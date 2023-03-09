Brown's Run
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Proudly serving Middletown and nearby communities for 65 years! Our fine dining and award-winning golf course are open to members and the public!
Location
6855 Sloebig Road, Middletown, OH 45042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill - 1206 Central Avenue
No Reviews
1206 Central Avenue Middletown, OH 45044
View restaurant
More near Middletown