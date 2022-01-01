Brown Sugar Kitchen - Uptown

2018 Camp Wines Cabernet (glass)

$8.00

The 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon is 83% Cabernet Sauvignon from the Trieb (organic) and Lloyd (sustainable) Vineyards in Alexander Valley, the Prior (organic), Shamwary (certified organic), and Morrison (certified organic) Vineyards in Sonoma Valley, Puma Springs (certfied organic and biody¬namic) in Dry Creek Valley and the Gusto Vineyard (organic) in Redwood Valley, 16% Merlot from the Morrison (certified organic) Vineyard in Sonoma Valley, and 1% Cabernet Franc Puma Springs (certfied organic and biodynamic) in Dry Creek Valley. All lots were fermented in stainless steel with a minimal 1-2 punchdowns or pumpovers per day and aged 9 months in neutral French oak barrels. 13.2% Alc.