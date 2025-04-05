Brown's Court Bakery
483 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Brown's Court Bakery is a retail and wholesale bakery specializing in bread, pastries, coffee and ice cream, and now serving artisan Detroit-style pizza for takeout and delivery.
199 Saint Philip Street, Charleston, SC 29403
