Burgers

Brownies Hamburger Stand

981 Reviews

$

2130 S Harvard Ave

Tulsa, OK 74114

Order Again

Brownies Originals

Old Fashioned Hamburger

$3.00

Deluxe Hamburger

$3.60

Old Fashioned Chz Burger

$3.90

Deluxe Chz Burger

$4.50

Old Fashioned Dbl Hamburger

$4.50

Deluxe Dbl Hamburger

$5.10

Old Fashioned Dbl Chz Burger

$5.40

Deluxe Dbl Chz Burger

$6.00

Old Fashioned Weiner Burger

$3.00

Deluxe Weiner Burger

$3.60

Old Fashioned Weiner Burger w/ Chili Chz

$4.15

Deluxe Weiner Burger w/ Chili Chz

$4.75

Grilled Cheese

$3.30

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$3.90

Old Fashioned Chili Cheese Burger

$5.05

Old Fashioned Double Chili Cheeseburger

$6.55

Southern BLT

$4.70

Double Cheese Smothered Onion Burger

$4.95

BLT

$4.70

Old Fashioned Chilli Burger

$4.15

Brownies Favorites

Theta Burger

$6.60

Ooey Gooey Goodness Burger

$7.00

Hobo Burger

$7.00

Chili

$5.10+

Beef Stew

$5.75+

Daily Bean Bowl Special

$5.10+

Frito Chili Pie

$5.45

Steaks

4oz Steaks

$7.50

6oz Steaks

$9.00

8oz Steaks

$10.50

10oz Steaks

$12.00

Pie

Slice

$4.20

Whole Pie

$21.00

Pie plate

$5.50

Sides

Freedom Fries

$2.75

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Shoestring Fries

$2.72

Okra

$3.55

Chz Tots

$4.75

Cole Slaw

$2.35

Side Salad

$2.35

Cottage Chz

$2.35

Onion Rings

$4.75+

Fried Pickles

$4.75

Tator Tots

$3.30

Half Order Freedom Fries

$1.38

Pint of Cole Slaw

$5.23

Cornbread

$0.91

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.63

Mac & Cheese

$3.03

Drinks

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer Floats

$3.57

Root Beer Float Ice Cream Refill

$0.85

Coffee

$1.65

Homemade Rootbeer

$2.75

Tea

$2.50

Shakes

$4.30

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mtn. Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Half Gallon of Root Beer

$4.67

Gallon of Root Beer

$9.35

Kids Meal

Kids Hamburger

$3.29

Kids Cheeseburge

$3.29

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.29

Flavor of Pie Slice

Vanilla-Oreo

$3.85

Butterfinger

$3.85

Coconut-Banana

$3.85

Apple

$3.85

Peach

$3.85

Shirts

Adult Shirt

$16.50

Youth Shirt

$14.30

Employee Shirt

$8.80

Employee shirt

$11.00

Country Breakfast

1 Egg Breakfast

$4.75

2 Egg Breakfast

$5.45

1 Egg w/ Meat

$6.95

2 Egg w/ Meat

$8.15

Cheese Omelet

$6.05

Veggie Omelet

$6.65

Meat Omelet

$7.25

Supreme Omelet

$7.85

Brownies Favorites

Cowboy Breakfast

$7.85

Snow Cone

$9.10

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$5.45

Old Fashion Biscuit & Gravy

$3.55

Pancakes & More

French Toast

$5.10

Short Stack

$3.90

Stack

$5.10

Sandwhiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwhich

$3.90

Sausage or Bacon Sandwhich

$4.75

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwhich

$5.45

Sides

One Egg

$1.75

Two Eggs

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Seasoned Home Fries

$3.00

Bacon

$2.75

Sausage

$2.75

Pit Ham

$3.00

Toast & Jelly

$1.80

Side of Gravy

$1.15

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.15

Sausage Links (2)

$3.00

Pancake

$2.20

Jumbo Biscuit

$2.45

Seasonal Fruit

$4.13

Yogurt

$2.75

Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.75
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

2130 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74114

Directions

Brownies Hamburger Stand image
Brownies Hamburger Stand image

