Browndog Barlor - Farmington

No reviews yet

33314 Grand River Avenue

Farmington, MI 48336

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
**Nashville Hot Chx Sandwich
Smoked Mac & Cheese

Small Plates

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00+

House fried corn tortilla chips, white queso sauce, corn salsa, avocado cilantro sour cream, crumbled queso blanco. Make is spicy with jalapenos and hot sauce.

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$12.50

Crisp authentic Bavarian pretzel sticks topped with salt & grated parmesan, served with a trio of our house made sauces: IPA beer cheese, stone ground stour mustard, & white queso sauce.

Picante Quesadilla

Picante Quesadilla

$11.00

Pickled jalapeno, tomato-corn salsa, cheddar cheese, queso blanco, mozzarella cheese, avocado sour cream, and a drizzle of sriracha bourbon in flour tortillas. For the serious heat lovers, make it extra spicy with hot sauce and extra jalapeno! *spicy

Brussels Hash

Brussels Hash

$11.00

Brussel sprout hash made with brussel sprouts, diced potatoes, peppadew peppers, applewood smoked bacon, garlic aoli, and duck fat.

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$6.50

Skillet roasted corn, chipotle aioli, cilantro, and crumbled queso blanco in the style of Mexican "Elotes Loco". *spicy

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

House made with roasted tomatoes, cream, and fresh basil. *gluten free

Cauliflower App

Cauliflower App

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower tossed in a sweet chili sauce and a dash of our brown sugar seasoning

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Salads

Chopped Caesar

Chopped Caesar

$10.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan, garlic toasted croutons, and tomatoes. *dressing comes on the side for all to-go salads

Southwest Avocado Salad

Southwest Avocado Salad

$13.50

Southwest avocado salad with diced tomatoes, skillet roasted corn salsa, red onion, ranch dressing, crushed corn tortilla chips, smashed avocado, crumbled queso blanco. *dressing comes on the side for all to-go salads

Apple Walnut Salad

Apple Walnut Salad

$11.00

Candied walnuts, diced marinated apples, dehydrated cranberries, crumbled queso blanco cheese, atop a bed of romaine lettuce with a house-made honey-dijon vinaigrette dressing *dressing comes on the side for all to-go salads

Tacos & More

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.50

24-hr slow cooked hand pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy onions & sriracha bourbon sauce on flour tortillas (3 per order). *spicy

Tacos of the Caribbean

Tacos of the Caribbean

$14.00

Fried whitefish, tartar slaw, grilled pineapple, & crumbled queso blanco, on flour tortillas with lemon (3 per order).

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$16.50

Two pieces of beer battered fish made with Shorts Locals Light a side of house made tartar sauce, and lemon wedge served on house-cut fries that can be upgraded below!

Smoked Mac & Cheese

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Smoked mac 'n cheese made with a six cheese blend and topped with Ritz cracker crust. Add pulled pork, chicken, or brussel sprouts (pictured with pulled pork). **featured on Travel Channel's FOOD PARADISE!

Truffle Mac

$10.00

Our smoked mac & cheese with dark truffle grated in. *does not have Ritz topping or parsley garnish

Between Bread

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$15.00

A full piece of beer-battered crispy whitefish using Short's Local's Light, with a pickled tartar slaw, & lemon, served with house cut fries that can be upgraded below. Make is spicy with jalapeno, pepperjack, & hot sauce for an extra kick!

Bdog Burger

Bdog Burger

$16.50

The Browndog burger comes with two smashburger patties atop Browndog slaw (lettuce, pickle, red onion, garlic aioli), applewood smoked bacon, gruyere, and topped with a deep fried poached egg. Served with house-cut fries that can be upgraded below. *We don't take temps on our burgers, but promise they'll be nice and juicy!

Beer Chz Burger

Beer Chz Burger

$18.00

Two smashburger patties with house made IPA beer cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, and pickle slaw on a Bavarian pretzel bun. Served with house-cut fries that can be upgraded below. *We don't take temps on our burgers, but promise they'll be nice and juicy!

Bacon Brie Burger

Bacon Brie Burger

$17.00

Fried Brie, two pieces of applewood smoked bacon, arugula, and house-made berry jam atop a single smashburger patty on a split-top Challah burger bun. Served with house-cut fries that can be upgraded below. *We don't take temps on our burgers, but promise they'll be nice and juicy!

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

We start with a SINGLE smashburger style patty then it's built the way you like it with lettuce, tomato, & onion. Served with skin on, house-cut fries that can be upgraded below. *We don't take temps on our burgers, but we promise they'll be nice and juicy!

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

This will be your new favorite grilled cheese! Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, and crumbled queso blanco with a hint of garlic on toasted sourdough. Served with house-cut fries that can be upgraded below.

**Nashville Hot Chx Sandwich

**Nashville Hot Chx Sandwich

$17.50

Crispy fried chicken glazed in a house infused spicy oil, topped with sliced red onion, Sriracha aioli, spicy slaw, and crinkle cut pickles served with hand-cut french fries. *Make it CLUCKING HOT! +1

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

Hand pulled 24-hour slow cooked pork, creamy coleslaw, sliced cheddar, and a drizzle of sriracha bourbon sauce on a brioche bun. Served with house-cut fries that can be upgraded below.

Oktoberfest Burger

Oktoberfest Burger

$18.50

Two smashburger patties with Swiss cheese, Dearborn ham, sauerkraut, chopped lettuce, & house-made stone ground stout mustard on a Bavarian pretzel bun.

Fries

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.50

Tossed in a black and white truffle seasoning and a side of garlic aioli for dipping. Can't get enough of our garlic aioli? Grab an extra below!

Duck Fries

Duck Fries

$8.50

House fries tossed with duck fat, garlic, and Parmesan.

Habanero Fire Fries

Habanero Fire Fries

$8.00

Hand-cut fries tossed in garlic, crushed red pepper, and habanero served with a side of sriracha aioli for dipping! *spicy

Browndog Fries

Browndog Fries

$7.00

Our signature fries tossed with truffle salt, Parmesan, and dark chocolate.

House Fries

House Fries

$4.00

Our delicious house fries sprinkled with our house seasoning.

Cocktails To-Go

Boozy Milkshakes

Boozy Milkshakes

$16.50+

Each shake is hand scooped to order with our unique Browndog Creamery craft ice cream! DRUNKEN MUPPET: Kookie for Cookies blue cookie dough ice cream, chocolate vodka, dark chocolate liquor, house made whipped cream, & cookie pieces HOP, SKIP, & A MINT: Grasshopper ice cream, chocolate hammer ice cream, vanilla vodka, rumchata, house made whipped cream, & a chocolate drizzle MOCHA UNDER THE INFLUENCE: Chocolate Hammer ice cream, house infused espresso vodka, house made whipped cream, & coffee beans PLASTERED PONY: Unicorn Swirl Faygo ice cream, black raspberry liqueur, vanilla vodka, house-made whipped cream, unicorn sprinkles SALTY SAILOR: Salty Dog ice cream, kraken spiced rum, house made whipped cream, & caramel drizzle THE CREAMSICLE: Blood Orange Coconut ice sorbet, vanilla vodka *dairy free

Boozy Boba: Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade

Boozy Boba: Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade

$14.00

These best way to drink boba! Hand-crafted cocktails with a refreshing burst of unique boba pearls. STRAWBERRY KIWI LEMONADE Michigan made American vodka, house-made strawberry nectar, lemon juice, bursting kiwi boba balls

Boozy Boba: Dragon Fruit Mojito

Boozy Boba: Dragon Fruit Mojito

$14.00

These best way to drink boba! Hand-crafted cocktails with a refreshing burst of unique boba pearls. DRAGON FRUIT MOJITO Locally sourced mint leaves, silver rum, soda, bursting dragon fruit boba balls

Beer

JK's Scrumpy Cider Can

JK's Scrumpy Cider Can

$9.00

16oz can Fermented naturally from a proprietary blend of organic apples grown at the Koan Family Orchards in Flushing, Michigan. The family has been producing hard ciders since the 1860's. This is the same traditional recipe used during the Great Depression.

Ice Cream Sandwich

Create your very own customized ice cream sandwich by choosing any flavor of our craft ice cream to be sandwiched between two house-made chocolate chip cookies!
Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.50

Create your very own customized ice cream sandwich by choosing any flavor of our craft ice cream to be sandwiched between two house-made chocolate chip cookies!

Ice Cream Pints

Banana Walnut Fudge Pint

Banana Walnut Fudge Pint

$8.00

This combination of mashed banana, chopped walnuts, and rich fudge is ripe with deliciousness. *contains: milk, coconut, walnut, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Beekeeper Pint

Beekeeper Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Even the queen bee would be buzzing with excitement after every bite of this handmade honeycomb ice cream. (gf) *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Black N White Pint

Black N White Pint

$8.00

We crushed golden Oreos along with chocolate sandwich cookies to take cookies & cream to a whole 'nother level. contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Blood Orange Coconut Ice Pint (V)

Blood Orange Coconut Ice Pint (V)

$8.50

Coconut ice infused with blood orange and a hint of citrus (made w/coconut milk). *contains: coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Blueberry Buckle Pint

$8.00

Blueberry custard with house-made graham cracker crust. “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Blueberry Pancake

Blueberry Pancake

$8.00

Fluffy pancakes & house-made blueberry jam are hand-mixed into maple flavored deliciousness. *contains: milk, egg, soy, wheat

Brookie Dough Pint

Brookie Dough Pint

$8.00

Brownie batter ice cream & cookie dough pieces come together to make this delectable frozen mashup of a brownie and a chocolate chip cookie. *contains: milk, soy, wheat “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Caramel Cider Donut Pint

Caramel Cider Donut Pint

$8.00

What's more exciting than that First autumn visit to the cider mill? We've captured that moment in this cinnamon ice cream loaded with locally made donuts & house-made salted caramel. *contains: milk, egg, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Choc & Rye Faygo Pint

Choc & Rye Faygo Pint

$8.00

Faygo Rock & Rye with ribbons of dee*licious chocolate fudge and chunks of house-made brownies *contains: egg, soy, milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Chocolate Hammer Pint

Chocolate Hammer Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Our original milk chocolate ice cream may have a bold name, but it's equally matched by a bold flavor that will hammer your tastebuds with every creamy and rich, yet decadently sweet bite. *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Chocolate Lockdown Pint

Chocolate Lockdown Pint

$8.00

Rich chocolate fudge and chunks of house-made chocolate brownies are hand-mixed into a malted chocolate ice cream made for the ultimate chocolate lover. *contains: milk, soy, egg, wheat, coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Citrus Mist Faygo Pint

Citrus Mist Faygo Pint

$8.00

Faygo Moon Mist & Faygo Orange swirled together to create a double kick of citrus with bits of Maraschino cherries *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Cold Brew Mocha Pint (V)

Cold Brew Mocha Pint (V)

$8.50

Calling all coffee fans! The intense aroma of cold brew coffee with the sweet and smooth flavor of mocha mixed with a touch of espresso. (gf) *contains: no major allergens “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Cookie Butter Pint (V)

Cookie Butter Pint (V)

$8.50

A delicious nod to the popular spread with speculoos cookies. *contains: wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Fruity Cereal Milk Pint

Fruity Cereal Milk Pint

$8.00

Your favorite bowl of cereal is no longer just for breakfast! White chocolate covered Fruity Pebbles are hand-mixed into a cereal milk steeped ice cream. *contains: milk, soy, coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Grasshopper Pint

Grasshopper Pint

$8.00

Sometimes chocolate chips just aren't right. So we crushed chocolate sandwich cookies and hand-mixed them into a real mint green ice cream that will send the cooling sensation of happiness over your tastebuds with each bite. *contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Groovy Grape Faygo Pint

Groovy Grape Faygo Pint

$8.00

The flavor combination you didn't know you needed! Vanilla sandwich cookies in a Concord concoction of Faygo Grape. *contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Holy Cone-oli Pint

Holy Cone-oli Pint

$8.00Out of stock

A taste of the favorite Sicilian treat in every creamy bite! Chocolate coated waffle cone pieces hand mixed into a rich house-made ricotta ice cream. *contains: milk, soy, coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

If You Like Pina Coladas Pint (V)

If You Like Pina Coladas Pint (V)

$8.50

A delicious tropical treat with the taste of pineapple, coconut, and strawberries that's both virgin and vegan. Just add an umbrella pick for an at-home Caribbean beach experience! *contains: no major allergens “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Key Lime Cheesecake Pint

Key Lime Cheesecake Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Tangy Key limes meet sweet cheesecake in a refreshing frozen rendition of the favorite south Florida treat. *contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Kookie For Cookies Pint

Kookie For Cookies Pint

$8.00

A cookie lover's dream! Blue cookie dough ice cream layered with chocolate sandwich cookies. House-made chocolate chip cookies, & chocolate chip cookie dough pieces. *contains: milk, wheat, soy, egg “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Lemon Lavender

Lemon Lavender

$8.00

Lavender ice cream steeped with real lavender flowers and a bright lemon flavor to wake up the senses. *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Marshmallow Treat

Marshmallow Treat

$8.00Out of stock

Marshmallow ice cream with house-made Rice Krispies treats. *contains: milk

Michigan Mud Pie Pint

Michigan Mud Pie Pint

$8.00Out of stock

What is there not to love about mud pie? Layers of marshmallow creme, swirls of fudge, & chocolate stracciatella in a dark chocolate ice cream. *contains: milk, soy, coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Midnight Cherry Fudge Pint

Midnight Cherry Fudge Pint

$8.00

This will probably be the best cherry ice cream you'll ever have. Loads of black cherry pieces, house-made brownies, and a ripple of fudge in sweet-tart cherry ice cream. *contains: milk, egg, soy, coconut, wheat “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Mommy Needs A Timeout Pint

Mommy Needs A Timeout Pint

$8.00

Life as a mom is very rewarding, but sometimes mommy just needs to have herself a little bit of irish cream ice cream with butterscotch & brownie pieces mixed in. “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Motown Jam Faygo Pint

Motown Jam Faygo Pint

$8.00

You'll be dancing in the streets once you've had a taste of Faygo Redpop swirled with ribbons of chunky peanut butter. *contains: milk, peanut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Mulled Wine Sorbet

Mulled Wine Sorbet

$8.50

And in winter, we drink mulled wine. Our combination of red wine and warm spices makes this sorbet something you can cozy up to with friends.

Nog & Snap

Nog & Snap

Let's all Bend & Snap for Nog & Snap! Inspired buy the flavors of the season, we have brought you malted eggnong ice cream with homemade ginger snap cookies.

PB&J Pint (V)

PB&J Pint (V)

$8.50

All the deliciousness of a PB6J in an ice cream. Peanut butter infused almond milk ice cream with ribbons of house-made berry jam. (gf) *contains: almond, peanut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Peaches & Creme Faygo Pint

Peaches & Creme Faygo Pint

$8.00

House-made shortbread cookies layered into a blend of Faygo Peach & Faygo Creme Soda for the ultimate afternoon delight! *contains: milk, egg, wheat “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Peppermint Say Cheese-Cake

Peppermint Say Cheese-Cake

$8.00

A buttermint swirl and house-made chocolate cake mingle in a cheesecake ice cream that has all of the jingle feels of the holiday season.

Pistachio Nib Pint (V)

Pistachio Nib Pint (V)

$8.50

Creamy pistachio ice cream with cacao nibs hand-mixed throughout. (gf) *contains: pistachio “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Pint

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Pint

$8.00

The perfect cross between classic cheesecake and homemade pumpkin pie. Each scoop is rich, creamy, and bursting with fall flavors! *contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Salted Malted Butter Pecan Pint

Salted Malted Butter Pecan Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Just when you thought butter pecan couldn't get any better, we added salted caramel to it and turned it into a malt. (gf) *contains: milk, soy, pecan “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Salty Dog Pint

Salty Dog Pint

$8.00

The perfect blend of salty and sweet. Praline pecans and house-made brownies are hand-mixed into salted caramel ice cream with a salted caramel swirl. *contains: milk, pecans, wheat, egg “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Strawberry Shortcake Batter Pint

Strawberry Shortcake Batter Pint

$8.00

The delicious taste of cake batter with bits of fluffy, house-made shortcake and chunks of strawberries hand mixed in. *contains: milk, egg, wheat “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Superdog Pint

Superdog Pint

$8.00

A midwest favorite, this fruity concoction swirls together zesty lemon, tart cherry, and blue moon. (gf) *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Toasted Coconut Pint (V)

Toasted Coconut Pint (V)

$8.50

For the true coconut lover! Toasted coconut almond milk ice cream with shredded coconut pieces hand-mixed in. *containds: almond, coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Trick or Treat

Trick or Treat

$8.00

No trick in this treat! Your favorite Halloween candies hand-mixed into a green cake batter ice cream.

Unicorn Swirl Faygo Pint

Unicorn Swirl Faygo Pint

$8.00

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the uni-quely dee-liciouse combo of Faygo Cotton Candy swirled with pink marshmallow creme. (gf) *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Vanilla Bean Pint

Vanilla Bean Pint

$8.00

Made with both ground vanilla beans and pure vanilla extract straight from Madagascar. Our vanilla is anything but plain! (gf) *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Who Needs A Therapist Pint

Who Needs A Therapist Pint

$8.00

Forget about life's worries with ribbons of peanut butter swirled into dark chocolate ice cream. (gf) contains: milk, peanut, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!

Pooch Pop

Non-dairy ice cream your pooch will love! Almond milk ice cream with peanut butter swirled throughout. *safe for human consumption
Pooch Pop

Pooch Pop

$3.00

Non-dairy ice cream your pooch will love! Almond milk ice cream with peanut butter swirled throughout. *safe for human consumption

Ice Cream Cakes

Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes. BLACK N WHITE: Black N White ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a vanilla buttercream & Oreos COOKIE MONSTER: Kookie for Cookies blue cookie dough ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in blue vanilla buttercream & cookie pieces DEATH BY CHOCOLATE: Chocolate Hammer ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a chocolate buttercream with a chocolate ganache drip FRUITY CEREAL MILK: Fruity Cereal Milk ice cream with funfetti cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a fruity cereal milk buttercream with fruity pebbles atop GRASSHOPPER: Grasshopper (mint & Oreo) ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in green vanilla buttercream & crumbled Oreos
Black N White Ice Cream Cake

Black N White Ice Cream Cake

$45.00

Black N White ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a vanilla buttercream & Oreos Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.

Butterfinger Ice Cream Cake

Butterfinger Ice Cream Cake

$45.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Me Up ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a peanut butter buttercream with a chocolate ganache drip and crushed Butterfingers. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.

Cookie Monster Ice Cream Cake

Cookie Monster Ice Cream Cake

$45.00Out of stock

Kookie for Cookies blue cookie dough ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in blue vanilla buttercream & cookie pieces. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.

Death By Chocolate Ice Cream Cake

Death By Chocolate Ice Cream Cake

$45.00Out of stock

Chocolate Hammer ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a chocolate buttercream with a chocolate ganache drip. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.

Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Cake

$45.00

Fruity Cereal Milk ice cream with funfetti cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a fruity cereal milk buttercream with fruity pebbles atop. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.

Grasshopper Ice Cream Cake

Grasshopper Ice Cream Cake

$45.00

Grasshopper (mint & Oreo) ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in green vanilla buttercream & crumbled Oreos. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.

Salted Caramel Bumpy Ice Cream Cake

Salted Caramel Bumpy Ice Cream Cake

$45.00

Salted Caramel ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in salted caramel buttercream, topped with salted caramel buttercream bumps with a chocolate ganache drip. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.

Midnight Cherry Fudge Ice Cream Cake

$45.00

Midnight Cherry Fudge ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of crushed cherries, covered in a cherry buttercream & chocolate ganache drip. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.

Ice Cream Cake Slice

Salted Caramel Bumpy Ice Cream Cake Slice

$9.50

Desserts

Cookies & Brownies

Cookies & Brownies

$2.00+

Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is hand made from scratch by our acclaimed Pastry Chef using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$9.00

House made chocolate lava cake served with vanilla bean ice cream and fresh whipped cream.

Cake Pops

Cake Pops

$2.00+

Scratch made from our bakery and sold in sets of two of each flavor. CHOCOLATE dipped in milk chocolate and sprinkles or VANILLA dipped in white chocolate with sprinkles.

Cider Donut Bread Pudding

Cider Donut Bread Pudding

$12.00

A scoop of swirled caramel ice cream atop bread pudding made with Yates Cider Mill donuts, then topped with house-made whipped cream and a drizzle of salted caramel!

Ice Cream Gifts

Freezer Bag

Freezer Bag

$4.00

Keep your pints colder, longer! Holds up to 8 pints Keeps pints cold for up to 3 hours. Snap-lock handles, gusseted bottom. Lightweight and reusable. **THIS BAG IS NOT LARGE ENOUGH TO HOLD AN ICE CREAM CAKE

Pick-A-Pint

Pick-A-Pint

$8.00

Pick-A-Pints are a great way to give the gift of ice cream without the worry about it melting. The recipient of the pick-a-pint simply brings the empty pint in, picks any flavor of they want, and walks away with a full pint of ice cream! Think of it as a gift card for a pint of ice cream. **DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY ICE CREAM

Ice Cream Lovers Gift Box

Ice Cream Lovers Gift Box

$24.99Out of stock

The perfect gift for the ice cream lover in your life! Box includes: - 2 Pick-A-Pints - BD logo'd ice cream scoop - Rainbow sprinkles - 4 craft ice cream cups - 4 spoons

BD Logo'd Scoop

BD Logo'd Scoop

$10.00

Stainless steel Browndog logo'd ice cream scoop.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

MI’s 1st Restaurant & Bar+Ice Cream Parlor = Barlor®! Takeout & curbside pickup.

Website

Location

33314 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI 48336

Directions

