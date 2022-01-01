Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC

775 Oliver Street

North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Fry (FRIDAY ONLY)
Single Finger (4)
French Onion Soup

Starters

Battered Green Beans

Battered Green Beans

$10.00

fried and served with chipotle ranch

Brauhaus Pretzel

Brauhaus Pretzel

$12.00

bavarian style pretzel with pub mustard and house cheese sauce

Oliver Fries (FULL)

Oliver Fries (FULL)

$14.00

Smoked gouda cheese sauce, pork belly burnt ends, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, cilantro

Oliver Fries (HALF)

$8.00

Smoked gouda cheese sauce, pork belly burnt ends, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, cilantro

Pizza Logs

Pizza Logs

$9.00

served with house red sauce

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$8.00

Pulled pork, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, on a flour tortilla

Poutine

Poutine

$10.00

Our classic take on poutine, with house gravy and cheese curds

Smoked Jalapeno Peppers

Smoked Jalapeno Peppers

$12.00

house smoked, cream cheese filling, wrapped in bacon. served with our house corn bread

Corn Fritters

$12.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

From the Smoker

Full of Smoked Bologna

Full of Smoked Bologna

$13.00

thick cut smoked bologna, onion straws, provolone, pub mustard, served with slaw

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

slow cooked pork served with slaw

Rib Melt

Rib Melt

$16.00

thin sliced smoked ribeye, roasted portabella, caramelized onion, provolone, topped with horseradish mayo, on a hoagie roll, served with slaw

Beef on Weck

Beef on Weck

$14.00

our take on a Buffalo classic, smoked ribeye, horseradish, kimmelwick roll, served with slaw

PBLT Sandwich

PBLT Sandwich

$14.00

slow smoked pork belly, roma tomato, leaf lettuce, garlic aioli, onion straws

Pub Fare

House Classic

$12.00

green leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, shaved red onion, pickles, house remoulade sauce

Wagyu Burger

$15.00

Garden Burger (Vegan Choice)

$14.00

veggie patty, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, arugula, garlic aioli

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

plain, cajun or bbq breast, green leaf lettuce, roma tomato, shaved red onion, house pickles

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$15.00

brined chicken breast, pickle, slaw, leaf lettuce, chipotle ranch

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

brined chicken breast, pickle, remoulade, dipped in our Nashville hot sauce

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

ham, swiss, provolone, pulled pork, pickles, and pub mustard on a hoagie roll

Sides

Side House Salad Sm.

Side House Salad Sm.

$5.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shaved red onion, carrots, croutons. add grilled chicken $4

Side Corn Bread

Side Corn Bread

$3.00

soft corn bread, served with honey butter

Side of Coleslaw

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

homemade coleslaw

Side of Onion Rings

Side of Onion Rings

$7.00

battered and served with remoulade

Side of Reg. Fries

Side of Reg. Fries

$6.00

fries served with remoulade

Side Pork Belly Brussels

Side Pork Belly Brussels

$10.00

roasted brussel sprouts, pork belly, caramelized onions, maple butter

Side Smoked Mac & Cheese

Side Smoked Mac & Cheese

$8.00

cavatapi noodles, cheese sauce, bread crumb topping

Side Sweet Fries

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

sweet potato fries served with honey butter

Side Corn Bread

Side Corn Bread

$3.00

soft corn bread, served with honey butter

Wings/Fingers

Single Finger (4)

Single Finger (4)

$10.00

comes with fries & blue cheese.

Double Finger (8)

$16.00

comes with fries & blue cheese.

Single Wings (10)

$15.00

Double Wing (20)

$28.00

Soups/Salads

Caesar Salad Sm.

Caesar Salad Sm.

$5.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, parmesan crisps. Add grilled chicken $4

Caesar Salad Lg.

Caesar Salad Lg.

$7.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, parmesan crisps. Add grilled chicken $4

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00

croutons, melted provolone and swiss

House Salad Sm.

House Salad Sm.

$5.00
House Salad Lg.

House Salad Lg.

$7.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shaved red onion, carrots, croutons.

Pub Chicken Salad

Pub Chicken Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, onion straws, sliced almonds, naan bread points, grilled chicken, house poppyseed vinaigrette

Fish Fry (FRIDAY ONLY)

Fish Fry (FRIDAY ONLY)

Fish Fry (FRIDAY ONLY)

$16.00

includes slaw, mac salad, tartar, choice of fries or potato salad

Haddock Sandwich (FRIDAY 0NLY)

Haddock Sandwich (FRIDAY 0NLY)

$12.00

beer battered haddock, leaf lettuce, roma tomato, pickles, tartar, on brioche

Smith Bros Tacos (FRIDAY ONLY)

Smith Bros Tacos (FRIDAY ONLY)

$10.00

beer battered haddock, pickles, slaw, tartar

Kids

All kids meals served with choice of fries, apple sauce or tater tots and Lynda's Famous Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chicken Fingers Kids

Chicken Fingers Kids

$6.00

2 fingers plain or sauced, choice of fries or apple sauce and Lynda's famous chocolate chip cookie!

Hamburger Kids

$6.00

Make it a cheeseburger if you'd like. choice of fries or apple sauce and Lynda's famous chocolate chip cookie!

Mac & Cheese Kids

Mac & Cheese Kids

$6.00

Because why not! choice of fries or apple sauce and Lynda's famous chocolate chip cookie!

Desserts

Lemon Bar with Mixed Berry Sauce

Lemon Bar with Mixed Berry Sauce

$4.00

Topped with powdered sugar, mixed berry sauce

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie

$8.00

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$6.00

Salted Caramel Brownie

$5.00

Xtra Sauces

Xtra Balsamic

$0.50

Xtra BBQ

$0.25

Xtra Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Xtra Bold & Spicy

$0.50

Xtra Carolina BBQ

$0.50

Xtra Ceasar

$0.50

Xtra Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Xtra Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Xtra Choc Sauce

Xtra Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Xtra French

$0.50

Xtra Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Xtra Gravy

$1.00

Xtra Honey Butter

$1.00

Xtra Horseradish

$0.25

Xtra Horsey Mayo

$0.50

Xtra Hot Sauce

Xtra Mayo

$0.25

Xtra Medium Sauce

Xtra Mild Sauce

Xtra Nashville Hot

$0.50

Xtra Poppeyseed

$1.00

Xtra Pub Mustard

$0.50

Xtra Ranch

$0.50

Xtra Red Sauce

Xtra Remoulade

$1.00

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.50

Xtra Sriracha Honey

$0.50

Xtra Stout Mayo

Xtra Tartar

$0.50

Habanero hot

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We offer dine in, take out and delivery through DoorDash. In house smoked BBQ, pub style appetizers, Friday Night Fish Fry, Craft Beer Menu and much more! Enjoy all the games on our 11 big screen TV's! We also have a live music venue!

775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

