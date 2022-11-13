Browndog Northville

Pick-A-Pint

$8.00

Pick-A-Pints are a great way to give the gift of ice cream without the worry about it melting. The recipient of the pick-a-pint simply brings the empty pint in, picks any flavor of they want, and walks away with a full pint of ice cream! Think of it as a gift card for a pint of ice cream. **DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY ICE CREAM