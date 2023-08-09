EVENT CATERING

Catering Party Of:

Party of 30 people

$748.50

Party of 30 people

$748.50

Party of 50 people

$947.50

Party of 50 people

$947.50

Party of 70 People

$1,326.50

Party of 70 People

$1,326.50

Party of 100+

$1,895.00

Party of 100+

$1,895.00

Event Bus Tour

Box Lunch

20 guest

$219.00

Repass Services

Catering Guest of:

Guest of 50 people

$475.00

Guest of 100 people

$725.00

SOUL FOOD SUNDAY

Dinners

Braised Oxtails

$30.00

Smothered Porkchops

$25.00

Turkey wings and gravy

$25.00

Smothered Turkey Leg

$30.00

Friday Night Dinner

Dinners

Fried Snow Crabs

$30.00

Fish Fries

$15.00

Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Fried Chicken Wings

$16.00

Add on

French Fries

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Drinks

Lemonade (24oz)

$3.00

Cold Drinks

$1.25

Mysteryink (24oz)

$5.00

DR. Office Lunchen

Office Lunches

Admin Meal

$385.00

Employee Meal