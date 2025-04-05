Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brown's Court Bakery

483 Reviews

$

199 Saint Philip Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Artisan Detroit-Style Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Brick cheddar, house marinara sauce

Large Cheese Pizza

$21.00

Brick cheddar, house marinara sauce

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Brick cheddar, pepperoni, house marinara sauce

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Brick cheddar, pepperoni, house marinara sauce

Small Veggie Garden Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives, artichokes, house marinara sauce

Large Veggie Garden Pizza

$28.00

Mozzarella, spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives, artichokes, house marinara sauce

Small Hot Taco Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, meatless Impossible taco meat, jalepeños, lime juice, house marinara sauce

Large Hot Taco Pizza

$28.00

Mozzarella, meatless Impossible taco meat, jalepeños, lime juice, house marinara sauce

Small Brie Brie Baby Pizza

$20.00

Brie, honey, ham, pear, olive oil and garlic base

Large Brie Brie Baby Pizza

$28.00

Brie, honey, ham, pear, olive oil and garlic base

Small Pizza Bianca

$20.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, ricotta base

Large Pizza Bianca

$28.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, ricotta base

Small Black Lives Matter Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, red onion, Brussels sprouts, balsamic glaze, pesto base. 25% of proceeds go to local activist organizations.

Large Black Lives Matter Pizza

$28.00

Mozzarella, red onion, Brussels sprouts, balsamic glaze, pesto base. 25% of proceeds go to local activist organizations.

Small Gettin Figgy with It Pizza

$20.00

Goat cheese, fig jam, caramelized onion, arugula, balsamic drizzle, olive oil and garlic base

Large Gettin Figgy with It Pizza

$28.00

Goat cheese, fig jam, caramelized onion, arugula, balsamic drizzle, olive oil and garlic base

Small Build-Your-Own Pizza

$14.00

Brick cheddar, choice of base, extra cheese, proteins, and veggies

Large Build-Your-Own Pizza

$21.00

Brick cheddar, choice of base, extra cheese, proteins, and veggies

Thanksgiving

Parkerhouse Rolls

$9.00

Packs of 12

Sweet Potato Biscuits

$18.00

Packs of 12

Chocolate Babka Loaf

$15.00

Pumpkin Pie

$18.00

9 inches

Apple Pie

$23.00

9 inches

Blueberry Crumble Pie

$23.00

9 inches

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$23.00

9 inches

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$23.00

9 inches round

Buttermilk Pie

$23.00

9 inches round

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$24.00

9 inches round

Cherry Pie with Coconut Almond Crunch

$24.00

9 inches round

Gluten-free Pumpkin Pie

$23.00

9 inches round

Gluten-free Apple Pie

$28.00

9 inches round

Gluten-free Blueberry Crumble Pie

$28.00

9 inches round

Fresh Fruit Tart

$25.00

With mixed berries and kiwi

Classic NY Style Cheesecake

$27.00

9 inches round

Pumpkin Swiss Roll

$28.00

Cream cheese filling Serves 10-12 people

Retail

Baguette

$3.50

English Muffin

$1.00

Hamburger Bun Individual

$1.00

Sourdough Boule

$6.50

Sourdough Boule 1/2

$3.25

Focaccia Pullman

$8.00

Focaccia Pullman 1/2

$4.00

Brioche Pullman

$10.00

Brioche Pullman 1/2

$5.00

Brioche Lobster Rolls 10pack Only

$12.00

Brioche Burger Buns Individual

$1.20

Cinnamon Pullman

$10.00

Cinnamon Pullman 1/2

$5.00

Ciabatta Square

$1.00

Challah

$8.00

Pretzel

$3.00

Focaccia Square

$4.00

Pain au Lait Lobster Roll 10pack Only

$10.00

Sliders

$0.60

Multigrain Pullman

$9.00

Multigrain Pullman 1/2

$5.00

Honey Wheat 1/2 Loaf

$5.00

Individual Dinner Roll

$0.60

Mardi Gras

King Cake with Baby

$20.00

King Cake without Baby

$20.00

Pies

Blueberry Crumble

$28.00

Apple Pie

$28.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$28.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$28.00

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$28.00

Pumpkin Pie

$24.00

Key Lime Pie

$25.00

Gluten-free Apple Pie

$32.00

Gluten-free Blueberry Crumble Pie

$32.00

Gluten-free Pumpkin Pie

$32.00

12 Sweet Potato Biscuits

$18.00

12 Parker House Rolls

$9.00

Classic New York-style Cheesecake

$35.00

Pumkin Swiss Roll

$30.00

Mugs

Black BCB Mugs

$15.00

Pink BCB Mug

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brown's Court Bakery is a retail and wholesale bakery specializing in bread, pastries, coffee and ice cream, and now serving artisan Detroit-style pizza for takeout and delivery.

Location

199 Saint Philip Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

