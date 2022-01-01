Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Soul Food
Breakfast & Brunch

Brown Sugar Kitchen - Uptown

1,548 Reviews

$$

2295 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttermilk Biscuit
Macaroni & Cheese
Collard Greens (Vegan)

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

2-Piece Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$8.00
4-Piece Buttermilk Fried Chicken

4-Piece Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$14.00

6-Piece Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$22.00

8-Piece Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$28.00

Po'Boys & Salads

Fried Chicken Po'Boy

Fried Chicken Po'Boy

$17.00

Served with spicy cabbage slaw and creole aioli on a grilled roll

Fried Chicken Thigh Salad

$15.00

Sliced fried chicken thigh over mixed greens with buttermilk dressing

Catfish Po'Boy

$20.00

pan-seared catfish served on a grilled roll with spicy cabbage slaw and creole aioli

Catfish Salad

Catfish Salad

$20.00

Louisiana-style catfish over mixed greens and buttermilk dressing.

Fried Oyster Po'Boy

$18.00

Battered and fried Washington state oysters served on a grilled roll with spicy cabbage slaw and creole aioli.

Fried Oyster Salad

Fried Oyster Salad

$18.00

Battered and fried Washington state oysters over mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Entrees

North African Spiced Oxtails (Limited Supply)

North African Spiced Oxtails (Limited Supply)

$27.00
Creole Meatloaf

Creole Meatloaf

$21.00

Made with creole spiced ground beef.

B-Side Spicy Baked Wings

B-Side Spicy Baked Wings

$16.00

with smoked bleu cheese sauce, 6 wings per order

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$23.00

Single catfish filet served with pickled vegetables, basmati rice, and roasted red pepper sauce.

Shrimp and Grits

$23.00

Sides

Seasonal Summer Squash Succotash

$11.00Out of stock
Black Eyed Pea Salad (Vegan)

Black Eyed Pea Salad (Vegan)

$9.00
Collard Greens (Vegan)

Collard Greens (Vegan)

$9.00
Creole Mashed Potatoes

Creole Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00
Mashed Yams (Vegan)

Mashed Yams (Vegan)

$9.00
Jalapeño Cabbage Slaw (Vegan)

Jalapeño Cabbage Slaw (Vegan)

$9.00

Side of Blackened Catfish

$10.00

Side of Oysters

$15.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Breads

Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$5.00

Bacon Cheddar Scallion Biscuit

$5.00
Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread

Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread

$9.00

Extras

Side Of Rice

$2.00

Side of Gravy

$0.50

Side Creole Aioli

$0.50

Brown Sugar Butter

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sweets

Red Velvet Cake slice

Red Velvet Cake slice

$7.00
Sweet Potato Pie Slice

Sweet Potato Pie Slice

$7.00
Chocolate Pecan Bar square

Chocolate Pecan Bar square

$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie with Sea Salt

Chocolate Chip Cookie with Sea Salt

$5.00
Coconut Lime Bread Pudding Square

Coconut Lime Bread Pudding Square

$7.00
Dark Chocolate Bread Pudding Square

Dark Chocolate Bread Pudding Square

$7.00

Beverages

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fever Tree, Ginger Beer (single)

$3.50

Abita Root Beer (single)

$3.00
Hoptonic Tea

Hoptonic Tea

$4.00

Zero calories, zero sugar, and zero alcohol! Hoptonic sources the highest quality teas from around the globe and pairs them with sought-after craft hops to create a truly unique sparkling beverage.

Hibiscus Limeade

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Pineapple Juice (glass)

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Organic Orange Juice

$5.00
Mexican Coca Cola (Pack of 4)

Mexican Coca Cola (Pack of 4)

$16.00Out of stock
Fever Tree Ginger Beer , (4 pack)

Fever Tree Ginger Beer , (4 pack)

$11.00Out of stock
Abita Root Beer (Pack of 4)

Abita Root Beer (Pack of 4)

$11.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Chef Tanya Holland's hand-picked Custom Mr. Espresso blend

Double Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

House Cocktails

Alma de Oakland

$12.00

Blanco & reposado tequila, brandy, Pimm's, amaro, chili orgeat, lime

B-Side

$12.00

Bourbon, mezcal, vanilla, lemon, bitters

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Gin, fresh lemon, clover honey

Brown Sugar Kitchen Red Sangria

$12.00

Dream Weaver

$16.00

TF Homegrown Daiquiri

$12.00

Brandy, lemon, simple syrup, orange, Amaro Montenegro, sugar rim

Frozé

$12.00

12 oz. slushie featuring California rose, Hangar One Rose Vodka, St. Germain and lemon

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Featuring your choice of spirit and our deliciously smoky and spicy house mix!

Mimosa

$8.00

Darlin Nola

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, fresh squeezed orange juice

Margarita

$11.00

Single serving featuring Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Single serving featuring Tito's Vodka.

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Featuring Tito's Vodka and Fever Tree Ginger Beer.

Manhattan

$11.00

Single serving featuring Rittenhouse Bottled-in-Bond Rye.

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Single serving featuring Four Roses Bourbon.

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Single serving featuring your choice of brandy, bourbon, or rye.

Brown Sugar Milk Punch

Brown Sugar Milk Punch

$12.00Out of stock

An elixir of Bourbon, brandy, clarified milk, brown sugar, and our house spice blend. A modern take on an old New Orleans classic!

Virgin Bloody Mary Mix (Quart)

Virgin Bloody Mary Mix (Quart)

$15.00

Add some heat to your New Year's celebration! 32 oz of smoky, spicy, organic tomato goodness to drink on its own or spike with a spirit of your choosing. Makes about 6 drinks.

Brown Sugar Kitchen White Sangria (quart)

Brown Sugar Kitchen White Sangria (quart)

$30.00Out of stock

A summery twist on our classic house sangria with a blend of California white wines and a splash of citrus

Sidecar

$12.00

Hennessy, lemon, triple sec, simple syrup

Dark n' Stormy

$11.00

Goslings black rum, lime juice, ginger beer

Negroni

$11.00

Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth

Sazerac

$11.00

Rye, simple, Peychaud's bitters

Martini

$11.00

Beer

Almanac IPA (Draft)

Almanac IPA (Draft)

$7.00

Anderson Valley Oatmeal Stout (Draft)

$6.00
Almanac True Kolsch (Single Can)

Almanac True Kolsch (Single Can)

$6.00

Sparkling & White Wine

2018 Fogcrest Chardonnay (Glass)

2018 Fogcrest Chardonnay (Glass)

$8.00

Sonoma Coast This is a delicious organically farmed Petaluma Gap expression of California Chardonnay. Accessible to traditional Chardonnay fans while also appealing to those who appreciate a more natural style, it combines weight and body with a zippier acidity and balance. Fermented 80% in Stainless, 20% in neutral oak (with 10% new) and 15% malolactic fermentation gives mineral undertones.

NV Roederer Estate Brut (bottle)

NV Roederer Estate Brut (bottle)

$44.00

Anderson Valley Sparkling Wine Crisp and elegant with complex pear, spice and hazelnut flavors. It is fresh and lightly fruity with great finesse and depth of flavor. 60% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir

2018 Fogcrest Chardonnay (bottle)

$25.00

Bohigas Cava (bottle)

$22.00

2019 Domaine Delaille Unique Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)

$25.00

2019 Domain Delaille Unique Sauvignon Blanc (glass)

$8.00

Sete Cepas Albariño (Glass)

$8.00

La Caravelle Cuvée Niña Champagne Bottle

$22.00

375ml bottle, Brut Cuvée of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier. Finely balanced and complex wine with yuzu, stone fruits, brioche, gingerbread aromas.

Rosé & Red Wine

Brown Estate Choas Theory Proprietary Blend (glass)

Brown Estate Choas Theory Proprietary Blend (glass)

$8.00

Each vintage of this wine is its own unique blend. The 2017 is composed of 50% Merlot / 25% Petite Sirah / 15% Zinfandel / 5% Petite Verdot /5% Cabernet Sauvignon. This Magenta and ruby colored wine presents notes of violets, bay laurel, subtle cedar, red cherry, cassis, mocha/espresso, dried herbs, saddle, s’mores, cigar with a bull bodied palate of vibrant tannins and a lingering finish.

2018 Camp Wines Cabernet (glass)

2018 Camp Wines Cabernet (glass)

$8.00

The 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon is 83% Cabernet Sauvignon from the Trieb (organic) and Lloyd (sustainable) Vineyards in Alexander Valley, the Prior (organic), Shamwary (certified organic), and Morrison (certified organic) Vineyards in Sonoma Valley, Puma Springs (certfied organic and biody¬namic) in Dry Creek Valley and the Gusto Vineyard (organic) in Redwood Valley, 16% Merlot from the Morrison (certified organic) Vineyard in Sonoma Valley, and 1% Cabernet Franc Puma Springs (certfied organic and biodynamic) in Dry Creek Valley. All lots were fermented in stainless steel with a minimal 1-2 punchdowns or pumpovers per day and aged 9 months in neutral French oak barrels. 13.2% Alc.

2020 Tendu Rosé (Glass)

$8.00

Napa Valley

2017 Brown Estate Choas Theory Proprietary Blend (bottle)

2017 Brown Estate Choas Theory Proprietary Blend (bottle)

$25.00

Each vintage of this wine is its own unique blend. The 2017 is composed of 50% Merlot / 25% Petite Sirah / 15% Zinfandel / 5% Petite Verdot /5% Cabernet Sauvignon. This Magenta and ruby colored wine presents notes of violets, bay laurel, subtle cedar, red cherry, cassis, mocha/espresso, dried herbs, saddle, s’mores, cigar with a bull bodied palate of vibrant tannins and a lingering finish.

2018 Camp Wines (Bottle)

2018 Camp Wines (Bottle)

$25.00

The 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon is 83% Cabernet Sauvignon from the Trieb (organic) and Lloyd (sustainable) Vineyards in Alexander Valley, the Prior (organic), Shamwary (certified organic), and Morrison (certified organic) Vineyards in Sonoma Valley, Puma Springs (certfied organic and biody¬namic) in Dry Creek Valley and the Gusto Vineyard (organic) in Redwood Valley, 16% Merlot from the Morrison (certified organic) Vineyard in Sonoma Valley, and 1% Cabernet Franc Puma Springs (certfied organic and biodynamic) in Dry Creek Valley. All lots were fermented in stainless steel with a minimal 1-2 punchdowns or pumpovers per day and aged 9 months in neutral French oak barrels. 13.2% Alc.

2019 Domaine de LA Chanteleuserie Bourgueil Rosé (bottle)

$25.00

2020 Tendu Rosé (Bottle)

$25.00

Napa Valley

BSK Cookbook & Merch

Brown Sugar Kitchen Hoodies produced by Oaklandish.
BSK Hoodie

BSK Hoodie

$50.00

XS/S/M/L/XL/2X/3X

BSK Tote

BSK Tote

$25.00

Give back to the community and the earth with this reusable grocery-style tote bag! 10% of all sales will be donated to Alameda County Food Bank. Bring your tote to pick up your food and save 1% on your order!

BSK Cookbook

BSK Cookbook

$30.00

Brown Sugar Kitchen: New-Style, Down-Home Recipes from Sweet West Oakland

Vodka & Gin

Tito's Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Beefeater Gin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Hangar One Rosé Vodka

$13.00

Square One Basil Vodka

$12.00

Square One Botanical Vodka

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$11.00

Sipsmith Gin

$16.00

St. George Botanivore Gin

$12.00

St. George Terroir Gin

$12.00

Tanqueray Gin

$10.00

Junipero Gin

$12.00

Amass Gin

$14.00

Rum & Cachaça

Saison Pale Rum

$10.00

Gosling's Black Rum

$11.00

Bacardi Añejo Rum

$12.00

Zaya 12yr Rum

$12.00

Diplomatico Reserva Rum

$14.00

Wright & Brown Unaged Rum

$12.00

Wright & Brown Aged Rum

$14.00

Avuá Plata Cachaça

$14.00

Tequila & Mezcal

Pueblo Viejo Tequila

$10.00

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

7 Leguas Blanco

$14.00

7 Leguas Reposado

$15.00

7 Leguas Añejo

$16.00

Ocho Plata

$14.00

Ocho Reposado La Laja

$15.00

Ocho Extra Añejo La Patilla

$19.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$15.00

Fortaleza Añejo

$16.00

Whiskey

4 Roses Bourbon

$10.00

A'Bunadh Alba Single Malt

$20.00

Ardbeg Single Malt

$18.00

Balvenie 14 Year Caribbean Cask

$15.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$11.00

Blackened American Whiskey

$14.00

Blanton's Bourbon

$16.00

Booker's Bourbon

$17.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Dewars Blended Scotch

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

$13.00

GlenDronach 15 Year Single Malt

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 Year Single Malt

$11.00

Hibiki Harmony

$18.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$14.00

Jameson Caskmates

$14.00

Jameson Irish

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Laphroaig 10 Year Single Malt

$13.00

Macallan 12 Year Single Malt

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Michter's Bourbon

$11.00

Michter's Rye

$11.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$14.00

Paul John India Single Malt

$22.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

St. George Breaking & Entering

$14.00

Teeling Small Batch Irish

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$16.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$14.00

Weller 12 Year Bourbon

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Wright & Brown Bourbon

$14.00

Wright & Brown Rye

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Brandy & Pisco

Korbel Brandy

$10.00

Capurro Acholado Pisco

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Hennessy Privilege

$20.00Out of stock

Remy Martin 1738

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Order your favorite Brown Sugar Kitchen dishes for pickup or delivery!

Website

Location

2295 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612

Directions

Gallery
Brown Sugar Kitchen image
Brown Sugar Kitchen image
Brown Sugar Kitchen image
Brown Sugar Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hotboys - Oakland
orange star4.5 • 1,410
1601 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Calavera
orange starNo Reviews
2337 Broadway St Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Mockingbird
orange starNo Reviews
416 13th St Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.4 • 675
3627 San Pablo Ave. Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Philomena
orange star4.5 • 2,434
1801 14th Avenue Oakland, CA 94606
View restaurantnext
Soul Slice
orange star5.0 • 18
5849 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Daughter's Diner
orange star4.5 • 140
326 23rd St Ste D. Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
East Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Oakland Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
North Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Downtown Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lower Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston