$1.90+

Milk 12oz

$1.90

Chocolate Milk 12oz

$1.90

Redbull Refresher

$5.00

Soda/Juice

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.50

J&J

$5.75

Root Beer

$3.50

OJ

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$2.00

Pump Pots

First Fill

$9.00

Ice Water in to-go cup

Ice Water - both sizes

$0.50

Cocktail Bar

JH Pinot Noir

$9.00

JH Rendez Red

$8.00

JH Outlaw

$10.00

JH Syrah

$9.00

JH Catch Release

$8.00

Malbec House

$6.00

Pinot Noir House

$6.00

Cabernet House

$6.00

Red Blend House

$6.00

Cabernet Rodney

$8.00

Pinot Noir Rodney

$8.00

Pinot Noir La Crema

$8.00

Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz

$6.00

JH Red Zin

$8.00

JH Rose

$8.00

Rose House

$6.00

Chard House

$6.00

JH Chard

$8.00

JH Chard Fall Arts

$8.00

JH Spark Chard

$12.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio House

$6.00

Pouilly Fuisse

$8.00

Sauv Blanc House

$6.00

JH Viognier

$10.00

Bellini

$8.00

BL Bellini

$10.00

BL Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Beer Flight

$7.00

White Flight

$12.00

Sweet Flight

$12.00

Red Flight

$12.00

Sparkle Flight

$12.00

Wine by Glass

$8.00

Beer by Can

$5.00

SIDES

Side Of Fries

$3.00

Ranch

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Pico

$0.25

Chipotle Aioli

$0.25

Dijon Vinagrette

$0.25

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.25

Tzatziki

$0.25

Side Of Avocado

$1.00

Pineapple Pico

$0.75

Side Kettle Chips

$2.00

Side Of Bacon

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a locally and operated business located in downtown Riverton, Wyoming. Our passion is coffee and we promise to deliver great service, great coffee, and a great atmosphere every time you join us. We roast our own coffee beans weekly and every bag of coffee beans or cup of coffee that you buy is guaranteed fresh. We offer a variety of coffee and tea drinks -specializing in Italian espresso drinks -in addition to wireless internet and comfortable seating for your convenience. New to our menu is our menu of healthy breakfast, lunch, dinner & brunch selections including breakfast sandwiches, burritos, wraps, salads and sandwiches, steaks & seafood. Come in and see us! We would be happy to show you around and brew you a cup of freshly roasted coffee!

Website

Location

203 E. Main, Riverton, WY 82501

Directions

