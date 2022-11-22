- Home
Browndog Barlor - Farmington
No reviews yet
33314 Grand River Avenue
Farmington, MI 48336
Small Plates
Nachos
House fried corn tortilla chips, white queso sauce, corn salsa, avocado cilantro sour cream, crumbled queso blanco. Make is spicy with jalapenos and hot sauce.
Bavarian Pretzels
Crisp authentic Bavarian pretzel sticks topped with salt & grated parmesan, served with a trio of our house made sauces: IPA beer cheese, stone ground stour mustard, & white queso sauce.
Picante Quesadilla
Pickled jalapeno, tomato-corn salsa, cheddar cheese, queso blanco, mozzarella cheese, avocado sour cream, and a drizzle of sriracha bourbon in flour tortillas. For the serious heat lovers, make it extra spicy with hot sauce and extra jalapeno! *spicy
Brussels Hash
Brussel sprout hash made with brussel sprouts, diced potatoes, peppadew peppers, applewood smoked bacon, garlic aoli, and duck fat.
Mexican Street Corn
Skillet roasted corn, chipotle aioli, cilantro, and crumbled queso blanco in the style of Mexican "Elotes Loco". *spicy
Tomato Basil Soup
House made with roasted tomatoes, cream, and fresh basil. *gluten free
Cauliflower App
Crispy cauliflower tossed in a sweet chili sauce and a dash of our brown sugar seasoning
Chips & Queso
Salads
Chopped Caesar
Chopped Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan, garlic toasted croutons, and tomatoes. *dressing comes on the side for all to-go salads
Southwest Avocado Salad
Southwest avocado salad with diced tomatoes, skillet roasted corn salsa, red onion, ranch dressing, crushed corn tortilla chips, smashed avocado, crumbled queso blanco. *dressing comes on the side for all to-go salads
Apple Walnut Salad
Candied walnuts, diced marinated apples, dehydrated cranberries, crumbled queso blanco cheese, atop a bed of romaine lettuce with a house-made honey-dijon vinaigrette dressing *dressing comes on the side for all to-go salads
Tacos & More
Pulled Pork Tacos
24-hr slow cooked hand pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy onions & sriracha bourbon sauce on flour tortillas (3 per order). *spicy
Tacos of the Caribbean
Fried whitefish, tartar slaw, grilled pineapple, & crumbled queso blanco, on flour tortillas with lemon (3 per order).
Fish n Chips
Two pieces of beer battered fish made with Shorts Locals Light a side of house made tartar sauce, and lemon wedge served on house-cut fries that can be upgraded below!
Smoked Mac & Cheese
Smoked mac 'n cheese made with a six cheese blend and topped with Ritz cracker crust. Add pulled pork, chicken, or brussel sprouts (pictured with pulled pork). **featured on Travel Channel's FOOD PARADISE!
Truffle Mac
Our smoked mac & cheese with dark truffle grated in. *does not have Ritz topping or parsley garnish
Between Bread
Crispy Fish Sandwich
A full piece of beer-battered crispy whitefish using Short's Local's Light, with a pickled tartar slaw, & lemon, served with house cut fries that can be upgraded below. Make is spicy with jalapeno, pepperjack, & hot sauce for an extra kick!
Bdog Burger
The Browndog burger comes with two smashburger patties atop Browndog slaw (lettuce, pickle, red onion, garlic aioli), applewood smoked bacon, gruyere, and topped with a deep fried poached egg. Served with house-cut fries that can be upgraded below. *We don't take temps on our burgers, but promise they'll be nice and juicy!
Beer Chz Burger
Two smashburger patties with house made IPA beer cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, and pickle slaw on a Bavarian pretzel bun. Served with house-cut fries that can be upgraded below. *We don't take temps on our burgers, but promise they'll be nice and juicy!
Bacon Brie Burger
Fried Brie, two pieces of applewood smoked bacon, arugula, and house-made berry jam atop a single smashburger patty on a split-top Challah burger bun. Served with house-cut fries that can be upgraded below. *We don't take temps on our burgers, but promise they'll be nice and juicy!
Classic Burger
We start with a SINGLE smashburger style patty then it's built the way you like it with lettuce, tomato, & onion. Served with skin on, house-cut fries that can be upgraded below. *We don't take temps on our burgers, but we promise they'll be nice and juicy!
Grilled Cheese
This will be your new favorite grilled cheese! Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, and crumbled queso blanco with a hint of garlic on toasted sourdough. Served with house-cut fries that can be upgraded below.
**Nashville Hot Chx Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken glazed in a house infused spicy oil, topped with sliced red onion, Sriracha aioli, spicy slaw, and crinkle cut pickles served with hand-cut french fries. *Make it CLUCKING HOT! +1
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hand pulled 24-hour slow cooked pork, creamy coleslaw, sliced cheddar, and a drizzle of sriracha bourbon sauce on a brioche bun. Served with house-cut fries that can be upgraded below.
Oktoberfest Burger
Two smashburger patties with Swiss cheese, Dearborn ham, sauerkraut, chopped lettuce, & house-made stone ground stout mustard on a Bavarian pretzel bun.
Fries
Truffle Fries
Tossed in a black and white truffle seasoning and a side of garlic aioli for dipping. Can't get enough of our garlic aioli? Grab an extra below!
Duck Fries
House fries tossed with duck fat, garlic, and Parmesan.
Habanero Fire Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed in garlic, crushed red pepper, and habanero served with a side of sriracha aioli for dipping! *spicy
Browndog Fries
Our signature fries tossed with truffle salt, Parmesan, and dark chocolate.
House Fries
Our delicious house fries sprinkled with our house seasoning.
Cocktails To-Go
Boozy Milkshakes
Each shake is hand scooped to order with our unique Browndog Creamery craft ice cream! DRUNKEN MUPPET: Kookie for Cookies blue cookie dough ice cream, chocolate vodka, dark chocolate liquor, house made whipped cream, & cookie pieces HOP, SKIP, & A MINT: Grasshopper ice cream, chocolate hammer ice cream, vanilla vodka, rumchata, house made whipped cream, & a chocolate drizzle MOCHA UNDER THE INFLUENCE: Chocolate Hammer ice cream, house infused espresso vodka, house made whipped cream, & coffee beans PLASTERED PONY: Unicorn Swirl Faygo ice cream, black raspberry liqueur, vanilla vodka, house-made whipped cream, unicorn sprinkles SALTY SAILOR: Salty Dog ice cream, kraken spiced rum, house made whipped cream, & caramel drizzle THE CREAMSICLE: Blood Orange Coconut ice sorbet, vanilla vodka *dairy free DRUNKEN MUPPET: kookie for cookies ice cream, chocolate vodka, dark chocolate liquor, house made whipped cream, & cookie pieces HOP, SKIP, & A MINT: grasshopper ice cream, c
Boozy Boba: Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade
These best way to drink boba! Hand-crafted cocktails with a refreshing burst of unique boba pearls. STRAWBERRY KIWI LEMONADE Michigan made American vodka, house-made strawberry nectar, lemon juice, bursting kiwi boba balls
Boozy Boba: Dragon Fruit Mojito
These best way to drink boba! Hand-crafted cocktails with a refreshing burst of unique boba pearls. DRAGON FRUIT MOJITO Locally sourced mint leaves, silver rum, soda, bursting dragon fruit boba balls
Beer
Ice Cream Sandwich
Ice Cream Pints
Banana Walnut Fudge Pint
This combination of mashed banana, chopped walnuts, and rich fudge is ripe with deliciousness. *contains: milk, coconut, walnut, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Beekeeper Pint
Even the queen bee would be buzzing with excitement after every bite of this handmade honeycomb ice cream. (gf) *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Black N White Pint
We crushed golden Oreos along with chocolate sandwich cookies to take cookies & cream to a whole 'nother level. contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Blood Orange Coconut Ice Pint (V)
Coconut ice infused with blood orange and a hint of citrus (made w/coconut milk). *contains: coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Blueberry Buckle Pint
Blueberry custard with house-made graham cracker crust. “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Blueberry Pancake
Fluffy pancakes & house-made blueberry jam are hand-mixed into maple flavored deliciousness. *contains: milk, egg, soy, wheat
Brookie Dough Pint
Brownie batter ice cream & cookie dough pieces come together to make this delectable frozen mashup of a brownie and a chocolate chip cookie. *contains: milk, soy, wheat “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Caramel Cider Donut Pint
What's more exciting than that First autumn visit to the cider mill? We've captured that moment in this cinnamon ice cream loaded with locally made donuts & house-made salted caramel. *contains: milk, egg, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Choc & Rye Faygo Pint
Faygo Rock & Rye with ribbons of dee*licious chocolate fudge and chunks of house-made brownies *contains: egg, soy, milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Chocolate Hammer Pint
Our original milk chocolate ice cream may have a bold name, but it's equally matched by a bold flavor that will hammer your tastebuds with every creamy and rich, yet decadently sweet bite. *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Chocolate Lockdown Pint
Rich chocolate fudge and chunks of house-made chocolate brownies are hand-mixed into a malted chocolate ice cream made for the ultimate chocolate lover. *contains: milk, soy, egg, wheat, coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Citrus Mist Faygo Pint
Faygo Moon Mist & Faygo Orange swirled together to create a double kick of citrus with bits of Maraschino cherries *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Cold Brew Mocha Pint (V)
Calling all coffee fans! The intense aroma of cold brew coffee with the sweet and smooth flavor of mocha mixed with a touch of espresso. (gf) *contains: no major allergens “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Cookie Butter Pint (V)
A delicious nod to the popular spread with speculoos cookies. *contains: wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Fruity Cereal Milk Pint
Your favorite bowl of cereal is no longer just for breakfast! White chocolate covered Fruity Pebbles are hand-mixed into a cereal milk steeped ice cream. *contains: milk, soy, coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Grasshopper Pint
Sometimes chocolate chips just aren't right. So we crushed chocolate sandwich cookies and hand-mixed them into a real mint green ice cream that will send the cooling sensation of happiness over your tastebuds with each bite. *contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Groovy Grape Faygo Pint
The flavor combination you didn't know you needed! Vanilla sandwich cookies in a Concord concoction of Faygo Grape. *contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Holy Cone-oli Pint
A taste of the favorite Sicilian treat in every creamy bite! Chocolate coated waffle cone pieces hand mixed into a rich house-made ricotta ice cream. *contains: milk, soy, coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
If You Like Pina Coladas Pint (V)
A delicious tropical treat with the taste of pineapple, coconut, and strawberries that's both virgin and vegan. Just add an umbrella pick for an at-home Caribbean beach experience! *contains: no major allergens “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Key Lime Cheesecake Pint
Tangy Key limes meet sweet cheesecake in a refreshing frozen rendition of the favorite south Florida treat. *contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Kookie For Cookies Pint
A cookie lover's dream! Blue cookie dough ice cream layered with chocolate sandwich cookies. House-made chocolate chip cookies, & chocolate chip cookie dough pieces. *contains: milk, wheat, soy, egg “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Lemon Lavender
Lavender ice cream steeped with real lavender flowers and a bright lemon flavor to wake up the senses. *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Marshmallow Treat
Marshmallow ice cream with house-made Rice Krispies treats. *contains: milk
Michigan Mud Pie Pint
What is there not to love about mud pie? Layers of marshmallow creme, swirls of fudge, & chocolate stracciatella in a dark chocolate ice cream. *contains: milk, soy, coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Midnight Cherry Fudge Pint
This will probably be the best cherry ice cream you'll ever have. Loads of black cherry pieces, house-made brownies, and a ripple of fudge in sweet-tart cherry ice cream. *contains: milk, egg, soy, coconut, wheat “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Mommy Needs A Timeout Pint
Life as a mom is very rewarding, but sometimes mommy just needs to have herself a little bit of irish cream ice cream with butterscotch & brownie pieces mixed in. “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Motown Jam Faygo Pint
You'll be dancing in the streets once you've had a taste of Faygo Redpop swirled with ribbons of chunky peanut butter. *contains: milk, peanut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Mulled Wine Sorbet
And in winter, we drink mulled wine. Our combination of red wine and warm spices makes this sorbet something you can cozy up to with friends.
Nog & Snap
Let's all Bend & Snap for Nog & Snap! Inspired buy the flavors of the season, we have brought you malted eggnong ice cream with homemade ginger snap cookies.
PB&J Pint (V)
All the deliciousness of a PB6J in an ice cream. Peanut butter infused almond milk ice cream with ribbons of house-made berry jam. (gf) *contains: almond, peanut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Peaches & Creme Faygo Pint
House-made shortbread cookies layered into a blend of Faygo Peach & Faygo Creme Soda for the ultimate afternoon delight! *contains: milk, egg, wheat “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Peppermint Say Cheese-Cake
A buttermint swirl and house-made chocolate cake mingle in a cheesecake ice cream that has all of the jingle feels of the holiday season.
Pistachio Nib Pint (V)
Creamy pistachio ice cream with cacao nibs hand-mixed throughout. (gf) *contains: pistachio “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Pint
The perfect cross between classic cheesecake and homemade pumpkin pie. Each scoop is rich, creamy, and bursting with fall flavors! *contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Salted Malted Butter Pecan Pint
Just when you thought butter pecan couldn't get any better, we added salted caramel to it and turned it into a malt. (gf) *contains: milk, soy, pecan “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Salty Dog Pint
The perfect blend of salty and sweet. Praline pecans and house-made brownies are hand-mixed into salted caramel ice cream with a salted caramel swirl. *contains: milk, pecans, wheat, egg “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Strawberry Shortcake Batter Pint
The delicious taste of cake batter with bits of fluffy, house-made shortcake and chunks of strawberries hand mixed in. *contains: milk, egg, wheat “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Superdog Pint
A midwest favorite, this fruity concoction swirls together zesty lemon, tart cherry, and blue moon. (gf) *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Toasted Coconut Pint (V)
For the true coconut lover! Toasted coconut almond milk ice cream with shredded coconut pieces hand-mixed in. *containds: almond, coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Trick or Treat
No trick in this treat! Your favorite Halloween candies hand-mixed into a green cake batter ice cream.
Unicorn Swirl Faygo Pint
Satisfy your sweet tooth with the uni-quely dee-liciouse combo of Faygo Cotton Candy swirled with pink marshmallow creme. (gf) *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Vanilla Bean Pint
Made with both ground vanilla beans and pure vanilla extract straight from Madagascar. Our vanilla is anything but plain! (gf) *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Who Needs A Therapist Pint
Forget about life's worries with ribbons of peanut butter swirled into dark chocolate ice cream. (gf) contains: milk, peanut, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Pooch Pop
Ice Cream Cakes
Black N White Ice Cream Cake
Black N White ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a vanilla buttercream & Oreos Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Butterfinger Ice Cream Cake
Peanut Butter Me Up ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a peanut butter buttercream with a chocolate ganache drip and crushed Butterfingers. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Cookie Monster Ice Cream Cake
Kookie for Cookies blue cookie dough ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in blue vanilla buttercream & cookie pieces. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Death By Chocolate Ice Cream Cake
Chocolate Hammer ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a chocolate buttercream with a chocolate ganache drip. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Cake
Fruity Cereal Milk ice cream with funfetti cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a fruity cereal milk buttercream with fruity pebbles atop. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Grasshopper Ice Cream Cake
Grasshopper (mint & Oreo) ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in green vanilla buttercream & crumbled Oreos. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Salted Caramel Bumpy Ice Cream Cake
Salted Caramel ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in salted caramel buttercream, topped with salted caramel buttercream bumps with a chocolate ganache drip. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Midnight Cherry Fudge Ice Cream Cake
Midnight Cherry Fudge ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of crushed cherries, covered in a cherry buttercream & chocolate ganache drip. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Ice Cream Cake Slice
Desserts
Cookies & Brownies
Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is hand made from scratch by our acclaimed Pastry Chef using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Lava Cake
House made chocolate lava cake served with vanilla bean ice cream and fresh whipped cream.
Cake Pops
Scratch made from our bakery and sold in sets of two of each flavor. CHOCOLATE dipped in milk chocolate and sprinkles or VANILLA dipped in white chocolate with sprinkles.
Cider Donut Bread Pudding
A scoop of swirled caramel ice cream atop bread pudding made with Yates Cider Mill donuts, then topped with house-made whipped cream and a drizzle of salted caramel!
Ice Cream Gifts
Freezer Bag
Keep your pints colder, longer! Holds up to 8 pints Keeps pints cold for up to 3 hours. Snap-lock handles, gusseted bottom. Lightweight and reusable. **THIS BAG IS NOT LARGE ENOUGH TO HOLD AN ICE CREAM CAKE
Pick-A-Pint
Pick-A-Pints are a great way to give the gift of ice cream without the worry about it melting. The recipient of the pick-a-pint simply brings the empty pint in, picks any flavor of they want, and walks away with a full pint of ice cream! Think of it as a gift card for a pint of ice cream. **DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY ICE CREAM
Ice Cream Lovers Gift Box
The perfect gift for the ice cream lover in your life! Box includes: - 2 Pick-A-Pints - BD logo'd ice cream scoop - Rainbow sprinkles - 4 craft ice cream cups - 4 spoons
BD Logo'd Scoop
Stainless steel Browndog logo'd ice cream scoop.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
MI’s 1st Restaurant & Bar+Ice Cream Parlor = Barlor®! Takeout & curbside pickup.
33314 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI 48336