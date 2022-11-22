Browndog Barlor - Farmington

Ice Cream Cakes

Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes. BLACK N WHITE: Black N White ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a vanilla buttercream & Oreos COOKIE MONSTER: Kookie for Cookies blue cookie dough ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in blue vanilla buttercream & cookie pieces DEATH BY CHOCOLATE: Chocolate Hammer ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a chocolate buttercream with a chocolate ganache drip FRUITY CEREAL MILK: Fruity Cereal Milk ice cream with funfetti cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a fruity cereal milk buttercream with fruity pebbles atop GRASSHOPPER: Grasshopper (mint & Oreo) ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in green vanilla buttercream & crumble