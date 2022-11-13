- Home
Browndog Northville
120 East Main Street
Northville, MI 48167
Cocktails To-Go
Boozy Milkshakes:
Each shake is hand scooped to order with our unique Browndog Creamery craft ice cream! DRUNKEN MUPPET: Kookie for Cookies blue cookie dough ice cream, chocolate vodka, dark chocolate liquor, house made whipped cream, & cookie pieces HOP, SKIP, & A MINT: Grasshopper ice cream, chocolate hammer ice cream, vanilla vodka, rumchata, house made whipped cream, & a chocolate drizzle MOCHA UNDER THE INFLUENCE: Chocolate Hammer ice cream, house infused espresso vodka, house made whipped cream, & coffee beans PLASTERED PONY: Unicorn Swirl Faygo ice cream, black raspberry liqueur, vanilla vodka, house-made whipped cream, unicorn sprinkles SALTY SAILOR: Salty Dog ice cream, kraken spiced rum, house made whipped cream, & caramel drizzle THE CREAMSICLE: Blood Orange Coconut ice sorbet, vanilla vodka *dairy free
Boozy Boba: Dragon Fruit Mojito
These best way to drink boba! Hand-crafted cocktails with a refreshing burst of unique boba pearls. DRAGON FRUIT MOJITO Locally sourced mint leaves, silver rum, soda, bursting dragon fruit boba balls
Boozy Boba: Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade
These best way to drink boba! Hand-crafted cocktails with a refreshing burst of unique boba pearls. STRAWBERRY KIWI LEMONADE Michigan made American vodka, house-made strawberry nectar, lemon juice, bursting kiwi boba balls
Beer
Ice Cream Sandwich
Ice Cream Pints
Banana Walnut Fudge
This combination of mashed banana, chopped walnuts, and rich fudge is ripe with deliciousness. *contains: milk, coconut, walnut, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Black N White Pint
We crushed golden Oreos along with chocolate sandwich cookies to take cookies & cream to a whole 'nother level. contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Blood Orange Coconut Ice Pint (V)
Coconut ice infused with blood orange and a hint of citrus (made w/coconut milk). *contains: coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Blueberry Pancake
Fluffy pancakes & house-made blueberry jam are hand-mixed into maple flavored frozen deliciousness.
Brookie Dough Pint
Brownie batter ice cream & cookie dough pieces come together to make this delectable frozen mashup of a brownie and a chocolate chip cookie. contains: milk, soy, wheat “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Caramel Cider Donut Pint
What's more exciting than that First autumn visit to the cider mill? We've captured that moment in this cinnamon ice cream loaded with locally made donuts & house-made salted caramel. *contains: milk, egg, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Choc & Rye Faygo Pint
Faygo Rock & Rye with ribbons of dee*licious chocolate fudge and chunks of house-made brownies *contains: egg, soy, milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Chocolate Hammer Pint
Our original milk chocolate ice cream may have a bold name, but it's equally matched by a bold flavor that will hammer your tastebuds with every creamy and rich, yet decadently sweet bite. *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Chocolate Lockdown Pint
Rich chocolate fudge and chunks of house-made chocolate brownies are hand-mixed into a malted chocolate ice cream made for the ultimate chocolate lover. *contains: milk, soy, egg, wheat, coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Chubby Elvis
Citrus Mist Faygo Pint
Faygo Moon Mist & Faygo Orange swirled together to create a double kick of citrus with bits of Maraschino cherries *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Cold Brew Mocha Pint (V)
Calling all coffee fans! The intense aroma of cold brew coffee with the sweet and smooth flavor of mocha mixed with a touch of espresso. (gf) *contains: no major allergens “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Cookie Butter Pint (V)
A delicious nod to the popular spread with speculoos cookies. *contains: wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Fruity Cereal Milk Pint
Your favorite bowl of cereal is no longer just for breakfast! White chocolate covered Fruity Pebbles are hand-mixed into a cereal milk steeped ice cream. *contains: milk, soy, coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Grasshopper Pint
Sometimes chocolate chips just aren't right. So we crushed chocolate sandwich cookies and hand-mixed them into a real mint green ice cream that will send the cooling sensation of happiness over your tastebuds with each bite. *contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Groovy Grape Faygo Pint
The flavor combination you didn't know you needed! Vanilla sandwich cookies in a Concord concoction of Faygo Grape. *contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Hazelnut Mocha Chip Pint
An irresistible combination of cocoa, hazelnut, and coffee that sends a tsunami of sweetness to your taste buds. (gf) *contains: milk, soy, coconut, walnut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
If You Like Pina Coladas Pint (V)
A delicious tropical treat with the taste of pineapple, coconut, and strawberries that's both virgin and vegan. Just add an umbrella pick for an at-home Caribbean beach experience! *contains: no major allergens “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Irish Coffee Pint (21+)
Jameson, columbian roast coffee, Bailey's irish creams *contains: alcohol, soy, milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Kookie For Cookies Pint
A cookie lover's dream! Blue cookie dough ice cream layered with chocolate sandwich cookies. House-made chocolate chip cookies, & chocolate chip cookie dough pieces. *contains: milk, wheat, soy, egg “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Lemon Lavender
Lavender ice cream steeped with real lavender flowers and a bright lemon flavor to wake up the senses. *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Midnight Cherry Fudge Pint
This will probably be the best cherry ice cream you'll ever have. Loads of black cherry pieces, house-made brownies, and a ripple of fudge in sweet-tart cherry ice cream. *contains: milk, egg, soy, coconut, wheat “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Mommy Needs A Timeout Pint
Life as a mom is very rewarding, but sometimes mommy just needs to have herself a little bit of irish cream ice cream with butterscotch & brownie pieces mixed in. “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Motown Jam Faygo Pint
You'll be dancing in the streets once you've had a taste of Faygo Redpop swirled with ribbons of chunky peanut butter. *contains: milk, peanut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
PB&J Pint (V)
All the deliciousness of a PB6J in an ice cream. Peanut butter infused almond milk ice cream with ribbons of house-made berry jam. (gf) *contains: almond, peanut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Peaches & Creme Faygo Pint
House-made shortbread cookies layered into a blend of Faygo Peach & Faygo Creme Soda for the ultimate afternoon delight! *contains: milk, egg, wheat “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Pistachio Nib Pint (V)
Creamy pistachio ice cream with cacao nibs hand-mixed throughout. (gf) *contains: pistachio “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Pint
The perfect cross between classic cheesecake and homemade pumpkin pie. Each scoop is rich, creamy, and bursting with fall flavors! *contains: milk, wheat, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Salted Malted Butter Pecan Pint
Just when you thought butter pecan couldn't get any better, we added salted caramel to it and turned it into a malt. (gf) *contains: milk, soy, pecan “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Salty Dog Pint
The perfect blend of salty and sweet. Praline pecans and house-made brownies are hand-mixed into salted caramel ice cream with a salted caramel swirl. *contains: milk, pecans, wheat, egg “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Strawberry Shortcake Batter Pint
The delicious taste of cake batter with bits of fluffy, house-made shortcake and chunks of strawberries hand mixed in. *contains: milk, egg, wheat “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Superdog Pint
A midwest favorite, this fruity concoction swirls together zesty lemon, tart cherry, and blue moon. (gf) *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Sweet & Sassy
Toasted Coconut Pint (V)
For the true coconut lover! Toasted coconut almond milk ice cream with shredded coconut pieces hand-mixed in. *containds: almond, coconut “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Trick or Treat
No trick in this treat! Your favorite Halloween candies hand-mixed into a green cake batter ice cream.
Unicorn Swirl Faygo Pint
Satisfy your sweet tooth with the uni-quely dee-liciouse combo of Faygo Cotton Candy swirled with pink marshmallow creme. (gf) *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Vanilla Bean Pint
Made with both ground vanilla beans and pure vanilla extract straight from Madagascar. Our vanilla is anything but plain! (gf) *contains: milk “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Who Needs A Therapist
Forget about life's worries with ribbons of peanut butter swirled into dark chocolate ice cream. (gf) contains: milk, peanut, soy “Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Pooch Pop
Ice Cream Cakes
Black N White Ice Cream Cake
Black N White ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a vanilla buttercream & Oreos Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Cookie Monster Ice Cream Cake
Kookie for Cookies blue cookie dough ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in blue vanilla buttercream & cookie pieces. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Death By Chocolate Ice Cream Cake
Chocolate Hammer ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a chocolate buttercream with a chocolate ganache drip. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Cake
Fruity Cereal Milk ice cream with funfetti cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a fruity cereal milk buttercream with fruity pebbles atop. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Grasshopper Ice Cream Cake
Grasshopper (mint & Oreo) ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in green vanilla buttercream & crumbled Oreos. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Salted Caramel Bumpy Ice Cream Cake
Salted Caramel ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in salted caramel buttercream, topped with salted caramel buttercream bumps with a chocolate ganache drip. Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake. Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Ice Cream Cake Slice
Desserts
Cookies & Brownies
Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is hand made from scratch by our acclaimed Pastry Chef using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
Lava Cake
House made chocolate lava cake served with vanilla bean ice cream and fresh whipped cream.
Cider Donut Bread Pudding
A scoop of swirled caramel ice cream atop bread pudding made with Yates Cider Mill donuts, then topped with house-made whipped cream and a drizzle of salted caramel!
Ice Cream Gifts
Freezer Bag
Keep your pints colder, longer! Holds up to 8 pints Keeps pints cold for up to 3 hours. Snap-lock handles, gusseted bottom. Lightweight and reusable. **THIS BAG IS NOT LARGE ENOUGH TO HOLD AN ICE CREAM CAKE
Pick-A-Pint
Pick-A-Pints are a great way to give the gift of ice cream without the worry about it melting. The recipient of the pick-a-pint simply brings the empty pint in, picks any flavor of they want, and walks away with a full pint of ice cream! Think of it as a gift card for a pint of ice cream. **DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY ICE CREAM
Ice Cream Lovers Gift Box
The perfect gift for the ice cream lover in your life! Box includes: - 2 Pick-A-Pints - BD logo'd ice cream scoop - Rainbow sprinkles - 4 craft ice cream cups - 4 spoons
BD Logo’d Scoop
Stainless steel Browndog logo'd ice cream scoop.
