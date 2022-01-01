Brown Sugar Kitchen - Uptown
2295 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Po'Boys & Salads
Fried Chicken Po'Boy
Served with spicy cabbage slaw and creole aioli on a grilled roll
Fried Chicken Thigh Salad
Sliced fried chicken thigh over mixed greens with buttermilk dressing
Catfish Po'Boy
pan-seared catfish served on a grilled roll with spicy cabbage slaw and creole aioli
Catfish Salad
Louisiana-style catfish over mixed greens and buttermilk dressing.
Fried Oyster Po'Boy
Battered and fried Washington state oysters served on a grilled roll with spicy cabbage slaw and creole aioli.
Fried Oyster Salad
Battered and fried Washington state oysters over mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Entrees
North African Spiced Oxtails (Limited Supply)
Creole Meatloaf
Made with creole spiced ground beef.
B-Side Spicy Baked Wings
with smoked bleu cheese sauce, 6 wings per order
Blackened Catfish
Single catfish filet served with pickled vegetables, basmati rice, and roasted red pepper sauce.
Shrimp and Grits
Sides
Extras
Sweets
Beverages
Mexican Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Fever Tree, Ginger Beer (single)
Abita Root Beer (single)
Hoptonic Tea
Zero calories, zero sugar, and zero alcohol! Hoptonic sources the highest quality teas from around the globe and pairs them with sought-after craft hops to create a truly unique sparkling beverage.
Hibiscus Limeade
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Pineapple Juice (glass)
Fresh Squeezed Organic Orange Juice
Mexican Coca Cola (Pack of 4)
Fever Tree Ginger Beer , (4 pack)
Abita Root Beer (Pack of 4)
Sparkling Water
Coffee & Tea
House Cocktails
Alma de Oakland
Blanco & reposado tequila, brandy, Pimm's, amaro, chili orgeat, lime
B-Side
Bourbon, mezcal, vanilla, lemon, bitters
Bee's Knees
Gin, fresh lemon, clover honey
Brown Sugar Kitchen Red Sangria
Dream Weaver
TF Homegrown Daiquiri
Brandy, lemon, simple syrup, orange, Amaro Montenegro, sugar rim
Frozé
12 oz. slushie featuring California rose, Hangar One Rose Vodka, St. Germain and lemon
Bloody Mary
Featuring your choice of spirit and our deliciously smoky and spicy house mix!
Mimosa
Darlin Nola
Tito's Vodka, fresh squeezed orange juice
Margarita
Single serving featuring Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila
Lemon Drop
Single serving featuring Tito's Vodka.
Moscow Mule
Featuring Tito's Vodka and Fever Tree Ginger Beer.
Manhattan
Single serving featuring Rittenhouse Bottled-in-Bond Rye.
Old Fashioned
Single serving featuring Four Roses Bourbon.
Hot Toddy
Single serving featuring your choice of brandy, bourbon, or rye.
Brown Sugar Milk Punch
An elixir of Bourbon, brandy, clarified milk, brown sugar, and our house spice blend. A modern take on an old New Orleans classic!
Virgin Bloody Mary Mix (Quart)
Add some heat to your New Year's celebration! 32 oz of smoky, spicy, organic tomato goodness to drink on its own or spike with a spirit of your choosing. Makes about 6 drinks.
Brown Sugar Kitchen White Sangria (quart)
A summery twist on our classic house sangria with a blend of California white wines and a splash of citrus
Sidecar
Hennessy, lemon, triple sec, simple syrup
Dark n' Stormy
Goslings black rum, lime juice, ginger beer
Negroni
Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth
Sazerac
Rye, simple, Peychaud's bitters
Martini
Beer
Sparkling & White Wine
2018 Fogcrest Chardonnay (Glass)
Sonoma Coast This is a delicious organically farmed Petaluma Gap expression of California Chardonnay. Accessible to traditional Chardonnay fans while also appealing to those who appreciate a more natural style, it combines weight and body with a zippier acidity and balance. Fermented 80% in Stainless, 20% in neutral oak (with 10% new) and 15% malolactic fermentation gives mineral undertones.
NV Roederer Estate Brut (bottle)
Anderson Valley Sparkling Wine Crisp and elegant with complex pear, spice and hazelnut flavors. It is fresh and lightly fruity with great finesse and depth of flavor. 60% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir
2018 Fogcrest Chardonnay (bottle)
Bohigas Cava (bottle)
2019 Domaine Delaille Unique Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)
2019 Domain Delaille Unique Sauvignon Blanc (glass)
Sete Cepas Albariño (Glass)
La Caravelle Cuvée Niña Champagne Bottle
375ml bottle, Brut Cuvée of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier. Finely balanced and complex wine with yuzu, stone fruits, brioche, gingerbread aromas.
Rosé & Red Wine
Brown Estate Choas Theory Proprietary Blend (glass)
Each vintage of this wine is its own unique blend. The 2017 is composed of 50% Merlot / 25% Petite Sirah / 15% Zinfandel / 5% Petite Verdot /5% Cabernet Sauvignon. This Magenta and ruby colored wine presents notes of violets, bay laurel, subtle cedar, red cherry, cassis, mocha/espresso, dried herbs, saddle, s’mores, cigar with a bull bodied palate of vibrant tannins and a lingering finish.
2018 Camp Wines Cabernet (glass)
The 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon is 83% Cabernet Sauvignon from the Trieb (organic) and Lloyd (sustainable) Vineyards in Alexander Valley, the Prior (organic), Shamwary (certified organic), and Morrison (certified organic) Vineyards in Sonoma Valley, Puma Springs (certfied organic and biody¬namic) in Dry Creek Valley and the Gusto Vineyard (organic) in Redwood Valley, 16% Merlot from the Morrison (certified organic) Vineyard in Sonoma Valley, and 1% Cabernet Franc Puma Springs (certfied organic and biodynamic) in Dry Creek Valley. All lots were fermented in stainless steel with a minimal 1-2 punchdowns or pumpovers per day and aged 9 months in neutral French oak barrels. 13.2% Alc.
2020 Tendu Rosé (Glass)
Napa Valley
2017 Brown Estate Choas Theory Proprietary Blend (bottle)
Each vintage of this wine is its own unique blend. The 2017 is composed of 50% Merlot / 25% Petite Sirah / 15% Zinfandel / 5% Petite Verdot /5% Cabernet Sauvignon. This Magenta and ruby colored wine presents notes of violets, bay laurel, subtle cedar, red cherry, cassis, mocha/espresso, dried herbs, saddle, s’mores, cigar with a bull bodied palate of vibrant tannins and a lingering finish.
2018 Camp Wines (Bottle)
The 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon is 83% Cabernet Sauvignon from the Trieb (organic) and Lloyd (sustainable) Vineyards in Alexander Valley, the Prior (organic), Shamwary (certified organic), and Morrison (certified organic) Vineyards in Sonoma Valley, Puma Springs (certfied organic and biody¬namic) in Dry Creek Valley and the Gusto Vineyard (organic) in Redwood Valley, 16% Merlot from the Morrison (certified organic) Vineyard in Sonoma Valley, and 1% Cabernet Franc Puma Springs (certfied organic and biodynamic) in Dry Creek Valley. All lots were fermented in stainless steel with a minimal 1-2 punchdowns or pumpovers per day and aged 9 months in neutral French oak barrels. 13.2% Alc.
2019 Domaine de LA Chanteleuserie Bourgueil Rosé (bottle)
2020 Tendu Rosé (Bottle)
Napa Valley
BSK Cookbook & Merch
BSK Hoodie
XS/S/M/L/XL/2X/3X
BSK Tote
Give back to the community and the earth with this reusable grocery-style tote bag! 10% of all sales will be donated to Alameda County Food Bank. Bring your tote to pick up your food and save 1% on your order!
BSK Cookbook
Brown Sugar Kitchen: New-Style, Down-Home Recipes from Sweet West Oakland
Vodka & Gin
Tito's Vodka
Ketel One
Beefeater Gin
Grey Goose
Hangar One Rosé Vodka
Square One Basil Vodka
Square One Botanical Vodka
Bombay Sapphire Gin
Sipsmith Gin
St. George Botanivore Gin
St. George Terroir Gin
Tanqueray Gin
Junipero Gin
Amass Gin
Rum & Cachaça
Tequila & Mezcal
Whiskey
4 Roses Bourbon
A'Bunadh Alba Single Malt
Ardbeg Single Malt
Balvenie 14 Year Caribbean Cask
Basil Hayden Bourbon
Blackened American Whiskey
Blanton's Bourbon
Booker's Bourbon
Crown Royal
Dewars Blended Scotch
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
GlenDronach 15 Year Single Malt
Glenlivet 12 Year Single Malt
Hibiki Harmony
High West Double Rye
High West Rendezvous Rye
Jameson Caskmates
Jameson Irish
Knob Creek
Laphroaig 10 Year Single Malt
Macallan 12 Year Single Malt
Maker's Mark
Michter's Bourbon
Michter's Rye
Nikka Coffey Grain
Paul John India Single Malt
Rittenhouse Rye
St. George Breaking & Entering
Teeling Small Batch Irish
Templeton Rye
Uncle Nearest 1856
Uncle Nearest 1884
Weller 12 Year Bourbon
Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye
Woodford Reserve
Wright & Brown Bourbon
Wright & Brown Rye
Buffalo Trace
2295 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612